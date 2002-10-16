Grandman Pork Chops and Rice
Boneless pork chops with Mexican-style rice. Quick and easy! Try adding a few dashes of hot sauce for a little extra heat!
VERY tasty! i covered chops during first simmer, eliminated second addition of water and also spooned sauce onto rice instead of adding rice to skillet---for faster eating when you are less concerned about presentation--cut chops into bite sized pieces!Read More
The three of us all rated this 3 stars. We all felt it needed something else, maybe it was the tomato soup. Might be better using tomato sauce. I skipped the part of simmering in 3/4 cup water and just simmered the chops in the soup and 1/2 cup water and it was more than enough liquid. I added more than 2 tbsp taco sauce and we added some hot sauce. It was good, just not our favorite.Read More
We have a large family so I had 2 skillets going (8 pork chops) and I added 1 can diced tomatoes with green chilis split between the two and 1 packet Sazon goya seasoning per skillet. I cooked a lot of rice and just added until it looked a tiny bit soupy so it wouldn't be dry the next day for my husband's lunch. Very tasty and fairly quick meal.
This seemed to have just the right amount of ingredients. Very tasty.
This was a delicious recipe. I made a few of my own alterations but generally the same. I will definitely be having this again.
I read the reviews and took some advice from each one. I used 2 cans of the garlic tomato sauce, added a can of diced green chilies and didn't add the extra water at the end. I also put the sauce over the rice instead of adding it in. My family really liked it. It was a very easy and fast dinner. My kids even had seconds!
excellent i used just garlic powder and i used substitute tomato sauce and it came out great. all my teenager boys loved it and the hubby to.
Yum, followed the advice of others and did not add the additional water - great recipe
Made this for the second time and added a little extra rice and some green chili. It was good, thanks for the recipe.
My fiance and I thought this was great! I added a tbls. of oil, 1 green bell pepper, left out the last 1/2 cup of water and taco sauce. Would be great w/ catfish simmered in it also. Tasted just like a cajun courtbouillon (koo-bee-yawh)sauce. Thanks! (oh, I also added a Goya packet like someone else suggested)
Good with modifications such as reducing the water to a 1/2 cup at most. Also instead of taco sauce we used salsa, the extra zip it gave it was very much needed. Overall a more than decent recipe.
This recipe is very tasty and Great!!! My kids and husband loved this!!!
yummy! but I've added a can of diced tomatoes with mild green chiles when i add the tomato soup. it gives it that much more of an authentic spanish rice flavor without adding any heat!
I really liked this recipe, but I made a few changes. I used brown rice instead of white, and I used hot picante sauce instead of regular taco sauce. Very good with these changes!
I wish I read the reviews before making this dish Please Use 1/4 cup of water to the tomato soup. Too soupy. I just let it simmer with the lid off. added i mild green pepper to give it some life. i would do this dish again, next time with a little twist.
I really like the base for this recipe but hate using water, it doesnt create enough flavor!! I used a can of diced tomatoes instead. It turned out great. I also substitued tomatoe sauce for soup because I didnt have any on hand! But all together a great idea!!
I substituted brown rice for white and reduced the 3/4 c. of water to 1/4 c. I also used Campbell's Recipe Collection Tomato with Garlic and Herbs Soup for added flavor. I already gave this recipe to a friend and she also liked it.
Although the rice didn't turn out in the slightest bit Mexican-y, this was a pretty decent meal. I used V8 veggie juice instead of water, and also sauteed a couple of sliced serrano peppers along with the onions and garlic. If there is a next time, I will use canned diced tomatoes instead of tomato soup - the sauce was a too sweet for my taste. Husband also suggested sprinkling some fresh cilantro on top.
This "soupy" rice mixture complimented the pork chops. The meal was good, but not great. It's a quick middle-of-the-week type of recipe.
The rice mixture was a little too soupy for my taste
I loved this! Very different from traditional tomoato sauce dishes. I never thought to use tomatoe soup! We added more taco seasoning and also some hot sauce. Next time I will skip adding more water at the end. Very tasty thanks!
I loved this recipe. My husband found it a little spicy...but for me, it was perfect. Very tasty!
Easy to make. Recipe is similar to my mexican pork chops. Everyone in my family loved it. My husband especialy loves the rice.
too bland
Dang, son! This wasn't half bad! Actually it was pretty darn good! Pork chops were nice and juicy. I fudged it a little, since i didn't have any tomato soup I used a 15 oz can of tomato sauce. I also didn't have taco seasoning, so like another reviewer, I used about a half of a cup of salsa. I didn't add the second water towards the end. I also kept the rice separate and served the chops and sauce over the rice. Fairly quick and easy and yummy too. This one's a keeper!
The pork chops stayed juicy which is a definite plus. I added corn and a Goya seasoning packet to the rice. I spooned enough sauce on the rice instead of transferring it to the skillet, since I read that it could be mushy. Didn't go over well with the boyfriend, but I thought it was good.
This recipe was not our favorite, it was too tomatoey and very bland. It did not taste much like mexican rice and the pork chops were just okay. I am definitely going to try a baked chop recipe and add some more spices next time!!
Yummy. I cut up my pork chops to make it easier to mix. I added a can of rotel for a little extra spice. Will make again.
I was not at all impressed :(
I am going to try adding green pepper and beer in place of water. We shall see what happens!
Excellent for a church casserole dish. Rave reviews from even the pastor!!!
very easy to make and very good
I've not tried this recipe but this is one of my favorite dishes my mom used to prepare when I was growing up! However, just a tip...I suggest to use tomato sauce as opposed to tomato soup since the tomato base is the main flavor of the dish...unless you happen to find tomato soup more palatable. Also, we add green peppers in with the onion for a little added flavor and sometimes even garlic if I have some to get rid of. Next time I make this dish, I will also try adding the taco sauce, which we have never done in the past.
I doubled this recipe and used 1 can tomato soup & 1 can tomato sauce, 1 can rotel with fresh tomato's it was great!!! All my family including kids loved it!!!
After reading other reviews, I still tweaked it. Didn't have enough flavor for me. I added Old Bay seasoning to the pork chops before browning, left out the additional water. Added a (14oz) can of diced tomatoes, (8oz) can of tomato sauce, (7 3/4 oz) can of Mexican style hot sauce all for nearly 3lbs of pork chops. Cooked the rice separately. Added butter and chicken bouillon. Once cooked, I spooned the mixture on top.
I really wanted to like this recipe but I didn’t turn out that great. I thought the pork came out really dry.. I did use brown rice, maybe that was why. I am going to try it again but this time cook the brown rice before hand..
I followed the directions and some suggestions of the others. I didn't use the extra water and added mild salsa to the tomato soup. Poured that over the chops let cook for about 10 min then added the rice. Let simmer for 5 min uncovered and served. No left overs at all. I will make this again.
It was fabulous! Of course I put my own tweek on it as I am partial to Campbell's soups. So, I used diced tomatoes with chilis in its place. I also used already cooked basmati rice. I did it for pork chops and for chicken. My wife can't eat chicken. I can, though!
