Grandman Pork Chops and Rice

Boneless pork chops with Mexican-style rice. Quick and easy! Try adding a few dashes of hot sauce for a little extra heat!

Recipe by Donna

Recipe Summary

5 mins
30 mins
35 mins
4
3 to 4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a saucepan bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil. Stir in rice. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Season pork chops with the garlic powder, ground black pepper and seasoned salt to taste. In a large skillet over medium heat, saute the onion and garlic in the olive oil for 5 minutes. Add the chops, browning well on both sides.

  • Add 3/4 cup water, reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Move chops to one side and add the tomato soup and remaining 1/2 cup water. Simmer for 5 to 7 more minutes, then add the cooked rice, stirring well. Allow to heat through, about 5 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 97.3mg; sodium 1121.7mg. Full Nutrition
