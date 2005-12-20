Very Good Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 280.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.6g 7 %
carbohydrates: 35.1g 11 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 25.5g
fat: 14.7g 23 %
saturated fat: 6g 30 %
cholesterol: 29mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 524.6IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 11 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 10.5mcg 3 %
calcium: 90.8mg 9 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 14.6mg 5 %
potassium: 157.6mg 4 %
sodium: 223.4mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 132.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
