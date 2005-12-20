Very Good Pie

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This fabulous ice-cream pie can be made in any flavor you want!. It's so quick! Racers love it 'cause it's FAST! Use your favorite ice cream, plain old vanilla is fine.

By Humaira Afzal

Recipe Summary test

cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake crust in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, until lightly browned. Allow to cool.

  • Spread ice cream into crust and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 35.1g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 223.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

D-BONE
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2005
Whomever invented this one was a genius! My kids can't get enough of this Very Good Pie!!!!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
CSEGO
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
My kids love it!! Very easy and quick. Read More
Helpful
(5)
kareno
Rating: 4 stars
06/25/2009
Simple and good. Needed the full container (1.5 quarts) of ice cream. Used the recipe for 'Graham Cracker Crust I'. Fun to decorate with melted chocolate chips. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Tammy
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2010
We used a granola crust instead of graham and topped it with chocolate syrup which really added to the flavor. This recipe is extremely easy. My children are still talking about it the next day it was so good. Read More
Helpful
(2)
