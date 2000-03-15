Light and Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie
Light, fluffy, and creamy peanut butter tatse without all the fat. So easy - just whip, chill, and serve! If you like, garnish this pie with low-fat whipped topping.
I added a prepared box of vanilla pudding to help make it more "light and fluffy" per another review warning of it sticking to the roof of one's mouth. I also put it into an oreo crust, instead of graham cracker and that was a fun change. I mixed it longer than normal to whip air into it. It's good chilled or frozen. I do think PB pies are better with whipped topping mixed in, but I had none and was craving this cold, creamy PB flavor.Read More
I made this and it did not turn out light and fluffy. So to make it light and fluffy I added a 8 ounce tub of cool whip whipped topping and whipped it with my mixer until it was light and fluffy. It was sinful!!!!!If you make it do add the cool whip with the other ingredients. -GinaRead More
You'd need a glass of milk for EVERY bit of this pie. Too heavy and thick. Sticks to your throat. would not make again.
This recipe was great! It tasted wonderful! I would definately make it again!
I did not care for this.
My "batter" was the consistency of cookie dough. I wondered if I had omitted something, but after reading the recipe again, I realized I'd done everything exactly as instructed. I think I will take the advice of a previous post and add Cool Whip.
