Light and Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie

Light, fluffy, and creamy peanut butter tatse without all the fat. So easy - just whip, chill, and serve! If you like, garnish this pie with low-fat whipped topping.

By Brandon Dille

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine peanut butter, confectioners' sugar, and cream cheese. Whip until smooth and fluffy. Spoon mixture into graham cracker crust and chill 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
570 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 51g; fat 35.1g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 543.8mg. Full Nutrition
