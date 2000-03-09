Nell's Cabbage Salad
This cabbage and noodle salad goes perfectly with all lunches and lite dinners!
I have had many variations of this recipes, and I think this is the best. It is so simple. I have it several days in a row--Just keep the ingredients seperate, except for the dressing, and toss at the last minute---delicious.Read More
it was soggy, tasteless & the noodles from the ramen stayed hard.Read More
I have had many variations of this recipes, and I think this is the best. It is so simple. I have it several days in a row--Just keep the ingredients seperate, except for the dressing, and toss at the last minute---delicious.
I love this stuff and eat bowls and bowls of it in the summer! I added toasted sunflower seeds with the almonds and nearly swooned at the taste! Yummers!
This was so much fun to make. I am a vegetarian so I used an Indian noodles pack called "maggi" & used its seasonings. It tasted really good, though I would like to reduce the amount of oil. Even my husband liked it, who stays away from noodles. Thanks a lot.
Any recipe that gets my toddlers to eat their veggies deserves five stars! They loved this and didn't even mind that it was cabbage!!! I added an extra package of noodles and will try adding chicken next time. We had this over a couple of days. The noodles softened but were not soggy. Nice flavor and not too sweet.
Hey, I only had pecans in my cabinet so I used those. I used one chicken and one oriental flavor noodle packets and wow was this great! I was a little worried about the pecans but it gives it a nice holiday feel. This is soooooo fast! Thanks!
Excellent salad. Always very popular at BBQ's. Great combination of textures and tastes!
Until I tried this recipe, I thought I didn't like cabbage. I was wrong. This recipe makes cabbage delicious and easy to make! I tried the noodles with the Oriental seasoning packet and it was great.
This is a great recipe to make ahead, take to potlucks and parties. Everyone at my office asked for the recipe.
We made this for a group of 60. We served barbecued chicken and salmon as well as au gratin potatoes. A great make ahead menu for a group. We barbecued the salmon right before serving, but everything else was ready to serve at least 30 minutes ahead of time. We used 6 heads of cabbage and it was plenty for a group this size. This has become a staple at all family parties - kids and adults like it. We also use toasted sesame seeds.
I love this salad!!
This is close to my recipe, except we also add soya sauce, 4 TBSP low sodium Soya Sauce, 3 - 4 TBSP oil, 3 TBSP vinegar (try different kinds of vinegar), 1 TBSP (or less) sugar, 1/4 tsp pepper, instead of instant noodles and spice packet, I use chinese noodles and a low salt, msg free chicken bouillon, I also add pea shoots or bean sprouts, and pumkin and sunflower seeds
Great recipe! This goes well with BBQ and is very easy to make. For a healthier version I decrease the sugar and olive oil. I also add dried cranberries to the mix and serve it with grilled chicken recipes. It gets better when left to marinade in it's dressing in the refrigerator for a few hours.
We loved it! Such a great side dish
I have made this a lot of times. It is tasty and healthy. I do make one change. I use Carotino fruit oil instead of olive oil. Much healthier and better flavor. Everyone compliments this dish and asked for the recipe. So make sure to have it on hand!!
I used rice wine vinegar and oriental noodles, it was quick and easy and delicious!!
I cannot stop eating this stuff! I agree that you need to toast the almonds and noodles - only takes a few minutes but it makes all the difference! Great by itself but I also really love it with a pan-seared tuna steak (I add a bit of sesame oil to the salad dressing). Thanks!
Fantastic! This salad is delish! I didn't read all the reviews because I was in a bit of a hurry however, I did use the rice vinegar because it is what I had, but I did add dried cranberries and it was wonderful...will DEFINATELY make this one again....enjoy!
We love this salad! I added grilled chicken to make it a meal. Also subbed a tsp of the oil for sesame oil and added a few drops of soy sauce to give it more of an asian flavor. Delicious!
My family has been making this salad for years. Only we always use a couple cups of diced chicken. We also use the rice wine vinegar. For those who claim to not like a huge amount of raman noodle crunch...the solution is simply to make this up the night before. This dish only gets better the longer it sits and soaks up all the seasonings.
I get alot of compliments on this recipe. To take it to potluck/picnics, I mix the green onion in with the dressing mix in a pint jar. Combine the ramen noodles, almonds, and some toasted sunflower seeds in a zip lock bag. Then I mix it together when I get to the picnic. Add a couple slices of fried bacon bits to the top (or mix into the dressing ahead of time) is really good too!
This salad is great! I made it when girlfriends were coming down from up north to visit! Great as a side at any potluck or get together. I made no changes except I only had one chicken ramen and one beef so I used one chicken ramen packet and a half of a boullion cube! Not a big difference there.
Great, simple version of this salad. I used 1/4 c sesame oil and 1/4 c soy sauce in place of the olive oil and added some garlic powder as well as shredded carrots. I skipped the noodles and seasoning mix altogether and it still tasted great.
This is an awesome salad! I usually toast the noodles, nuts and add some sesame seeds as well for more flavor. The bowl is almost always licked clean!
I love this recipe. I am lazy...obviously, so I used the preshredded mix of coleslaw. I would suggest pouring the dressing in a little at a time, you might not need all of it. This is my favorite substitute for coleslaw, being a southern lady I go to lots of BBQs and I cook fried chicken all the time, but I hate coleslaw, so this is a great alternative. Thank you.
To really make this salad pop - toast the almonds and ramen slightly in a pan - gives it a nuttier smokey taste! and add toasted sesame seeds for even more flavor.
We make this salad often. It's a nice change. We like it with toasted sunflower kernels. To make prep eaiser we use the bagged cole slaw mix and a light zesty italian bottled dressing. Throw some grilled chicken and it's a meal.
Super fast and tasty recipe--nice change-up from typical cole slaw. This goes great with a variety of meals in all seasons, and seems to please even picky eaters. For a little extra color, I usually add some grated carrot and thawed frozen peas. Never hurts to get in a few extra veggies!
Wow, this recipe had such a great flavor. I used 2 tbsp of sugar instead of three and I used the oriental flavored noodles and seasoning pack. I will definately make this often.
Amazing. I never thought this would be so good, but I needed something to use up some left over cabbage. I may have to live off of this for the rest of my life.
we love this, good job mrs. doodle
I know people rave about this but I just didn't like the crunchy, uncooked ramen noodles. However, this was easy and a nice choice for a very warm day's dinner. Don't know if I'll make again but it wasn't terrible.
Amazing. I had no idea this dish would turn out the way it did. What a great idea, and so simple to prepare. You can make this dish ahead of time, just save the noodles, and add right before serving so they are extra crunchy. The rest of the ingredients you can mix together.
Yum!! I had to make something light today, as it is very hot here and I did not want to turn on the oven. I needed something to go with some cold sandwiches. This is absolutely delicious!! I added some ginger to the dressing, but it would have still been delicious without it!!
Very good & easy! Also less expensive than the broccoli slaw version. I used 1 bag of coleslaw blend instead of the cabbage. Olive oil is a bit too strong for this salad so I used canola oil. I also browned the ramen in a little of the oil. Finally I added 1 tablespoon of soy sauce to the dressing. Delicious!
This is a terrific version of this kind of salad. I think in the future though I'll switch out 1 TB of oil for another TB of vinegar. Just personal preference on my part. Thanks for sharing, I'll use this one often this summer!
We eat lots of this in the summer, especially. Most of the time I vary this recipe to make a complete meal by adding diced cooked chicken breast. Toasting the noodles and almonds in the microwave adds another dimension, as well as adding a little toasted almond oil to the amount of olive oil called for. You can also sub a bag of cole slaw for the head of cabbage.
This recipe is a great starting point for this salad. I don't like the flavor or texture of the plain ramen, so I toasted those along with the almonds. The dressing seemed to be lacking something, so I added some fresh ground black pepper and that fixed it right up. I cut this recipe in half and used a small bag of coleslaw mix. It needed a little more sugar for my tastes so I gave it a dab more. This recipe uses the little seasoning packet too and that was a bonus as I have several of those from similar salads that didn't. I ate this right away as I like the crunchy bits to stay crunchy. Great little dish! Thanks.
I to love this recipe...I use Splenda in place of the sugar and feel I'm getting loads of good stuff without the sugar/calories.
This salad is really simple, and sooo good. I added shredded carrot to it for an exrta veggie.
Great salad! The dressing is light and I love the crunch of the almonds. My husband wants it again.
This is the same recipe my family has used for years. I love it. I do sometimes omit the noodles and add them when serving. Otherwise the noodles will get soggy if it is not all eaten right away.
Very nice salad. I like the crunch the almonds and noodles provide.
We love this salad. I used the original ramen flavor (only one pkg) and put about half of the seasoning into the salad. Also added cracked pepper. The noodles in the salad don't keep well overnight, so add them to only the portion you're going to serve.
This is a great recipe even for people who think they dont like cabbage. I make this for barbeques all the time and even for thanksgiving dinner once. I usually use nappa cabbage and typically red wine vinegar and canola oil in my dressing. Its very important to dress the salad at the last minute to keep everything crunchy.
OMG delicious. When you read the ingredients, you wouldn't think this is as delicious as it is. I can eat the entire dish. thank you for sharing this recipe
I had had a version of this salad several times and wanted to make it myself. After scouring several recipes I chose this one. It was absolutely great! So easy and delicious! A great dish to bring to pass!
While this salad does taste good, some people are calling it healthy. The salad has a lot of oil (although at least it is olive oil) and ramen noodles are FRIED noodles and quite high in fat! So it's good, but don't think it can be considered "healthy".
Needs a little more sugar in the dressing and it's wonderful.
We didn’t like it with the chicken seasoning as much as with the oriental seasoning. Will make it again
