Nell's Cabbage Salad

4.5
63 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 16
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This cabbage and noodle salad goes perfectly with all lunches and lite dinners!

Recipe by golfmommy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, green onions, noodles and almonds.

  • Prepare the dressing by whisking together the oil, sugar, vinegar and seasoning packets. Pour over cabbage mixture and mix well to coat. Refrigerate until chilled and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 28g; sodium 336.6mg. Full Nutrition
