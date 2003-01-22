Old Time Chicken Divan
Not for your typical rushed meal, this classical dish is worth the work! For another presentation, place sliced almonds on top of the chicken and broccoli before the final sprinkling of cheese.
The real deal and worth the effort. If you note the other reviews, the ones with less than four or five stars all say that they substituted main ingredients (fried chicken?). Do us a favor and don't review if you make major alterations to a dish. Submit a new recipe instead.Read More
I used 1/2 and half instead of cream and added some garlic (2 cloves) and paprika. I also doubled the chicken and used the precooked perdue breaded cutlets. It was an OK dish but needed some extra spice. I think kids may like this though.Read More
This is basically the same recipe I have used for 15+ years. I use dry white wine instead of sherry. Brown the breasts in a little oil first. Dont parboil the broccoli, it cooks in the oven.. Sprinkle more cheese on top to brown. The real dish, no canned soup slop. Serve with glazed carrots, green salad and garlic bread. Yum.
We loved this dish, but I made modifications...I spread a layer of cooked fettucine on the bottom of the baking dish, before layering the broccoli on top, then spooned half the sauce on top of the noodles and broccoli. I baked the chicken first, seasoned with a pepper blend, cayenne pepper and onion powder, then sliced it into 1/4" slices to lay on top of the broccoli. The sauce by itself was bland, so I sauteed three cloves of minced garlic and a 1/2 cup of minced onion in cooking spray, then mixed it in with the sauce along with 1/8 tsp of cayenne pepper! I replaced the heavy cream with 2% Evaporated Milk, and it was rich and creamy with very little fat! It's a keeper!
Absolutely the way chicken divan should taste. If you don't LOVE this recipie you don't like chicken divan. Canned soup can't compare to a true cream sauce. Thanks for sharing a classic in a sea of shortcuts!
This is a great recipe; delicious and not really that much work. Caution, if you use Campbell's chicken broth you won't need the extra salt! Next time I will use either low-salt or homemade broth. Both my husband and 4-yr. old give this one 2 thumbs up! -Marty
Very good alternative to canned(MSG) soup style divan. On the bottom of my casserole dish, I put some minute white rice and (uncooked) and chicken broth to cook it.Then layered according to the recipe.I sauted my chicken in butter and garlic. I added some red pepper to the sauce. I also used peas instead of broccoli(didn't have any) and half and half instead of heavy cream. I put shredded Mexican style cheese blend on top. It was delicious!!Will make again.
This recipe is really, really worth the effort. A true gourmet dish. Real food. Excellent. So-o-o-o much better than the "frozen broccoli and canned soup" divans.
So much better than cream soup version of chicken divan. Worth the extra effort. I substitute 1 cup shredded cheddar for the parm. - just my family's preferrance. So good!
This was a terrific base recipe and definitely not difficult or time-consuming. I pounded my breasts (the chicken that is!) just to even them out and salted, peppered and lightly floured them before I browned them in hot olive oil, then allowed them to rest and then sliced them. I also added one finely chopped shallot in with the butter. It was definitely heavenly. I will make this one again. Thanks Holly.
This is the REAL thing! Entire family loved it!
JUST WRONG!!!..I made this 3 days ago,,It is awesome,,,I cook all the time..I doubled the sauce,,put like 2 extra tbl of sherry,,,meaning doubled then 2 more,,I used a mix of mozz/chedder,,I just eyeball it..used ziploc steamer bags for brocc(easy ,,no mess)to assemble,,I put 1/2lb of cooked,aldente,penneon bottom,w/lil sauce so it coats..then brocc,,1/2 of sauce then chicken cut in cubes used more chix also.like 4 boneless breast,poured remaining sauce over,,sprinkled more cheese,and grated fresh parm..(cooked in lg roaster pan..I have to say I have been eatting leftovers everyday..I make my husband supper,,and then i have been heating up,AGAIN for me.lol..he also loved,,but just doesn,t like to have same meal for 3 days,lol!!..and pathetic as it is,,It is 9am and i am eatting the remaining..do have to admit glad its gone,,I will start to gain.lol..PS..Used fresh brocc...and put some hot sauce on my portions,,YUM
This is absolutely delicious! I used three breast halves, cut each is half lengthwise, rubbed with olive oil, salt and pepper and seared in a hot skillet to give them some color before turning down the heat and letting them cook through. I took another reviewer's advice and added my broccoli raw and it took too long to cook in the oven to the correct doneness. I should have followed the recipe and boiled it before adding to the dish. Also, I used an 7"x11" dish instead of 9"x13". This is definitely a keeper!
Just like my mom used to make!!! I did steam the broccoli instead of boiling it and removed the sherry but was still great. Thanks for the recipe!
This was a huge hit. I kept true to the recipe and just added a topping for a little texture. To lower the fat content in the sauce I used fat-free 1/2 &1/2. For a little more flavor I sauteed a slice of onion (minced) and a clove of garlic (minced) in a little olive oil spray, and substituted 1/2t of season salt for the regular salt. For the topping I mixed together: 3T seasoned breadcrumbs, 2T french fried onions (crushed fine in a paper towel to soak up oil), 1T parmesan cheese and 1T bacon bits. Sprinkled it on top just before broiling phase and sprayed it with a little Parkay spray to help brown everything. Yummy!
Delish as written. Much better than soupy Divan. I used leftover turkey to help clean up the New Year's bird. Yummy!
This was wonderful, my husband loved it. I did add bread crumbs mixed with a little butter to the top of it for a little crunch. The only other changes were to use Gluten Free ingredients, yum, yum Thank you
Thank you been all over looking for this exact recipe. all others have cheedar cheese I like the parm with sherry. like my mom use to make thank you so much!!!!
So good! I might double the sauce next time. Boyfriend is used to the mom's version with lots of canned cheese sauce. I don't eat cheese in a can (doesn't seem right). I was so happy to find a a recipe that can be made from scratch. Delicious!
This is fantastic. I made extra sauce because it is just so good. I substituted white wine for the sherry. Very rich!!
This was a tasty dish and not complex to prepare. I made very minor changes which are as follows: To the melted butter, before adding flour, I added a few cloves of minced garlic and sauteed slightly. I did not have cream on hand and substituted whole milk- and it turned out fine. I did not have black pepper but sprinkled in some white pepper instead. Other than that, I followed the recipe as written, only doubling the sauce. I made it with leftover turkey and served over pasta. Creamy, rich, and delicious!
This is not a hard dish so I don't quite understand that it's "worth the effort". Very tasty and very easy. Steam the broccoli while sauteing the chicken. Then, cut up the broccoli, cut up the chicken and arrange in a cassarole dish. Make the sauce, pour it over the dish and heat through for 20 minutes... and Voila!
We loved this...I don't keep sherry around, so I substituted white wine for that. I steamed my broccoli, added some fontina cheese and freshly-grated nutmeg to the sauce and used rotisserie chicken because I had some leftover from another dish. I layered the sauce, the broccoli and the chicken over cooked brown rice and baked at 350 for about 20 minutes. Very good and the leftovers went quickly!
I doubled the recipe and kept it pretty much to the letter. I did add some fresh onion and garlic to the butter and I used milk instead of half and half (and ommitted the parmasean--just don't like the taste). Next time I will use fresh raw broccoli and let it cook in the oven--it was way too mushy with the par-boiling. Everyone enjoyed it over noodles, great dish!
Fantastic served over white rice! I used half & half (stopped buying heavy cream about 10 lbs ago haha) and added a dash of garlic powder. My sauce got too thick very quickly, I think I had the heat too high, I turned it down added a bit more broth and it was fine. I was in a hurry and didn't bake the dish. I just layered steaming hot rice, cold chicken (leftover rotisserie), the hot sauce, fully steamed fresh broccoli and more sauce in individual bowls and covered them for a min to let the temp even out before serving. Don't skip the sherry, thats what makes this SOO GOOD!
Excellent! Followed the recipe exactly as written and we all loved it. Served with biscuits not much work involved,and without canned anything soup it is simply the best. Will make again and again...
Yummy doesn't begin to describe this classic dish! Followed recipe to the T, except I added about a half cup of shredded Swiss to my sauce - pure comfort food!
I'm going to rate this before even trying it, because I know that it's the authentic recipe I've been searching for that my roommate used to make me. While heavy substitutions also drive me nuts I'd just like to add that we always made this recipe with camembert and it was awesome--and maybe a little more "french"
Without garlic, this recipe is quite bland. However, with garlic added, this is most certainly a five star recipe. The sauce is so smooth and wonderful! I add two or three cloves of garlic into my sauce. I saute my chicken in olive oil first, then add it to the mix. Also, I layer a box-worth of linguini on top of the broccoli, so you end up with an entire meal in one pot!
I've been making this for years, it is so good, sometimes I use half milk and half cream . I also use steamed lightly, fresh broccoli .
This recipe was very yummy. I didn't have sherry, so I used white wine. However, I doubled the sauce because we like lots od sauce. I served this over rice.
This recipe, served it over brown rice, was a huge hit with my family (my son, who doesn't care for broccoli, asked for seconds... he said the sauce made it so good). I didn't have enough Parmesan cheese, so I diced a couple slices of baby Swiss and added it along with the Parmesan. Will definitely make this again.
Amazing! I cooked the chicken in a skillet with a bunch of spices (jambalya flavors). I did substitute evaporated milk for the cream as well as wine for the sherry. I cooked brown rice and made that the bottom layer. I had some fresh mushrooms that I thinly sliced and added to the broccoli which I sauteed in the same pan as the chicken-to get those brown bits. I did saute onions and garlic to add flavor to the sauce. So good!!!
This was the first time I ever tried Chicken Divan, and I thought it was a bit bland. I wasn't too excited by the dish, but my husband really enjoyed it. I did add chedder cheese on top which made it enjoyable. It's a decent week day meal.
a favorite of mine.
I made this last night and it was really good. It brought back memories of my childhood. It tasted just like I remember my mom making it. If you're use to the chicken divan recipe with the curry and the mayonaise and cream of chicken soup then this is a little bland, but it was a nice change and was really quick to put together. I just dumped a bag of frozen broccoli florets in the bottom of my pan and followed the recipe from there.
This recipe is great!!! I am not a big sherry fan, so I reduced the amount of sherry by half. It turned out great. My neighbors are beginning to see the benefits of being our neighbors!
It was very good, but I needed to alter it slightly because the sauce was a bit bland. I added 1/2 bar of shredded monterey jack cheese, and used part romano/part parmesan cheese. I also added some cooked carrots, and served it over pasta. The sherry was a nice touch. I'll make it again, with the changes, but not too soon since it was very rich.
Great recipe. My picky kids even asked for seconds. This recipe tastes 10X better than the recipe made with canned soup. The only modifications that I made was to use white wine because I didn't have any sherry, steamed the brocoli, added cauliflower because I didn't have enough brocoli, added garlic powder, and used gluten-free flour. Bye bye canned soup for good. It also helped that the recipe was easy to make.
awesome, just like my grandma made. I used white wine instead of sherry and it was still delish! Also, very easy! Bake it on top of rice, steamed the brocolli. Loved it!
This a great base for this recipe and I really love that it doesn't use canned soup b/c I really hate canned soup. I made changes according to my liking. I used about 5 heads of broccoli (yeah I know its a lot of broccoli) and a 1 1/2 lbs of chicken breast. I had some leftover cooked brown rice and placed that first in a single layer at the bottom of the 9x13 pan. I then placed raw broccoli florets on top of that. I lightly cooked the chicken and placed it on top of the broccoli. I doubled the sauce. For the sauce: 1) I used Better than Bullion chicken base 2) I sauteed a butt load of garlic in butter (5-6 cloves) 3) I used about a cup of Cabernet Sauvignon b/c I didn't have any sherry or white wine. This made the dish delicious but it also made the sauce come out a not-so-appealing color. 4) I kept the amount of heavy cream at 1/2 cup 5) I kept the amount of Parmesan cheese at 1/4 cup but added 3 thick slices of muenster cheese b/c this is all the cheese I had on hand. I cooked it at 350 for about an hour. It was great.
excellent we add waterchestnuts to ours!!
I usually make the quick version but decided to try this one. There definitely is a distinct difference between the two but I like both of them! The only change I made was to cut garlic bread into cubes and heat in a skillet to form toasted croutons, which I then used to top the divan before baking.
Very good. I subbed cheddar for parm. Definitely worth making the old fashioned way. My family enjoyed it. Thanks MARBALET.
This is wonderful. Followed the recipe as is but substituted half and half for heavy cream. So much better than any "add a can of soup" type casserole. Tastes light and fresh and lovely.
While I have to size down when cooking for just two I also try to reduce waste. I steam the broccoli in the chicken stock so I don't have salty water with lots of vitamins to put down the drain. A little smoked paparika adds something to the flavor. I make this or a similar dish about monthly but varying the seasonings. Experiment and enjoy.
This dish was wonderful! I happened to have all of the ingredients on hand, with a few minor modifications (cooked dark meat instead of breasts, frozen broccoli instead of fresh). I accidentally added the Parmesan cheese to the entire saucepan of sauce, then poured it all over the top of the chicken at the end. It was AMAZING! Didn't add extra garlic or spices (which is rare for me) and it still had a wonderful taste! Definitely a keeper!
This dish didn't really do it for me. I didn't know how long to wait for it to thicken, and I ended up stirring for 30 minutes to have the same consistency as I had begun with. This turned into a very very thin, soupy, bland mixture that I had to eat with a fork and then a spoon. The effort put into the recipe was not at all worth the results. I'm not sure what I did wrong! :( Two stars because the flavor was edible.
We did a little modification... we used whole chicken breasts, lightly floured and browned on both sides with butter. We also only par-steamed the broccoli - 2min in the microwave, before putting it all together. It made it less of a "casserole" and more of a full meal. delicious sauce!
Bypassed cooking the broccoli and let it thaw in the refrigerator. Substituted half n half for the heavy whipping cream and added many cloves of roasted garlic in the cream sauce which added an extra element of flavor. Also added Panko bread crumbs on the top. Delicious!
I made it exactly as the recipe reads. It was fantastic.
DELICIOUS! This is a very easy recipe to make and it is outstanding. Made half of the recipe (for just 2 people) using fresh broccoli and 1 boneless chicken breast that I steamed in my rice cooker while the rice was cooking. Cooked the chicken breast in a pan and then made the sauce in the same pan to add to the flavor of the sauce. Used a 1.5 qt casserole dish to cook. Wow, this is definitely a keeper. Many thanks for this recipe.
So much better than using canned soup. I used a rotisserie chicken from the supermarket and this was delicious. We all over it. Made it several hours ahead and just finished before eating. Will definitely do again
My family has been making this chicken divan variation for many years. We serve it over rice. Thanks for posting it here.
Delicious I just added a tad of garlic powder to the sauce! Yum
The only thing it needed was a little more flour to thicken the sauce. Tasted great. It was served over brown rice. Makes a complete meal.
Excellent results-thanks for not using nasty canned soup!
Easy recipe... I used leftover turkey and turned out great. I think I used too much turkey so I was alittle short on sauce. Thanks!
This was DELICIOUS! I followed the recipe exactly - used low sodium chicken broth - and sauteed the chicken for about 5 minutes while waiting for the sauce to thicken (only because we were very hungry and wanted to speed up the process!) The cook time is 40 minutes before broiling (there was a discrepancy in the time - It said 40 minutes of cook time at the top and 20 minutes in the 4th instruction.) Thanks so much for this recipe!!!
Very good, just needed a little more flavor to make it to 5 stars for me! Next time I think I'll add more of all the seasonings and more sherry.
amazingly good!
Super yummy, and while I wouldn't change too much, for me it is flexible with substitutions. The main substitution I had to make was using whole milk instead of cream, since it's all I had (also used regular white wine instead of sherry, and chicken bouillon in water instead of broth). And it was perfectly fine. I made it the way it was served to me once many years ago, putting a layer of rice on the bottom of my casserole dish, then the broccoli pieces, then the chicken, and then pouring the sauce over everything. instead of adding extra cheese on top, I sprinkled some bread crumbs for a little crunch. It baked beautifully.
Wonderful recipe Holly! I used more parm than called for, added some seasonings to the sauce and used fat free half and half in lieu of heavy cream. Everyone at my party raved about this very different version of Divan. Thanks so much!!!!
I really enjoyed this. I used fat free half and half. I didnt' have sherry, but next time might add white wine, and use olive oil instead of butter. I'd made it for a potluck and transferred it to a crock pot. The broccoli got mushy, but hey it tastes so good, who cares...
This is definitely much better than the other recipes I've tried! I wouldn't substitute the heavy cream for anything. I saute the chicken pieces with veg. oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder before adding. I also highly recommend sprinkling some nutmeg in the second half of cream sauce - DELICIOSO! Also, to cut down on time, I used frozen brocolli and it was just as good - the broccoli cooked all the way through in the 20 minute oven time. Serve over wild rice. This dish will surely impress your friends!
We had this last night and it was pretty good. The sauce seemed a little thick and it was a little bland, but for the most part we really liked it, especially the fact that the sauce wasn't from a can. Every other recipe on this site for chicken divan uses cream-of-something. We will be making this one again with a few minor adjustments (maybe another 1/3 c. broth and some garlic).
This was wonderful! I melted butter and mixed in italian bread crumbs then sprinkled on top, put some cheddar cheese on top too when there was about 5 min. of cooking time left. Just my families preference. The best chicken divan ever!!!
So tasty! Used cooked, sliced, deboned chicken thighs instead of the breasts as my 95 year old Dad likes dark meat better. He just about licked the casserole dish! It's definitely a keeper!
This is an excellent from-scratch recipe. My small tweaks would be adding the time to cook the chicken into the recipe thus not preheating the oven until you begin to make the cream sauce. I cubed chicken into bite-sized pieces and then sauteed the chicken in olive oil. That left me with some juice in the bottom of the pan which I used as part of the chicken broth for the cream sauce. Also, my fault, I did not read ahead about broiling and had everything assembled in a glass pan that was "oven proof" but not necessarily "broiler proof". I took my chances and broiled anyway, two racks from the top, but please start out with the correct baking dish.
Awesome. Way better than the "quick" recipes and worth the effort
This is my favorite recipe....always makes me think of my mom. Worth the effort to make your own sauce. I always double the recipe so that there is extra left over to pour over rice. For a little bit more flavor I add a hint of nutmeg and a bit more sherry. Thanks for sharing....so YUMMY!
Excellent recipe. So tasty, even the picky boys loved it. I used white wine instead of sherry and added a little bit of mozzarella and Italian bread crumbs on top.
The sauce in this recipe is to die for. It sounds rich but it is actually quite light tasting. The sherry really adds a wonderful flavor. I think this would be great served over rice or pasta, but it was excellent on its own. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this tonight for a small dinner gathering with friends. It was a HUGE hit!! Everyone loved it! I didn’t precook the broccoli, but it still wound up well cooked because I held it in the oven at a lower temp for almost an hour. It was still saucy and the chicken was tender. The sherry and the Parmesan cheese impart a unique flavor. A gourmet version of an old favorite from the past!
Just made this. It tastes a little bland so next time, I'll definitely season the chicken and add a bit of garlic to the sauce. Also, there really is no point in boiling the broccoli beforehand. I used frozen broccoli florettes and they cooked just fine in the allotted time frame. If you boil the broccoli, you are cooking OUT all the benefits of the vegetable. Look at the lovely green water you are throwing away. That is were all the nutrients just went-the trash. Anyhow, I served with rice. Yummo with seasonings!
I think the sherry is what makes this recipe separate from just a chicken cassorle (which is also great). My husband loves it so it must be great!
Truly delicious as well as easy. Next time, I may add a *pinch* of nutmeg to the cream sauce. I heartily recommend this dish!
We doubled this and still made it in a 9x13. We added corn and put a layer of spaghetti noodles under the vegetables. We put in a little curry, even more chimaya pepper (like paprika but with a small spice) and salt and pepper (light on the salt). It was very good and we'll make this again. Thanks!
I've made this several times and I love this style of Divan. No cheddar or canned soup (blech). I do steam my broccoli vs boiling and I slow cook bone in skin on chicken breasts to pull the meat off once cooled. I like that this recipe uses heavy cream but if you don't want to buy a bottle of sherry, some better quality white cooking wine will do (or a dry white). I feel taking a bit more time making your own sauce is worth it. I do use probably 2 to 3 x's the parm but that's a personal pref. I prob add a pinch of this a tad of that but I don't make it entirely different. I always keep coming back to this when I get in the mood for this dish. Thanks for the recipe!
Doubled sauce ingredients except for chicken broth. (Used 3 cups vs. 4). Otherwise, followed recipe, and everyone loved it. Yes, its rich, but it is supposed to be! Yummmss. Will definitely make again.
I made this using Fat Free Half & Half and it was delicious & creamy. Very good!
This was pretty good, but a little bland. Overall, a little more trouble and not quite as good as my standard recipe (yes, it uses cream of chicken soup and frozen broccoli).
The only change i made was i added about 1/2 a bag of shredded mozzarella because we are cheese people but it would have been fine w/o it or with additional parmesan. absolutley delicious, not difficult! a keeper :)
Excellent! This is absolutely the best recipe for chicken divan!
Good starting point, but this just needs improvement to me. The sauce was way too thin for me, but maybe I mismeasured the broth? I would do less next time. Using a flavorful broth is also important. I added a couple dashes of nutmeg, and used white pepper and swiss cheese in the sauce for flavor. Much better.
I was pleasantly surprised at how yummy this comfort food classic was. We used three boneless skinless breasts instead of two, simply because I wanted to cook them up. I served the divan over angel hair pasta. It was amazing! This classic recipe is a keeper.
Unfortunately, this recipe was just okay for us. The only change I made was to saute some garlic & onions while cooking the chicken strips. The dish was still bland to us. Not bad by any means and certainly edible but lacking in flavor.
Fabulous! Never ever using cream of chicken cans for any recipe again! Served over rice!
I made it as is. I did not change a thing! I thought it was very, very good. My sauce was a little bit runny, but the flavor was AWESOME. My family loved it.
I kept to the recipe as it was written. This was so easy and sooo good. Such a great comfort food for this cold night. I love the creaminess and it was healthier since I didn't use soup mix with preservatives. My daughter loved it too! One step that made it quicker was that I used 2 rotisserie breast for the cooked chicken. I will be making again.
This is essentially the same recipe that I found in my dad's Southern Living collection from 1980. The highest compliment I can offer is that, at about age 8, our very picky son realized what I was cooking for dinner and responded with, "Oh! YIPPEE!!!" I am happy to see that this wonderful dish lives on. I think I'll make it this week.
i love chicken and i love broccoli. so this was right up my ally. Only thing i would change is how i cooked my broccoli. i add just salt to my water so i found the dish a little lacking on flavor, but that is a mtter of preference. next time i will feel free with my seasoning cabinet.
My husband and I loved this! Adjusted the recipe to fit our taste: boneless chicken thighs, non-dairy creamer, added chopped garlic and shallots-yum! I cut up the thighs (raw) and marinated in Italian dressing, then browned in skillet.
I've made this a few times. Excellent as written. Last night I boiled a half of a box of large shells and threw the broccoli in for the last 3 mins. Rinsed/drained all and placed in the bottom of the dish with cooked shredded chicken on top. Made the sauce as written but with only 2T of the sherry and milk instead of cream. Poured in dish and made sure all was covered. Topped with a lot of bread crumbs and a little more parmesan. Baked as directed. The two of us ate almost the whole thing. If you use pasta, boil for a couple mins less than the box directions so it stays firm. Yum yum yum.
Easy and flavorful. Sauce reminds me of a Newburg. Next time I will make more sauce and serve over pasta or egg noodles.
Great as written!
Made 99% as is, but just par-steamed the broccoli for less cleanup and added a pinch of garlic powder to the sauce. Hands-down the best -- and most authentic -- chicken divan recipe on this site!
It was very tasty. We grilled the chicken with seasoning first, and went heavy on the chicken. It was a little light on the sauce, but good.
I made this exactly as the recipe stated and thought it was very boring. A lot of work with little return. I enjoy cooking and cook every night, but this just wasn't worth the effort. As we ate it my husband and I talked about what would make it better and ultimately decided not to bother making it again.
