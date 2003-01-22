Old Time Chicken Divan

This a great base for this recipe and I really love that it doesn't use canned soup b/c I really hate canned soup. I made changes according to my liking. I used about 5 heads of broccoli (yeah I know its a lot of broccoli) and a 1 1/2 lbs of chicken breast. I had some leftover cooked brown rice and placed that first in a single layer at the bottom of the 9x13 pan. I then placed raw broccoli florets on top of that. I lightly cooked the chicken and placed it on top of the broccoli. I doubled the sauce. For the sauce: 1) I used Better than Bullion chicken base 2) I sauteed a butt load of garlic in butter (5-6 cloves) 3) I used about a cup of Cabernet Sauvignon b/c I didn't have any sherry or white wine. This made the dish delicious but it also made the sauce come out a not-so-appealing color. 4) I kept the amount of heavy cream at 1/2 cup 5) I kept the amount of Parmesan cheese at 1/4 cup but added 3 thick slices of muenster cheese b/c this is all the cheese I had on hand. I cooked it at 350 for about an hour. It was great.