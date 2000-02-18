Waldorf Salad

I made this the first time for a party. How risky. Used all the ingrediants listed. Made sure the apples were freshly picked. For the raisins I used two kids of raisins, and several flavors of dried cranberries. Because I made this for a very large crowd I upped it by 4xs. With the Mayo I used enough that it just covered the ingredients. The result of all the mixed flavors was amazing. Different flavors were popping all over the place. This is a very easy recipe that even the most inexperienced cook can make. (I choose not to use any chicken.) Because of the fruit this tasted sweet. There are a lot of coolwhip recipes like this, but using the mayo was much better that coolwhip kinds of recipes. I will make this often.