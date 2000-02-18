Waldorf Salad

4.5
385 Ratings
  • 5 262
  • 4 98
  • 3 17
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

This traditional salad is delicious, and you can vary the ingredients to your preference. Try adding diced, roasted chicken to make this salad a meal!

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sugar, lemon juice, and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in the apples, celery, walnuts, and raisins. Chill until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 170.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022