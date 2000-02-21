Italian Sausage Tortellini Soup
This is the best soup I have ever had. It has lots of vegetables, Italian sausage, and even tortellini. Soup is one of my favorite foods and this recipe tops the list.
This is the best soup I have ever had. It has lots of vegetables, Italian sausage, and even tortellini. Soup is one of my favorite foods and this recipe tops the list.
YUM-O! This was excellent! I used hot italian sausage and skipped the wine. I also added a package of frozen corn, red peppers and black beans (came mixed together). Also used 2 cans of diced tomatoes with green peppers and garlic instead of fresh tomatoes. Added some red pepper flakes and used boxed cheese and spinach tortellini. Oh, and I put in a whole package of fresh baby spinach around 5 minutes before it was done. This soup is great because you can add just about anything you like. It was so delicious and filling. This is a definite keeper in my house!Read More
aww it was just okay in my opininon. Had a good taste and was very hearty but felt it was missing somethingRead More
YUM-O! This was excellent! I used hot italian sausage and skipped the wine. I also added a package of frozen corn, red peppers and black beans (came mixed together). Also used 2 cans of diced tomatoes with green peppers and garlic instead of fresh tomatoes. Added some red pepper flakes and used boxed cheese and spinach tortellini. Oh, and I put in a whole package of fresh baby spinach around 5 minutes before it was done. This soup is great because you can add just about anything you like. It was so delicious and filling. This is a definite keeper in my house!
I made this twice. The first time I used an iron skillet and hubby cooked sausage on grill. I sauted onions and garlic in pan. Then added red cooking wine and beef broth and let it boil for a while. Then, I added the sausage and let it cook a little longer. Then I put in crock pot and put in seasonings and tomato sauce. I left out the tomatoes. I let it cook for a couple hours more. Kids loved it. It got left out overnight and I had to throw it out. :( Second batch I used chicken broth and cooked the sausage in the skillet. I put it in the crock pot again with the sauted veggies and instead of tomato sauce I just added a whole jar of spaghetti sauce! I left it thin enough to be a soup and the seasoning were enough to keep it tasting great. The second batch was a little oilier because of the cooking the sausage inside in a skillet rather than the grill. I think the flavor of sausage was better the first time, but the spaghetti sauce worked great. Then second batch I
This is as good or better than any soups we've had in Italy. My Italian husband loved it, and with all of the vegetables it's truly a healthy meal, even with the sausage! Easy to modify (I added additional tortellini and vegetables to make it even heartier), and keeps well for additional meals. Thank you, Tim, for a great recipe!
This is indeed really, really good! I am a stickler for following a recipe to the letter the first time (I do not understand how people can trash a recipe and then go on at length about what they did or didn't do - it just isn't fair!)and I wouldn't change a thing. Maybe add some fresh spinach or mushrooms? Thanks Tim for an excellent addition to my recipe box!
Delicious! This is the second time I have made this. First time, true to the recipe and second time, a few moderations. Both ways, though, you can't go wrong! This time I: ~used a can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh to save time ~out of red wine, used extra broth ~added a teaspoon of creole seasoning to bump up the flavor ~to cut calories I used turkey italian link sausage I put everything but the tortellini in a crock pot and let it simmer on low all day while at work. When I came home, I pulled the sausage out and sliced it, boiled the tortellini and added it, then added in 2 heaping tablespoons of cornstarch to 1/4 cup of water to thicken it up a bit. Topped it all with a little dollop of sour cream and shredded cheddar with blue tortilla chips on the side and viola! Dinner served with so little effort... :)
Out of the last 3 "5 star" rated soup recipes that I have tried the past 3 nights, this is the only one that deserves 5 stars, according to my family of 7.
I used half beef and half chicken broth, canned diced tomatoes instead of fresh, dried pasta and I added some fresh baby spinach the last 5 minutes cooking. This was a great soup.....and it makes a ton. Hubby is looking forward to leftovers! Thanks Tim for the great recipe.
The beauty of this type of soup, beside the fact that it’s incredibly satisfying as well as delicious (I dare you to stop at just one bowl of this), is that it lends itself so well to adaptation, so as to make use of whatever odds and ends of pasta or vegetables you have on hand. In this instance, I was able to add some beautiful, rich juices left after slow cooking a beef roast yesterday with tomatoes, red wine and beef broth. I also used quite a bit more sausage than the recipe directed. Unless your tomatoes are very red and ripe, difficult in April, I would suggest using a good, canned tomato instead, preferably San Marzano, which is what I did today. I passed on the tomato sauce. I didn’t have zucchini and I don’t care for carrots (no, I mean to say I hate carrots) so I didn’t use them, filling the “gap” instead with celery (the leaves too!) and baby spinach, which I added toward the end. I used fresh oregano and basil because I was lucky enough to have it growing. I didn’t have cheese tortellini (Hubs hates it) but I did have some cute little mini beef ravioli, which filled in nicely. I cooked the ravioli separately, then added it at the end, so it wouldn’t absorb too much broth. There is no right or wrong way to make this soup, BUT…to be authentic you MUST add the freshly grated Parmesan upon serving. I had intended to serve this tonight with a salad and Italian bread, but we found this completely satisfying without either.
I've made this recipe twice; but the 2nd time around I used about 3 1/2 Cups broth, and during the last 10 minutes of simmer, I added 1/2 Cup heavy whipping cream, and it was really, really good. Great recipe!
Great soup! Hubby ate 3 bowls of this last night with a hunk of quiche! I did modify a little though. I used 1lb. of hot turkey sausage browned and crumbled out of the casings, let that sautee with the onion and 3 minced garlic cloves. I used 6c. fat free/low sodium chix broth instead of the beef, added the red wine(which I loved the flavor of), 1 can(approx. 14oz) fire roasted tomatoes in the juice, 1/2 pk. of defrosted spinach, 1 can of drained and rinsed canelli beans, omitted the tomato sauce and green pepper. Used ditalini pasta instead of the tortellini and cooked that by itself and spooned some pasta in the bottom of the bowls, and added the hot soup on top. Very flavorful. Family really enjoyed this one. Thanks!
This soup was fantastic. Made it as written, with the addition of a little more sausage, used bulk italian instead of link. We made this for our daughter and son in law when they came in for christmas, they loved it. Stuck the left overs in the fridge and after they left we had some for dinner, the tortalinnis sucked up all the juice, just took some out of the bowl, added more beef stock and reheated, was even better. One thing I made a mistake was, went to the store to buy beef broth and grabbed chicken instead. Didn't notice till I was making it, added that andtwo tsp of beef crystal broth, was the bomb. Will definatley make again. Tried it cold before warming up and great flavor, could even serve it without being a soup with cheese sprinkled on top, very flavorful.
Honestly the best soup I've ever had in my life!! So amazing. I made it without zucchini and red wine. And once I made it with chicken stock instead and it was amazing also.
Excellent soup--I used Marinara sauce instead of tomato sauce, and fresh herbs--also cut down somewhat on onions--it was declicious!
This was really good! I used turkey italian sausage and a can of diced tomatoes drained. Worth a try!
This was SO delicious!! In place of the tomatoes and tomato sauce I used a large can of diced tomatoes with the juice. I also didn't have green bell pepper, but it wasn't missed. A loaf of crusty bread is all you need to go with this! Thanks for this recipe, Tim!!!
This is the same recipe I have been using for years. Love this soup! For more bite-use the hot sausage. I serve it with shredded parmesan cheese on top and hard bread to dunk. Delicious! Freezes well.
So flavorful! My picky kids even liked it.
This recipe was great and the hubby and kids liked it. I didn't have any red wine so I just used more water and I opted to leave out the green pepper. I also used a can of Italian style diced tomatoes instead of tomatoes. I served this with a fresh baguette and it was perfect. I will definitely make again.
Excellent flavor. Good hearty meal.
This recipe is wonderful. I can see why it is rated so highly by everyone.
AMAZING!
Excellent recipe. I have prepared this recipe only once in my household and it is very good. The only downside is the high price of packaged tortellini. Other than that it is a very good recipe.
Very tasty. I used 7 cups of broth and eliminated the wine and water. In the future, I will use a bit less broth and a bit more water...it was a bit salty. I also put in a bit more sausage. In the future, I might add a bit more vegatables. Overall...a wonderful recipe.
This soup was AMAZING...I made it for a family soup cookoff last year and I won.
Good stuff we will be making this again.
Fabulous soup! A hit with everyone in the family, including my very picky 6 year old. Lots of veggies, nice flavor. I used mini raviolis instead of tortellinis only because I didn't have the tortellinis. Will definately make again.
This is a delicious recipe. We just love it!
This was delicious! I am a newlywed and still figuring out what my hubby likes. This was perfect as he has a poultry allergy. I followed the recipe as well as I could, but did not have all the ingredients. I used a good handful of already cooked frozen breakfast sausage, and about a cup of cooked hamburger I had in the fridge for the meat. I added extra wine, and substituted tomato paste with extra water, and green beans for zucchini. The fresh tortellini was the perfect touch. I think I added extra water and spices too. It turned out perfectly and my husband asked several times, "where is that tortellini soup"! Thanks for the great recipe!
awesome as is!! I didn't have zucchini sub'd with yellow squash. YUMMY!!!
I used a big crockpot for this recipe. I doubled the recipe and this caused the crockpot to overflow so I had to take some liquid out. I used white wine instead of red and used 1/2 of what it asked for and it turned out fine with no hint of the alcohol taste. I used 9 Johnsonville italian brats and cut those up and I used 2 bags of tortellini (too much :) ). The tortellini really soaked up the liquid so keep that it mind. I didn't use green pepper because I didn't have one. I also used a big can of tomatoes stewed and chopped and then another 8 oz can instead of the fresh tomatoes. I poured the liquid in too. Now I have lots of leftovers but someone mentioned that this freezes well so I hope they are right. I fried the sausage and onion and then I combined everything into a crockpot and cooked for 3 hours on low and 3 hours on high. I also forgot to drain the fat before I added the onions so I had to scoop out the fat later on. I added the frozen pasta 45 minutes before serving.
Good Stuff! I used Jimmy Dean Italian Sausage; 1/4 c red wine; diced canned tomatoes; kale instead of zucchini; no Parmesan cheese. Adopt changes to your taste; this hearty soup will still turn out great!
This was great! I used a lowfat chicken italian sausage and substituted mushrooms for the zucchini (boyfriend doesn't like it), but otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. A great, hearty meal on a cold, rainy night. The best was that I threw it together in less than 45 minutes.
This soup is good, will add it to my soup rotation...
I made the imstake of using low sodium beef stock, to try and keep my family healthier.....the consensus was that flavor was lacking. Perhaps fresh basil next time? I also added extra parm and it melded well!
Awesome! I did not have zucchini;added fresh chopped spinich instead. I think it was even better. Very tasty. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this recipe the first time as written and this was a good, solid soup! The second time I tweaked it a little to our tastes. I make my tweaked version frequently for a great meal, and I love the leftovers for a quick healthy lunch! I make a double batch, and use a whole pack of mild turkey Italian sausage (with a dash of red pepper flakesif I can't find hot Italian sausage). Instead of the fresh tomatoes, I use a can of petite diced tomatoes per batch. I have used all low sodium beef STOCK [not BROTH], or half low sodium beef and half low sodium vegetable stock (cause I ran out of beef stock in the process of cooking, but I had vegetable stock on hand), and we love both versions. I add 1/2 teaspoon of Italian seasoning to the seasoning mix, per batch (so a whole teaspoon for double). We like fresh kale in this soup instead of the zucchini, and it ups the heartiness. My husband always comments how great this smells when he comes home from work, and hits the pot with a spoon tasting almost immediately. Instead of adding the tortellini to the pot, I put the frozen tortellini in the bottom of the serving bowls and ladle the hot soup over the cold pasta. After about 2 minutes, the pasta is perfect and the soup was cool enough to eat. Some fresh Parmesan and a little multigrain bread and a GREAT DINNER!! If I am eating the leftovers the next day, I just measure out about 1/2 cup frozen tortellini to the bowl and microwave! This is a great soup!
Yum! My whole family enjoyed this recipe.
Just finished a big bowl of this wonderful soup!! If I wasnt so full I would eat more! A keeper!
Delicious! I didn't have, or particularly like sausages, so I decided to make it without them. To compensate for the spice of the sausages, I put in 1 1/2 tablespoons mild chilli powder, which gave it a very nice kick. To further comepsnate for the lack of sausages, I also only put in 4 cups of beef brother, so there would be less liquid to absorb. Then I put in twice as much tortellini, as I felt there was still far too much liquid without the sausages. Thoroughly recomended!
This is a jackpot reciepe !! Its become one of our all time family favourites.
This is a great recipe to make on the weekend and portion out for future meals; a couple of tips though Used 1 lb of already ground Sausage (rather than the links) and if you want a bit of spice use half reg & half hot We all know that fresh Tomatoes from the store are not always good, so use canned, dice, no salt added insteadh Instead of chopped carrots, use julienne Instead of Tomato Sause, use canned diced Italian stype Tomatoes Add 8 oz of sliced mushrooms Before adding tomatoes, puree them Because I freeze, I do not add the tortellini, when I am making it, rather, I make the tortellini when I pull out the soup for meals.
So great right out of a restaurant. The wine is such a wonderful flavor. May I add that I don't even like wine. Used kielbasa sausage and just added it about 10min before it was done brought it back to a boil then simmered the last 10 min added tons of extra tortellini because i was using it as a main coarse. Mushrooms were a must in this as well. Reheats well and other reviewers were right the tortellini does soak up a bunch of the broth but still so delicious.
This is an excellent, deeply satisfying soup! I would like to offer a tip for those of us who cook for two: This soup freezes well--without the tortellini. If you throw a handful of frozen tortellini into each serving bowl as the soup simmers, then ladle the hot soup over the tortellini, then let the soup cool for a few minutes, your pasta is perfectly cooked.
This was a GREAT easy dinner! I dumped it all in the crockpot (except the tortellini) and cooked on Low all day. Added the tortellini when I got home and cooked for another 20 minutes. Both my hubby and 5yr old RAVED about the flavor and requested that this be in the regular rotation. Any meal that they BOTH like is a keeper for me!
Absolutely delicious! Everyone in my house enjoyed this soup. I especially loved the pasta in it. (Just be careful not to overcook.) I also really enjoyed the base of the soup - it was perfect. I will make this again and again.
Yummy is all I can say! I doubled the recipe and replaced the water w/ red wine as well. YUMMY!!!!
I brought this soup for a luncheon today at work and it was a huge hit! I added some fresh spinach to it after reading some of the reviews. Was very good and will be made again!
I made this soup in the crockpot. The only changes I made was using turkey sausage and fresh spinach. I aded the spinach at the end of the cooking time. My husband said this was the best soup he ever had. It is definitely a keeper.
Fantastic comfort food! Tweaked it a bit using what I had on hand- substituted marinara sauce for tomato sauce and threw in 3 big handfuls of fresh baby spinach. Used chicken sweet Italian sausage, and left out the zucchini and carrots- because I didn't have either. My husband had 3 bowls! This is a do-over in my house!!
This was awesome! I took the suggestion of adding a bag of fresh spinach five minutes prior to it being done. Oh, and I recommend doubling the amount of sausage. Super soup! This one's a keeper.
I thought this was good, but the kids didn't like the broth, even my guy that usually loves everything I make. I think it had too much tomato sauce and tomatoes.
This tastes just like the kind that my mom made when I was growing up! So easy to make! If I had known it would be this easy, I would have started to cook this a long time ago!
I made this soup with Turkey Italian Sausage-doubled the recipe but used 5 links of sausage, other than that I followed the recipe and my family loves it and so do I. This is a keeper!
Bene, bene..........molto bene! (that's the extent of my Italian). A little hot pepper flakes or hot sauce is nice in it as well.
I made this for a Ladies Bible study group and everyone raved about it. It was the second time I had made it. Some changes 2nd time around: 1) made a day ahead 2) Instead of fresh tomatoes like the first time, I added 1 large can of crushed tomatoes with basil + 1 reg. can of italian diced tomates, juice and all. 3) Cooked everything but the pasta in the crockpot night before, cooked pasta seperate and added about two hours before serving.
Made this soup tonight and it was delicious. I used two cans of diced tomatoes with basil/oregano rather than fresh tomatoes and skipped the wine. As I like my food a little spicy I also added some crushed red peppers. Will add a little more sausage next time otherwise perfect.
I just made this for dinner tonight for the first time. I normally stick to the recipe but when tasting the soup when making it I was worried it could use more than just a half a cup of pasta sauce. I used a 1lb 10oz can of hunts pasta sauce and it was thicker and hearty along with the beef stock. I also added the spinage which was a nice touch too. I am always worried when trying a new recipe, but this was very good and I will make it again.
Easy and satisfying! Now in my regular rotation for fall and winter. Hubby and kids all licked their bowls.
aww it was just okay in my opininon. Had a good taste and was very hearty but felt it was missing something
Really good. Didn't have a full 5 cups of broth but it didn't matter, and I didn't mess with adding the water.
if i had to choose one word to describe this it would be AMAZING. i would definitely make this again
I used balk sausage instead of sausage links. I also put in some red pepper flakes. I only gave this recipe 4 stars because the leftovers degraded over time. They were still edible but I couldn't make myself eat the final bowl. I really should not have added as much pepper.
I made this for a soup and salad social and had everyone asking for the recipe. I used stewed italian tomatoes to make it easier the second time and I couldn't tell a difference.
Excellent soup. Great flavor!
I have been making this recipe for about 20 years now; I change it a little every now and then but I know when I follow the recipe the taste is always consistent. Fresh, hearty but not too filling and the leftovers (if any!) are delish :)
The soup was really good. It was loaded with lots of veggies and filling... Only thing I did different was add one bunch of chopped up kale to the pot. I had some and thought it would be a nice addition, which it was.
Flavorful soup. Great with crusty bread!
My favorite soup! Great recipe - don't change a thing!
This was so amazing. I cant rave enough. I followed the recipe exactly.. just added a bit more tortellini because I like it. I will definitely be making this one over and over again.
Awesome soup! I made pretty well as written other than using a can of diced tomatoes because I didn't have enough fresh ones. My only complaint is that there wasn't really enough sausage (for our tastes anyways). Next time I will use two or 3 links.
This recipe is fantastic! I omitted the wine and took another reviewers advice and used 1/2 chicken & beef stock. I loaded it up with veggies and served it with garlic bread. Delicious!
This recipe is wonderful. It gets rave reviews every time I make it.
Delicious! Made it exactly as written. Only addition hubby requested was red pepper, but he eats everything spiced up! Will make this again and again. Thanks Tim.
I would give it another star if I could! I don't like all the grease from regular sausage so I used 2 links of the Tofurky Italian sausage with sun-dried tomatoes and basil. I sub the regular tomatoes with a can of petite tomatoes with basil and oregano. Left out the wine and the water and went with all beef broth instead. Did everything else as stated!! Highly recommended!!
My husband and son both loved this soup. It smells delicious while it is simmering, too.
Pretty good! I used a whole pound of ground italian sausage to make it heartier and no carrots. I think I may add spinach or perhaps a bean next time. Really easy and delicious with garlic toast.
Wow! This soup is amazing! Robust flavor and very hearty :) New favorite :D
Adding the tomatoe sauce to the broth only made this soup taste...off. Very strange soup.
We love this recipe - although we use an entire package of italian sausage with casings removed and broken up. It gives it a great flavor with every bite.
I was looking for a hearty soup recipe that had a variety of ingredients in it. This one was very easy to make and both my husband and I enjoyed it.
Fantastic soup! We loved this! Served with crusty bread. Yum!
Ive made this recipe a few times. My boyfriend who hates veggies absolutely loves this soup. I also tweak my recipes so that's the only reason this got 4 stars. I don't like to rate a 5 if I have changed anything. Basically I add about 7-10 different vegetables, whatever I have on hand (spinach,peppers,kidney beans, zucchini, carrots etc) and omit the red wine because I never usually have any. My family loves it and its a great meal on a cold Canadian day. Thanks for this recipe and all the tips that comes with it.
Made this the first time and doubled it. Used canned diced tomatoes instead and some salt to taste. Everyone said it was the best soup they ever had and went back for second and 3rd helpings. Super hearty and perfect for a cold winter day. This is an awesome recipe!
awesome... had to subsitute a few things since I didn't have everything needed. used canned diced tomato's with italian herbs,didn't have zuccini so put in some white kidney beans and then added frozen spinach honestly the best soup I have ever had
I was surprised at how hearty this soup was. The only problem is that 1 3.5 ounce sausage is not at all enough for a sausage soup. Aside from that, this soup is great.
Very good! Only difference I did was instead of a regular tomato, I bought the diced tomatoes in a can with oregano and garlic with it, so I omitted the oregano (I still put the garlic in). Also I had regular Italian sausage because I couldn't find sweet Italian sausage. Actually I liked the spicy of the sausage better than something sweet. It was a wonderful soup. A keeper for sure!
Great way to get in lots of vegetables and yet very tasty.
Love this recipe I altered it just a bit by adding a little bit of Trader Joes soy chorizo with the sausage and a bit of pureed sweet potatoe to the broth which I add to almost everything to add a little bit of vitamins to our diet while adding a bit of richness.
So my wonderful girlfriend got a root canal two days ago and we decided to make this soup together. Unfortunately while we were at our local grocer her mouth started hurting again. After taking her pain pills, she promptly took a nap. I began cooking. After my girlfriend woke up and ate some of the soup we both quickly agreed this is one of the best soups we have both ever tried. I decided to add 1 1/2 links of sausage which was just the right amount in the end. I also doubled the zucchini and carrots, because Caitlin (my gf) and myself love veggies! I read some of the other reviews that say they didn't add the wine and they thought it turned out better. While I disagree completely and would question how they know it wouldn't be better WITH the wine, I fall under my same argument; I didn't try it without. I believe the wine gives this dish new depths which it would never reach on its own. Finally, we used the tortellini's that you find in the cold section near the butter (as opposed to the frozen tortellini's). All-in-all I would recommend this recipe to anyone who likes a great hearty soup!!!
Amazing amazing amazing, thank you so much for this recipe!
Hands down, the best soup I have ever had. Beyond restaurant quality. I followed other reader's advice and added potatoes and spinach. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder and triple the amount of garlic. Also put 1 lb. of sausage in and 24 ounces of tortellini. Very hearty and filling! Perfect recipe! Thanks for sharing!
This was absolutely fantastic, my 9 year old son and my family loved it- said it was just like froma restaurant!! I used canned plum tomatoes and spinach instead of zucchini, threw in some cannellini beans oh my what an Italian soup dish. Thanks so much - great for company or special occasions or just on chilly rainy night- quick and easy too!!!
great flavor simple to cook
Followed recipe except that I used 2 sausages instead of one and will add a 3rd next time. Would also be good over bowtie pasta instead of tortellini.
We loved it! My boyfriend has been eating it likes it's going out of style. Only change: didn't add water, just more busty red wine. Delicious!
Just finished making and eating this soup. It tasted really great. It was easy to make, which was a plus.. We will be making it again. I didn't have any fresh tomatoes, so I used one large can of diced tomatoes. When I went shopping I forgot to get a green pepper, so I put in chopped celery instead. Every thing else was according to the recipe.
This is absolutely delicious! I love soups, too, and I this just became our new favorite! Other than using canned tomatoes, I followed recipe exact. My suggestion is to drain sausage on paper towels before returing to the pot to sop up the excess grease. Thanks for the recipe, Tim!
This was an awesome recipe my boyfriend loved it...this one is a keeper!
Good soup. You can skip the pasta and add more veggies if you want -- that's what I did. Added spinach, green beans and peas, and skipped the zucchini. Used canned tomatoes, doubled the sausage and threw in a pinch of red pepper flakes. Very yummy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections