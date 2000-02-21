Italian Sausage Tortellini Soup

The beauty of this type of soup, beside the fact that it’s incredibly satisfying as well as delicious (I dare you to stop at just one bowl of this), is that it lends itself so well to adaptation, so as to make use of whatever odds and ends of pasta or vegetables you have on hand. In this instance, I was able to add some beautiful, rich juices left after slow cooking a beef roast yesterday with tomatoes, red wine and beef broth. I also used quite a bit more sausage than the recipe directed. Unless your tomatoes are very red and ripe, difficult in April, I would suggest using a good, canned tomato instead, preferably San Marzano, which is what I did today. I passed on the tomato sauce. I didn’t have zucchini and I don’t care for carrots (no, I mean to say I hate carrots) so I didn’t use them, filling the “gap” instead with celery (the leaves too!) and baby spinach, which I added toward the end. I used fresh oregano and basil because I was lucky enough to have it growing. I didn’t have cheese tortellini (Hubs hates it) but I did have some cute little mini beef ravioli, which filled in nicely. I cooked the ravioli separately, then added it at the end, so it wouldn’t absorb too much broth. There is no right or wrong way to make this soup, BUT…to be authentic you MUST add the freshly grated Parmesan upon serving. I had intended to serve this tonight with a salad and Italian bread, but we found this completely satisfying without either.