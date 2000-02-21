Italian Sausage Tortellini Soup

This is the best soup I have ever had. It has lots of vegetables, Italian sausage, and even tortellini. Soup is one of my favorite foods and this recipe tops the list.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place sausage in a large pot over medium-high heat and sauté for 10 minutes, or until well browned. Drain the fat except for about 1 tablespoon, add onions and garlic and sauté for 5 more minutes.

  • Next add beef stock, water, wine, tomatoes, carrots, basil, oregano, and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes, skimming any fat that may surface.

  • Add zucchini, tortellini, green bell pepper, and parsley to taste. Simmer for 10 minutes, or until tortellini is fully cooked. Pour into individual bowls and garnish with cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 21.7mg; sodium 541.8mg. Full Nutrition
