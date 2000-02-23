Acorn Squash
Sweet and buttery squash—this is quick and easy, and my family loves it.
Very good, but excellent after adding an equal amount of salt to the sugar. (If you like Kettle Corn, you'll love this. It's not too sweet this way.) Also, since I HATE having to cut these darn things in half, I just bake them whole for about an hour at 375. Then they can be cut in half with a butter knife! I then broil for 5 minutes to melt the butter/sugar/salt mix.Read More
Basically a good recipe with an insufficient method. To get the flavor into the squash, you have to cut through the flesh with a knife in a criss-cross pattern to allow entry to the butter and sugar. Also, DO NOT replace the top half onto the bottom half for baking. That's crazy! That top half will get no flavor! Bake all halves flesh facing up with their own portion of butter and sugar.Read More
I have always loved acorn squash and have always prepared it the same way, year after year, baked, with butter, salt and pepper, garlic powder and a little paprika for color. Never bothered to do it any other way, mostly because I'm just not a fan of mixing sweet with savory. This year however, I thought I'd like to try something different, and was willing to try the sugar on squash concept. So, other than putting a little water in the pan during the first half hour, I made this exactly as written and... I'm a convert! Loved it, as did everyone else at the Thanksgiving table. The combination of brown sugar and butter baked to create almost a caramely glaze which was just pleasantly sweet. Simply delicious!
Much faster if done in the microwave. depending upon size of sqaush should only take about 8 to 12 minutes. Place face up add your butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon cover with paper towel, micro on high. even better when you add cinnamon to it.
FANTASTIC! what a beautiful roasted flavor the acorn squash has with this simple and delectable brown sugar glaze. I stuffed the acorn squash with some cous-cous and served it with chicken - a perfect meal.
worth trying if you like squash...I added a little cinnamon and after flipping the squash over I didnt put one half over the other. I will make this again.
This was fantastic! My husband who is not crazy about squash and my 2 year old who is not crazy about anything nutritious both loved it. It really couldn't be easier. This is going to be a regular on our menu!
Great recipe! The squash came out tender and sweet. Very easy.
I make this the same way. Just wanted to add a time saving tip. Using the whole squash, I pierce the skin of my acorn squash several times and then place it in the microwave. Cooking time depends on the size of the squash, but I usually start with 5 minutes and then check it, adding 2 minutes at a time as necessary. When the squash is soft to the touch, take it out and then halve and seed it, add brown sugar and butter and proceed. I figured this out one night when I needed to speed up dinner unexpectedly. Hope this helps!
So yummy. I decided to make this more of a meal, so I did the following: sauteed 1/4c pecans, 1/4c chopped peeled apple, and 1/8c diced celery in a teaspoon of butter (I use Becel - heart-healthy alternative) for three or four minutes on medium-high heat, then added about 1/2c cooked couscous. Stirred it all together, scooped it into the squash (after baking for 60 minutes total), then put it back it for another five minutes. Just before serving, I drizzled a bit of (real) maple syrup over the top. Even my husband who doesn't really like squash said it was really good. Pair with a small salad for a healthy meal.
My acorn squash was fairly big and cutting in half seemed dangerous - so I microwaved it 2-1/2 minutes on high. MUCH easier to cut in half!!!
This is WAY better than I thought it would be. WOW! I made minor adjustments...baked in microwave for 8 minutes then added 1 tbs. each half of "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" and 1 tbs. of brown sugar then baked for 20 minutes at 350. Heavenly! Going to buy more squash on my next store visit.
This recipe is so easy and we absolutely love it ! Great with the Garlic chicken recipe and rice.
add salt
Made this with our roasted chicken last night and it was loved by all. To cut down on time, I put about a half inch of water into a casserole dish, put both halves of the squash flesh side down and microwaved for about fifteen minutes. I then switched over to the oven to finish it off. Wonderful Terry and thanks!
This was very good and easy to make. My first time eating acorn squash and it reminded me of milder sweet potatoes.
i added sliced fresh apples half way through, and sprinkled a little cinnamon with the brown sugar. Mmm... the smell of baked apples... I also was just cooking for myself tonight, so i froze half the uncooked squash and just made half. (with half the butter and brown sugar, of course!)
We make our squash just like this all the time! It is also good with a pinch of cinnamon added to it, and maybe some maple syrup! MMM MMM GOOD... and healthy too!
This was a great side though a very large portion for 2 people. I cut the halves into 2 and made it 4 servings. I wouldn't want to eat an entire half. After I baked them face down for 30 minutes I baked them upright with the butter & brown sugar so each side would be cooked evenly with the butter/sugar and it turned out great. It didn't make sense to me to bake them on top of each other because then the sauce wouldn't bake into the other half.
I added a little salt to mine, otherwise the recipe is perfect and so easy.
These are a family favorite now!
YUM! That was delicious! I read the comments that say microwaving is quicker. It most certainly is, but I bet the aroma is slightly different. The roasting aromas produced in my beloved gas oven are just wonderful. I also added some salt, as suggested in one of the comments, and that balanced it out perfectly.
Excellent! My family loved this and asked if we could have it again tomorrow.
I haven't baked acorn squash in I don't know how long. I always puncture with fork in three or four places and bake it in the microwave until soft. It is so much easier to cut that way. After I cut it in half and remove the seeds I put the butter and brown sugar in each half and put it back in the microwave on a low setting so it melts together and carmelizing. Another hint is to look for an acorn squash that has a good amount of yellow on it because that means they are riper! (I like my squash a little drier and this provides for that effect.)
I followed another rater's advice and cooked the halved squash (flesh side up) in a roasting pan with a little water (uncovered - with the brown sugar/butter mixture inside the halved gems) for 60 minutes. I added salt and pepper to the butter/sugar mixture and basted the squash about every 20 minutes. I finished them under the broiler to carmelize the sugar. Nutritious, and delicious.
This is a winter-time staple for us - everyone in the family loves it, even my non-squash loving hubby :) Thank you to ALEXSMOMI for the wonderful suggestion on microwaving to soften the squash - saves so much time!!! We also add in pecans or walnuts if I have them on hand, the kiddos love this best with nuts :)
I have made acorn squash for many years, but you are missing a major ingredient! GARLIC! May sound odd, but add a tablespoon of crushed garlic to the butter and brown sugar before baking. YUMMMMM!
This was great and sooo easy. I used a butternut squash and sprinkled the brown sugar over the top of it before putting them together to cook. It turned out wonderful.
loved it - so simple! loved the broiled brown sugar idea.
This is an easy way to serve acorn squash. I've always made it this way, although I don't put the two halves together after adding the butter and sugar. I also use less sugar and butter - about 1 teaspoon sugar and 1/4 teaspoon butter per half. That's pretty much a taste thing so the quantites can be increased or decreased as you like. As a variation, substitute maple syrup or honey for brown sugar. For serving - see what your family likes. One way is to stir up the flesh with the butter and sugar. Another way is to leave it as it comes out of the oven.
This was amazing!! I added cinnamon to this recipe. I will be making this on Christmas day. Thank you!!!
took longer than it said to cook
This is a very good recipe except for I like a little more sauce on mine so I doubled the Butter and Brown Sugar. they were excellent. I also recommend that you use a glass baking dish because the cookie sheet doesn't like the steam created from the squash and it tends to miss shape your cookie sheet.
Very tasty! I added crushed pistachios and a little nutmeg to mine, but otherwise these directions are easy and the timing seemed fine.
I baked them whole for about an hour at 375. Then cut in half with a knife & deseeded! Then baked further for about 10-15 minutes with sugar & butter added.
My boyfriend introduced me to this squash almost 6 years ago and I know it may sound a little nutty, but if you bake Lil' Smokies inside of the squash with the butter and sugar....it is crazy good! Everyone that he has made this for just LOVES it. I suppose you could use summer sausage or kielbasa for similar results.
Very good and very easy!
I followed the advice of Alexsmomi and put the 2 halves into the microwave for 5 minutes first. Then added the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg and baked for 20 mins at 350. It turned out so good!
The ONLY way I like squash! I don't quite see the point of reassembling the squash pieces on top of each other though. It turns out better if you just put the butter and brown sugar in the center of each piece and leave both cut side up to continue baking. The butter and brown sugar caramelize more that way!
My husband doesn't like squash, and he loved it prepared this way. Super easy and yummy.
Good basic recipe for acorn squash, even my 2 year old ate it. Baked it all together right from the beginning with a little nutmeg and cinnamon added. 45 min at 350
a good simple squash recipe!
Sooooooooo good! Great, easy recipe. This is definitely a keeper!
this is easy and delicious! I added chopped walnuts to the topping, with tasty effects.
Wonderful recipe, core and cut up an apple and bake it in with the brown sugar and it makes it that much better. Also, add cinnamon for a bit more pizaz!
Delicious and so easy. I don't even like yellow squash. Cooking time is long, but preperation is shorter than almost anything prepared fresh. This recipe goes with just about anything and will suit everyone's taste. Even with the butter and sugar, this dish is realy low calorie. You'd never know it by the taste. I add nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt (kosher preferably.) It's perfect reheated also.
really good
Just like my mom used to make for me when I was growing up! I completely forgot I even liked this, but it's a great way to get more veggies, cause I eat it as a dessert. Even my picky eater husband liked it :) I pricked the squash innerds with a fork to get the buttery, sugary flavor to soak in better, it helps a lot.
A great simple way to make the squash. This was our first time trying acorn squash and we'll be sure to make it again!
Very good! I did add some cinnamon, and microwaved for 5 minutes before roasting. I would roast for the whole time if it were winter, if only in an effort to help heat this apartment up; however, it's been in the upper 90's here, and 20 minutes of 350 degrees was quite enough.
very good and super easy!
Good recipe I tried to microwave it first and it still took over an hour in the oven! I grew up with these with raisens int hem as well. Add the raisen's it makes them absolutely amazing!!!
Super easy recipe - the husband ate all of his and went after mine.
Easy and delicious. I cooked the two halves seperately (meat up). I added a bit of cinnamon, too!
Very good, I added some craisins with the butter and used only a tiny bit of white confectioners sugar... an excellent decision taste-wise and the contrasting colors made the presentation great.
This is the way I always cook my acorn squash. It's easy and yummy! Two tips...1. Use pourable brown sugar (easier to sprinkle evenly) and 2. cut a small piece off the bottom of each half to keep them from tipping over or sliding around in the pan. Enjoy!
This is just like the wonderful Acorn Squash I had at a local restaurant and loved it. It's so easy to make.
Not as much flavoring as a thought.... one time thing.
Delicious! I made it as described by PBHARRIS and it was fantastic. I'll definitely make this again.
Not great!!
mmm. good stuff.
Boring. needs salt or something
These turned out great! I didn't place one half on top of the other as the recipes states. I just baked the two halves cut side up.
This is the first time I have had acorn squash. It is wonderful! I baked both halves flesh side up, filled with butter and brown sugar, and covered it with foil for 1 hour. ***In an effort to cut calories, I now use 1 T. Brummel and Brown and 1 T. Splenda Brown Sugar. 1 1/2 PointsPlus
this was easy and good-but putting the two halves on top of each other at the end made a big mess and left one half less tasty than the other-I wonder if it would work just as well just leaving them open side up?
I really liked this recipe.
This recipe tastes pretty good. It's not amazing, but it's definitely not a bad recipe. I'm happy I tried something new with this recipe.
These came out great! I only used a little brown sugar and I didn't use the butter because I'm watching my calorie intake. It was sweet even before I topped with brown sugar. I also used a baking sheet lined with foil for the whole thing and clean up was a snap!
Simple and delicious.
How can you go wrong with butter and sugar? We all love the roasted flavor of the squash and it comes out perfectly every time. My only addition is sprinkling a bit more brown sugar on the exposed edge of the squash and broiling it for the last couple of minutes. Also, if you have a grapefruit spoon or knife, the serrated, curved edge really helps to get the seeds and strings out of the center for almost any kind of squash. Yummy :)
I did the first bit of cooking in the microwave, face down with some water. Then flipped them over, added a tablespoon on Smart Balance, sprinkled with cinnamon and brown sugar (ended up using about a teaspoon of brown sugar per half, spread out). Baked at 350 degrees for 25 mins. The five year old smelled the cinnamon and came running. He ate a half all by himself. It was delicious.
This is good, but I like to add some nutmeg and cinnamon to mine. Another good way is to bake them with just cranberry sauce in them.
Soooo good! I can't believe I've waiting so long to try this recipe, its fantastic and almost too easy. I'm thinking next time I'll add some cinnamon, nutmeg, or even some red chili powder for a sweet/savory side...lots of options w/this one. Thanks for sharing!
Try substituting the brown sugar with maple syrup for a change. I usually put in a dab of butter and add about a tablespoon of real maple syrup or more. I also use a brush to cover the cut edges. So good but not overly sweet.
I have made acorn squash like this for years however I also add some fresh grated nutmeg, cinnamon, a splash of sweet sherry ,salt and pepper and butter. I pierce the flesh with a fork to let the melted butter, sherry and other ingredients soak into the flesh. I bake the two open halves side up so the flesh browns just a tad. When it is cooked I fork mash it all together to blend the flavors. Over the top good!
This was really easy to make. The only hard thing was cutting the Squash in half. Had a real nice butter and not to sweet taste to it! I would make it again.
Awesome, awesome, awesome! If you let it sit for about 5 mins after taking out of oven, the butter/sugar combination thickens. MMM!
Great recipe, but I found the butter & sugar bubbled out a little... Still - a very tasty and easy recipe! Thanks!
SO GOOD!
I LOVE THIS. This is the same directions you get at the store except store directions tells you to cook upside down at 400 degrees for 30 minutes then add sugar and butter and cook for another 15 minutes. You must try. Also try the same with other squashes.
Great recipe, I enjoyed it very much but I did another version the next time. Instead of butter I added orange juice a pinch of cinnamon and brown sugar, delicious and healthier:)
I followed the directions as written the first time I made this and it was really good. The second time I added chopped walnuts and it was excellent!
Wonderful taste and texture.
This was a tasty way to try a new fall vegetable. Probably something I would only have once or twice a season, but I'm glad I tried it (and my husband even ate it, who is a picky veggie eater). Here are the changes I made based on other reviews/recipes: Added about 1/4 cup of water to the bottom of a glass pan (select a pan that is a nice fit for your acorn), cut the acorn in half and then cut off a small piece of the bottom so they would sit level. Filled their cavities with the recommended butter and brown sugar, but then also added a few dashes of nutmeg and cinnamon. Cooked them open faced in the oven for 45 minutes. When I pulled them out, I sprinkled chopped pecans inside. In case you've never tried these before - the idea then is to use a spoon to mix the veg. flesh with the sugar/butter mixture.
Exactly the recipe I use. BUT, I poke the skin of the squash with a fork in a few places, then microwave it on high for about 5-6 mins. then I slice it into thick slices. Spread them on a cookie sheet lined w/ foil and then add cin., brown sugar,dash of nutmeg and butter then bake as recipe says. 350* for about an hour or til tender with a poke of a fork. SCRUMPTIOUS!! (check after 30 to 40 mins to not over cook!)
This was my first time cooking squash. I followed the directions but the squash didn't cook all the way through. Also, I thought the brown sugar & butter mixture made the squash too sweet for my taste, but I think that is personal preference. My husband didn't like it at all. I will stick to more savory uses for this vegetable in the future.
The only way I ever prepare acorn squash. Always good. Always a "5".
I cut down the butter and sugar by 1/3 to save some calories, and it turned out yummy! I think with more sugar and butter it might have been too sweet. Will definitely add this to my fall/winter cooking rotation.
excellent. I used my squash from our garden. I did change a few things. I put halves up in baking dish then filled with 1 tsp butter, 2 tsp b sugar, pinch of nutmeg and cinn., and baked at 300 for 90 minutes
Great! I made it using others' suggestions to microwave it first. So I did that for 4 minutes, then put it in the oven for 25 mins. I forgot to put the brown sugar, but it was still sweet and yummy. Thank you!
Acorn squash has been cooked using this method for many many years. Nothing new here, but nonetheless verryyyy tasty! Thanks for reminding us of this great way to fix squash Terry.
The butter and sugar barely seasoned the exposed layer of squash and didn't even touch all the meat beneath. Plus cutting a raw squash was next to impossible. Next time, I'll try cooking the squash whole, then slicing it and seasoning each slice (with cinnamon too) to make sure I'm not eating so much plain squash.
Very good, but if your in a rush definitely place the squash in the microwave to cook, still tastes wonderful, but in half the time that the oven would take.
This is delicious but better if you cut in half then cut a touch off the bottoms so they sit flat and then bake them all face up the 2nd half with the butter and sugar. I use a rimmed cookie sheet. Cinammon and nutmeg sprinkled on top is good and looks pretty. My husband doesn't like it sweet so his is butter only. My whole family enjoys this.
I made this several years ago. I LOVE IT!!! Thanks for sharing:)
This was good. It was my first time trying acorn squash. I really liked the recipe, however I do not like the texture of the squash. So overall nothing wrong with this recipe, just my dislike of the vegetable.
7-20-11: Maybe I didn't cook this long enough. Anyway, Ann doesn't like squash.
This recipe was pretty good. It was kind of hard to eat though... when we took it out of the oven it was really hard to handle and was hot and sticky. It tasted pretty good though.
This squash was very tasty. My hubby loved it. I made it as written and my only problem was I had cooked it for 30 mins covered and 30 mins uncovered and it still was not done. It was not a large acorn squash, so not sure what I did wrong. I had to cook an additional 15 mins plus.
