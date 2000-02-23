Acorn Squash

983 Ratings
  • 5 635
  • 4 254
  • 3 70
  • 2 14
  • 1 10

Sweet and buttery squash—this is quick and easy, and my family loves it.

By TERRYLEE51

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 squash halves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Turn acorn squash upside down onto a cookie sheet. Bake in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven until it begins to soften, approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

  • Remove squash from the oven and turn onto a plate so that the flesh is facing upwards. Place butter and brown sugar into the squash, and place remaining squash over the other piece. Place squash in a baking dish (so the squash won't slide around too much) while baking.

  • Place squash in the 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven and bake another 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 51.2mg. Full Nutrition
