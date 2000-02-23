Acorn Squash

This was a tasty way to try a new fall vegetable. Probably something I would only have once or twice a season, but I'm glad I tried it (and my husband even ate it, who is a picky veggie eater). Here are the changes I made based on other reviews/recipes: Added about 1/4 cup of water to the bottom of a glass pan (select a pan that is a nice fit for your acorn), cut the acorn in half and then cut off a small piece of the bottom so they would sit level. Filled their cavities with the recommended butter and brown sugar, but then also added a few dashes of nutmeg and cinnamon. Cooked them open faced in the oven for 45 minutes. When I pulled them out, I sprinkled chopped pecans inside. In case you've never tried these before - the idea then is to use a spoon to mix the veg. flesh with the sugar/butter mixture.