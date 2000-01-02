Marinara Dipping Sauce

This is a well deserved 5 star rating. After reading all the reviews, I'm seeing MANY who didn't even follow the recipe -so don't allow any low ratings to impact your decision. If you follow the directions and use the stated ingredients you'll get a fresh marinara sauce that is bursting w/ flavour!!! Simple way to peel the tomatoes - cut a shallow X in the bottom of each tomato, and submerge in boiling water for about 15-20 seconds. Remove and submerge into ice water to stop the cooking process then peel the tomatoes. You don't really have to even bother chopping them. I mashed mine down w/ a potato masher. At first I thought it looked too watery and didn't want to add in the 1/4 cup water - DON'T make this mistake!!! You DO want to add in the water. Also you DO want to cover and simmer for the full 45 minutes - this is what allows the lycopene from the tomatoes to develop. I used 1/8 tsp black pepper and 1/4 tsp salt and found it to be the perfect amount. I waited until the last 10 minutes to add in the basil as fresh herbs lose their flavour if cooked too long. My only complaint...it doesn't make enough! As is it *might* make 1/2 cup (based on the size of tomatoes used)