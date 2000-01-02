Marinara Dipping Sauce
Serve this traditional marinara sauce with warm bread. Garlic bread would also be delicious!
Serve this traditional marinara sauce with warm bread. Garlic bread would also be delicious!
After it was done cooking I drained the extra water and added 10oz. tomato paste and cooked it an extra 10 minutes. It was the best marinara sauce I've ever had!Read More
The taste was good, but the dip was too watery. Maybe I did not do something quite right.Read More
After it was done cooking I drained the extra water and added 10oz. tomato paste and cooked it an extra 10 minutes. It was the best marinara sauce I've ever had!
I have used this recipe over and over again. My daughter has a food day at school and we make it and send with a loaf of french bread. I've also served it with shrimp and pasta. Many other possibilities also!
Excellent simple, fresh sauce! I needed a bit more than the recipe made, so I used about 10 plum tomatoes, and chopped about 15-20 leaves of fresh basil. Also, I avoid sugar like the plague, so I add a pinch of ground cloves to counteract the acidity of the tomatoes, a trick told to me by my Italian neighbor. Made a really yummy marinara!
This is a well deserved 5 star rating. After reading all the reviews, I'm seeing MANY who didn't even follow the recipe -so don't allow any low ratings to impact your decision. If you follow the directions and use the stated ingredients you'll get a fresh marinara sauce that is bursting w/ flavour!!! Simple way to peel the tomatoes - cut a shallow X in the bottom of each tomato, and submerge in boiling water for about 15-20 seconds. Remove and submerge into ice water to stop the cooking process then peel the tomatoes. You don't really have to even bother chopping them. I mashed mine down w/ a potato masher. At first I thought it looked too watery and didn't want to add in the 1/4 cup water - DON'T make this mistake!!! You DO want to add in the water. Also you DO want to cover and simmer for the full 45 minutes - this is what allows the lycopene from the tomatoes to develop. I used 1/8 tsp black pepper and 1/4 tsp salt and found it to be the perfect amount. I waited until the last 10 minutes to add in the basil as fresh herbs lose their flavour if cooked too long. My only complaint...it doesn't make enough! As is it *might* make 1/2 cup (based on the size of tomatoes used)
Added a little chopped onion, was great! Next time I'll try adding tomato paste, as other reviewer suggested. Thanks!
Simmer uncovered to evaporate the water, but keep a close eye on it
The key to making this sauce is the simmering time. As stated, 45 minutes need to pass before serving the sauce. Cooking uncovered is a must! If you have tomatoes from your garden this sauce will highlight the sweetness of them. Wonderful sauce! The only recommendation I have is to make extra! ;) I've added zucchini and it rocked. Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe was absolutely delicious. I too added one can of tomato paste just to give it some extra thickness for dipping. That was a great suggestion!! I will for sure make this recipe again!
I omitted the water, and added a small can of tomato paste... I also doubled the recipe, and had to double the sugar--excellent! We had it with toasted raviloi.
I needed a sauce for my homemade mozzarella sticks and found this to be easy and very complimenting to my appetizer. Very fresh too!
Delicious! My husband -who doesn't like tomato sauces that much -loved it. I added a hot pepper in to the sauce (because I love a little kick) and ended up actually serving it over pasta. I will definitly make it again.
This is an excellent marinara sauce. As with any marinara sauce, it is thinner, but not "watery" as one of the reviews read. This is excellent served as a dipping sauce with foccacia bread. Thanks Jackie for creating this sauce!
The taste was good, but the dip was too watery. Maybe I did not do something quite right.
LOVED IT!!! And I couldn't even follow the recipe right - had no tomatoes, so used 1 can tomato paste, no fresh basil, so used 1 tsp dried basil, no fresh garlic, so 1/4 tsp powdered, 1/2 c. water and salt & pepper to taste. Still....turned very YUMMY! Thank you!
I thought this turned out pretty good. I made it with some tomatoes that were given to me from a friends garden. I had 1 3/4 lb of tomatoes. I like sweet/garlicky sauces so i added extra garlic and sugar. instead of 1t of sugar i added 1 1/2 T of white sugar and 1/2 T brown sugar. I also added the can of tomato paste as well as 1/4t of beef bouillon. i would have used beef broth instead of water but i didn't have any. I also used about 1/2t dried basil instead of the fresh. it turned out pretty good but didn't fulfill everything i was looking for in a sauce.
Basic, easy, and people liked it! Yum.
I made this today and it's the best marinara I've ever had! I used 3 tomatoes and 2 6oz cans of tomato paste, instead of the 5 tomatoes it called for. I also added some Parmesan cheese and added some of my own spices (oregano, etc). Definitely going to try this again!
I make this whenever I have leftover tomatoes, or tomatoes I've frozen for future use. It's simple, easy and very tasty. Depending on the sweetness of the tomatoes I omit the sugar.
this came out wonderfully.. i used blondeprincess' trick on how to peel the tomatoes.. the whole boiling for 15-20 seconds with the X at the bottom.. super helpful! i thew the tomatoes in my lil mini chopper until smooth and then added them to the sauteed garlic.. only had dried basil.. omitted the sugar.. and added a couple of dashes of rosemary.. did add the water in even though i was uber compelled to leave it out.. ty so much for this recipe
I will definitely make this again! It was delicious. Used it for sauce for mozzarella sticks - I added tomato paste to thicken it a bit. Enjoy! You won't be disappointed!
Finally, someone knows what a Marinara sauce is. I skipped the water though and had to use a can of diced tomatoes. I didn't have the right kind of tomatoes. Oh, I added a few red pepper flakes for a little zing.
I tweaked it a little. Used more basil and simmered it longer to thicken it up a bit more. I used fresh garlic from my garden and sprinkled in some crushed red pepper to give it a little spark. In Texas, spark is always required.
I actually didn't have tomatoes on hand so I used tomato paste (Kirkland) water, diced garlic, chopped basil, olive oil, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and cayenne for an extra kick. I adjusted to taste and salt and pepper. It was so good, it paird perfectly with my home made pizza pretzel. thank you!
Love this recipe!
I don't think I'd ever made my own marinara, and gave this a try. My big complaint was that the results were too watery. Probably either the "1/4 cup water" should be omitted, or the simmering time should be uncovered instead of covered. As it was, I simmered for maybe another 20 minutes and it was still watery. It might just be a factor of what "low heat" is on my range compared to the recipe submitter's. Also, I thought the results were a little too chunky for a marinara, but perhaps my tomatoes weren't "finely chopped" enough. I consumed this with a lot of slices of asiago-topped baguette, as a true dipping sauce. This was a nice introduction to making a marinara, and I liked it, but I wasn't too impressed - I've had much better versions.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections