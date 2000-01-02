Marinara Dipping Sauce

Serve this traditional marinara sauce with warm bread. Garlic bread would also be delicious!

By Jackie

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat oil and saute garlic until light brown and softened. Be careful not to burn the garlic. Stir in tomatoes, sugar, water, basil, and salt and pepper.

  • Bring contents of the pan to a boil. Cover and simmer on low heat for approximately 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 3.7g; sodium 8mg. Full Nutrition
