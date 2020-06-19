Hunan Kung Pao

Rating: 4.63 stars
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe is similar to a famous food chain! Serve over thick noodles.

By JANHAR64

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the chicken and shrimp in a mixing bowl along with 4 teaspoons of soy sauce, 4 teaspoons rice wine, and 2 teaspoons sesame oil. Sprinkle with cornstarch, and mix until evenly combined. Set aside to marinate for 25 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat half of the vegetable oil in a wok over high heat. Stir in the chicken and shrimp, and cook until the chicken has turned white on the outside and is still a bit pink in the center; about 5 minutes. Remove the chicken and wipe the wok clean.

  • Heat the remaining vegetable oil over high heat. Stir in the garlic, and cook for a few seconds until the garlic begins to turn brown. Stir in the dried chiles and Szechwan peppercorns; cook and stir a few seconds until the peppers begin to darken. Add the red and green bell peppers, dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of rice wine, and 2 tablespoons of sugar. Bring to a boil, stir in the chicken, and cook until the peppers are nearly tender, and the chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 5 minutes more. Stir in the peanuts and green onion until the green onion becomes limp. Stir in a few drops of sesame oil to serve.

Cook's Note:

Substitute cashews for the peanuts, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
790 calories; protein 59g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 51.9g; cholesterol 228mg; sodium 1736.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (74)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

mrosenthal
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2011
Best Kung Pao recipe I've tried--tastes just like PF Changs. WARNING: DO NOT use 16 red chili peppers unless you have dead taste buds. We used 4 and our mouths were on fire. 2 is a good amount to use. Read More
Helpful
(44)

Most helpful critical review

NewWife2006
Rating: 2 stars
10/22/2011
I followed the recipe exactly. It tasted like soy sauce and the heat from the peppers which was disappointing. I like spicy food but not if there's no other flavor other than "hot". I'd grind the peppercorns too. No one liked crunching into them and they were hard to avoid. Read More
Helpful
(10)
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
mrosenthal
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2011
Best Kung Pao recipe I've tried--tastes just like PF Changs. WARNING: DO NOT use 16 red chili peppers unless you have dead taste buds. We used 4 and our mouths were on fire. 2 is a good amount to use. Read More
Helpful
(44)
Jennifer Power
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2010
So I tried this recipe last night. I omitted the shrimp peppers and the optional peppercorns because seriously where do you find them? Anyway I used frozen snap peas and frozen regular peas and cut up some carrots - you could use any veg really. It's more about the sauce/flavor. And The only chiles I could find were the big ones (recipe calls for 16 dried red chile peppers cut in half) 16? That seemed crazy to me. So I simply cut up a big chile and removed the seeds. This part I will adjust because I like it spicy and this was on the mild side. I served it with minute Jasmine rice. And it was really good! Can't wait for leftovers:) Read More
Helpful
(27)
Alissa Forbes
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2011
This was amazing! The only problem was the shrimp was a little over-cooked. Next time I won't cook the shrimp with the chicken at the beginning, I'll just add it after I put the veggies in the wok. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Advertisement
NewWife2006
Rating: 2 stars
10/21/2011
I followed the recipe exactly. It tasted like soy sauce and the heat from the peppers which was disappointing. I like spicy food but not if there's no other flavor other than "hot". I'd grind the peppercorns too. No one liked crunching into them and they were hard to avoid. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Mags
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2011
Great flavor! I left out the shrimp and used 2 chicken breasts & doubled the sauce and added veggies I had on hand. (mushrooms onions green peppers celery shredded carrot and green beans.) I added some sweet chili sauce in place of the red chili peppers. I have at least 6 servings of this dish (and I was trying to cook for 2.) I served this over rice and it was a hit! Looking forward to leftovers. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(10)
kwill
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2010
Absolutely fabulous recipe! Almost tastes like the real thing. I make one spicy for me and DH and one not spicy for the kids and they all love it! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
Kevin Ogilvie
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2010
Very good easy. I added an onion 3 carrots and 4 celery stalks. Piece of cake love the sesame oil! Read More
Helpful
(8)
DIZ&#9829;
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2011
This is one of the best restaurant style Kung Pao's I've ever had! It was made even better with fresh peppers from my garden. I only made one substitution using peanut oil instead of vegetable oil. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Alf
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2010
This was very tasty and you can customize the ingredients. I used all shrimp instead of chicken and added celery and eggplant. I also didn't have peanuts so I used cashews. I don't know what "rice wine" is so I used rice wine vinegar. Delicious. Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022