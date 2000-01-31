Chicken Pot Pie VI

Very good. I changed the recipe slightly. I made a double batch for 2 pot pies. I cut the chicken into strips then pan fried it in light olive oil and seasoned it with thyme and Italian seasoning before cutting it into cubes. I also don't care for the strong taste of onions, so I sliced up a medium size Leek and sautéed it with a tablespoon of butter and a dash of black pepper in a small sauce pan. For veggies I used potatoes and a can of sweet corn. I used 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and 1 can of cream of mushroom. Lastly, I added about ½ cup of Almond Milk (or you could use any type of cow’s milk or even soy, I just has almond milk on hand) to make it a little creamier. I also added an additional teaspoon of thyme into the mixture. I used the 2 pie crusts, one of the bottom of the pan and one covering the mixture, brushed with beaten egg to make it golden brown. I kept the rest of the recipe the same with the cheeses, cooking times, etc. It was excellent.