Chicken Pot Pie VI

This is a simple and delicious recipe I received from a friend. Chock-full of tender veggies, gooey cheese, and moist chicken.

By Angie Smothermon

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • Place chicken breasts, onion, and poultry seasoning in a medium saucepan and add enough water to cover. Simmer over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. Drain and dice chicken.

  • In a large bowl, combine chicken, onions, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, mixed vegetables, mushrooms, and salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly.

  • Lay one sheet of pastry in bottom of greased and floured pan. Pour chicken mixture over pastry. Cover with second sheet of pastry. Seal edges of top and bottom pastries. Cut steam vents in top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 minutes, until pastry is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
648 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 44.5g; fat 37.3g; cholesterol 80.7mg; sodium 1271.9mg. Full Nutrition
