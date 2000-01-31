Chicken Pot Pie VI
This is a simple and delicious recipe I received from a friend. Chock-full of tender veggies, gooey cheese, and moist chicken.
This was the most awesome chicken pot pie ever!!! I used a whole onion and an 8 oz. container of sliced mushrooms from the produce aisle...I also used cream of chicken and cream of celery....that's what I had on hand. I also used fat free cheeses and 98% fat free soups and just added 1/2 cup skim milk. I bought 2 Pillsbury pie crusts and used all but one half of one to make the crust in a 9x13 casserole dish....I used the extra pastry to make flower embellishments on the crust. Will definitely make this again!!! Make sure and brush your crust with an egg wash to get it nice and golden and crunchy!!Read More
At first glance i thought this would be a fantastic recipe. But after i made it for my family.... not so good. The inside of the pie was too runny, it did not thicken up at all. If i make it again i will definately use less soup or more chicken. The mushrooms also didnt help with the runny appearance, as they cook they tend to make excess liquid. And i will be sure to use other suggestions and use fresh vegies. The frozen made the pie taste really bland. Just not tast enough for my family.Read More
This was the most awesome chicken pot pie ever!!! I used a whole onion and an 8 oz. container of sliced mushrooms from the produce aisle...I also used cream of chicken and cream of celery....that's what I had on hand. I also used fat free cheeses and 98% fat free soups and just added 1/2 cup skim milk. I bought 2 Pillsbury pie crusts and used all but one half of one to make the crust in a 9x13 casserole dish....I used the extra pastry to make flower embellishments on the crust. Will definitely make this again!!! Make sure and brush your crust with an egg wash to get it nice and golden and crunchy!!
This is one of my familys fave`s! I modify the recipe a bit by using a casserole dish to layer my chopped chicken on bottom,then I add my veggies etc. on top of that and the cheese is on top of that.I make a crust for the top by using 2 cups of self-rising flour,a stick of butter(real buuter) and chicken broth to make a batter that I pour on top and bake til brown.This is moist and delicious!
Excellent recipe! I made it last night and my husband and I loved it. I've never made chicken pot pie before, so I was a little worried, but I followed the recipe and it turned out great. My husband even took the leftovers to work today for some of his coworkers to try! Thanks Angie!
At first glance i thought this would be a fantastic recipe. But after i made it for my family.... not so good. The inside of the pie was too runny, it did not thicken up at all. If i make it again i will definately use less soup or more chicken. The mushrooms also didnt help with the runny appearance, as they cook they tend to make excess liquid. And i will be sure to use other suggestions and use fresh vegies. The frozen made the pie taste really bland. Just not tast enough for my family.
Ohh sooo good!! I prefer to make individual pot pies so I prepared everything as shown except I used Grands Flaky Crust Biscuits and lined the top and bottom of individual corning ware bowls, cooked for about 26 min. The crust was golden and flaky, the filling was hot and cheesy, my husband went back for seconds!!
This is very yummy and my husband raved about it. The only thing I added was 3 potatos, chopped and boiled. It's a great recipe for a cold winter night!
Oh, this is just FABULOUS!! I used a sheet of pie crust for the bottom, and a sheet of puff pastry dough for the top, which I sprinkled with a little Parmesan and nutmeg. I added a splash of dry white wine to the filling as well. And I used a can of Vegall instead of frozen veggies. Just downright sinfully yummy!
This was a great recipe that helped me please over 70 people at my church! A quick suggestion, you can Pilsbury Crescent dough for your pastry dough. (available in bulk at wholesale stores)
Best pot pie EVER! My family loves this dish. The cheese is not at all overpowering. It makes it oh sooo gooey and tasty!
This was delicious, easy to make and great as leftovers the next day. I cut back on the cheese and it still tasted great.
my family enjoyed this recipe even though i omitted somethings and added some..lol what i did was boil my chicken breast in a skillet but i used chicken broth instead of water then i combined all the ingredients like it said but i didnt use mushroom because noone in my family like those..anyway once i combined everything in a bowl i poured it in the pie crust then layered the top w/ crescent rolls... now that was ummmmm good...
I had never made a pot pie before, but this was so easy!!! I made a few variations (like almost everyone does). I didn't have cream of chicken or mushroom soup on hand so I used 1 can of Campbell's Chicken gravy and 1 can of Campbell's Cheddar Cheese instead... I left out the shredded cheese since I used the can. I already had a frozen double pie crust, so I used it in the provided pans, instead of a casserole dish. However, it worked out fine because what I couldn't fit into the pie crusts I made into a casserole with rice and topped with shredded cheese & bread crumbs... needless to say, my three picky girls ate the entire pot pie and part of the casserole!
Superb! Only variation I made was adding fresh carrots & potatoes w/ frozen broccoli. If you use fresh carrots you'll need to start them cooking first though. Kids & hubby loved this dish. Thank you!
I always heat up the inside stuff (spec the veggies since I use frozen) so the pie cooks in a normal timeframe. I also use the pre-made crusts from Trader Joe's. they are outstanding. So delicious and perfect. Otherwise I make no changes (except adding slightly more cheese because my life's motto is that there can never be too much cheese). This pie is amazing every single time and it is my absolute go-to every time I want chicken pot pie!
we loved this! however, mine was too runny also...any suggestions?
We LOVED this! We made it for some friends we had over for dinner. We'd never made chicken pot pie before. After reading a couple of reviews we decided to add in some cooked and diced potato to take up some of the sauce. Delicious and we already bought the ingredients to make it again. Thanks for the recipe!
My husband loves chicken pot pie and asked me to make one. I made this one and he loved it. I did not add the cheese because I never had pot pie with cheese and because of the extra calories and it was still delicious. I did cut up two small potatoes to add to my pie. I will definitely make this again.
This is a wonderful Chicken Pot Pie recipe!!!! I used rotisserie chicken, and Velvetta cheese instead of cheddar. Its soo yummy and my husband loved it!!
so good
Yummy and so easy!! Peeled abd cubed a couple potatoes and boiled them for about 8 mins. Drained and added to the mix. Didn't do the mushrooms as we don't like them. Everybody loved it!
My family loved it!! Total comfort food :)
I had never made pot pie before and this was definately a hit! We loved it! I omitted the cheeses and added another can of cream of chicken soup. I also layered the ingredients: crust, chicken, veggies, soup, and crust.
My favorite pot pie recipe yet!
SO yummy!
It is hands down THE BEST pot pie you will ever taste. I can remember making this and my family went bonkers, and my friend at work adored it. I just do a few things differently, I saute my mushrooms in some butter and olive oil and throw in a couple of boiled potatoes. I buy Albertson's premade pie crusts (the best I might add, tastes like homemade) brush with melted butter and bake. I read that someone topped theirs with parm cheese, I think I will give it a try. Anyway, this will be on the menu for this week, so if you hear something odd, like moans and groans coming from the SW this week around supper time, it'll be coming from our house! lol Everyone needs to try this, you WILL NOT be disappointed.
This receipe was so SIMPLE and DELICIOUS, I made it for my boyfriend because he likes pot pies and I don't, because I have never had one other then those frozen store ones, but I wanted to please his taste buds and boy did it and mine as well. I recommend this to everyone, absolutely
Delicious! I only used a top crust since I figured the bottom would get too soggy. I omitted the cheeses simply because I didn't have any, but I love cheese, so I will add it next time. I also didn't have cream of chicken soup, so I used a cream of mushroom with garlic along with the can of regular cream of mushroom.
Very good. I changed the recipe slightly. I made a double batch for 2 pot pies. I cut the chicken into strips then pan fried it in light olive oil and seasoned it with thyme and Italian seasoning before cutting it into cubes. I also don't care for the strong taste of onions, so I sliced up a medium size Leek and sautéed it with a tablespoon of butter and a dash of black pepper in a small sauce pan. For veggies I used potatoes and a can of sweet corn. I used 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and 1 can of cream of mushroom. Lastly, I added about ½ cup of Almond Milk (or you could use any type of cow’s milk or even soy, I just has almond milk on hand) to make it a little creamier. I also added an additional teaspoon of thyme into the mixture. I used the 2 pie crusts, one of the bottom of the pan and one covering the mixture, brushed with beaten egg to make it golden brown. I kept the rest of the recipe the same with the cheeses, cooking times, etc. It was excellent.
I added some salt, pepper and other spices. Yummy!
Filling tastes great, but a bit runny. Bottom crust didn't cook properly.
So good perfect on a cold day. It was easy to follow and turned out great. I will be making this again!
My family loved this chicken pot pie. Thank you so much for the recipe.
This was a big hit with my family. I made two pies for 5 of us and no leftovers! I made a couple of substitutions because of the items I had on hand - I used monterey jack cheese in place of the mozzarella, and lipton onion soup instead of fresh onions. It was terrific.
Loved this recipe. So easy and my family enjoyed it. I used phillo dough and made individual ramikins to freeze. Will definitely make this again.
This is amazing! DO NOT substitute low fat cream soups. It will be runny instead of thick. If you make it as instructed, it holds it shape really well on your plate. Be sure to let it cool at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving. It's 5 star with storebought crust, but 6 stars with homemade! My sister made it for me after I had my baby and it was soooo good! Now I make it as often as I can.
Delish! Made this last night for my husband and my neighbors, they all LOVED it. First time I've ever had homemade chicken pot pie, all others have been frozen. But this is really good, my husband didn't like all the peas, but that's personal preferance, I think it was great!
I made this tonite for dinner and it was fabulous. I was in a hurry so I used a Rotissere chicken. I also used frozen mixed veggies, peas, carrots and string beans that I had in the freezer. I cubed a potato and boiled it for a few minutes and threw that in to. I used 1 cup of mozzarella cheese and also one cup of mixed shreeded cheese I already had in the frig. (Cheddar and Colby Jack). I only changed a few things because it was what I had on hand. It was so good. I have tried a few pot pie recipes and this one was by far the best, easist, and quickest. I think the cheese just makes it just right. I cant wait to make it with leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Thanks for an awesome recipe.
This was great. I used chicken that I had already prepared that I keep in the freezer. Had to use swiss cheese as I had no mozzerella. Plus i skipped the mushrooms as my family doesn't like them. But the flavor was wonderful. Will definitely make again.
Oh! So good. This was a great recipe. I added the vegetables I like, and some of them were fresh, so it took quite a bit of extra time, but it was so worth it. I had read comments that the filling was runny, but mine was fine. In fact, it was rich and creamy. I had never made pot pie before, and this was a great way to start. Love this recipe!
Quick, easy, and the kids absolutely loved it! Easiest chicken pot pie receipe I have ever tried.
I kind of just used this as a template, but it still was the best pot pie ever!!! The changes I made were the following...I added about 1 tsp sage, 1/2 tsp poultry seasoning, instead of the frozen veggies-I added diced celery, carrots, & potatoes. I didn't add the cheese because my husband did not like the idea. The crust was also really doughy on the bottom layer, so next time I will follow the other reviews and bake the crust for 5-6 min, then add all the ingredients.
it was perfect juicy and creamy the cheese was a perfect touch way better than its competitor pot pie IX
I needed to add a little milk. But otherwise fantastical!
Family really enjoyed this dish!
Directions were easy to follow and it was very tasty. It was very fast to make however, it took me longer than 30 minutes for prep.
this was a real husband and child pleaser thanks. I had to use 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and canned mushrooms because that was all I had and it still turned out great. I will make individual pie next time though because the filling tends to run out when you cut into it.
This pot pie was DELICIOUS. I can't believe how easy it was. I only made 2 changes, mosst important I diced the chicken first and boiled it in chicken broth instead of water, it give it necessary flavor and 2, no extra sliced mushrooms. I've made this twice in the last 2 weeks, and everyone raves about, this recipe is definitely a keeper!
Love this pot pie - no need for me to look any further. I usually double this recipe, using only one crust (bottom) and topping it with cheese instead of the other crust - great way to make one for us/someone else who may need a dinner (new mom, etc.) I add Italian seasoning and a few dashs of garlic powder, omit mushrooms if I don't have any onhand. Using rotisserie chicken makes this incredibly tasty - going to try it with canned chicken for ease (and will always have ingredients onhand if that works out.) Effortless and so good!
I have found my permanent chicken pot pie recipe! Everyone really liked this. I cut up the chicken before boiling it and added extra seasonings after draining off the water. I also only used half of the cheese, and it had plenty of flavor.
This pot pie was amazing!! I have very picky kids & husband and they all gobbled it down! I used canned green beans and potatoes with ham flavoring, that REALLY gave it a little extra!
Very Good. Would recomend this to all.
It really was delicious, but i did make a few changes. Used fresh veggies- carrots and english peas and cubed potatoes which were boiled. Really makes it more substantial and fresh-tasting. Even though it's an extra step, i added sauted garlic and it really gave nice flavor. For a little heat, few drops of tabassco was added. And don't forget to cover the top with a beaten egg for that golden look!
I will definitly be cooking this recipe again!!! It was delicious. I used homemade biscuit dough as the top and bottom crust instead of pie shells. The only thing i can say it needed was maybe a little Chicken broth to give the filling more juice. that would have helped with the dry crust
Yummmmmmy! This is fantastic. I cut back on the cheese, used turkey instead of chicken and ommited the shrooms. I also added garlic powder, salt and black pepper. I let it cool for a little over 30 minutes before serving. Sauce was super thick and flavorful. Best chicken pot pie I have ever had.
I've been making this pie for so long now, I am surprised I didnt write a review before..but I'm making it again tonight and wanted to look over it to see what i needed to get from the store. I read some reviews and they said that this was too runny for them....people...let it sit a little bit! Trust me...I know you wanna eat it right out of the oven because it is so good but let it sit if you don't like it runny it wont be so runny. Its even good as a left over!! This is probably the best chicken pot pie in the entire world!!! I wanna give it 10000 stars!
Awesome! The cheese definitely makes this pot pie extra gooey and delicious. I skipped the mushrooms and onions, and I made my own crust... very good recipe. Also, I diced the chicken before cooking and I put it in chicken broth rather than water.
Delicious! I have made this twice and loved it both time! It is very easy to make. To cut down on time, I buy a cooked rotisserie chicken and just add it to the mix. Next time I will add potatoes!
Pot pies.... Family states bring them on!!! This one was quite delicious
was really yummy! I ended up with extra filling so I made some mini pies to freeze! followed the recipe almost exactly and was totally impressed!
sorry, chicken pot pie IX got you beat.... :P
This recipe was simple and tasted delicious!! I changed it up by using fresh veggies like corn, peas, carrots and broccoli and made 3 individual (mini bread loaf size) pot pies.
I thought this recipe was delicious! I'm not a mushroom fan, so I substituted the mushrooms/frozen mixed veggies. Instead I cut up some fresh celery and carrots and boiled them in some chicken broth. I also used cream of potato soup instead of the cream of mushroom. It turned out wonderful!
This is our go-to recipe for a cool fall day! It takes very little time, and the flavors are exceptional. It's also very forgiving if you don't have something on hand and swap some ingredients for others (I hate mushrooms, so I usually sub those with sliced potato chunks). Highly recommend, a family favorite!
I made it for supper and accidentally forgot the mushrooms. I made it with a store bought crust and there was a lot of the center mix part left. It was awesome though and I will make it again.
Super yummy!
Positively Yummy! The only mistake I made was only having two pie shells on hand. I upped just about all of the ingredients and baked it in a deep casserole dish. With only the two pie shells to work with, the crust on top was "floating", but still tasted awesome. Finished the leftovers over the week, and each day it tasted better and better.
If I could give this 10 stars, I would. Completely and absolutely amazing! It was creamy, cheesy, and so hearty. I only made one modification. I added the mushrooms to the pot of chicken and onions, so they would be a little softer. It probably wasn't necessary, but I did it anyway. The flavor was amazing. I had thirds!
This was not to my liking.
This recipe is delicious! I made if for dinner and my husband and two-year-old son couldn't get enough of it. I also made several small, single serving pot pies in disposable foil pans with lids so my husband could take them to work for his lunches. He sent me a text message at lunch time to tell me how absolutely delicious they are. He said it's the best chicken pot pie he's ever had. The only thing I did different from the recipe is to use fresh veggies instead of frozen. Just make sure you boil your carrots and potatoes first.
AWESOME. Best chicken pot pie I've ever made. I used this recipe as a starting point and added more to it - my pot pie ended up as a "kitchen sink" pot pie. I added hot sausage and red & green bell peppers to the chicken and other veggies... The result was scrumptious!!!
This recipe is delicious. Great comfort food for the winter! The only change I make is to omit the pie crust. Instead, I like to roll out a can of crescent rolls and place the sheet only on top of the pie. It's great!
Delicious!
I loved this recipe. I modified it for my boyfriend and used fresh veggies. He complained about the cheese, but he complains about everything. Next time I'll omit the cheese in his and double it in mine!
This is comfort! I have made it several times to give to new mom's and the like. They always like it. Something you can freeze and cook later.
I am going to give this 4 stars because I am not sure what happened. When I cut into the pie it was really soupy. After I drained it the taste was fine. I will try and make this again.
This is really quite fantastic- a great way to impress dinner guests. I was concerned about the cheese, and almost omiitted it, but I left it in, and it was really great- not too cheesy- just creamy! I wasn't sure if the juices inside would pour over the edges during baking, so I put a cookie sheet underneath. I wouldn't do that again- because my bottom crust didn't get as crispy as I would have liked. Thanks so much for the recipe- it makes my husband very happy.
Very yummy. I used some of the broth from cooking the chicken for the pie. I made two regular size pies instead of one deep dish and froze the other. Thanks for the recipe!
Made this recipe last night...turned out great. I served it with a nice salad. Only one problem- I was looking forward to leftovers for lunch the next day but there wasn't any
This recipes was really a big hit with my children. I made it for iftar during the month of Ramadan, but for the crust i used "J.P.'s Big Daddy Biscuits" recipe It really tasted homemade just like my mother's.
Absolutely amazing. My family was impressed, as was I! I used a casserole dish, and only put pie crust on top. PERFECT! I believe crust on the bottom would have been too much. My son who does not like anything with veggies resisted at first, but had seconds once he tasted it.
Very good. didnt use the mushrooms. I'll cut back on the cheese a bit next time.
This recipe is so far one of my favorite things I have cooked since I signed up with All Recipes! It tasted exactly like a Marie Calendars pot pie you would get in the store, only better, and with MUCH healthier ingredients! Definitely brush top crust with an egg wash to get that true golden brown. I could not believe how the crust held up the next day as leftovers. Perfect dish!
This turned out amazing! Although I did use one can cream of chicken and one can of cream of Broccoli and cheese. My kids devoured it!! Everyone asked for seconds and the leftovers were gone in less than a day!
Wonderful recipe. I substituted the mushroom soup for cream of potato which gave it great texture and used fresh carrots and celery instead of frozen. This was delicious and easy to make. I plan on making this again and again.
Hands down the best chicken pot pie I have made to date. My kids loved this - amazing, since they don't like my version. I only amolified the chicken and broth with more garlic, onion, cracked black pepper. I will keep this recipe. Thank you. I
Amazing recipe. I never cook, and it still turned out perfectly. I changed everything to low fat, low sodium when possible, still tasted amazing.
I followed the recipe but ended up with enough filling for 2 pies. I found the 1st pie a little dry but my husband really enjoyed it. The extra filling was used to make a 2nd pie, this time I added an additional can of Cream of Mushroom soup & some skim milk...FANTASTIC!!! Will definitely make again
this is the best (and first) chicken pot pie i have ever made! i made it for my boyfriend and he said it was better then his dads! huge compliment!! i didnt have to change a thing
I added some potatoes and it was even better. I didn't have the chicken soup but did have a can of chicken broth. Worked perfectly. My wife says I have to do all the cooking from now on.
THE BEST!!! I used canned peas, fresh carrots and celery & parsley. seasoned with garlic, S&P and poultry seasoning. and egg washed the top.
What a GREAT recipe! I usually don't do reviews, but I had to chime in on this one. My fiance says he has never had such good pot pie! I used my own pate brisee recipe (passed down from my great grandmother), and cooked it in a corningwear dish instead of a pie pan. I did use a little less cheese (by about a 1/2 cup) because I didn't want it too cheesy. I will for sure be making this again!
This recipe was very flavorful. The only change I made was to use cream of celery instead of cream of chicken. I'm not sure if it was suppose to come out as runny as it did but my family and I didnt mind. I will definitely be making this again using other meats.
Didn't want the heaviness of the double crust, so instead I did 6-7 layers of phyllo dough on top for some crunchiness (brushed with melted butter between layers). Definitely a hit in our house - will be making again.
We loved this recipe. The only thing I did different is omit the mushrooms (my husband doesn't like them) and I added one large, cooked potato cut up in cubes. Since it's just the two of us, I used half of the filling to make a 9" pie and I froze the other half of the filling to make another pie at a later time. This recipe was so tasty and very easy to make. Thanks for sharing it Angie.
This was amazing, and my hubby loved it! I used the pillsbury pie crust and sprinkled parmesan cheese on the top. I also only used 2 chicken breasts, but once they were cooked and diced we put them into the food processer to shred it a little. I used frozen carrots, green beans, and corn becuase that was all I had at the moment. I will never buy frozen pot pie again!
This recipe is wonderful! I would love to have one in my freezer to pull out on busy nights.
YUMMY...Having never made chick pot pie before, I was a little liery, but WOW this is the easiest recipie ever, a great way to get your lil ones to eat veggies, I did add 1 teaspoon of worchester sire sauce, but even w/out it , this is a must have recipie, I will be making this often. thanks for a great recipie. Traci A
This was an absolute hit! Everyone loved it. Leftovers barely made it to the next day. I did not have any poultry seasoning on hand, so I just skipped that part, but it still turned out wonderful. The only thing that would have made this better, a homemade crust.
This was great. I used other people's suggestions and used the Pillsbury ready-made pie crust, and had a little left over to make a heart on top. So cute! I also bought a ready-made garlic and pepper rotisserie chicken and then simply sauteed 1 cup of onions in chicken broth. I used 1 cup canned peas and 1 cup pre-sliced fresh crinkle carrots. Everything was PERFECT, although my carrots were a bit crunchy even after the hour bake time. Next time I will do something to soften the carrots before I add them to the mix. Regardless, it is winner! Thank you for the easy and delicious recipe!
