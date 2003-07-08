Seafood Cioppino

I've made this recipe twice for my husband and myself and I always scale it back for two people. The last time I doubled it for a family gathering/dinner and their, still, was not enough. This dish was the star of the dinner table and almost everyone went back for seconds. For my family dinner I made a couple of changes, to suite every palate, though the recipe is perfect as written. I used both red and green peppers, added fresh squeezed lemon juice and extra garlic, substituted about 2 Tbl tomato paste for the sauce, halibut for the cod, fresh clams for the minced, clam juice for the water plus extra and red wine for the white. I also tossed in some calamari. Everyone kept commenting how good the cioppino was. My elderly uncle, who usually eats without comment, asked for bread to sop the bottom of the bowl. Now that was the ultimate compliment.