Seafood Cioppino
This is as good as any restaurant's version! Serve with rice and a nice salad.
This is definitely restaurant quality! I did make a few changes so I could use what I had on hand -- I left out the chile pepper and used 2 lbs. of shrimp, 5 orange roughy filets and 2 6 1/2 oz. cans of chopped clams and it was wonderful. This is a very full-bodied and flavorful cioppino.
It was pretty good. I used cod, shrimp and scallops. Don't use cod like I did.
This was amazing! I order Cioppino at a Italian restaurant we frequent and this was just as good if not better!! I actually added 1 cup chicken stock instead of water. Served it over Penne, Just PERFECT
This was a huge hit at our Italian Christmas Eve dinner. As my daughter-in-law put it, it's "dynamite". My family would give it a rating of 7, that's how much they loved it. I added 3/4 teaspoon of dry crushed hot pepper instead of the red chile pepper, gave it just enough zing.
This was awesome!.. I've made this a few times following the seasonings and sauce to a T!.. I do change up the seafood though! For special occasions I'll add some crab legs and scallops. Traditionally the seafood is served in this dish with shells on... Part of the fun eating it is you get messy!... I always add a bag of frozen seafood mix during the last 10 minutes, shrimp, and clams... Served over cooked linguine with sourdough french bread! Yum! Note::::::::::::::::::::::: For the people using clams in the shell... If they don't open cook a little longer; the ones that still don't open throw out.. they are bad!
After searching much searching I came across this recipe and gave it a try. I used mussels, scallops, clams and shrimp. I served it over linguini. It was absolutely delicious. Perfect meal for a Friday in Lent. I followed what others said about simmering for 2 hours, which really enabled the flavors to come together beautifully. I learned one important lesson from this recipe. My grocer sealed the mussels in a plastic bag. I later read that if not able to breathe mussels will suffocate---I ended up throwing many of mine out since the shells were opened. Make sure your mussels can breathe while storing them in the fridge!
fantastic. I have made it twice. I used crushed red pepper for the chile pepper and I added 2 cans of clams and left out the mussels, using canned oysters instead. I am going to stock up on big shrimp whenever they are on sale, since the smaller shrimp dont cut it.
The seafood cippino was such a hit at my last party everyone asked for the recipe. We had 10 people over the other evening (6 of us from San Francisco) and everyone was so impressed with the flavors. We added crab and calamari to the recipe and it was great..... Thanks so much for a wonderful recipe..... Thanks, David
I loved this recipe. It's so easy to make and you can substitute ingredients for stuff you have around the house. You can use whatever seafood you like and it's great served in a bread bowl.
awesome. i used fresh scallops, fresh cod, shrimp, clams, and fresh mussels. wonderful flavor, and very easy to make. served with brown rice and crusty bread.
I have been making the same version of Cioppino for nearly 40 years. Because of the expense I have found many shortcuts...using frozen mussels, scallops, shrimp, lobster tails, any firm flesh fish. I've made it for anniversary parties for friends and they raved about it for a long, long time...hinting to make it again. Made it just for HB for his birthday dinner and was he surprised. This recipe is a close to a San Francisco restaurant as you can get. Love it, Love it.
MAMA MIA! What a recipe! We just finished our Italian dinner of the the 7 fishes with this dish being the headliner and all I can say is that this dish was absolutely AWESOME! It was soooo easy to prepare too - it would make a super impressive company dinner as long as you know your company loves seafood! I started the soup at 3pm, let it simmer for 2 hours, added the seafood and cooked an additional 15 minutes then served it up over fettucini. A tossed green salad, toasted French bread to sop up the sauce and a Kendall Jackson Chardonnay rounded off the menu and I must say, I now have THE recipe for Christmas Eve forever! If this tells you anything, my 3-year old told me he wants me to make this for his birthday dinner!
I've made this recipe twice for my husband and myself and I always scale it back for two people. The last time I doubled it for a family gathering/dinner and their, still, was not enough. This dish was the star of the dinner table and almost everyone went back for seconds. For my family dinner I made a couple of changes, to suite every palate, though the recipe is perfect as written. I used both red and green peppers, added fresh squeezed lemon juice and extra garlic, substituted about 2 Tbl tomato paste for the sauce, halibut for the cod, fresh clams for the minced, clam juice for the water plus extra and red wine for the white. I also tossed in some calamari. Everyone kept commenting how good the cioppino was. My elderly uncle, who usually eats without comment, asked for bread to sop the bottom of the bowl. Now that was the ultimate compliment.
Hello DeeDee, This is the best Seafood Cioppino recipe and it was the first I've made. This recipe is definitely a
This is a FABULOUS recipe, which got rave reviews. I made a few adjustments ... 1) I did not use the fresh chile pepper (the pinch of cayenne pepper was sufficient) for our taste. 2) I used two 14.5 oz. cans of fire roasted diced tomatoes instead of the 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes. 3) I did not use the canned clams (didn't have any) 4) I used a container of frozen mussels (approx. 35), which I'd rinsed under tepid water to defrost. 5) I upped the count of shrimp to about 30. I served it with freshly baked French bread and it fed 4 hungry adults, with a little left over for lunch the following day. I'll definitely make this again.
This is a great recipe! I've never had a Seafood Cioppino before and it was very good (reminded me of Paella). I made it for my finance and she actually got seconds (she never gets seconds). For the white wine an an inexpensive Pinot Noir was used and Tilapia was substituted for the Cod. Also be sure to take the full two hours to cook the sauce down if you plan to serve over pasta. I had to add corn starch to thicken it up. Alternatively, serve it over rice or in a bowl! Highly recommended!!
Yummy! The best. I LOVED it and so did all my guests. This is the best cioppino. The sauce is fabulous. Costco had a 2.5 lb. bag of prawns, calamari, mussels and scallops and I put the whole bag in. I also made the sauce a day ahead. It made for a wonderful party. All I had to do was heat up the sauce, put the fish in, cover it and wait a few minutes to serve. It made a meal for 8 people. EVERYONE loved it. A real hit!
Off the hook amazing. Well balanced recipe. Big hit.
Very tasty but personally after the cost of buying all my ingredients next time I will eat out
Very flavorful dish and so many options. I cooked the sauce for 1 hr but I should've cooked for 2 hours. Also, pay attention to the seafood used. I used (frozen)cooked shrimp, scallops, mahi mahi, clam, and crab. I should have put the shrimp and crab in after the other seafood had cooked a bit instead of at the same time. I'm don't like spicy so I didn't use the chile pepper, just a dash of cayenne. Overall good recipe.
This was absolutely amazing. For my seafood, I used one pound of shrimp, one pound of mussels, and 24 clams. It was just outstanding!
This dish was not what i expected it tasted like regular spaghetti.
This was a really good base- I used 1.5 pounds of Cod fillets and a bag of seafood medley from Costco that had calamari, shrimp, mussels and scallops in it. YUMMY!!! I didnt use the white wine and subbed chicken stock for it, added one leek, one fennel and skipped the red chili pepper. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
My husband loved this. He went on and on about it. Thanks!
Used what I had on hand, clams in their shells, shrimp and cod....turned out wonderful...will make again.
An excellent meal. Served 2x now to guest whom all loved and raved about it. Expensive but great for special occassions and special guests.
This gets better every time I make it. Don't sweat the recommendations on what seafood to put in, or how much to put in. Make the stew per the instructions, then add whatever seafood you can get/afford. Haven't tried it with freshwater fish or crayfish, but suspect it worth a try. This evening I used canned clam, small frozen scallops, small inexpensive shrimp, and some fillet of some Costco fish in a bag - but still turned out so good my wife commented on it in a positive way. Two thumbs up.
Followed the recipe with the pepers and onions but added 2 bulbs of garlic since my wife and I are Garlic nuts, herbs as suggested, 15oz. of diced tomatos instead of tamato sauce. We live at the Jersey shore so little neck clams are very inexpensive so I steamed 25 in white wine and garlic and used the broth, shucked these clams and later added them to the sauce, I did not use the mussels or scallops, Right now it is spring and we have a great run of striped bass used this instead of cod, striped bass is a very firm white fish.
Sooo good! Made a couple of small changes but nothing major. Served it San Francisco style with hot sour dough bread and nothing more. Love it and thanks for the recipe!
Delicious, and easy. What makes this such a great recipe is not just the result, but its flexibility with the kinds of seafood used. I omited the Cayenne and Chile pepper and substituted fresh ground pepper, and subbed lobster for the scallops(had some on hand). I also cooked the fresh mussels over the tomato sauce base, the mussels' juices made the dish "taste like the sea". This recipe will be on the radar on every occasion.
Made this for my husband's birthday dinner because he loves this kind of thing in restaurants. I didn't think I'd be too too wild about it but, WOW, was it ever good! The seasonings were addictive. Glad I tried it.
This recipe is great! I made it for my wife on New Years Eve. I used pasta instead of rice and threw in a bit of cajun powder.
I made this recipe exactly as is, and it is awesome! I just made it two nights ago and my husband says he would love it again any time!
My boyfriend and I were looking to try something different, and this was excellent! Great flavor. The only part we didn't really care for was the cod. Next time we may try a different type of fish, or just use more shrimp in place of the fish.
Good recipe. I didn't have a red chili pepper so I used 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes in place of it. I only had a red bell pepper so I used it in place of the green bell pepper. Pollock was on sale for $1.99 a pound so I used pollock in place of the cod. I served it with a crusty artisan bread for dipping. I used a pinot gris for the wine. One cup for the cioppino and the rest for the cook.
This is an excellent recipe!! I ran out of basil but still turned out very good. One of my favorite dishes!
This is a great recipe for all kinds of seafood. I accidentally added more cayenne poweder but it truned out great as we like it spicy.
This is a keeper!! My husband said he may never order it in a restaurant again. I, too, added a red bell pepper to the mixture as well as increasing the garlic to 6 cloves. I also substituted 2-14.5 ounce cans diced tomatoes for the crushed tomatoes. I left out the water, but added one can of clam broth. I served it with sourdough bread to sop up the wonderful juices.
This is a very good recipe. I combined the ingredients from seafood cioppino and cioppini on this site. I simmered the sauce for 2 hours so herbs blended. Will make this again.
Excellent!!!
This was absolutely delicious!! I would give this more stars. I didn't have a red chile pepper so I used a small amount of red pepper flakes instead. I used shrimp, scallops and Talapia, instead of Cod, as recommended by another reviewer. It was even better the next day. I will make this again and this will be great for my dinner party! Thank you for the great recipe!
Hmmm Hmmm Hmmm! My family loved it! I didn't have Paprika so I added chili powder as a replacement! It was so good! I served it with Italian Garlic Bread hot and fresh out of the oven! This recipe was BOMB! Follwed the directions to a T!
Amazing just the way it is. I've also made it with an additional can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes... wow, it adds a little extra something, but don't think you'll miss it without it. The way it is written is yummy! I also usually add 2 to 3 pounds of cod and use a Kitchen Basic Seafood Stock (32 oz) since we needed a larger amount. Enjoy! Oh, almost forgot, try to get thick pieces of cod, I really like the chunks instead of thin pieces. :-)
This was fantastic. I served it during a seven course meal and it was a hit with everyone. I added all sorts of fish and would probably cut the cod in larger pieces next time. This is for sure my favorite soup of all times.
awesome!
Excellent! I've made this twice now, with rave reviews each time!
This is fabulous or so I am told (I cannot eat shellfish) I made this for a party and it was gone in no time. Delicious. I added crab instead of shrimp!!
I have make this three times now. Each time with a different sampling of seafood. It is worth it to take the time to simmer, but it is easy as pie and better than any I tried in San Fransico
I agree with all of the comments. This is easy and very good. I had to improvise on the fish since I couldn't get live mussels or shrimp. I instead used a lobster tail, a can of baby oysters and 10 silver-dollar sized scallops that I quartered. I served over linguine and be sure to have some good bread with this for dipping!! Awesome recipe and we'll be doing it again!
This was enjoyed by my crew. I skipped the mussels and clams and opted for a frozen seafood mix from Trader Joes. I supplemented with some extra shrimp and cod. I thawed all of the frozen seafood in cool water before adding it to the soup base.
I made this today for my wife and me. I followed the recipe but added 3/4 tsp crushed red pepper, 1 can of red clam sauce, 1 dozen little neck clams and 1/2 bottle of Corona Extra beer and a pinch of sugar. I used all of the ingredients in the original recipe but added the above. This was the best cioppino I ever had!!! I wanted to have it again tomorrow but decided to give the leftovers to my Sister-in-Law for her family to try as they love good food but she does not have the patience for a recipe like this...........Simply Wonderful!
Made and served this for our Christmas Eve dinner. It was such a huge hit! Even our pickiest eater ate this! I will definitely make again and again - may even become our new Christmas Eve tradition. Thank you for a fabulous recipe!!
Excellent as is!
My husband said it’s the best he’s ever had. When ordering tomato based Cioppino in a restaurant it can be acidic. This recipe was deliciously perfect. Thank you!
Have to give this 5 stars as my husband who doesn"t like cioppino really like this.
This was excellent. I used this recipe for a potlock and everyone loved it! First I turned it into a stew by adding 2 or 2 1/2 cups of chicken boullioun and extra cans of tomatoes and tomato sauce. I didn't have the fresh red pepper so I used chili powder. That wasn't quite enough so I added some tobasaco sauce to make it a little more spicey! That definitely did the trick. I will definetly make it again!
new family favorite. its become a regular on our table during the holidays
Made pretty much as written except no red chile pepper so I used crushed red pepper, and skipped the mussels..Delish, cook as directed so the favors come thru..a keeper..next time I may use red snapper as the fish guy suggested since the cod fell apart
So good and easy! I made for a dinner party and my guests all had seconds. I changed the recipe up a bit. I used the Costco Seafood Medley bag which includes shrimp, scallops, mussels and calamari in addition to the fresh cod. I also added in 1 dungeness crab. Lastly I added two thick slices of lemon to the pot while the seafood cooked, it gave a nice acidic touch.
Very versatile recipe. I used green bell, but also added mixed colored bells and some already roasted bells I had in the fridge. Instead of using whole crab (for money saving purposes) I used two cans on crab meat with the juices. I also added I can chicken stock to thin out the sauce a bit more. The family said it was the best Cioppino they ever had
I made this for Christmas Eve and everyone loved it! I used the clams, scallops,muscles , shrimp and tilapia. The only thing I will do different next time is to cook the muscles by themselves first then the rest of the seafood. I found that the shrimp in particular, over cooked while I was waiting for the muscles to open up. Couldn't find a fresh red chili pepper so I used hot pepper flakes instead- it added just the right heat!
My husband LOVED it (and the rest of the family enjoyed it as well). I added some crushed red pepper as well as the red chile pepper, and instead of the canned clams I used whole clams along with a little bit more wine in place of the canned clam juice. Served over hot pasta with a dash of parmesan...it was great! Will definately make it again, maybe I'll add some crab meat next time just for fun.
This recipe was great! I followed the recipe with the following changes: I used spicy tomato sauce, 2 more pinches of cayenne pepper, fresh basil and a little fresh cilantro,the meat from 1 crab and I omitted the mussels. My husband and I ate it with sourdough bread the first night and then had the leftovers over linguini the next night. It was awesome! Thank you!
This recipe is definitely great. I have made it many times. I leave out the chili pepper, wine. I add another can of tomatoes and tomato sauce. I use two 6.5 oz cans of clams. I serve over angel hair pasta. This way of making it leaves plenty for leftovers. It's even better reheated.
I used squid, cod, and shrimp in my Cioppino...I didn't have any red chilli peppers so I used crushed red chilli peppers from a bottle. A wonderful recipe!!!
I replaced green bell pepper with a red one and used jalapeno pepper + anaheim pepper and it turned out great. I tried recipe with cod and tilapia, tilapia was a lot better. Serve it over some jasmine rice and it's amazing.
Great recipe, my family loved it!
This needs 20 stars. My husband took it to work to show off my work. Everyone loved it and got a couple emails directly from his co-workers! This will become a regular treat at my house.
I have made this recipe many times. Excellent! The family loves it. We serve with white steamed Basmati rice... yummmm.
My girlfriend and I made this dish today. I must say it came out excellent. I added linguine pasta but I think it would of been better with yellow rice. Over all the sauce was outstanding. Just the right spice to it. Can't wait to do it again.
This recipe was excellent - very easy to follow and came out perfectly - our family loved it!! We have one family member who can't eat scallops, so I substituted 1/4lb shredded crabmeat, which added to the body of the soup. Also, I used 1 tsp of crushed read pepper instead of a red chile. Super yummy!
I would give this 5-stars if the recipe called for fresh herbs; I'll always use fresh herbs as I just don't care for the taste of dried. That being said, I used fresh herbs and crushed my own tomatoes. It was very good! I didn't have clam juice but it was perfectly fine without it. Nice, basic, tasty cioppino recipe. Go fresh, though, you'll never regret it.
Excellent seafood combination in tomato sauce! Good with rice or pasta.
I made this the other night for friends who are excellent cooks and very particular about their food. They, my hubby and I loved it! It is an excellent recipe and definitely a keeper. I made the broth a day before and the flavors married beautifully. Also makes it easy to just add seafood and enjoy your company. The leftovers were fabulous the next day. Served with rice and of course, sour dough bread. If I could give this 10 stars I would.
My family and I enjoyed this dish very much..one problem I had was that the clams never opened,maybe I have to put them in first next time..I had leftovers so I think I will have it over pasta tonight..we had it with jasmine rice and monkey bread..yum
I made this dish for my birthday party went over very well. I added more shimp and kicked the heat up with some cajun spices, and replaced the cod with lobster meat, and kingcrab legs yum.
Very good. Would like just a bit more broth, but very close to San Francisco......
Excellent...can't wait to make again
Enjoyed, though i thought it would be more brothy. This version s very tomatoey.
Love this recipe! I buy the seafood mix that you can buy at costco when the seafood guy comes around... They are usually there on Thursdays. Then I add a few other seafood items we might have to make a medley! Delicious!
Excellent! I made this recipe yesterday with few changes, like i used chicken stock instead of white wine,10oz water plus fresh Clams instead of can minced clams and fresh Crab instead of mussels and scallops.I can recommend that you can add any shell fish or fish that is available.These were my husbands comments: Delicious, cant stop licking my fingers :) He tried a similar dish at the Fishermen's Grotto, a resturant in San Francisco.Bon Appetit.
So delicious. Simmer slowly for a long time. I changed a lot because I was looking for a recipe for fish stew. So I added 4-5 cups of water and 4 stalks of celery. I used the spicy V-8 that reviewers recommended but the soup is so flavorful that I wonder if it matters. I left out the wine. I used only fish, Tilapia worked wonderfully, making this actually a very inexpensive dish. Buttered (not garlic) bread on the side for balance.
This was wonderful! I picked up a bag of seafood from Costco, with everything but the fish, which was fine, because I don't really care for fish stews. I changed very little, but maybe added a little more of something, just for personal taste. I might have added a little more wine. ;-) I made spaghetti to go along with it and some ate it over spaghetti and I chose to eat it like a seafood stew. Fabulous. It definitely needs all that time for the flavors to meld together. Don't try to shorten the time. Once you get the desired flavor, then you know that you're ready to add the seafood. I made it at Christmas and decided to make it again tonight.
This was wonderful! I skipped the chile, and it was fine.
This rocked! Dead easy to make, impressive enough for company, delicious, varied and you don't really need to change anything but it's very flexible if you do want to add different seafood or adjust the heat. I loved it. Made it for NY Eve dinner, served with rice and an arugula salad and lots of crusty bread. Literally a one pot meal. Awesome! I'd be sure to use only the thicker cod pieces next time so they don't fall apart and i'd leave out the chewy canned clams although the clam juice was a nice addition. I'd bump the heat too but that's truly a personal preference so I tend to go lighter with guests.
I made this for Christmas Eve dinner. It was fabulous! It was so easy to make and the sauce was amazing! Everyone asked me for this recipe.
Easy and fantastic! Enjoy
Had no chili peppers so used a bit of Sriracha sauce. Delicious recipe!!!
Omitted tomato sauce and used chicken broth in its place. Increased white wine to 2 cups. Served with crusty Italian bread sliced longways and drizzled with olive oil & Parmesan. toasted in the oven on low broil
I used Spanish Mackerel as the fish because I needed to use it. Added early and let it cook down. Used home-canned vice diced tomatoes.
Very good. Made as recipe says, no shrimp. Jalapeño not a red chili on hand. Hubby over it. Will make again, and again. So good, may use as a holiday dinner.
I used clams, cod, and shrimp. I will definitely make again.
I loved this recipe! I did it almost exactly as directed. I would add extra garlic if you are garlic lover. I omitted the cayenne pepper and it was just mildly spicy. It was so easy and delicious with all fresh seafood. I can’t wait to try the same base with different seafood combinations. We did add about a cup of extra water because the sauce was thicker than we like, but I think I will follow another reviewer’s advice and add extra clam juice or a little chicken stock next time. Definitely easy enough to make and serve a fancy meal for company. Thank you!
Delicious, I used clams in place of the mussels. Also added some large slices of carrot, this is how we have had it in a restaurant.
I've made it three or four times, always exceptional. Love it!!
The meal turned out fantastic! Made it for my Wife’s Birthday dinner last night & she was very impressed. Followed the recipe to the T, however I substituted the clams for 2 Dungeness crab cluster’s (our favorite) Very happy with the results. Will do this again! Thanks
Wonderful dinner! Served with fresh bread, and a garden salad, and of course, white wine! Yummy!
Great and easy recipe. Time was an issue, so I didn't let the sauce simmer, but it was still amazing. I used scallops, shrimp, haddock, clams, red bell pepper, and jalapeno. I also topped it with fresh basil.
Overall, great recipe! I halved all ingredients to make a smaller pot for two people, and used frozen tilapia for the fish and it still came out yummy!
