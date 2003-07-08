Seafood Cioppino

This is as good as any restaurant's version! Serve with rice and a nice salad.

Recipe by DeeDee Henderson

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs 15 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil, and saute the onion, garlic, bell pepper, and chile pepper until tender. Add parsley, salt and pepper, basil, oregano, thyme, tomatoes, tomato sauce, water, paprika, cayenne pepper, and juice from the clams. Stir well, reduce heat, and simmer 1 to 2 hours, adding wine a little at a time.

  • About 10 minutes before serving, add clams, mussels, prawns, scallops, and cod. Turn the heat up slightly and stir. When the seafood is cooked through (the mussels will have opened, the prawns turned pink, and the cod will be flaky) serve your delicious cioppino.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 34.3g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 98.2mg; sodium 563.7mg. Full Nutrition
