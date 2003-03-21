Grilled Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
A good dish that goes with almost anything year round. You can double this recipe and serve as a main dish with rice. Enjoy!
A good dish that goes with almost anything year round. You can double this recipe and serve as a main dish with rice. Enjoy!
Excellent recipe! Instead of grilling the mushrooms, I laid foil on a baking sheet, arranged the mushrooms on there, and then spooned the mixture over them. I then baked in the oven at 350 degrees for about 7 minutes and broiled for another 5. Very tasty!!!Read More
I enjoyed these as a main meatless course. I used jarred roasted red and yellow peppers and a little sauteed onion in place of the onion powder. I don't have a grill, so I followed suggestions and baked at 350 for 20 minutes. I melted a slice of provolone on top of each cap right at the end of cooking time. That made them better, maybe 4 star.Read More
Excellent recipe! Instead of grilling the mushrooms, I laid foil on a baking sheet, arranged the mushrooms on there, and then spooned the mixture over them. I then baked in the oven at 350 degrees for about 7 minutes and broiled for another 5. Very tasty!!!
tasted this recipe and then the same recipe adding a splash of balsamic vinegar. Balsamic vinegar adds a richer flavour to an already fantastic recipe.
I LOVED THESE MUSHROOMS!!!!! Try this, sometime. first drizzle on olive oil, spices, one chopped and sauteed onion in a little olive oil, jarred drained chopped roasted red pepper, one slice provolone, a little shredded parmesan, and WOW!!!!!!!!!!!! I baked about 20 mins. in a 350 degree oven and served with a salad and some steak sauce. Thanks for the recipe! Just had to kick it up a bit...
I used the recommendation of grilling stem side down for about 5 minutes, and then turning over, adding the spread, and grilling the rest of the time. Good call, I think. My 2 year old and veggie-picky hubby both thought this was great. It did have a great flavor, but I thought it was just a touch too salty. I'll cut back a bit next time.
I made these tonight for my husband, who mentioned that he was dying for some on the grill. The aroma was so inviting, that this non-mushroom lover had to taste test it. I am now sold on portobellos! My husband said they were the best he's ever had! One thing I did differently was that I grilled the mushrooms stem-side down for about 4-5 min. and then flipped them and added the spread. Two thumbs up from this family!
Simple to prepare. My grill ran out of gas but they still managed to cook nicely. Great flavor and color. Served with the proscuitto basil chicken bundles from this site, some garlic parmesan bread, and a nice mixed spring green salad with walnuts, bacon, pear and balsamic dressing. The flavors were incredible. (A white Italian wine was also served.) Also, took a leftover mushroom and put it between two slices of the leftover garlic bread and ate it as a sandwich. WOW! That could be a new recipe in itself. Again, a great one.
Since I don't have a grill, I baked this in the oven at 350 for 15-20 minutes like the other reviewers suggested. It turned out great!
These were excellent! I was so impressed. Even my husband who doesn't like mushrooms ended up liking them quite a bit. I thought the filling amount was too small for four mushrooms, so I only used three mushrooms. That was a mistake because the filling has so much flavor that it could easily work for four mushrooms. My only complaint is that I down on the amount of salt, but it was still too salty. Next time I'll use half the amount of salt called for or maybe even less. I'll be making these again. So delicious.
I made this for Christmas dinner. I chopped the stems and added them into the pepper mixture and sprinkled parmesan cheese on top. Since it was extremely cold outside (hubby wouldn't grill), I put them in the oven for about 15 minutes at 350 then broiled until the cheese was brown. A definite hit!
My husband is a meat fan, so when he realized I was using this as the main dish, he was skeptical. He now loves it and asks me "When are we gonna have those portabella mushrooms?" These also make a great "hamburger". Just use portabella instead of a hamburger patti on sliced french bread.
Watch the Salt!! I put the red bell pepper and the garlic in the food processor and then added the olive oil salt and pepper and stirred it up. I spread the mixture on the gill side and placed them gill side up in my indoor grill (foreman) for just a few minutes and VOILA!! I loved them. I served them as a side dish to meaty pasta shells with garlic bread.
This was INCREDIBLE. I added a splash of balsamic vinegar to the topping mixture, otherwise followed it exactly. Then I grilled the mushrooms (which were HUGE) gill side down for a few minutes, then turned over and added the topping. Right before the end, I added a sprinkling of smoked Gouda to melt. While I made this as a side dish to accompany Marinated Grilled Shrimp by Rachel (also on this site and 5*****!), these mushrooms could easily stand on their own. They end up with an amazing beefy quality, very juicy and tons of flavor! The bell peppers disappear, so nothing special needs to be done there, just chop them finely. WILL DEFINITELY KEEP THIS RECIPE and use again!!
Hubby and I both agree - five stars! Perfect and memorable in so many ways! They're beautiful, so in addition to being a side dish they double as a pretty and colorful garnish to the dinner plate. They're different, not the same ol' veggie side dish. They're also healthy and nutritious. Finally, they're just plain delicious. I rubbed the mushrooms with olive oil before filling and grilling them, and used a mix of yellow, red and green peppers for additional color. So pretty! Sure, these can easily be popped in the oven, but grilling them adds such a nice, smoky flavor. We enjoyed these so much we're having them again tomorrow night. While perfect as is, I'm going to add a little grated Asiago cheese to the mix. Delicious and creative recipe!
Never had Portabello mushrooms before--this made a GREAT sandwich - can't waite to make it for my sister & hubby when they come to visit. So easy & so good! We did add to it a bit--thin sliced avacado sprinkled with garlic & salt - a thin sliced tomattoe - swiss cheese and thinly sliced onion sauted in butter--yummm! Along with whole wheat bread toasted. The best sandwich I've ever had--and I'm almost as old as dirt!!!
Yum, yum, yum. I marinated in Italian salad dressing for about 30 minutes, then topped with the red pepper mixture and grilled them on my Foreman. I used roasted red peppers from a jar because I forgot the red peppers when I went shopping. As soon as I took them from the grill, I topped with sliced provolone cheese. Superb.
Yum! I did a few substitutions. I used finely diced shallot in place of the onion powder, doubled the garlic, added a 1/2 cup of feta cheese and removed the mushroom stubs and chopped them finely and added them to the mixture. We topped this with finely grated asiago cheese. I'm sure they would have been perfect based on the recipe alone, but I adjusted for our own preferences. We doubled the recipe and served it as an entree and opened up the meal with an onion soup. Perfect meatless meal!
Wow! Even my kiddo loved it. Next time I will half the salt, as I thought it could do with less. Fantastic summertime recipe. Started off grilling stem side down 5, then flipping, covering with topping and continued cooking. Very flavorful. One recipe was enough for 9 smaller portobellos.
THANKS MY WIFE REALLY ENJOYED THESE! I DID TOP WITH MOZZERELLA AND AMERICAN CHEESES AND USED FRESH ONION IN PLACE OF THE POWDWER. ALSO ADDED ALITTLE ITALIAN SEASONED BREAD CRUMBS TO TRY TO "FORM" THE PEPPERS AND ONIONS TOGETHER.
I brought this to 'Girls Poker Night' and the response I got was, "Holy heck this is amazing!" Everyone asked for the recipe. I had problems with the grill so I put the mushrooms in a frying pan, covered, for 15 min on medium heat. I added some Havarti cheese and cooked for another few minutes until melted. Absolutly amazing.
This was the best at my 4th of July bbq. Everyone loved and and were fighting for seconds! I forgot how much the mushrooms shrink, so I think next time I will double or even triple the recipe. I followed the directions exactly and they were great!
Very good recipe.
I love this recipe. I've made it with and without the gills and you should definitely leave the gills attached because the gills give the mushrooms a better flavor.
I enjoyed these as a main meatless course. I used jarred roasted red and yellow peppers and a little sauteed onion in place of the onion powder. I don't have a grill, so I followed suggestions and baked at 350 for 20 minutes. I melted a slice of provolone on top of each cap right at the end of cooking time. That made them better, maybe 4 star.
I tried this today along with another recipe I seen on here for grilled "bello's". This recipe won hands down. I used about 1/4 of italian dressing ontop of the ingredients listed. I sprinkled Parmesan cheese and placed a slice of Pepperjack on top 3 minutes before pulling these off the grill. Superb! another idea I have would be use this same recipe, slice the mushrooms in slices, add 1/4 cup of Italian dressing, and saute. Place on top of some really good Pasta, and Oh My i bet that would be a treat!
Used the 8 oz. sliced packaged portobello msuhrooms and worked great for me. Thanks, Michael. Most excellent!!!!!!!
Enjoyed this so much I wish I had more. I didn't use the bell pepper since I didn't have any but thought the recipe was great w/out it. This was my first attempt at grilling Portobello mushrooms and now it will always be part of our barbeque dinners. My neighbor who joined us for dinner also loved it. Unfortunately our husbands aren't mushroom lovers and wouldn't try it- well more for us!!
Delicious and simple as is. I bake them in the oven at 350 for 30 minutes or so, and they are great.
We did make a couple of changes. We used both red and green pepper and some fresh onion, toss them in the food processor with some olive oil and minced garlic and chopped it in the processor. We also cook them gill side down a few minutes, before flipping them and adding the pepper mixture. We add mozzarella cheese and serve it as a sandwich with garlic bread we also make on the grill. YUM!
Made these last night w/fillet mignon and buttery carrots. These are scrumptious! I only had green bell pepper but still so very yummy. In fact, my husband wants them again tonight with dinner; also wants me to make them for a small football party tomorrow!
This was excellent. Very good flavor. i love anything with portobella mushrooms but this was 1 was a keeper!!
Delicious! Not a big fan of red peppers, so I was worried the taste would be overwhelming, but it mellowed nicely during the grilling process. My husband fixed grilled chicken at the same time & they partnered very well together.
This was so delicious! I used feta cheese and actual onions in the recipe. Since it's cold I didn't use a grill. I put them in the oven at 350 for 15 minutes on a lightly greased cookie sheet. Yum!
These are delicious! So flavorful! I usually don't have fresh red peppers on hand, so I usually use roasted red peppers and they work wonderfully. I like to make them on my George Foreman grill and when they're almost done, I'll sprinkle them with some cheese (feta, parmesan or mozzerella) and pop them under the broiler for a couple of minutes. Excellent!
Raving reviews from a summer cookout this year! The first thing to disappear from the spread!
These were quite good. I took another reviewer's advice and grilled gill-side down for a couple of minutes before turning and adding the topping. I added crumbled goat's cheese to the top about 5 minutes before taking them off the grill. We though this added a lot to the mushrooms. We found a whole mushroom like this to be a bit much but thought it would be a great appetizer for a BBQ if cut into 6 wedges.
So yummy! I used jarred roasted red peppers, but that was the only change I made. Served with a whole wheat roll and a garden salad. Delicious and healthy!
very, very good. I subbed diced onion for the onion powder, added a tiny dash of basalmic and threw some parmesian cheese on top the last couple minutes on the grill. Husband said it was the first time he's ever liked grilled portobellos done outside a restaurant. He liked it so much he called his parents to tell them to try this recipe.
A slice of Muenster cheese puts these over the top!
VERY tasty, VERY easy.
fabulous and a new item to add to my vegetarian diet! I followed the recipe except I had no red bell pepper. And after cooking on both sides, I added the rest of the liquid, mixed in with some diced tomatoes and fresh parsley to the gill side. I then topped with a slice of provolone and served on garlic bread. Absolutely divine and cannot wait for my next one. THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!!
these were awesome!!! we used more garlic and some basil for more flavor, our mushrooms were quite big and took about 25 min, and we added a slice of swiss to the top, amazing!! making them into burgers next time with less oil, delish!!!!
I love this. I will be bringing these to a cookout tonight because I like them better then hamburgers. I will print out extra recipes to pass out to the other guests. Whenever my husband eats these he says "YUM" almost every bite. I make these on the grill and in the oven.
This was excellent! I added chopped onion and a little balsamic vinegar to the mixture and baked them according to a previous review. Then I mixed up a little lemon herb mayo and melted some provalone cheese on a whole wheat bun. Added a romain lettuce leaf and enjoyed a wonderful sandwich!
I chose to cook these in the oven b/c there wasn't room on the grill. I followed another's advice and baked at 350 for about 8 minutes and then broiled for 4 or 5 minutes. I cannot explain how absolutely delicious these were! The texture was perfect. Full of flavor and so pretty with the red peppers on top! I'm already wanting to make these again. Simple and delish. You can't get any better than that!**UPDATE** I made these again forgetting that the first time I had added some salad vinegar to the mix. They were still good, but not as "to die for" as we thought they were the first time. The vinegar just adds that delicious tang that makes your mouth water. I won't forget it again:)
This is really a terrific recipe. I've grilled portobello's a lot in the past, but no recipe has ever come close to the flavor and freshness that you get with this! I enhanced it just a bit by adding a little finely chopped red onion and a bit of dried thyme and oregano for added color and flavor. A light sprinkle of shredded parmesan at the end is nice too - any more than a sprinkle though would ruin the balance of flavors!
I've never been a fan for mushrooms on their own, but these were delicious...I baked for about 15 minutes at 350, and they turned out very nicely. Will be using this recipe again.
These were simple to make and awesome flavor. This recipe gets two thumbs up!
So wonderful! I cut back on oil a little.
This was a big hit at our last BBQ. Thanks to Michael for posting it!
Very good!! Grilled cap side down for 5 min as suggested & used 2 Tbs butter, 2 Tbs oil. I didn't have onion powder, so I tried substituting finely chopped yellow onion. SAUTE them first!! We'll definitely make these again the next time we grill.
I had 2 large port. mushrooms to use up and tried this recipe. I chopped up 1 large red bell pepper along with 1/4 cup ch. sweet onion, 1 tsp. minced garlic and sauteed in a very small amount of olive oil till tender. Added the onion powder, some garlic powder and blk. pepper. No salt. Also added about 2 tbls. of white balsamic vincegar (from T. Joes). let sit while I grilled the mushrooms a few minutes on each side (sprayed both sides with Garlic Olive Oil)I let them drain well on paper towels before filling. Put them in a foil baking pan directly on a low heat grill and heated till hot. Before heating sprinkled each with shredded Asaigo/Parm. cheese. Excellent!
This was EXCELLENT! I haven't always loved portobello mushrooms, but I do now! I made this for my husband and he too, loved it. I am a garlic lover, so I used 1 clove versus 1/2 clove. We paired the mushrooms with a filet mignon drizzled with a gorgonzola butter/garlic sauce. Together, this was a delicious meal that any 5 star restaurant would love to serve!
ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL! My daughter is a vegetarian and loves it.. Easy preparation, quick and easy to cook. I added about half a cup of balsamic vinegar to it.. Made it just perfect.
Very intersting recipe. I enjoyed it quite a bit. Don't go by the photo that accompanies this recipe with the cheese on top...ugh! The pepper mixture with the mushrooms is tasty enough without adding extra fat (cheese), but that is my opinion. Enjoy! Made a second time and broiled in the middle of the oven for 12 minutes. It was delicious. I use fresh shallots instead of onion powder.
This was delicious-my whole family liked it! My husband, who would never eat these before, has requested them twice since then.
Simply wonderful! And so, so easy.
I made this following recipe ingredients and quantities. However, it was rainy so I made a last minute change in cooking method and sauteed the mushroom caps, then added the topping and broiled for about 5 minutes. This turned out good, but lacking the zip to make it great. I saw from the reviews that a lot of people added cheese, and I think I'd do that next time too, as well as some sauteed onion and perhaps even some crumbled bacon. This was good enough that I'd like to try it again with some additions, so thank you for the recipe!
This recipe was delicious and would rate 5 stars if it weren't so salty! Reduce the salt and you will have it just about right.
Very good. I ended up pureeing the red pepper/olive oil/etc. mix before placing it on top of the mushrooms. I also topped it with mozzarella cheese. It was very good, but a little bland. I think that if I make this again, I will add more seasonings to it.
This was excellent! I let the mixture marinate while I was preparing the rest of the meal. I added a sprinkle of parmesan to the mixture. Everyone loved it!
deliciouso! I used the recipe and added a little more red pepper, black pepper, andminced and added the stems of the mushrooms to the filling. I topped it off with smoked gouda, and baked it like another poster suggested. WONDERFUL! Actually will be making it again this evening and will experiment with another cheese (cheddar perhaps? :)
These were delicious and so easy. I added in a quarter of a red onion diced with the red pepper and added in garlic powder instead of onion as I had none. Also I added in so basil and a splash of balsamic vinegar. I made these on a grill pan on the stove. Ate them with seasoned brown rice and a spinach salad.
Very yummy! The recipe seemed to have too much oil for my taste, so I edited it; here are my changes: for 2 mushrooms I used 1 cup diced bell pepper, 1 garlic clove, 1/4 cup onion, splash of balsamic vinegar (a must!), splash of olive oil, salt & pepper to taste. I baked the mushrooms for about 17 minutes and the result was delicious... I recommend trying it.
I really liked this dish. I paired it with a gorgonzola and carmelized onion pizza. It was a nice healthy side to match it. Next time I may sprinkle some parmesian on top.
This was an excellent vegetarian dish - even as a main course. I made a few alterations to kick it up a notch, not that it really needs it, though. For two mushrooms I chopped 1/4 cup of green onions, 1/4 cup of jalepenos, 2/3 cup of red bell pepper added that to fresh cracked black pepper, a dash of onion powder and a 1/4 cup of olive oil and then lightly blended/chopped it in the bleder to creat a thick salsa like mixture. I cooked gill side down for 5 min and then flipped and added mixture, cooking for another 12 minutes. You can top with a slice of smoke cheese and eat on a sandwich or just use a knife and fork! Excellent recipe.
A wonderful recipe as written. We'll be having these often as a side or a main dish, they are very filling!
Even the child that hates mushrooms loved this! Thanks!
This was just fantastic as is! I let them marinade for about three hours and then cooked them in the skillet with olive oil and onions, using the left over marinade to cook with as well. I wouldn't change anything. It was absolutely fabulous!
These were very tasty and pretty easy to make. Perfect meal for a busy day, fast and nutritious. I diced the garlic and red pepper very fine and it was perfect. Thanks so much for the awesome recipe.
Made for my husband since none of like mushrooms except for him. He loved this recipe and requested it again. Followed directions to a "T". Thanks
Beautiful dish...used one red and one yellow pepper. Also, used crumbled goat cheese which compliments the peppers in this dish. A must try!
Excellent, I did some modifications the second time around and it still turned out great, I used a Roasted Red Pepper Italian dressing, and I put a bit of softened cream cheese with chives and onions.
My husband & I really enjoyed these mushrooms. I served it as a side dish w/ Pecan Breaded Chicken Breasts and Brocolli w/ Hollandaise Sauce. What a great dinner we had. Enjoyed ever bit and will serve these mushrooms again to guests. Thanks for sharing!
Break this one out when you want to impress your vegetarian friends! As an alternative, try a little fresh red onion, top with a slice of cheese and service in a bun.
Wonderful! We top them with feta cheese and we are trying blue chesse tonight!
These mushrooms were delicious! I used 4 smaller Portobello caps and it seemed like there was too much sauce, but they turned out beautifully. I took other users recommendations and topped with parmesan cheese (which became chewy when cooled, so I will use mozzarella next time) -- the flavor reminded me of pizza.
These were delicious and easy. The only change I made was to put only 1/2 tsp of salt.
I made this for a vegetarian guest who was the only one amongst meat-eaters (we had NY Strips and he had the mushrooms)... frankly, most of us were dying to try the mushrooms! He raved about them and requested the recipe immediately!
When I read the recipe I thought chopped red pepper was unnecessary but I had some so I tried it as written. The little crunch of the pepper really made this dish tasty and pretty.
I read a review and baked it at 350 for 7 minutes and then broiled for 5 minutes. It came out Uhhhhmazing! I also cut back to half of the olive oil and half of the salt, and ever the garlic lover, I doubled that up :) delicious!!!
These were very good but there was way too much salt (and I'm a salt lover). Next time we're going to omit the salt altogether.
I love portobella mushrooms and they are great anyway you prepare them. Another easy and delicious way to grill them is to cover them with bottled Italian dressing and let rest a few minutes. Then cook on grill or you can bake or put in fry pan. They come out juicey with the most wonderful flavor! I also have eaten them as a sandwich topped with cheese. Thanks!
Very easy and quick to prepare. A nice light and flavorful barbeque sidedish. Loved it!!!
Yummy Yummy Yummy, This is a great and easy recipe. I added a zucchini to the recipe as well. My guests loved it.
Excellent combination of flavors. Loved it. Did not use onion powder though, but it was great.
Hubby made these and they were excellent. He also grilled sliced tomato's placed them on top of the mushrooms and added a slice of provolone cheese to melt. Outstanding dinner that we all loved. Thanks Michael!
Very good side. I made extras and nuked some cheese on top. Really, really good. Could be the main dish. I loved it. Will make again and again.
Great dish! I added turkey sausage inside the cap before adding the stuffing, I then put blue cheese crumbles on top. Wow! Such a fabulous dish! I invited my little bro over and a few other friends found out I was making them again and ended up preparing 10 of them. Made a Orzo and Kale salad with it. What a great social meal!
These are great!
We love portobellos! Taste like steak.
This was so delicious and easy to make. I will make these over and over!!
I'm not a big mushroom fan but wanted to try these since im on the atkins diet..and i must say...these were very very tastey. we didnt want to fire up the grill so we used our George Forman grill, which worked just as well. Very nice flavor. We will be making these again but i think we will add some chopped u bacon and maybe some cheese on top for added flavor!
this was a great side dish! next time i'm going to grill them the same way with more garlic & make sandwiches with mozzarella cheese on top!
The tastiest portabello mushrooms I've ever had! After they were done, I made a panini by adding them to foccacia bread with mozzarella cheese and grilling it. Absolutely delicious!
I liked this better than my husband but I enjoy mushrooms more. I omitted the red bell pepper due to family preference (although I think it would be nice for the color). I dipped the mushrooms in the dressing on both sides, baked it at 350 degrees in the oven for 10 minutes, flipped it, & then baked it for 10 minutes more. Maybe 8 minutes a side would have been better. It should be even better on the the grill when it's warmer.
I dont eat mushrooms so I have no idea how to cook them. I made this for my boyfriend because portobello mushrooms just so happen to be one of his favorite food. I added a little but of Mozza cheese and some diced sausage. He thought it was absolutely amazing!
This was a really quick and easy lunch. We enjoyed it.
My husband and I just made these for dinner. They were amazing! I had to improvise a bit as I did not have any onion powder so I finely chopped a yellow onion. They are becoming part of our regular rotation.
I added a bit of balsamic vinegarette dressing and some mozzarella cheese to the gill side right before putting them on the grill and they were SOOO good! Awesome recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections