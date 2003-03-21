Grilled Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

4.6
377 Ratings
  • 5 280
  • 4 77
  • 3 19
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A good dish that goes with almost anything year round. You can double this recipe and serve as a main dish with rice. Enjoy!

Recipe by Michael

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • In a large bowl, mix the red bell pepper, garlic, oil, onion powder, salt, and ground black pepper. Spread mixture over gill side of the mushroom caps.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place mushrooms over indirect heat, cover, and cook for 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 13.8g; sodium 589.4mg. Full Nutrition
