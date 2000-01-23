Easy Potato and Leek Soup

170 Ratings
  • 5 101
  • 4 54
  • 3 11
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

A quick and easy soup that tastes great. I like to take a potato masher and roughly mash some of the potatoes. This helps to thicken the soup. I also like to use seasoned chicken broth. You can use heavy cream or half-and-half, depending on how rich you want the soup to be.

By Michele Hodge

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium pot over medium heat, combine the potatoes and broth and allow to simmer for 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate skillet over medium heat, saute the leeks in the butter or margarine for 5 to 10 minutes, or until tender. Add the leeks and the cream to the potatoes and stir well. (Note: This is the point I like to take a potato masher and slightly thicken the soup.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
614 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 65g; fat 35.9g; cholesterol 122.3mg; sodium 406.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022