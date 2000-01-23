Easy Potato and Leek Soup

A quick and easy soup that tastes great. I like to take a potato masher and roughly mash some of the potatoes. This helps to thicken the soup. I also like to use seasoned chicken broth. You can use heavy cream or half-and-half, depending on how rich you want the soup to be.
Good recipe, however, I made a few changes. After slicing I put three chopped leeks and an onion thru my food processor and then sauted in butter (not margarine). I then added only four potatos which I cubed. While that was happening, I made a roux and added it to the mixture. The broth came next. After the potatoes were tender, I whirled them in the food processor to give the soup a velvety consistancy. Once back in the pot, I then added fat free half and half and topped with chives and crumbled bacon. Wonderful soup and thanks so much for a GREAT start Michele!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2001
I sauteed the leeks in bacon grease for the added flavor... and the second time I made this soup I sauteed 2 chopped stalks of celery and a chopped small onion. I also put 3 cups of the potatoes in my blender and pureed to thicken the soup.
Such an amazing soup. I used 4 potatoes, and 1 big white onion. put them in the boiling water until the potatoes were really soft, then pureed them, put them back in the pot, and added the sauteed leeks. just amazing....my husband was amazed with the taste and the combo of tastes. the onion does a very nice change to it. a keeeeeeper...
This was my first time to make potato and leek soup and this recipe was SUPER easy. I did use whole milk instead of the cream and added some salt, pepper, and garlic. I loved this soup and it was great for a rainy, cold day. Thanks so much for a quick, easy, and delicious soup!
This was the first time I've use leeks and was plesantly surprised how tasty they are. Next time I'll use one more leek and a few more potatoes. One suggestion.... When you dice up the potatoes make the pieces fairly small (bite size).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2006
This soup is delicious and filling, a meal by itself. I used whole milk instead of cream and a 1.5lb bag of French Fingerling potatoes (with skins)...YUM! Leftovers (if there are any!) need a little bit of milk because the soup gets pretty thick in the fridge. I will definitely make this one again!
Excellent easy soup. Like some of the other reviews, I added salt,fresh ground pepper, and cayenne pepper.I also used milk instead of cream, and mashed some of the potatoes. I think I will try adding celery next time. My husband and I loved this soup. Thanks for a great recipe!
I really liked this soup, although I did add a few touches. I added onion and mushrooms to the leeks while they were cooking. I also didn't add as much heavy cream, I used half and half. I salted and peppered the onion, leek and mushroom mixture while it was cooking as well.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2001
My husband, 9 mo. old daughter and I all love this soup. I have made this soup at least 10 times in the past year and each of my guest love it.
A neighbor gave me some leeks, which I had never tasted before. I found this recipe and tried it, and it became one of my favorites. I added bulk Italian sausage to it, which added to the flavor. It's gotten rave reviews from my husband and friends!
great start, but I changed it around just a bit. I used small yukon potatoes, veggie broth, irish cream butter, and half and half instead of margarine. I also added more salt and pepper as suggested, and a dash of garlic salt. Put some chives on top for color, and delish! Thanks for the pointers and getting me started.
Instead of leeks, try this with kale! Also add a few links of skinless italian sausage to the potatoes while simmering and about 3/4tsp black pepper to add spice. I found I use much more chicken broth, and much less cream than the recipe calls for.
This gets 5 stars for ease but only 3 for taste, hence the four star rating. Don't forget to add salt and pepper or whatever seasoning you like! I added a bit of garlic powder and celery. Next time I will add some fresh, minced garlic. This is a great base recipe and I can't wait to play with it some more. Everyone loved the results.
We loved this soup! I used half Yukon gold potatoes and half red potatoes, left them unpeeled. Very pretty colors. I don't use canned broth, instead use chicken soup base and water, so used enough liquid to cover the potatoes. I zapped about a third of it with the stick blender, perfect texture. Eyeballed the amount of cream. I would have added some chopped kale for some color balance if I'd had any on hands. And followed the advice to add some cooked bacon. Reheated it the next day for dinner, and it was even better!!
This soup is truely comfort food. It is easy to make and everyone in our family, right down to the grandchildren, loves it. It can be served either hot or cold and is equally good either way. I did add some pepper but because the chicken broth is so salty, I didn't add salt. It didn't need it. To save time and effort, I sauted the leeks in the soup pan and then added the broth and potatoes and simmered until the potatoes were soft. I put everything through the food processer for 45 to 60 seconds then added half and half. Heat it up a little and it's done. It's hard to believe that soup this good can be this easy. Thanks, Michelle, for sharing this wonderful recipe
I had really big potatoes so I just used 4. I also added 1 more can of chicken broth. After we had eaten some of the soup my husband said it was too rich (I had used the heavy cream) so I ended up adding a 3rd can of broth (I then mashed up some extra potatoes to thicken it back up). It really was good but the heavy cream made it quite rich for us so I think next time I will make it with half and half or milk. I garnished with some parsely and served it with rolls. This is great for cold days :). Will make again and might add some minced ham to it as well.
This soup is so good! I used 3 leeks and added some thyme to the potatoes while they were cooking, I also added some cayenne pepper to give it a kick. Instead of heavy cream I was going to add soy milk but I forgot, I remembered after we ate it and apparently we didn't miss it, it tasted great.
This is a delicious and comforting soup for fall. I added onions and garlic to the leeks when I sautéed them. It added a lot of flavor. I also added a bit of sea salt and fresh cracked pepper. Very nice recipe. This is a keeper.
This soup was very good and easy to make. I served it in a breadbowl -- yum!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2004
Really tasty soup. So easy to make, too. Used veggie broth instead of chicken and 1% milk instead of cream and it still ended up delicious. Super thick -- even using fewer potatoes and some more milk than the recipe called for. I'd say 4 medium-to-large or 5 small-to-medium, but 6 potatoes would have been way too many for what I made.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/21/2000
This potato leek soup was just great...not only was it easy, but very pretty....I added some fresh chive blossoms as a colorful decoration! Will cetainly make again!
I make this recipe so often, that I just realized I forgot to come back and rate it. This is simplicity at it's best, but tastes like gourmet!! I LOVE this recipe with some fresh scones!! Just the perfect meal to warm your bones on a cold winter day!!
Thanks for the recipe I used whole milk still came out thick, so thick that when my husband got home from the gym and warmed it up in the micro it turned out like mashed potatos. This was the first time I ever worked with leeks it was super easy and tasty, made my whole kitchen smell divine.
Easy recipe that was super yummy! I did make a slight change in the cooking method by boiling the leeks with the potatoes but otherwise I followed the recipe. Could use more flavor, but a great starting point!
I used a quart of Chicken broth, added plenty of fresh ground pepper, and sauteed the leeks (I used 3) in clarified butter. I also only added 1 cup of heavy cream. Mashing some of the potatoes is a great idea!
It tasted okay, as written. I used slightly less potatoes, and half cream, half 2% milk, and that made it soup-like. However, once I added in shredded cheddar cheese, it became PHENOMENAL. As listed, 4 stars. With cheddar cheese added, 5 stars!
I'm currently making this for the second time. Last time it was supposed to be an appetizer and it ended up being the entire dinner! (with French Bread - the recipe for 4 was all gone - and there's only 2 of us!) I did use milk instead of cream (didn't have any)I do recommend using more leeks than called for and rather than using a "masher", use one of those immersion blenders for a "smoother" consistency. BTW: If you find the soup to thick, just add more milk.
This was good, but I was looking for an AWESOME recipe and thought this was a little bland. I added some bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, and pepper to make it more flavorful. Next time, I think I'd try a recipe for baked potato soup instead.
I used vegetable stock instead of chicken and added one onion to the leek mix, plus some garlic and fresh ground pepper. I also used an immersion blender (or "stick blender") to make this creamy and not chunky before serving. Topped with grated cheese and crumbled bacon (for the non-vegetarians), this was delicious and VERY filling. Also - fast and easy, hardly any mess! Great fall or winter meal and reheats well for lunch the next day.
This is the first time I made Leek and Potato soup. I used this recipe as a base and made some changes. I cooked some bacon in a fry pan. Then added 1 Cheyanne pepper, 1 stalk of celery, 1 diced medium onion, a sprig of fresh thyme and 2 cloves of minced garlic. Then added the leeks (both green leaves and stalks). Finally adding to the softened potatoes and broth mixture .I also left out the cream, mashed some of the potatoes and left it a little chunky. It was delicious and you didnt miss the cream. My boyfriend said it was amazing especially with the kick of the cheyanne. Oh, I also added fresh ground black pepper on top. Delish!!!!!!!!!!!
So simple and so good! I used a little less heavy cream and more chicken broth. I sauteed half an onion, a clove of garlic, and 2 stalks of celery with the leeks. I also used about a 1 1/2 tablespoons of real butter.
This soup is fabulous, and so easy. Every time I make it, I taste it thinking it must need some spices or something, and am always shocked at how good it is. The only modification I make is to substitute vegetable broth for the chicken broth since I'm a vegetarian. My husband (meat-eater) loves it too, but our two-year-old doesn't like potatoes, so he doesn't like it.
This recipe was super easy to make. I found it velvety and rich. Although the soup was more like mashed potatoes and needed a little pick me up (pepper or a shot of hot sauce)my family and I really enjoyed this soup. No need to add so many potatoes unless you are going to use milk instead of the heavy cream. I also would recommed using three leeks. We will definately use this recipe again. Thanks so much for sharing!
I cooked the leeks in the same pot I used for the potatoes to save washing an extra pot. Also, use Yukon Gold potatoes for an amazingly silky texture that doesn't even need cream added (I just thinned with milk). Mmm, leeks!
Great recipe...I just don't get though. Just rate the recipe as is. If you want to change it completely, then submit your own. Seems like no one on this website can admit that someone else can cook something decent.
I dislike it when recipes don't list ingredient quantities in cups. An indication of vegetable size would help even. Anyway, I made this with three large potatoes and two very large leeks, and it definitely needed a lot more liquid. It turned out tasty but made way more than four servings.
We made this as part of my Kitchen Production class at school - being experienced in the kitchen I saw how little liquid the potatoes had to cook in and wound up adding 2 1/2 cups more. The poor other group made it as written and wound up with potato glue. The recipe needed salt and pepper badly, too, and definitely could have used less fat for sauteeing the leeks. After my alterations, it was a good soup, but as written, you'd need a fork to eat it.
I did not like the texture of this soup. I had to add an extra can of broth to make it work. It tasted OK when topped with crispy onions. I used the cream and it was a bit cloying. I will try with milk next time. Also added a lot of seasoning and an onion.
Delicious!! I pureed the soup after it was cooked, rather than just mashing it. Kids loved it, husband loved it. I even shared a bit with my assistant. she's making it tm on her day off. Shared the link with friends on FB :) Simple ingredients, straight-forward instructions, great flavour! Thank you!!
I used this as a starting point, but did not add chicken broth. I added spanish onions because I had some extra in the cupboard. I put in 8 cloves of garlic, some fresh ginger and then to thicken it I used milk, cheese and butter. I would probably add flour next time to make a roue before adding it to the soup. I also used a "Braun" hand-blender to blend the soup to get a nice creamy texture. Loved it!
Everyone LOVED this.... added misc. spices and ground beef... half of the potatoes were already boiled (left overs from the day before) and the other half I boiled in chicken broth just for this..... SUPER YUMMY!
My husband and I really liked this soup. I did not have whipping cream so I used 2% milk,also I used diced chunks of Jack Cheese,yum. A bit of salt and pepper and my picky 15 year old grandson finished the pot.
I used about 10 potatoes and a box and a half of chicken stock (52 oz?) I boiled the potatoes in the stock for about 20-25 minutes. I added the leeks after sautéing them in butter. Then I took the whole lot and used my blender (this is a great place for an immersion blender, but my mom didn't have one.) Then, I added the cream and a little salt and pepper. The kids LOVED it! My 10 yr old said it tasted like the restaurant (Sweet Tomatoes), so that's high praise.
So simple but yet so good. Goes great with a little slice of cornbread. Yummy
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2001
This is a pretty tasty soup, but beware, the fat content is extremely high. Did you know that 1 tablespoon of heavy whipping cream contains 5 grams of fat?!? Next time I may substitute some if not all the heavy cream. Other than that, it's a pretty simple recipe to follow.
This recipe was super easy and disappeared in a flash! ... thanks Michele for sharing as it is definately a do over in this household. Just as a small note for those that question the use of other milk product...I didn't have the whipping cream (35%) so added 2% and it was still fantastic! ;)
A great recipe! Added a few things that made it amazing... From others' suggestions, I sauteed two stalks of celery, half a large onion, and two minced garlic cloves with the leeks/butter, and substituted skim milk for cream. I also added a tsp of cayenne and a tsp of paprika (I might add even more next time b/c I like a good kick). While the veggies were sauteing, I also browned thinly sliced chicken breasts that I had rubbed with salt/pepper/random spice mix I found. After I added the veggies and milk to the potatoes, I blended the soup with my immersion blender until it was velvety. Then, I shredded the chicken and added it to the soup so I could get some protein. YUM! Easy and perfect for a cold night.
This is a great tasting soup! I took the advice of previous reviewers, and I used 2 potatoes, which was plenty. The leeks were fantastic! Instead of using 1-1/2 cups of cream, which I felt would be too rich, I used 1/2 cup of cream and 1 cup of fat free milk, along with a lot of pepper and a fair amount of salt.
Very good! Very rich and even cheesy. To avoid the texture of the leeks I put the mixture in a blender save a cup or so of some smashed potatoes to give it a little body. I added a little onion and garlic to the leeks when they were sauteing (butter vs. margarine) as well as a bit more broth to the mixture and some salt and pepper. Very rich and yummy with the cream!
I love the simplicity of the ENTIRE meal. I picked the recipe because I didn't want a bunch of flavors going on (just a personal preference for Potato Soups). It could not have been easier to pull this soup together! Only thing I added was salt and pepper, and an additional tablespoon of butter while I was sautéing the leeks. I used an entire pint (2 cups) of heavy whipping cream. I didn't have a potato masher so I used a hand mixer right in the pot. It turned out creamy and thick - but one can add more broth or cream/milk for a runnier consistency. Yummy! Perfect for the cold weather days of December. We'll enjoy the left overs tomorrow.
Delish! A few things I did differently other than altering amounts. I always thicken potato soup with either a grated potato or instant potato flakes. I added some white wine (sauvignon blanc) cooking it down a few minutes before adding the cream. I also added some chopped onion to the leeks and carrots with the potatoes. Thanks for a solid base recipe!
Very good and extremely easy! I used 5 potatoes, 3 leeks and butter rather than margarine. I couldn't fathom not using cream... any excuse for me to use cream I take. We eat so healthy in my family we need a little extra now and then.
I make this all the time. Super easy and fast. Good to add for a starter for a big group of guests. For myself I'll make it and it lasts three days for me. Definitely my all time favourite recipe to make.
Super easy and tasty soup. I left out the milk or cream altogether and just added some seasonings and it was delicious! I did use my stick blender to make it nice and smooth too. Definitely making it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2000
My family loves Potato soup.. this is the fastest, easiest and the BEST
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
06/25/2006
Add butter instead of margarine. It tastes so much better.
This recipe is so easy and so good! My boyfriend adds chili powder or hot sauce, and I'm usually good with just adding salt and pepper. I tend to use more butter/margarine when cooking the leeks. Served with french bread makes for a perfect dinner!
This was so good and not very difficult at all! I followed other reviewer's advice and used 3 leeks and 3 potatoes, made a roux then stirred in the broth, garlic powder and celery salt (no fresh celery), then pureed til mostly smooth with a few soft chunks. Added about half of the amount of half-and-half but next time I'll try just using milk. Got rave reviews on this one - thanks!!!
So simple and so good. Imagine spending Christmas day at Epcot, Disney World in the pouring rain. Now imagine sitting in their English pub eating this delicious soup. It warmed us up for the rest of the day. This recipe was exact. My whole family loved it.
