Ranch Chicken

39 Ratings
Your favorite chicken pieces braised in ranch-style salad dressing and water. Serve with rice, if desired.

Recipe Summary

cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and saute until tender.

  • Add chicken and brown with onions, stirring so as not to burn. Add dressing and water; reduce heat to low and cook over low heat for about 1 hour, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
615 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 55.4g; cholesterol 102.5mg; sodium 655.8mg. Full Nutrition
