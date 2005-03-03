Ranch Chicken
Your favorite chicken pieces braised in ranch-style salad dressing and water. Serve with rice, if desired.
Very good! This was so quick to make too. Sauce was dirty cream colored after cooked. It definitely had ranch taste; the water didn't dilute it at all. Could use a bit of color though. Can add green onions. Brocolli would be good. Or even garnish with parsley leaves, which is what I used.Read More
I was not impressed with this recipe! It cooks in a lot less than an hour, I wouldn't recomend cooking any longer than a half hour. I ended up with a skillet of chicken swimming in oil and the chicken was dry!Read More
GREAT RECIPE. I have made this with canola oil and with the new 'smart ballance' spread and comes out great all ways. Family LOVES it. Do need to cook slowly, (as recipe states) I tried to hurry it once and was no where near as good, just OK. I have added two onions as well, and that is a 5 star also. Took it to a family reunion and was asked for recipe so many times I finally made copy's and mailed them out.
WE HAVE MADE THIS QUITE A FEW TIMES, IT IS GREAT AND SOOOO EASY. THE LAST TIME WE MADE IT I SPRINKLED SHREDDED CHEESE OVER THE TOP OF CHICKEN AND HEATED TILL CHEESE JUST MELTS. ALSO VERY GOOD.
I USED FAT FREE RANCH DRESSING WITH THIS RECIPE
Wow...This was such a great way to do chicken. I used light ranch which made it a great Low Carb dish. I cut the water a little and added Broccoli and sugar snap peas, seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper, and paprika.THIS IS A KEEPER. I will keep this one and use it very often!!!! Thanks for the great idea!!!
With these changes I rated it a 5 it seemed to boring with out it, I loved this recipe i did change it by using chicken strips then started by cooking the seanoned chicken then added turkey bacon and 1/2 onion and 1/2 chopped fresh mushrooms, garlic salt, Itailan seasoning, pepper, salt to taste cook then till chicken is almost done then added light ranch,parsley and water cook until the sauce is thickened. This tasted like a really nice resturants.
This sounded like a good, fast idea, but sorry, I did not like this at all. I made it using hidden valley ranch and the taste was awful. I did drain the vegetable oil from the pan before adding the ranch and water, because it did not seem like a good mix and I now wish I wouldn't have used any vegetable oil. I would like to say I would try to experiment with it again, but it left such a horrible taste that I don't even want to bother. Even my EXTREMELY easy to please boyfriend said it was just alright.
I am not a picky eater but I could not seem to get this down... tasted bitter... chicken looked like it was swimming in veg. oil. But thank you for the low carb recipe... :-)
Pretty good chicken. Kids liked that they didn't have to dip their chicken in dressing since it was already cooked in it! :)
I am very sorry but we did not like this recipe at all. The ranch was say to over powering.
Instead of water, I used chicken broth. I sauteed the onions with crushed garlic and then added the broth to start searing the chicken. Then I added the ranch dressing with cholula hot sauce. Garnished with parsley. All that was left was to lick the fingers.
This was really good!!! I did season my chicken before I cooked it, with some salt, pepper and garlic powder. I also added minced garlic to my onions. I added fresh chopped parsley on top after cooking like someone else suggested. Next time I will try with fat free dressing and skinless thighs & breasts. I also only added a little bit of water to my ranch dressing. But really tasty, my family loved it.
Quick, easy and tastes great!
If you like ranch dressing, you will probably like this. All of the flavor comes from the ranch dressing (although I did add a little S&P). My sauce initially would have been too runny to serve, so I thickened it with just an itty-bitty amount of cornstarch.
My family loved this recipe. It is very easy to make, and even my pickiest eater(who hates onions by the way) at it. Well not only did he eat it but he went back for seconds and thirds. Will definitely make again.
Marvelous chicken! BBQ bills idea was good to another time.
I didn't add the onions (unfortunately I can't eat them!) and I used Light Ranch w/Sour Cream and it was super yummy! I also added some rosemary and teeny bit of Lawry's Garlic Salt and served over long grain and wild rice! Yum!
If you're someone who eats with your eyes first, this is not the dish for you. The taste is fine, little on the bland side for me. Considering the time involved, I guess I was expecting a little more. Not great & not very appetizing to look at.
I made this recipe and loved it. However, next time I will either add more chicken then called for or add a little less oil and dressing. I added green peppers and mushrooms and it added a great touch..
I had some chicken in the fridge and tired of the 'same-old' meals that I cook, I came to allrecipes.com. I stumbled across this quick and easy recipe. Let me tell you....THIS WAS SOOOO YUMMY and quick to make! I added peas and served it up over some white rice. Kiddy and Hubby approved...with two thumbs up! This one is a keeper!
I sprinkled the chicken with salt and pepper and then had them soak in the ranch for 5 minutes. I used ranch dressing mix and milk. I did not use the water and cooked on medium for 20 minutes flipping to cook all sides. Still turned out delicious.
A bit of a different taste for my family but they all liked it. Easy to make and the chicken came out really tender. I did cook them on a rack like someone else had done which worked out great.
I have my own ranch chicken recipe i use which my family likes and this doesnt come close to it. i think i will just stick to mine.
Not a fan. It is tangy and not very appealing to look at. Won't make it again.
tryed this tonight. Easy and delish. will make it again.
Didn't get a lot of flavor out of this, would've liked more
Very good recipe. My husband and I love it. We have made it several times. It is a little runny after completely cooking but we just drain it and enjoy. Will definitely make over and over. Very easy.
Excellent flavor, I used oregano, onion salt, garlic powder and lessened the amt. of oil...Instead of adding water, i mixed together sour cream and ranch and then covered the chicken in sharp cheddar and provolone cheese....Great easy meal
This recipe is a family favorite. I used olive oil and added garlic to the onions and after I added the chicken I added some salt, pepper and italian seasoning. I also used light ranch dressing to lose some calories and fat. It is soooo yummy and both of my picky boys (husband and son) loved it.
This was definitely different, but in a good way! I didn't have a full cup of ranch dressing so I shortened the amount of water called for. The only thing I would change would be to lightly season the chicken before browning it, the ranch is good but just not enough seasonings for my taste.
the recipe was good, though 1/2 water was a bit much. it came out watery instead of creamy soo i reduced the water and added baby carrots, it was gone in no time :)
Made as written and this one is difficult to review. If you are wanting this to serve straight off the stove as a dinner, I give it 1 star. If you are making this ahead of time to use in a casserole or soup, I give it 4 stars. If making for a soup or casserole, the cook time needs reduced greatly. With that being said, it does have good flavor. When it is all said and done there is no trace of the white creamy ranch dressing. It breaks down into oil but the flavor is there.
