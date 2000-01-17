Ham Balls
This is my newest, favorite meatball recipe. If you like a sweet twist, you'll like this one. The meatballs will be slightly pink inside when done because of the pork, so do not overbake them!
This is my newest, favorite meatball recipe. If you like a sweet twist, you'll like this one. The meatballs will be slightly pink inside when done because of the pork, so do not overbake them!
This is by far THE BEST recipe for ham balls. Graham cracker crumbs? Genius! So much better than saltines used in some recipes. I've followed the recipe and love them, sometimes I add about 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. ground cloves, brings out the ham flavor, I think. Thanks for sharing this recipe!Read More
I thought the graham crumbs were a little weird and made them too sweet. Made exactly as per recipeRead More
This is by far THE BEST recipe for ham balls. Graham cracker crumbs? Genius! So much better than saltines used in some recipes. I've followed the recipe and love them, sometimes I add about 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. ground cloves, brings out the ham flavor, I think. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I had asked a question earlier about using ham loaf already made up and I found out it did take 3 1/2 to make Beth's recipe. It was wonderful. Thank you. My husband thought it was too sweet. I may experiment with the sauce to cut down on the sweetness for him. But definately a winner.
Wow! I was pleasantly surprised! I made this recipe for my fiance last week. We ended up taking leftovers to some friends and he is already wanting to me make it again! I doubled the sauce to make them extra tangy. Wonderful recipe! Thanks for sharing!
My family loved these. They're awfully rich though. I could see serving these as cocktail fare, where everyone would just have one or two small meatballs.
I have been making these for years and this is a very good recipe. Kids really like these. I also use a the liquid from a can of pineapple juice in my sauce and use regular slatines.
I make this recipe a little bit differently. I use regulare ham, not the smoked and everyone likes this recipe.
These ham balls are really good - even my 3 year old eats them! There is plenty to freeze for an easy meal on a busy day.
These were really good and a nice taste change. It made a large pan full of meatballs. I think I had 20 large meatballs. The sauce had good flavor. This almost tasted like a mild barbeque. I will make these again. They will be a unique item to take to a carry in dinner.
Really good sweet and sour taste. Adults loved it, kids hated it.
These are very good. I did think the sauce needed a little something more - more vinegar and mustard powder, maybe? I halved the recipe and used my 1 1/2" cookie scoop to portion the meat mixture. My intention was to make the meatballs slightly smaller than the recipe calls for. I still used a 9x13 baking dish, but quickly found that half the sauce would not come close to covering the meatballs, so I mixed up a second half batch of sauce. After baking for 30 minutes, I flipped the meatballs over to completely coat them with the sauce. Very tasty!
Yum! The blend of meats is wonderful!
My husband loved these but I thought the sauce kind of ruined them. I don't think I would use the tomato soup next time. I would like a little thicker sauce so maybe would use catsup instead of the soup. Also, I didn't know if these need to be covered while baking. I assumed so and did. I will make them again because my hubby loved them!
these were terrific, enough for two meals. nice flavor and texture, something different. i served it with the pineapple casserole on this site and roasted asparagus.
These were excellent and very easy. They freeze well we triple the recipe.
Ham Balls. That is all I have to say.
I thought the graham crumbs were a little weird and made them too sweet. Made exactly as per recipe
Delish!! I had 2 lbs. of ham loaf mix from Fareway, so that is what I used instead. I didn't want them too sweet so I used 1/2 cup of graham cracker crumbs and 1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs, no milk. For the sauce I added one more can of tomato soup. This made the sauce not so sweet. My husband said they were better than any other recipe I had tried.
These are delicious! I used 2 pounds ham loaf (instead of the ham and pork separately). They are so moist and juicy and makes a great big batch, plenty of leftovers.
Awesome recipe! This one will be a staple in my recipe collection for using up left-over ham. I ground up my own ham in the food processor. This made a HUGE pan of meatballs that I am using up in sandwiches. Left-over leftovers!
I am not sure what I did to the sauce...but it had a strange taste to it! My kids would not even eat it. I think it was the vinegar. Guess my search will continue for the perfect hamball.
Pretty yummy and not too difficult!
great dish,used liquid mustard and it balanced the flavors perfectly. used 80/20 hamburger and omitted the milk.
Excellent. We owned and operated a small cafe' in central Pa. for 13 years and hamloaf/hamballs were very popular. We had a recipe that we used for many years and everyone loved it . I'm certain they would've enjoyed this one as well. I didn't use any smoked ham. I used a ground ham/beef blend from one of the best farms in our area and added liquid smoke, by experience, to the mixture. I'll make this again.
Good recipe,left out the sausage and still liked it. Definitely for the "sweet" palates, but as one review stated..in small portions it was a GREAT addition to Super Bowl snacking!
I made these for the kiddos and they loved them! I made about 16 large meatballs. I think I would like to try them with saltines and make them a bit smaller, they were so hardy that it was hard to eat anything else with them!
This is EXACTLY like my grandmother's recipe! Every time I have it I think of her and visiting her in Pennsylvania. Thanks for including the time to bake since my recipe just says bake at 350.
Very good, old fashioned Ham Balls. Yes, the sauce is sweet and the graham crackers in the meat balls work well. Wonderful served with a mustard sauce on the side. A family favorite.
I loved. Great recipe for ham balls.
This recipe was just bland. It tasted like soft balls of ham. I think it could use some cloves, cinnamon, maybe some nutmeg or more ground mustard.
I work for a rehab center and I make these several times a year.
My family loved it, however I will reduce brown sugar next time.
We made a couple of changes because my wife dislikes working with the canned soups (too salty). so we only used 1/2 of the tomato soup but added one 20 oz. can of chunked pineapple which was blended into a slurry, then used only 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Very tasty.
I used saltine crackers instead the texture and taste was better than with the Graham crackers it didn't have the zip. Graham crackers made it too sweet.
These turned out amazing although I think next time I'm going to try it with either ground pork or sausage just to give it more of a zip!
Just perfect for a cold day! I pair this with a corn cheese soufflé.
No changes, I love this recipe as is!!
Very good recipe. The glaze was different than most, but very good. Liked adding the graham crackers instead of oatmeal, or other crackers. Makes a large batch.
Ritz crackers are a good substitute for the Graham crackers. To be traditional, you should use Graham.
Love it! But I just buy ham loaf instead of mixing the three, much easier. And instead of graham cracker crumbs I just use bread crumbs.
The graham cracker flavor was predominant, both to smell and to taste. The next time I make this recipe, and it's a good one, I will substitute half the graham cracker crumbs with panko, bread crumbs or cracker crumbs. We didn't make the sauce for now, because we crumbled a couple of the meatballs on pizza with pineapple and froze the remaining meatballs.
I used 3/4 c. brown sugar and regular white vinegar. Just my preference--I'm sure it would be great sweeter too.
Great recipe! I love that it is so versatile —add a little of this or take out a little of that. Thanks for the recipe—will make this again.
Exactly like my Nanna Sue's! They're called Iowa Ham Balls because, well... she's from Iowa! I make them exactly like the instructions but only because of nostalgia. They're easily customizable though so explore your own taste!
This is a recipe my mother always made. She made her balls in 1/2 cup size and baked them uncovered for 20 Min. Warmed the sauce up separately then covered the ham balls with sauce and baked them an additional 30-40 min. I'm not a fan of ham, but I always liked these. I make mine in meatball size and like them better that way.
These were so good! My store didn't sell just ground ham, but they had a ground ham/sausage mixture, so I used that plus hamburger. A friend's mom had been sick and in the hospital and I made these for a meal and had enough to fix for her, my neighbor and myself and still freeze some! They were a huge hit with everyone! In fact, they were a huge hit with my friend and he doesn't hand out compliments! For the ones I froze, I baked them first, then froze them. Great recipe!
Kinda sweet, the texture of the meatballs was a little weird/pasty. I like my ham loaf recipe better for meatballs. Sauce pretty good.
I didn’t have dry mustard had to use regular mustard
I have made these following this recipe several times. My entire family loves them. I have also altered them a bit using ham loaf purchased from the meat counter. Delicious as well!
These are fantastic and super easy! They make excellent leftovers as well.
I made these ham balls earlier this year and followed the recipe. I used a smoked ham the first time and they turned out awesome! Very Yummy! For our Christmas get together my husband and I made three batches so our kids could take some home with them. This time we used a spiral ham, still good! The kids loved it too!
I didn't have the ground pork or beef but went ahead anyway with just the ham - reduced the other ingredients accordingly. Had to sub corn flakes crumbs as I had no graham crumbs. I didn't have the soup either but picked up on a reviewer's comment about ketchup - used that as my base. Made 12 good-sized ham balls. Covered with foil for the first 25 minutes. The sauce becomes very thick while baking - I thinned it down with the veggie water before serving. Served with white rice and a vegetable - this was one very tasty meal.
I had some leftover spiral ham slices & wanted to do something different. This recipe happened to show up in my email at the right time! I even had all the ingredients at home. For the ground pork, I used a 1 lb. pkg of my favorite breakfast sausage that I had just bought to make biscuits & gravy. These turned out super delicious! The recipe makes a lot for just my hubby & I. I'm thinking I'll freeze half of them & later make a sweet & sour sauce to serve with those over rice for another meal. This recipe will easily feed a family of 5 to 6 people. It made 15 huge meatballs in my 9 x 13 pan and I followed the recipe exactly by weighing & measuring all ingredients. Try it & enjoy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections