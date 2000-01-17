Ham Balls

This is my newest, favorite meatball recipe. If you like a sweet twist, you'll like this one. The meatballs will be slightly pink inside when done because of the pork, so do not overbake them!

Recipe by Beth

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the ham, pork OR sausage, and the ground beef. Stir in the milk, eggs and graham cracker crumbs and mix well. Form into large balls about 2 inches in diameter and place them in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a separate medium bowl, combine the soup, vinegar, brown sugar and mustard powder. Mix well and pour over the meatballs.

  • Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until internal meat temperature reaches 160 degrees F (73 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
646 calories; protein 39.6g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 33g; cholesterol 172.8mg; sodium 1388.4mg. Full Nutrition
