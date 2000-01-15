Zucchini and Rice Casserole
This is a great recipe to use all that zucchini from your garden, cheesy and delicious!
This recipe is definitely a good starter. I gave it 5 stars after making the following changes: used 2c. brown rice (instead of white) and cooked it in vegetable broth instead of water, increased the parmesan cheese to 3/4 c., increased the shredded cheddar to about 5 oz, increased the eggs to 4. I also followed other reader's advice and sauteed the zucchini with 1/2 c. margerine (omitted the oil) and about 1 T. of minced garlic instead of steaming it. I also added about 1 c. of diced carrots to the saute for color and extra vitamins. I topped it with 3/4 c. crushed Ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs and baked it at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes and did not broil it at all. It came out delicious and my whole family loved it. Next time I will probably top it with some cheese, as well as the cracker crumbs.Read More
No flavor, unappealing consistency. Too much revamping required to attempt again. Do not recommend.Read More
This was a great way to use up all the summer zucchini! My only complaint was the rice seemed unapparent, so I doubled the amount of rice, and lowered the amount of oil/butter and it was yummy!!
I made this for Christmas Eve dinner and it made a big hit, especially with my big brothers! These are the changes that I made which made it so easy! Cut off the ends of the zucchini and discard, then dice the rest. When sauteing, I used only the 1/4 c. butter and added 2 c. cooked rice. Continue the recipe as written but omitted the bread crumbs to cut down on the carbs. Placed in a greased casserole dish and microwaved until hot--delicious! I was concerned about the number of people it said that it served but I found that it really served 6-8 nicely.
I cut down the butter and oil in half and did not use bread crumbs on top. I sprinkled Frenchs French Fried Onion Rings on top instead. I also omitted the butter on top. I also added a little more cheddar cheese. I baked it for about 30 minutes. It smelled great and tasted good too.
Good starter recipe but definitely needs help. I chopped my zuke and then microwaved it to substitue for steaming. I also cooked two cups of rice as suggested by others, which made the amount of cheese used need to be at least doubled. When stirring zuke into oil and butter I added a tablespoon of minced garlic. I used panko bread crumbs on top and would use more next time so it was a coating over the top. I sprinkle the bread crumbs with cheese to give a nicer look. This made a large serving and would be great for a dish to pass dinner or a big family. The next time I would try to think of something to give it a bit more zip, maybe trying a nacho cheese. But it definitely is a great idea for all that zuchinni!!!
Very tasty. Used left over rice from the night before. Instead of steaming the zucchini I did saute in olive oil to keep it firmer. I also added more parmesan to add a little more flavor. Baked it for about 25 minutes and then put under the broiler until the top was crispy.
I made this into stuffed zucchine boats. I used 10 med. zukes and cut them in half lengthwise and scooped out the insides. I used the inside pulp for the recipe as it is writen except I added I/4 lb. breakfast sausage that I add crumbled and fried. I used Panko bread crumbs (found in the Japanese food isle) and it tasted wonderful. I will definetely make again!
This was so yummy! I did make some alterations: used chicken broth instead of water for the rice, used 1 cup dry rice, and added some garlic powder at the end, before baking it. I'm pretty sure I used a lot more cheddar too, I just eyeballed it. However, I thought I used too much rice, so next time I'll try 3/4 cup and see how it goes. Also, the bread crumbs browned up before the casserole got bubbly so I put tin-foil on top. I think 1 cup of breadcrumbs was too much, I'll try a little less next time. This is a definite favorite and I'll be making it again!
Really delicious, I would actually recommend it a a bruch food as it has the consistancy of an omlette once cooked. But I would reduce the suggested butter and oil by half, I found it a little too greasy.
Finding quick and non-bizarre vegetarian recipes is very difficult but this one is very good. Not too hard, and my husband likes zucchini a lot so that helps. I like the fact it does not require one or two obscure ingredients (like many veggie recipes) that you will never use again.
why rate a dish 5 stars if you have changed it so much from the original recipe? Rate the original recipe not your own.
This was FANTASTIC! I did what another reviewer did and cooked the rice in veggie broth. It added so much flavor! I also had this side dish as a main meal and it was so filling! Everybody need to try this.
I wasn't too sure about this recipe, but it turned out to be really tasty. The assertion that it will feed 10 is absurd (it fed 6 women here at work for lunch).
This was delicious! I didn't have enough zucchini, so I mixed yellow squash with the zucchini on hand. This is one of the best casseroles, I have ever eaten!
This recipe has a lot of potential. Instead of putting it under the broiler I just put it in a 250 degree oven for about a half hour..this way the flavor has a chance to go through and combine with each other and it was delicious. My husband wanted to know if I had saved the recipe.
Delicious! My demanding relatives plus the children loved this dish; I did not have cheddar nor breadcrumbs available so I used ementhal instead and topped it with more ementhal...it came out delicious and I got a lot of compliments from relatives who take their food very seriously. I will make this over and over again.
I made this for my husband, who really liked it. His only suggestion is to just not bother putting the zucchini slices on top of the casserole as garnish, because they were too bland. He felt he'd rather just have them mixed in with the cheese and the rest of it (though the presentation was really nice!). I'll be making this again for him. Thanks, Paula!
Delicious! I didn't put the zucchini slices on top, however. Wonderful with a salad,
This recipe is a good start but I only gave it 4 stars because I changed quite a bit. First I used about 3 zucchini, chopped them up and sauted them with a ton of garlic (probably 15 minced cloves). I don't have a dutch oven so just put the rice, cheese, cooked zucchini, & some margarine in a medium pot, added only one egg and mixed. I put it all in the prepped pan, used crushed butter crackers on top instead of breadcrumbs, added the melted margarine and broiled. It came out fantastic! I think the key ingredient that was missing was lots and lots of garlic!
This was pretty good. It did need a little bit more flavoring, I did add garlic and onion to it.
this was good, but mine came out really dry, might have to tweak it a bit.
Pretty tasty. You can definitely cut down on the amount of butter and oil, though - after I cleaned my plate (which I did quite happily) you can see the amount of oil leftover. Also, I accidentally used a type of instant rice which never browned when I sauteed it, but it all still came out well.
I really loved this! Only reason I am giving 4 stars is because as written, there would definitely not be enough rice. I upped it to 2 cups cooked rice and it was perfect! Also, no need for all that butter and oil when sauteeing, I only used a small chunk of butter (about 2 1/2 T) and it was just fine. Save the fat/calories for something else! Overall, it was delicious and cheesy, served it as a main course with corn on the cob, salad and fruit. Great!
If I decide to make this again, I would definately put more cheese, and use crushed snack crackers or something on top instead of bread crumbs to add a little more flavor to it. Overall, it was okay.
This was fairly good but definately could've used something to give it a bit of flavor. Didn't do much for the taste buds, but was easy to make and went great as a side. I'll definately make it again.
Very good but a bit bland, I will try adding a few items that other reviewers suggested. DH actually said he loved it and he NEVER says he loves ANYTHING!! :)
This was so good! I too used more rice and a little less zucchini, and then only 1 egg to make it a little drier. With a salad it made a delicious meal for dinner tonight.
Excellent way to use up all that zucchini! I added browned hamburger, used more rice and one more egg. Also some chili powder. Thanks. SuperShar
I'm not much of a veggie eater, but I loved this casserole! It's so easy to make and very tasty.
This is a very good recipe and a great way to use up the zucchini from the garden. The only thing that I would change is to cut the bread crumbs to 1/2 cup, 1 cup was way to much and made it a little gritty but all in all very good and will make again.
Wow!! this is delicious!! I added cooked ground sausage, used lots more rice (2 cups total) and doubled the cheddar cheese (my family likes lots of cheese). I also used only about half the suggested bread crumbs and it was awesome! I will definitely be making this again!
I love this recipe. I used smart balance butter instead and no oil. Added monteray Jack cheese and medium cheddar cheese; also I added a small amount of sweet corn for an extra veggie. I Seasoned Panko bread crumbs to taste and added more cheese on top. Baked at 350 degrees for 45 minutes and broiled on low for last 5 minutes. My family loves this! A great recipe.
This was a great recipe. I liked it and already gave the recipe to 2 other people. The only thing I changed is I didn't put the zucchini slices on the top.
Pretty tasty. I personally prefer my casseroles to be deeper, so I would recommend a smaller pan, as well as less bread crumbs.
Made this with changes listed by other reviewers. Nice to make with leftovers in the frig. Good accompaniment to simple fish, chicken, and pork recipes.
It took a little time to make it, but it was well worth it. A great side dish for those with lots of zuchinni.
Delicious. I used cauliflower rice and zucchini and just sautéed them together. Panko bread crumbs make for a great crunch on top. My husband and two kids all had seconds!!
This was very yummy. I have a ton of zucchini from the garden and this got rid of one of the medium-large sized ones. I used 1 cup rice (dry) in my rice cooker and used 1/2 vegetable broth/1/2 water. I did also add some chopped carrot with it too. Very tasty and my son liked this side more than the grilled chicken I served it with.
This zucchini and rice casserole recipe as written is not very flavorful. It needs some FRESH onions, leeks, and/or garlic, other vegetables, herbs, and spices. There should be some salt added to the water when cooking the rice and some added to the eggs. I used 2 bags of boil-in-bag rice, 2 large zucchinis, and 1 full Cup of grated cheese plus the 1/2 C Parmesan. I didn't use oil and decreased the butter. I skipped the step of frying the rice, mixed everything together, sprinkled a light layer of bread crumbs on top, and baked it for about 30 minutes at 180 C / 350 F. I'd make it this way again but would add the additional ingredients for flavor. It was enough for dinner for 2 adults (large portions) and some leftover for lunch for 1 person the next day.
We absolutely loved it! Even my picky children ate it. My husband suggested less bread crumbs. I think I will try using Ritz crackers next time. Definately will make again!!
I guess I used this as a guideline but LOVED the results. Used brown rice. For the veggies, I used zucchini, but added a small jalapeno pepper and some red pepper. Cooked the veggies in some broth, then added in the rice, cheese & one egg when the liquid was absorbed. Put some of the parmesan cheese and crushed crackers on top and baked at 375 for around 15 minutes.
This was very easy to make and tasted ok too. My husband, who doesn't normally like zucchini said it was pretty good. Will probably make again when I have an abundance of zucchini.
I thought this recipe looked a little bland due to the lack of seasoning so I made a few changes. Firstly I didn't steam the zucchini, I sautéed it with a healthy pat of butter, 3 cloves chopped garlic, 1/2 diced onion, 1 tsp of oregano leaves, 1 tsp red pepper flakes and 1 tsp garlic salt. Also instead of using only half a cup of rice I used one full cup. Other than that I loved this recipe, and so did my sister who came over later and raided my fridge for the last of it!
It was a bit dry to my liking.
I started out making this recipe as indicated, but quickly realized, it was going to need a lot of tweaking. I hesitated leaving a review, but felt others might like to know how I ended up preparing it. As I stated, I started out making it as the recipe indicated. I cooked the rice and steamed the zucchini then added them to the oil and butter mixture in the skillet. I added salt, pepper, oregano, garlic and onion powder and additional cheese then topped the casserole with diced tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, bread crumbs and drizzled with butter. Instead of just broiling the casserole, I baked it for about 15 minutes at 375 degrees to make sure it was heated through, then broiled it until the bread crumb and cheese topping was nice and crisp. My family loved it with the additions and changes.
