Zucchini and Rice Casserole

This recipe is definitely a good starter. I gave it 5 stars after making the following changes: used 2c. brown rice (instead of white) and cooked it in vegetable broth instead of water, increased the parmesan cheese to 3/4 c., increased the shredded cheddar to about 5 oz, increased the eggs to 4. I also followed other reader's advice and sauteed the zucchini with 1/2 c. margerine (omitted the oil) and about 1 T. of minced garlic instead of steaming it. I also added about 1 c. of diced carrots to the saute for color and extra vitamins. I topped it with 3/4 c. crushed Ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs and baked it at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes and did not broil it at all. It came out delicious and my whole family loved it. Next time I will probably top it with some cheese, as well as the cracker crumbs.

Read More