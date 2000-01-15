Zucchini and Rice Casserole

This is a great recipe to use all that zucchini from your garden, cheesy and delicious!

By Paula

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • Bring water to boil, add rice. When water returns to a boil, reduce temperature to a low. Cover rice and cook until rice is tender.

  • Preheat oven's broiler. Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Cut ends from zucchini and steam until tender. Reserve 2 zucchini for garnish, then dice remaining zucchini.

  • Combine butter and oil in a Dutch oven and heat until butter is melted. Add rice and diced zucchini, then saute until golden, stirring frequently. Stir in the cheeses until melted and add salt and pepper to taste. Let cool slightly, then stir in eggs quickly. Pour into a prepared baking dish and sprinkle generously with bread crumbs.

  • Slice reserved zucchini and arrange around the diced mixture. Drizzle melted butter over top.

  • Broil about 6 inches from the source of heat until lightly browned and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 65.8mg; sodium 263mg. Full Nutrition
