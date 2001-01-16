Wild Risotto
This recipe contains wild rice, hence the name wild risotto. Both wild rice and Italian Arborio rice can be found at most grocery stores.
This is a very attractive dish. Not exactly quick, but you can't expect that with risotto. The effort is worth it. It could use a little more spice, but then again, I used dried tarragon which is not as flavourful as fresh.
As a positive, this dish was very pretty - colorful, great presentation. However, other than the coconut, there was simply no flavor in this dish.
This was a little time consuming, due to precooking the wild rice. I would add more chicken broth or stock and less water next time to give it more flavor - otherwise it was great. I added chicken, some parmesan cheese and asparagus in mine.
This was a lot of work, but that's risotto for you! My husband commented that it was bland, but I enjoyed it quite a bit.
I added some baked chicken. Very hearty fall meal.
I love the idea of adding wild rice to a risotto but the recipe lacks flavor. Using broth or stock instead of plain water certainly would help things. Adding the coconut milk washes away flavor. I ended up adding broth powder, cauliflower, and hot peppers. As is, this is a recipe with potential.
Way too over-done. Wild rice risotto is a great concept. As I was cooking it, it actually tasted wonderful. But after I added the tomatoes, peas, and coconut milk, it just turned into a disappointing confusion of flavors. I will make this again, but will modify it heavily. I will cut the tomatoes, peas, and coconut milk, double the wild rice, use chicken stock instead of plain water (for the risotto), and add in a little butter and parmesan to finish it off instead of the coconut milk. With risotto, less is more.
No flavor to this recipe. We don not use a lot of salt in our food but this needs either salt or butter. I would not recommend this dish.
This dish is flavorless and disappointing. I’ve made coconut milk rice dishes before with great success, but (to me) this was terrible.
I made my very first risotto tonight. I made it very simple, substituting beef broth, no white wine on hand. My family loved it :)
