Wild Risotto

This recipe contains wild rice, hence the name wild risotto. Both wild rice and Italian Arborio rice can be found at most grocery stores.

By jen

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, bring 1 cup water to a boil. Add the wild rice, cover the pan, and reduce the heat. Simmer for 25 minutes; drain well.

  • Bring 4 cups water to simmer in a large saucepan. Keep the water simmering while you begin step number 3.

  • Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan. Saute the scallions and garlic over medium-high heat for 1 minute. Add the Arborio rice; stir it for 2 minutes.

  • Pour the wine, the wild rice, and the tarragon into the frying pan. Cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes.

  • Pour 1/2 cup of the heated water into the frying pan. Stir frequently until the liquid is absorbed, then add 1/2 cup more water. Continue adding the water in this manner, waiting between additions until the liquid is absorbed and stirring frequently. After about 18 to 20 minutes most of the liquid should be absorbed, and the rice should be tender but still slightly chewy.

  • When all of the water is absorbed, add the tomatoes, coconut milk, and peas. Stir in the mixture, and simmer it, stirring often, until most of the liquid is absorbed. Serve at once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
505 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 86.3g; fat 10.8g; sodium 63.9mg. Full Nutrition
