Vegan Chocolate Cake

This vegan cake is a really simple, yet very tasty cake.

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Sift flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Add water, oil, vanilla, and vinegar; mix together until smooth and pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

Tips

You can use rice flour or something other than wheat. 

Try adding chocolate chips or chopped nuts.

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 9.7g; sodium 304.1mg. Full Nutrition
