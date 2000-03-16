Vegan Chocolate Cake

I've been using this recipe ever since I found it in the Betty Crocker Cookbook years ago under the heading "Chocolate Snack Cake". The cake is moist and perfect, even with applesauce instead of oil, and even better the next day. It does smell a tiny bit vinegary while it's baking (not like fish, as another reviewer stated) but there is no vinegar flavor once the cake cools. If you taste it while it's still warm, it will seem like it's not sweet enough. Give it a little while. No frosting required, either. And it really is as dark as the photo, though it's not quite as dark before baking. Skip the sifting and put all dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Whisk together, then add all wet ingredients and whisk until smooth- this part only takes 10 seconds or so. Brewed coffee can be substituted for the water for an even richer flavor, but the original recipe calls for cold water so I use cold coffee if substituting. Also, I use a rounded 1/3 C. of cocoa powder. It only takes about 20 minutes to cook in my very old electric oven, and I use either a standard round cake pan or an 8"x8" square pan. I am not vegan, but it's nice to be able to have chocolate cake even when I'm out of eggs, or want to save them for another recipe. Since finding this, I truly have no need for another chocolate cake recipe. Easy and delicious. Thank you, Sue, for sharing this.