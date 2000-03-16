Vegan Chocolate Cake
This vegan cake is a really simple, yet very tasty cake.
You can use rice flour or something other than wheat.
Try adding chocolate chips or chopped nuts.
Fantastic cake! I didn't tell anyone that it was vegan so they wouldn't prejudge the cake. They loved it and were shocked to know it was vegan! Simple recipe to make, relatively cheap ingredients...this one is a keeper. I used a 1/2 cup of cocoa instead of the listed 1/4 cup and baked it in a 9" circle cake pan that I lined with parchment paper and dusted with flour. It took about 35 minutes to fully cook. For a vegan 'buttercream' frosting I mixed together 1/4 cup softened margerine, 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, and about half a tablespoon soymilk or enough to make the consistensy spreadable. Hope this helps someone! Happy Baking!Read More
Try using Balsamic Vinegar instead when you are doing something with chocolate. I would even use a tablespoon instead of a teaspoon. Not many people know that Chocolate and Balsamic were meant to go to gather. If you really want to ramp it up put in a pinch of cayenne pepper. Chocolate, Balsamic, and Cayenne are one of the best dessert trios that you have never heard of; or even thought about using together.Read More
I made this cake last night and it was wonderful. I replaced the white sugar for 3/4 cup of honey, used WW flour and used applesause for the oil.
This cake was deeee-licious. I've found that if you make it the day before you want to eat it, it is even better. (it actually seems a little more moist when it is not REALLY fresh). I have also taken the advice of another reviewer and made this cake without the cocoa, adding 2 mashed bananas and replacing the vanilla with banana extract. It turned out like banana bread and was fantastic frosted with banana frosting(1 cup powdered beet sugar, 1 tsp banana extract, 1/4 cup margerine and 1 tbsp. soy milk beaten until smooth and fluffy)
This cake is wonderfull! Moist and delicious! I doubled this recipe and made two 9" square layers for a two layer cake. I followed the recipe exactly otherwise. I noticed the batter seemed kind of thin, but the cakes baked up fluffy and moist. I might add a little more cocoa powder next time but this was delicious! I put seedless raspberry preserves in between the layers, then frosted with Vegan Vanilla frosting, then bordered the top and bottom edges with fresh raspberries. Made a great birthday cake!
This cake turns out very well--not too dry, not too dense, and with enough chocolate taste. I make it often for my coworkers and they keep requesting it again and again. They are always surprised to hear that it is vegan. I just tried making it as a cupcake, as well, and I love it even more. It has a great texture and plenty of flavor. I got 15 cupcakes out of the recipe and baked them for 20-30 minutes. I topped them with a veganized buttercream recipe.
I make a recipe similar to this very often. It makes a very moist and delicious cake or cupcakes, and is easily doubled for a 13X9 pan. In my recipe, I use 3/8 C oil and substitute 1 1/2 TBS lemon juice for the vinegar, (it does the same thing) There is no flavor of vinegar or lemon. I've used both. It's also great served with mint frosting. Mint Frosting: 3 TBS margerine 1 1/2 - 2 C powdered sugar 1 TBS soy milk or water 1/2 tsp peppermint extract green food coloring optional
My daughter is allergic to milk, so I made this for her birthday. I made it into cupcakes and threw in some dairy free chocolate chips and they were awesome.
um, this is the best cake I've ever made! I doubled the recipes, added a lil' extra baking soda and vinegar and presto! DON'T overcook this! I don't know why someone said this was dry. cake's are often dry cause' you leave it in the oven too long. For a great vegan icing, make a whipped frosting such as http://cake.allrecipes.com/az/WhippedFrosting.asp but substitute w/soy milk n' olive oil spread. add some cocoa. its great! The paste in the frosting recipes WILL look gross but don't worry it turns out just like Ann says!
Overall, this recipe isn't bad. A few issues: -I made sure to use UNBLEACHED all-purpose flour. -White sugar is NOT VEGAN! It's often white due to the "bone-char" method. I used raw cane sugar. -I used apple cider vinegar rather than white, sea salt, olive oil instead of vegetable/canola oil, and all ingredients were organic. With a few mods, this cake is FINALLY vegan, and quite delicious!
this is the best vegan chocolate cake i have ever had! it's even better than non-vegan chocolate cake! super easy and quick! i served it cold with chocolate icing (pillsbury makes a vegan chocolate icing if you want something quick) and all of my friends gobbled it up (even the non-vegans). YUMMY YUMMY! 5 STARS!
I've been using this recipe ever since I found it in the Betty Crocker Cookbook years ago under the heading "Chocolate Snack Cake". The cake is moist and perfect, even with applesauce instead of oil, and even better the next day. It does smell a tiny bit vinegary while it's baking (not like fish, as another reviewer stated) but there is no vinegar flavor once the cake cools. If you taste it while it's still warm, it will seem like it's not sweet enough. Give it a little while. No frosting required, either. And it really is as dark as the photo, though it's not quite as dark before baking. Skip the sifting and put all dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Whisk together, then add all wet ingredients and whisk until smooth- this part only takes 10 seconds or so. Brewed coffee can be substituted for the water for an even richer flavor, but the original recipe calls for cold water so I use cold coffee if substituting. Also, I use a rounded 1/3 C. of cocoa powder. It only takes about 20 minutes to cook in my very old electric oven, and I use either a standard round cake pan or an 8"x8" square pan. I am not vegan, but it's nice to be able to have chocolate cake even when I'm out of eggs, or want to save them for another recipe. Since finding this, I truly have no need for another chocolate cake recipe. Easy and delicious. Thank you, Sue, for sharing this.
I am absolutely stunned. This has got to be one of the best chocolate cakes I have ever tasted and I am not exagerating. I am not vegan but work in an environment where there are mostly vegans. We had a potluck and I found this recipe on NPR. I looked at the ingredients and thought that this cake was going to be absolutely nasty... OMG was I wrong! This is the moistest, most dense and chocolatey chocolate cake ever. I have tasted a many chocolate cakes in my life and there are bakeries that don't come close to how good this is. You can either use water or soy milk. I made this cake twice and used water for 1 and soy milk for the other and they were both delicious. Make this. You will not be disappointed and if you don't tell anyone it is vegan, believe me... they will not know!
These are amazing! I made them as cupcakes. The recipe as posted makes 12 cupcakes (2/3 full) and I baked for 20 minutes.
I made this cake in a bundt pan and served it for dessert at a dinner with 1 vegan, 1 vegetarian and my very carnivorous boyfriend. I also drizzled the following glaze over it: 2T. cocoa, 1T+2t. hot water, 1T. oil and 1 c. powdered sugar. It was incredible! Everyone loved it!!
Very nice! I replaced the vegetable oil with olive oil and used slightly more than 1/3 of the cup. I also used 1 and 1/2 cups of soy milk instead of 1 cup--I found that it really needed the liquid. And I added a pinch of cinnamon and a teaspoon of french vanilla flavoured coffee. Finally, I made the vegan buttercream icing using 1/4 cup butter, 1 cup powdered sugar, 3 teaspoons cocoa and a few splashes of soymilk. Beat it with an electric mixer. Baking for 35 min instead of the recommended 45 also helped moistness, which ended up being just right. This cake was excellent, but remember to use your own judgement for moistness adding ingredients or making changes as necessary.
a super wonderful cake. I had a vegan guest for Easter dinner today and this cake went down a storm for all of us - vegan and not. I could not believe there was not an egg in there! perfect texture - very moist with a nice crumb. I nearly doubled the cocoa powder and I subbed the water with cooled decaf coffee to intensify the flavour
This is a fabulous recipe! I made it first for a picnic with friends and we all loved it. Two days later I made four more to give to friends. It is a sure hit! I even adapted it by leaving out the cocoa, using orange juice for the water and orange extract and grated orange zest. It was just as fabulous. To help ease it out of the pan, spay the pan with Pam, loosen with a butter knife. I used a souffle pan and it worked perfectly. Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
Very Good! I have used so many recipes from this site for our coffee shop and this one was a hit. I like to fool people who dislike vegan food. I only changed a few things: Silk soy milk instead of water with a 1 tsp instant coffee, pure maple syrup instead of sugar(sometimes ground on animal bone char to make it white), 1/2 cup coca powder. We didn't need to add frosting; goes great with coffee
This is a totally awsome cake. You can also forget the chocolate, use banana extract instead of the vanilla and add two very ripe mashed bananas. Everything else is the same.(Grease and flour the pan} Bake in a standard loaf pan until a poker comes out clean, you can't taste the vinegar at all.
These are spectacular! I used garbanzo bean flour to make them gluten free, and WOW!! I made 12 cupcakes out of this recipe, and baked for 35 mins. Two thumbs way up. Thanks!!
Wonderful! I used rice flour instead of regular. Made along with another cake for two with food allergies and they LOVED it. Thanks for sharing!
Best vegan cake I've ever made! I used two 8-inch round pans instead of the loaf pan, and baked for 37 minutes, and it came out perfectly!
Although I increased the cocoa powder to ½ cup as others suggested, I definitely believe this is a 5 star recipe. The cake wasn’t dry at all! On the contrary it was soft and moist both the first and the second day. Unfortunately, there wasn’t any left the third day.
This cake was amazing. Honestly, I've never had a better chocolate cake. Very rich, very spongy, and it baked so well. I put it in a 9" Pyrex circular glass cake pan, and it rose like a dome in the middle, did not sink, and didn't even get a single crack in the middle. It looked beautiful and tasted even better. I used another reviewer's suggestion for a vegan buttercream frosting: mixed together 1/4 cup softened margerine (mine was hard from the fridge, so I grated it with a cheese grater then added it), 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, and a couple dashes of rice milk -- enough to make the consistency spreadable. My frosting turned out a bit watery and lumpy, so maybe sifting the powdered sugar first would have helped? It hardened a bit, but I couldn't really pile the frosting on the cake. Everyone loved the frosting/cake combination, and it was all very easy to put together. My minor changes: added an extra 1/4 cup of cocoa powder and used 1 tsp lemon juice instead of white vinegar. Delicious! This will be my go-to recipe for chocolate cake from now on! I also made this recipe into cupcakes and baked them for exactly 20 minutes at 350, and they came out perfect once again!
This cake was dense, but very good and pretty moist too. I wasn't sure how a vegan cake would taste, but it was excellent. I found a vegan german chocolate frosting recipe and topped the cake with that. It was a hit at work.
This is a great recipe not only for a vegan, but it uses ingriedients you already have on hand. If you are out of eggs. No problem with this recipe and it tastes great!
And people think the only thing Vegans eat is salad! This cake is decadent and delicious.
My good friend is a vegan and complained to me that there are no good cake recipes. I made this recipe and not only did he love it, but even non-vegans ate it. It came out great. The only thing is, I lined the pan with parchment paper before baking and made a vegan chocolate frosting. I filled the cake with sliced strawberries and strawberry gel. Very good! Can't even tell it's vegan!
These were excellent and I used a cup of rice flour with a 1/2 cup of almond flour. Almond flour gives a really good taste- but not an overwhelming one. and there are PLENTY of vegan sugar brands.
I modified this recipe somewhat. I used 3 T. cocoa increased the vinegar to 1 T. and omitted the oil. I made mini-cupcakes and baked them for 10 min. I also used one of those cans of oil/flour spray and sprayed the paper cupcake holdes before I put the batter in. They came out very moist despite the fact that I actually forgot to put in the oil. They stayed lovely and moist till 4 days later, when they were finally consumed. I didn't frost them either, b/c they were perfect without.
Easy and pretty tasty, considering I typically like my baked goods with butter and eggs. I took some suggestions posted in previous reviews: 1/2 cup cocoa, switched water for black coffee, and baked 20 minutes as cupcakes. I frosted them with melted chocolate chips plus a little canola oil and a splash of coffee.
I love this cake. I sometimes make cupcakes by putting a tablespoon or so of batter in the cups, then a dollop of Polaner's red raspberry all-fruit (pick your favorite), then cover it with more batter - YUM! The berry deliciousness tastes great with the chocolate-y flavor of the cake. Double the cocoa! I also used apple cider vinegar, since that's what I had on hand. Dusted the tops with powdered sugar and I had a serious hit on my hands!
It is so funny to me that this cake is such a popular vegan choice, because I have been eating this cake since I was a child. This was the exact recipe my grandmother used to make everyone's birthday cake, for years. I believe its origins have something to do with WWII and the scarcity of butter and eggs - they had to find some other way to make cakes, and so came along this recipe. It is definitely better the next day, moister and denser. I tried making it recently with more cocoa and less sugar, and it was delicious.
Wow. I'll make a long story short - our 2nd daughter is allergic to practically everything under the sun, so making baked goods for her can be difficult. This recipe is what I've been looking for! No eggs, no dairy, no worries, just good cake. I did use rice milk in place of water and it turned out GREAT! Once I've made a layer cake (double recipe) and once I've made cupcakes (single recipe = 12 cupcakes). Others can't even tell that it's "allergen-free" for our daughter. THANK YOU, SUE! **update** We now have to avoid gluten, but I've used Bob's Red Mill gluten free all purpose flour in this recipe and it's fantastic. Still can't tell it's not "normal" cake!
It was very easy to make and my family loved it. A little denser than regular cake, but excellent taste.
the person who substituted honey for sugar was leaving a vegan recipe! Honey is derived from bees, one must really think about food sources
Loved it! Very similar to the cake I order at our local vegetarian restaurant. I used a 9" round silicone cake pan and cooked for 30 min. @ 350. It was very moist and I didn't have any problems with it sticking to the pan as other reviewers have noted.
For a vegan cake, this is great! Moist and yummy, the only change I made was to double the cocoa powder.
Delicious! Definitely better the second day - they were moist and PERFECT. I topped with a raspberry glaze (just raspberry preserves and confectioner's sugar in the food processor).
Great!! I was able to make more than a dozen cupcakes (350 degrees for 20-25 minutes) and doubled it for two 9" rounds for my husband's birthday cake. The kids loved it!
I only have one complaint, the cake sticks to the pan. I'm not sure what to do to make it more cakelike in texture. It comes out like a supermoist brownie. It is tasty though!
This is the first vegan cake I have ever baked and I chose it based on its positive reviews. Having never baked vegan before, I never knew what to expect; what differentiates a bad vegan cake from a good one. I baked the recipe as suggested but used 1/2 cup cocoa instead of 1/4. I also baked them in cupcake form, so I reduced the baking time to 22 minutes. They rose beautifully and are definitely the most perfect looking cupcakes I have ever baked, however, next time I bake them I will reduce the cooking time to about 17 minutes because the tops of the cupcakes, though perfectly domed, are a bit crunchy. I am about to ice them with a vegan buttercream, so I am sure that by tomorrow they will have lost their crunchy tops and will perhaps be a bit more moist. Next time I think I will use more cocoa and perhaps add chocolate chips. I think I will try another vegan chocolate cake recipe just to check the differences, but all in all I am very impressed with this recipe, many thanks for posting it!
A great, moist vegan chocolate cake! Made it for a b-day party for a vegan friend, and he thought it was fantastic. Us meat-eaters thought it was pretty great, too!
I made this for my son's 1st birthday and it was great. I also made vegan cream cheese frosting. We told no one at the party and everyone loved it. This is a great dense cake and really good. I did double the cocoa and it was nice and chocolatey. This is a great cake if you are vegan or not and perfect for my little one with a dairy allergy. Thanks!
Wonderful, wonderful recipe. I would definitely up the cocoa powder next time, but they are yummy as is. I frosted them with nutella, which effectively deveganizes them, but we must all make sacrifices for THE GREATER GOOD. Alternatively, I used whole wheat flour and added about half a cup of rolled oats to the batter and then used strawberry jam as my frosting. Made a wonderful breakfast.
great texture! replace the water with tea or juice, and add spices. if you're not cooking for a vegan, add a bit of honey!
Excellent!
This cake kicked serious . It was moist, dense and everything I wanted in a cake. I made it for my co-workers and they finished it in less than 30 minutes. I added a teaspoon of almond extract as well and a little more oil. By accident, by turning off the heat after around 30-35 minutes and leaving the cake to cool in the oven made it extra moist and better.
This is a very good, very chocolate, very moist cake. You'd never guess it's vegan, I actually like it better than "normal" chocolate cake recipes.
This cake is perfect with modifacations. Without it is so-so. Substitute the white sugar with vegan sugar to keep it real. I put 1/2 C. cocoa powder instead of 1/4 C. for MUCH better flavor. Also I add a pinch of cinnamon and smaller pinch of nutmeg. I added a bit more oil (50/50 light oilve oil and Earth Balance butter to keep it vegan) and coffee liqueur with slightly less water to the cake recipe. I skip the vinagar for flavor and texture as it makes the cake more flakey. I like it more moist and dense. (just my taste). For frosting I added coffee liqueur to 3 oz. unsweetened chocolate, powdered sugar, vanilla, a little water and earth balance butter. Melt butter/choc. add other liquids and pour into 1.5 cups powdered sugar. Cake was moist and frosting was perfect. I split the cake recipe into 2 batches and made it a layer cake. I bake it at 350 for 20 minutes. I have a picky vegan in the house and she loved it. I made it a few times for guests and they were shocked that it was vegan. The cake wants to stick so let it cool well before removing from cake pans and gently flip it. I patched it with frosting the first time and no one knew any better. I am making it again today. We freeze it and it is great weeks later. We keep it in tupper ware for days in the fridge and it stays moist.
Tried this out and loved it. The first batch I made I took some suggestions from other reviews I: - Replaced the oil with applesauce - used 1/2 cup of cocoa powder - used balsamic vinegar instead of white. I did NOT like it, first I do think I over baked it slightly so they were kind of dry but also, I found it had a weird taste and to me I thought it was the balsamic vinegar.... So I did another batch, this time with ALL the same changes except using: - Apple cider vinegar in place of white or balsamic This batch turned out fantastic, I paid more attention to my baking time and they came out super moist, with no weird taste. Best of all, no one who tried it believed they were vegan (some I didn't tell until after they tried it and told me what they thought). This recipe is definitely a keeper!
I used equivalent applesauce to oil and they turned out amazing! I added ghiradelli 60% chocolate chips for an extra chocolately muffin. Oh yeah, I made muffins instead of a cake. I baked them for about 35 minutes and filled the cups with batter about 3/4 of the way. Awesome! Thanks for sharing :)
I've been making this for years. We call it Wacky cake. It is the best. So moist. I love a dense chocolate cake and this is it. Double it and put in 9x13 pan.
I had my mom make this cake for my vegan brother's birthday, and I must say I was really impressed! I am not a vegan and I was a little afraid to try it out, but it is wonderful! My mom added a bag of non-dairy chocolate chips and that made it gooey chocolatey in the center which was nice. It went really well with a tall glass of ice cold milk lol!
I double this recipe to use in a bundt pan and then make a simple glaze from powdered sugar and orange juice. It's become my favorite cake to take to big family get-togethers.
i have been a vegetarian all my life. and have sampled many vegan cakes. This one was not my fav at all. It lacked the airiness and moisture. maybe i am just a bad cook. but i wot be baking this again :(
I can't emphasize how good this is. The only change I made was that I used coffee instead of water. I bake a lot and was scared when I was told I needed to bring something vegan to a party. I would make this cake for anyone. I looked online for a vegan buttercream frosting. Essentially, it used vegan margarine (I used GoodEarth), chocolate, soy milk and sugar, and again, it was so good. This was probably more impressive given the tofu products--there was no tofu taste at all--just an excellent chocolate buttercream. I'll search for it again to share....
Really really good!! Instead of using the full 1/3 cup oil I used one small mashed banana and 1 tbsp oil. I also made it into cupcakes (made ten and baked them for 20 minutes). They turned out sooo good, really moist and super chocolatey! Marvelous!
Sue thank you for posting this. I printed this recipe back in January 2006, and use it to this day. IT'S ALWAYS A BIGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG HIT! I make it exactly as mentioned in the recipe, but I cut back on the sugar. YUMMMMM!
Some family members are allergic to dairy, but with this cake you can't tell the difference. Scrummy Yummy
This was pretty good. I upped the cocoa to 1/2 C. and used soymilk instead of water. 3 out of my 4 children liked them. Not bad considering they never have had vegan cupcakes. A good base choc. recipe for adding/changing things around with. This does have the perfect crumb and texture though which is a huge plus since I'm picky about that.
Delicious, moist, and so quick and easy to make! I doubled the amount of cocoa for a rich, dark chocolate flavor and it turned out perfect. My husband had no idea it was vegan and loved every bite. I did top it with a simple chocolate glaze I made from sugar, soy milk, margarine, cocoa, and vanilla, but next time for a lighter-tasting option I want to try topping it with fresh berries and whipped cream. My mom has made this cake and topped it with a fruit glaze made by reducing raspberry preserves with fruit juice and it's delicious that way as well. Lots of possibilities! Also, I live at high altitude (6000+ ft) and didn't have to adjust the recipe at all.
This was fantastic. The best cake ever. I made it for my SIL birthday as he has a dairy allergy. I doubled the cocoa, used almond extract instead of vanilla, and used 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup almond milk. It baked in 35 minutes in a 9 inch round pan lined with parchment and the sides greased and floured. It came out perfectly. I left it covered in the fridge over night and frosted it in the morning with Pillsbury's chocolate frosting as that is dairy free then topped it with raspberries. It was loved by all and already has become a request for other birthdays. Thank you for such a lucious recipe.
I made this cake into cupcakes and they came out amazing. Some of my hubby's co-workers are vegan and it's hard to send goodies to work and excluding people. Per other reviewers I used 1/2 cup of chocolate powder instead of the 1/4 cup. I also added a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla to give it a kick. Overall my hubby couldn't tell they were vegan and trust me he's not the vegan type. I thought they were pretty tasty. :D Update: I'm addicted to this recipe. I have made it for several people now. This past week I made it for friend that is allergic to a lot of things. This recipe taste better the second day. It's super moist and very tasty. The changes I've made are 1 cup + 2 tbsp of cake flour 1/2 cup of ap flour. 1/2 tsp of vanilla for added flavor. 3/4 cups of cocoa. Even if you don't change a thing this recipe is pretty tasty. :D Enjoy.
For me, 5 stars for the texture of the cake, but 3 stars for the taste. The texture was great, moist, unbelieveable for vegan cake. Exactly the same with One Bowl Chocolate Cake III (from this website-non vegan). But it was tasteless. Agreed with other reviewer to increase the cocoa to 1/3-1/2 cup. Not chocolate-y enough for me. And better add more sugar next time. If you frosted it, I think the taste will not so bland. Will do adjustment for next baking.
I made cupcakes with this recipe for my daughter's first birthday and they were great. The vegans loved them but any non-vegan would not know there are animal products missing. Save a cow - try these!
Make sure you use GOOD QUALITY COCOA. I didn't and they tasted like raw cocoa.
Great Recipe! I've made tonnes of these vegan kinds and they never turn out good. This is by far the best vegan chocolate cupcake I've ever had. I did up the cocoa powder to give the cake a more chocolaty taste to it. And I sub the water with milk (cause I'm not a vegan :)) A great qucik fix for anyone craving for chocolate. Will make these again! Thanks for the recipe.
As far as the recipe itself goes, I tried it and it turned out nicely, though I replaced 1/2 C. water with 1/2 C. Vanilla Soymilk. :)
My girlfriend and I loved these but she LOVED them. Kind of to an extreme. I added a vegan peanut butter icing by mixing 1 cup creamy peanut butter, 1/2 cup vegan margarine, 2 cups powdered sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla, and 3 tbsp soy milk.
I thought this was a delicious cake and worth making again. I'm 16 years old, cooking for myself (a vegetarian), a vegan brother, and other meat-eaters in the house. Everyone thought the cake was great. The only change I used was substituting Cake Flour for regular, all-purpose flour. I also put on a little vegan chocolate icing and that made a sweet addition. The cake was very moist, though I agree with other commentary that the chocolate flavor wasn't strong. This is (as others have said) a GREAT base and can be used creatively for whatever concoctions one might bake!
Ok but the cake was rubbery
It tastes funny... I halved the recipe and only kept in in the oven for 29 minutes, I also replaced oil for applesauce. I'm definately going to add maybe 1/2-1/4 a cup extra of cocoa or something that will improve taste. I put in a chocolate vegan frosting filler and it looks pretty nice, maybe I'll make this again.
I did this using splenda instead of sugar. It's awesome. Next time I shall try applesauce intead of oil to make it even more low cal and low fat. Thank you for this recipe!
we make this cake at least once a week my daughter is allergic to eggs and milk, I gave this recipe to all my friends because when they tried it they just loved it.... great cake
Tasty and moist. I reduced the sugar by 25 percent, added instant coffee granules and chocolate extract, and used boiling water. They came out great.
Thank you for this recipe – it worked out perfectly and all the “non-vegan’s” where happy! I made them into cupcakes for my little one’s B-Day party. I used whole wheat pastry flour, substituted the oil for apple sauce, and used raw sugar and it worked great. For frosting I used 1 cup powdered sugar (the good stuff – as good as you can get for a refined product), 2 tsp. vanilla, ¼ cup Vegan Margarine (which I melted), and added cocoa until it was the color I wanted. Everyone went crazy for the frosting and it complemented the cupcakes well!
I have made this cake for 2 or three years now for my sons birthday. He has a lot of friends that are vegatarian or vegan, plus my little brother is vegan.. This will be made every year as long as he lets me.:) He's only 5 now! So many more years:) I also used the vegan buttercream, and ordered a edible icing for ebay with the satr wars theme, it was a big hit!
Thank you so much for posting this receipe! It is really difficult to find great vegan receipes that are as delicious as the "real" thing. This one is even better! My husband is allergic to dairy products and hasn't had a chocolate cake for years. He was so excited when I surprised him with this cake. It was absolutely delicious!! Thank you!
EXCELLENT! I made this twice before reviewing and the second time was better than the first because I did 1/2 cup of applesauce instead of oil and one cup of soy milk. Otherwise the vinegar is pointless.
This is the first vegan cake I've made, and I couldn't even tell that it lacked milk or eggs! My roommates couldn't believe a vegan cake could taste so good and commented that it had a distinct (but not bad) taste. Perhaps it was because I used half whole wheat flour. I will definietly make this again except that next time I will grease and flour the pan instead of using nonstick cooking spray as the cake stuck to the pan a little bit.
I made 12 cupcakes and cooked at 350 for 20 minutes. They came out sooooo good. Even better the next day. They taste kinda like tasty cakes.
Wonderful fabulous recipe! I made it to the letter, and it turned out wonderfully. I made a glaze with icing sugar, almond extract and water, and it was delicious! I had 2 people ask me for the recipe! Not too heavy, not too light, I made it it a ribbed tube pan, and we each had 2 pieces! I'm trying the recipe again right now and leaving out the cocoa, and adding some lemon extract. We'll see how it turns out!
The cake itself is great and very tasty but...it sticks to the pan. I baked it twice in different baking pans with the same results. I added chocolate chips. Could that have been the cause?
Quick, easy and really good! I still can't believe this is vegan - I'm rating it on a bell curve against other vegan cakes I've tried... otherwise it might have gotten a 4. My brother and his girlfriend are both vegan and they both get this cake (iced with a veganized version of this fluffy, bakery-like icing: http://cake.allrecipes.com/az/WhippedFrosting.asp) on their birthdays - they love it! Even more extraordinarily everyone else loves it too. Thanks Sue for the very good recipe!
Very nice - light for a cake, but definitely moist. There's a nice cruncy outside to it. I would make it again, but as a low fat cake alternative (great recipe for non-vegan's if you don't have any eggs or butter).
Great cake! I made it on 2 different occasions and it went in seconds both times!
Makes amazing cupcakes!
My son has a dairy and egg allergy and this is the first cake I have found that doesn't use egg replacers. ( I don't like the after taste of it!) I added a tsp of baking powder the 2nd batch I made and they came out a bit fluffier. I also substituted 1/2 the white sugar for 1/2 brown sugar and the taste of my second batch was much better.
What a great recipe! Beats all cakes in my opinion, vegan or non-vegan. I doubled the recipe to make two 8x8 cakes. I also used applesauce instead of oil, added a smidge more cocoa powder and cut down on the sugar a bit. The result is a wonderfully tasty, slightly dense, very moist chocolate cake that is sure to impress! I will definitely make this recipe again. Yum!
I am a professional baker and I used this recipe for my daughter's birthday cake yesterday. Everyone loved the cake, it was so moist and good. I will definitely use this recipe again and for my customers also.
I baked this as cupcakes for the people I work with. One of my coworkers has just become vegan and he appreciated the sentiment. They were a hit with most, others were a little less enthusiastic. They weren't sweet enough for my tastes and they had an odd smell to them that no one but me seemed to notice (I think it was the vingear.) But as opposed to other reviews, mine came out light and fluffy, though the tops of the cupcakes had a bit of a crispy crunch to them. All in all, I'll stick to my regular chocolate cake for those who are non-vegan. But for my few vegan friends this is a deffinite keeper.
This came out fantastic! I used it for my son's first birthday, and my chocolate-cake loving husband said it was the best cake he's had. I've made cupcakes, too, and everyone raves about them, vegans & non-vegans alike. I used Hershey's special dark cocoa for the cake & the frosting and it makes it come out so rich and yummy (used the Hershey's recipe for frosting, with vegan margarine).
This cake is great! I am vegetarian and my boyfriend's sis is vegan. I made this cake for a gathering of mostly non veg people and they all loved it. I added seedless raspberry jam though (about 1/3 cup) and it gave it amazing flavor and made it VERY moist. I have also taken out the cocoa and subbed pumpkin pie spices (I didn't measure, I just kept tasting until it seemed right - maybe a couple/few tablespoons) and then added about 1/2 cup of pureed pumpkin. With vegan cream cheese frosting - this was a hit and was requested for Thanksgiving!
Deliciousssssss. Did not give it less than 5 stars, even with the few little changes. Used canola instead of vegetable oil (healthier) and added a dash of cayenne. I think next time, I will add a banana or possibly another sweet fruit. Cooked for 35 min only. Was well cooked Thanks for the wonderful recipe expecially since I am so restricted as far as ingrediences are concerned.
Easy and fun to make.
Fantastic recipe! Moist and rich, it rose really well. I could'nt taste the vinegar at all(unlike some other vegan recipes). I don't recommend using a bundt or tube pan like i did, though. It just wouldn't come out in one peice. Next time i'll use a regular cake pan. Thanks for this recipe! *Update* I've made this many times now for vegans and non-vegans alike, it is by far the best chocolate cake recipe i've found yet, vegan or not!
