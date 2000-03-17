Pepper Corn
This is my family's favorite veggie dish. It's a spicy blend of cream cheese, butter, evaporated milk, corn and chilies. It's not low calorie but it is tasty.
My friend brought this dish over to my house for our SuperBowl sunday potluck and I almost passed out when I tasted. How could all these simple ingredients be so GREAT??!!! yumyumyumyumyum!! It was supposed to be a side dish, but everyone started dipping their chips in it! Good Lord, it's heaven! I'm taking this to all potlucks in the future!Read More
Pretty tasty, although not very healthy! We halved the butter and cream cheese, and used a small can (10.5) of "mexicorn" instead of the frozen corn and chiles. Don't forget to drain the corn if you use a can (we forgot and it was watery). It tasted good and like the other reviewers mentioned, it would be really good as a tortilla chip dip!! As mentioned also, it doesn't look very appealing, but tastes good!Read More
Made this for dinner last night and i was the only one who would touch it. Flavor was ok, but didn't like consistency. It didn't look appealing.
This was devoured at a party as a dip with those "scoops" corn chips. I bet the blue corn chips would look neat next to it as well as tasty. Heck, while your at it, add a little bit of red pepper to give it some color besides the green chilis. I also used some real jalepeno slices instead of the green chilies and it worked out great. This recipe rocks.
Wow, this is wicked from a nutritional point of view, but we all deserve a little evil now and then. I baked in ramekins (yield was six), and it took nearly an hour to get a nice brown on the tops. I'd bump up the temperature to at least 375 degrees F (maybe more), or the rest of your meal could be waiting for these to finish.
This recipe can be"lightened" by using fat free or reduced fat cream cheese, only 1/4 cup butter, evaporated skim milk and chopped fresh roasted green chiles. I think I would also add a can of drained & rinsed black or pinto beans. I will be putting these items on my grocery list. :-)
Delicious way to prepare a corn casserole. My husband doesn't care for cream cheese, but he really liked this recipe. I made a half batch since it was only the two of us. The leftovers heated up nicely for the lunch the following day. Great recipe, thanks Danelle for sharing it.
This sounds delicious and I will probably make it for my grown son and his family. But being more informed mothers and cooks than previous generations, none of us should call this a "vegetable." Besides the butter and cream cheese being "wicked," corn is a grain, and not a vegetable, to begin with. We need more GREENS! :)
To fix the consistency problem, I used a mixer (or could use a fork) and a little bit of the evaporated milk to blend the warm cream cheese and butter before mixing with the rest of the ingredients. I do love corn, but I'm more careful now and scared with all the GMO products out there now--corn being one of them. Very good dish.
was good, but it made too much for our family & a lot went to waste.
Great!!! Everyone liked it and even had seconds. I can totally see using this as a dip instead of a side dish which I may do for SuperBowl potluck. Pure corn heaven. As far as healthy, our house lives by the "everything in moderation" rule so it's certainly not a problem.
This corn recipe was all right, but my husband and I thought there was too much of a cream cheese taste to it. I liked the flavor the green chiles gave the corn though. I also had trouble getting the cream cheese to melt all the way so it seemed like in some bites we got a big clump of cream cheese and not much else. The evaporated milk made the corn very liquidy and the cream cheese not melting just gave this dish a strange texture. I might play around with it a little bit and see if I can fix the consistancy problem, but I won't make it as is again. Thank you for giving me some ideas to play around with though, Danelle.
be careful when doubling or tripling...use less "liquid" and more green chilis!
I think this would be good, but I think I would add Hot cooked & crumble sausage like Jimmy Dean
I made this using 12 oz bag of white shoe peg corn. After reading the reviews, I used 2 oz (1/2 stick) of smart balance, 8 oz block of low fat cream cheese that I softened in microwave and did not use the evaporated milk at all. This was the perfect consistency. My company sure enjoyed it. Thanks for posting Danelle.
this was great loved it i changed it a little bit i added 1 package of taco seasoning and grated cheese on top
I made this for the first time for my church gathering and it was a hit. To make it my own - I added a bag of bacon pieces which gave it a little more zap for the taste buds. Bacon makes everything great for my family. I would add a picture but it was not around long enough to make that happen. I will make this again, maybe for Thanksgiving. This is a must to try!!!!! April S - Virginia
I made this pepper corn exactly as the recipe showed. It was not great. There was too much "goop" and not enough corn. The flavor was so-so.
My mom used to make this with no milk or chiles. She threw it all into her crockpot and it is wonderful. I can't wait to serve it to company with the chiles...too high fat to have just for us. I guess I could try it with fat free cream cheese and smart balance. Will let you know how that works out.
