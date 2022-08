Pepper Corn

This corn recipe was all right, but my husband and I thought there was too much of a cream cheese taste to it. I liked the flavor the green chiles gave the corn though. I also had trouble getting the cream cheese to melt all the way so it seemed like in some bites we got a big clump of cream cheese and not much else. The evaporated milk made the corn very liquidy and the cream cheese not melting just gave this dish a strange texture. I might play around with it a little bit and see if I can fix the consistancy problem, but I won't make it as is again. Thank you for giving me some ideas to play around with though, Danelle.