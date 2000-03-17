Pepper Corn

3.9
26 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 7
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This is my family's favorite veggie dish. It's a spicy blend of cream cheese, butter, evaporated milk, corn and chilies. It's not low calorie but it is tasty.

Recipe by Danelle

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt cream cheese and butter in a saucepan. When ingredients are melted, stir in evaporated milk, corn, and green chilies. Pour mixture into an 8x8 inch pan.

  • Bake in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 20 minutes; until brown and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 46.1g; cholesterol 132.8mg; sodium 874.4mg. Full Nutrition
