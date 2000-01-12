Hearty Bean Chowder
A meal in itself. This recipe could easily be made meatless. I sometimes serve it over rice for a whole meal, or by itself as a hearty soup.
Great recipe! I didn't thicken with flour, I added the beans without draining them, and gave it a quick whiz with a hand blender. Not too much just enough to break up a few of the beans to thicken the soup. I also added 2 handfuls of small shell pasta. I used chicken broth as well. My kids loved it! Will definately become a regular at our table!Read More
We have tried this recipe twice, and both times we have ended up disliking it. It tastes like watered down beans and that's it. Even adding more vegetables and seasoning didn't help.Read More
Excellent! A meal in itself! During the last 15 minutes of cooking, I added a cup of water-
This soup was delicious and very, very easy. I made it with turkey bacon to be more health conscious, and it tasted great. I sauteed the veggies in a little oil (as the turkey bacon yields no fat), added the flour after the water, and left the meat in the soup while it simmered. It tastes excellent with cooked rice - either over it, or added to it.
This is an outstanding chowder. I used Chicken Broth in place of the water but doubt it made much of a difference. I made it for a church soup dinner and of the 4 soups there it was the first one gone.
Love beans, but could not get past the bacon roux.
This recipe was great, also very easy. I used a little more flour than requested because I decided to leave all the bacon grease in because that is the best part. I also added two chopped jalepenos that gave it a very fresh, green flavor. All together the flavor was amazing and the broth/roux made the soup very thick. I recommend serving it with a hard french bread, either by pooring the soup over the bread or dipping in the soup. Amazing!
This is such a good chowder. My family just raved over it. I served it with cornbread. What a great comfort food. I too substituted chicken broth for the water. WOW!! Soooo delicious.
I think I might have burnt my roux a little because the whole soup tasted kind of funky, not horrible, just a little...off. I don't think that's the recipe's fault, it's mine. Other than that it was a good soup. I exchanged one can of dark red kidney beans for one of the cans of white beans just to give it a little more color. I cut up the bacon into bits before I cooked them and that made them crisp up a lot nicer. I also put it over cooked brown rice. I'm going to try to make this again in a few weeks, and hopefully I won't mess it up again.
I served this as one of 3 soups at a Lenten dinner at Church and it was the first gone. I did use chicken broth in place of the water but am sure it would be fine with the water too.
This was a great dish! My family loved it! I was a little nervous that I messed up the roux. I wasn't familiar with that cooking technique at all. I tried to cook it 5 minutes like the recipe called for and it burned in some places. I was worried I ruined the dish, but when everyone had it they raved over how good it was. Next time, I'm not including the roux since I am so unsure about whether it was done right or not. Besides that, it was easy! Thanks for the recipe!
Made as stated except used no oil other than the bacon grease. And didn't have enough beans so used 1 can great northerns, 1 can kidneys. Then added 1 can diced tomatoes and 2 cans of "just add water" bean and bacon soup that I had been wanting to use up. This turned out great! My "pickies" even ate it up!
This was pretty good although I halved the recipe but forgot to halve the garlic. It was pretty strong. My bad lol
Yum! Yum! Yum! This soup was delicious and easy. Thanks so much for sharing.
Made this yesterday and it was SO SO good! Thank you so much for this idea, Adam. Instead of water I used broth from my roasted soy/sesame chicken breasts. I can't use onion or garlic so I need all the flavor help I can get. I did not simmer the beans more than 45 minutes since I was worried the black beans would be mushy. I just let the veggies simmer for about half an hour first, then added the beans. Absolutely delicious!
This was not an enjoyable meal at all. It didn't look appetizing and the entire chowder had an off taste to it. I can't put my finger on what the odd flavor was but it wasn't good. I won't be making this again.
Mmmm, this is yummy! Because our family loves the veggies I added a bit more and then because we're suckers for a creamier soup I added a carton of sour cream towards the end of the simmering and the broth is so yummy I find myself just wanting to drink it straight.
This was very good and very easy. I made it early in the day, then put it in the crockpot.... made it even easier. My husband suggested that next time add sausage instead of bacon. I think I will make the rue with butter, and add sausage at the end. Thanks
This was okay... We made this and split it with our friends. They really enjoyed it, but we thought it was just okay. Definitely worth making, though, because I can see how you could really love it. It's just not my husband's and my style. :)
I wanted to use what I had in the cupboard, which was two cans of cannelini beans and one can of barlotti beans. I found this recipe first off, made it quickly, and loved it!!! Yum, yum! I am so full from my one small bowl! I will definitely make this again! (Oh, I too used chicken broth instead of water.) Thanks for sharing it!
Very good. I did not have any sesame oil, so I am unsure what it adds. It was still excellent without it. I have found that leftovers freeze well. I tried the suggestion of 1 reader and added sausage, but I liked it much better just the way it is listed. Just be careful not to overdue it on the cayenne.
This is very tasty and filling (especially for a soup). I wasn't sure I'd like the flavor of the sesame oil, but it melded with the other ingredients well. The recipe wasn't difficult at all, but leave yourself some time for veggie chopping unless you use a food processor. Looking forward to having the next portion another day!
I used turkey bacon. Also I didn't wait till the end to add bacon to the chowder. I adder after several minutes of boiling at the end. Good comfort food!!
I enjoyed this recipe so much, I had to submit the picture! It tastes so much better than the picture looks! The smells were fantastic as it was cooking! Comfort food, for sure! I wouldn't change a thing! MmmMmMmGood!
Outstanding!!! Had some reservations about the bacon and bacon roux, but this was so exceptionally good, that I hesitate to change anything.
Finished it was a 5. But I found that there wasn't enough raux for my liking so I tripled it (though to be fair I added more veggies so...). I also doubled, or more, the sesame oil. REALLY good once you play with it a little to get it how you like it.
