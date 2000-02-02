Gooey Butter Cookies

If you like Gooey Butter Cake you will love these cookies. You can't stop eating them.

By Kim Pearson

prep:
5 mins
cook:
13 mins
total:
18 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the cream cheese and butter. Stir in the egg and vanilla. Add cake mix, and stir until well blended. Roll into 1inch balls and roll the balls in the confectioners' sugar. Place 1 inch apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 10 to 13 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 28.6mg; sodium 199.3mg. Full Nutrition
