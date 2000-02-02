Gooey Butter Cookies

Some of my “finds” on this site are only as a result of my using the ingredient search for ideas when I have something in particular I need to use – in this case it was cream cheese. If it wasn’t for that necessity I don’t know that I would have actively chosen this recipe, which in the end happily proved to be one of those “finds.” The dough is difficult to work with because it’s sticky and mushy and gooey. The cookie isn’t gooey, as its title describes, but the dough sure is. If I wasn’t so impatient I would have chilled it until good and firm, but who knows – maybe it would have made this a different cookie. I used a French Vanilla cake mix, the flavor of which I believe is far superior to either a white or yellow cake mix (but especially the yellow). I had recently purchased raspberry baking tidbits from Amazon.com and knew this would be a good time to use them – I added just shy of a cup. Because the dough was so soft it was kind of a pain to roll the little mush balls in the powdered sugar, and in hindsight I wouldn’t bother with that step because you couldn’t really see it on the finished cookie anyway. Needless to say, with a stick of butter and an 8-ounce package of cream cheese, these are very rich, soft cookies, but oh are they good, particularly, I think, because of the addition of the raspberry baking tidbits - not sure I’d like these just plain. I think mini chocolate chips as well as any number of other additions would also work well in this cookie.