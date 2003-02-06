Easy Cheesy Potatoes

1 of 88

Rating: 4 stars Great combo of flavors... very easy and quick. I baked in my oven instead of the grill for about the same amount of time. Yum! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars These potatoes are great whether you cook them in tin foil on the grill or in a dish in the oven. Sometimes I don't even top them with cheese and they are still wonderful. I also add garlic and onion powder to the recipe. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars These add up to their name they are easy and cheesy. I baked in the oven but other than that followed the recipe and they were a big hit. I will make again for sure. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Thes cheesy potatos are the BOMB!There so good and very easy. Try cutting the butterr in half so it wount be as fatting. The best cheesy potatos ive evr made! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars These really good! I baked them in the oven instead my family loved them!! Thanks for the great recipe!!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars OMG! These were delicious! The only changes that we made were that we put Lawrys seasoned salt on them and threw cut up pieces of bacon in with it. Super yummy thank you for sharing! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is such an easy recipe and a great grilling alternative! Try it instead of mashed potatoes with your steak and if you're trying to go low-fat substitute a yogurt based spread and skim cheese. Still very flavorful with the salt/pepper and onions. Very quick and cooks just as advertised in the time allotted - perfectly tender potatoes! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars HOLY COW! These are delicious! My new favorite grilling recipe! I basically made this recipe as stated but inadvertantly some slight things made it better! I had some seasoned onions from precooking my chicken for the grill used them.(Chipotle pepper and garlic flavored)I also used bacon grease to lube the foil instead of spray and I think that added flavor too! Try this really easy and NO CLEAN-UP! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I have used this recipe in the past. I have found it is best to slice the potatoes thin. When they are done I simply add the cheese close up the foil and when the cheese is melted transfer to a dish this is excellent with grilled skinless boneless chicken breasts basted with garlic butter on the grill. The recipe I used was about 15 years ago and I still use it today. I live alone and its an easy meal to make for one while its cooking I clean up any mess in the kitchen fix me a salad and when its done eat the potatoes and chicken. Helpful (6)