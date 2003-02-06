Easy Cheesy Potatoes

Rating: 4.5 stars
88 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 55
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a great side dish to any barbecue. Potatoes are grilled with peppers and onions in a foil package. It cooks on the grill along with your favorite barbecued main dish.

By SHOTZY

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

  • Coat one side of a piece of aluminum foil large enough to hold all the potatoes and vegetables with cooking spray. Place the potatoes, onion, and green bell pepper in the center of the foil, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Then place small pats of the butter or margarine over the vegetables.

  • Carefully seal all the edges of the foil around the vegetables to form a packet. (Note: Double wrapping will help to prevent burning.)

  • Place packet on the preheated grill, and grill for 20 minutes. Turn packet, and grill for 10 more minutes.

  • Carefully open packet, check for tenderness with a fork. If tender, sprinkle the cheese over the vegetables and allow it to melt. Transfer to a platter, and serve with your main entree.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 40.1mg; sodium 184.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (88)

Most helpful positive review

ROSEMILES
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2003
Great combo of flavors... very easy and quick. I baked in my oven instead of the grill for about the same amount of time. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

Dixie'sMom
Rating: 3 stars
09/08/2009
Made as written. End results they were good but no WOW factor for us. It is definitely an easy no clean up required recipe and would be good for a camping side dish. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
ANNHE50
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2003
These potatoes are great whether you cook them in tin foil on the grill or in a dish in the oven. Sometimes I don't even top them with cheese and they are still wonderful. I also add garlic and onion powder to the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Navy_Mommy
Rating: 4 stars
09/11/2003
These add up to their name they are easy and cheesy. I baked in the oven but other than that followed the recipe and they were a big hit. I will make again for sure. Read More
Helpful
(17)
awolf
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2010
Thes cheesy potatos are the BOMB!There so good and very easy. Try cutting the butterr in half so it wount be as fatting. The best cheesy potatos ive evr made! Read More
Helpful
(6)
emarie1980
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2010
These really good! I baked them in the oven instead my family loved them!! Thanks for the great recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
CARLYNSMOMMY
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2006
OMG! These were delicious! The only changes that we made were that we put Lawrys seasoned salt on them and threw cut up pieces of bacon in with it. Super yummy thank you for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(6)
SHANNON2E
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2003
This is such an easy recipe and a great grilling alternative! Try it instead of mashed potatoes with your steak and if you're trying to go low-fat substitute a yogurt based spread and skim cheese. Still very flavorful with the salt/pepper and onions. Very quick and cooks just as advertised in the time allotted - perfectly tender potatoes! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Cindy Capps Lepp
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2009
HOLY COW! These are delicious! My new favorite grilling recipe! I basically made this recipe as stated but inadvertantly some slight things made it better! I had some seasoned onions from precooking my chicken for the grill used them.(Chipotle pepper and garlic flavored)I also used bacon grease to lube the foil instead of spray and I think that added flavor too! Try this really easy and NO CLEAN-UP! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Marlene B.
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2007
I have used this recipe in the past. I have found it is best to slice the potatoes thin. When they are done I simply add the cheese close up the foil and when the cheese is melted transfer to a dish this is excellent with grilled skinless boneless chicken breasts basted with garlic butter on the grill. The recipe I used was about 15 years ago and I still use it today. I live alone and its an easy meal to make for one while its cooking I clean up any mess in the kitchen fix me a salad and when its done eat the potatoes and chicken. Read More
Helpful
(6)
