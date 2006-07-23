Puerto Rican Tostones (Fried Plantains)

Tostones are crispy fried plantains. A plantain is a very firm banana. Serve as a side dish with your meal or as an appetizer.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel plantain and cut into 1-inch slices.

  • Heat oil in a large deep skillet over medium-high heat; add plantain slices in an even layer and fry on both sides until golden brown, about 3 1/2 minutes per side. Set skillet aside.

  • Transfer plantain slices to a chopping board; flatten each one by placing a small plate on top and pressing down. Dip the plantain slices in water.

  • Reheat oil in the skillet over medium heat; cook plantain slices for 1 minute on each side. Season to taste with salt and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 3.3g; sodium 14.2mg. Full Nutrition
