Puerto Rican Tostones (Fried Plantains)

well.....I totally don't know how to rate this. I want to 1st say, I've never in my life eaten plantains. So I really didn't know what to actually expect even having people give me an idea. One thing I waited until my plantains were nearly black skinned to be sweet. I followed the recipe but I used 2 plantains but left the amount of the oil and water the same. Another AR'er looked at the recipe and said she was worried about the "dipping in the water" then frying in oil. So I vowed I would do a few to try that way...and glad I did. They splatter so hard, so high, I was reaching for the splatter guard and said..nope. I'm not dipping anymore because it was crazy to do anymore that way. I salted the 1st few that came out and I have to say....didn't like that. And it really was just a dash of salt. Not like salting french fries. At that point I couldn't get past the salt taste. That's just me. Hubby tasted 2 & was like "weird & interesting" So I didn't salt anymore after that. I let 2 of my kids try that were around & they both spit it out. They didn't like them at all. While they did have a sweet taste to them. That part was interesting. I ate a few, trying to keep an open mind, but all in all. I'm now worried about wasting 4 more plantains that are ripening, because no one else will eat them in my house after this. Interesting I'll give that. But can't say that I'd go all out & make again. People who like them, will like this recipe. I just guess I'm not one of them. SO sorry.