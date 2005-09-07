Veggie Pot Pie

Rating: 4.55 stars
486 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 329
  • 4 star values: 115
  • 3 star values: 25
  • 2 star values: 13
  • 1 star values: 4

A mouthwatering-good vegetable pot pie.

By PATTECAKE

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a large skillet or saucepan. Cook onions, mushrooms, and garlic in oil for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in carrots, potatoes, and celery. Stir in cauliflower, green beans, and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil, then turn heat down to a simmer. Cook until vegetables are barely tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

  • In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch, soy sauce, and 1/4 cup water until cornstarch is completely dissolved. Stir into vegetables, and cook until sauce thickens, about 3 minutes.

  • Roll out 1/2 of the dough to line an 11x7 inch baking dish. Pour the filling into the pastry lined dish. Roll out remaining dough, arrange over the filling, and seal and flute the edges.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until the crust is brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 54.4g; fat 25g; sodium 1198.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (491)

Most helpful positive review

PEACEFULMOLLY
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2005
I have to echo all the other reviews, and say that this recipe is wonderful! The sauce was runny when I first took it out of the oven, but it thickened while it cooled. I used plain water instead of vegetable broth, and it was still delicious. The only thing that would deter me from making this again would be the amount of prep time involved -- the best way I discovered to get around that is to multiply the amount of filling you prepare. I make one pie immediately, then divide the rest into the right portion sizes and freeze them. The filling freezes wonderfully, and it's so easy to defrost, put in a pie crust, and stick in the oven! Read More
Helpful
(244)

Most helpful critical review

MEL_JADE
Rating: 3 stars
06/04/2003
The taste of the pie was delicious, no complaints there! The sauce was pretty thick when I made it, but when I put the pie together and cooked it the following day (after refrigerating it) it turned out extremely runny. I actually had to drain the liquid from the pie and as a result the base turned out soggy. I used cornflour, as I think this is the Aussie equivalent for cornstarch. Maybe I should have used more. But I want to try this again one day, I can imagine it will be worth it! Read More
Helpful
(20)
kdeeryhays
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2007
This recipe is delicious. I would give it more than 5 stars if possible. As a vegetarian who lives in a house full of meat eaters, this recipe was a definite winner with everyone. In addition to what is listed, I added: shelled edamame, peas, garbanzo beans, broccoli, spinach, extra mushrooms (shitake and cremini), and 3 to 4 heaping tablespoons of cornstarch. I also threw in some extra garlic and some Herbs of Provence for flavor. I used a whole wheat pie crust just on top. Thanks SO much! Read More
Helpful
(143)
Amanda Shaw-Yagoub
Rating: 4 stars
06/26/2008
Really good, but the next time I make it, I would make the following changes: 1) cook the pie crust a little first, then add veggies and cook again so that the crust is really done. 2) drain most of the broth after cooking veggies. I did skim some off but still put too much in the pie crust. It makes the crust soggy and the pie hard to cut. Read More
Helpful
(104)
RobinMD
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2004
I don't often write reviews, but this one deserved looking up my password to log on! My picky 3 y/o asked for more!! I did add 1-2 tbl spoons of cornstarch for a thicker sauce as recommended by other users. It was refreshing to have a meal that was FRESH--I used carrots, potatoes, green beans, peas, celery, onion, garlic and broccoli. I also used Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts--delicious! Not being vegetarian, I think it would be just as good with chicken or turkey added as well! A keeper for sure! Read More
Helpful
(75)
APRILMILLER
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2003
A really tasty and filling recipe--we didn't miss having meat in it. I omitted the cauliflower and used about 1 TBS more cornstarch, because the sauce was not thick enough. You also need two 9" pie crusts (one for the bottom and one for the top). I used frozen, premade crusts, defrosted and rolled out. I also used a 8X8X2 glass pan. Read More
Helpful
(53)
Michelle S
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2005
Really good! I made this into 6 mini-pies (see picture) and did use more cornstarch (5 tablespoons). I don't like mushrooms so I substituted with frozen peas which turned out fantastic. I'll definitely make again and again. Perfect with the roasted garlic potatoes recipe and some cranberry sauce! Read More
Helpful
(50)
Valasca
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2011
I was looking for some hearty comfort food on a cold autumn evening, and this pot pie was exactly what I was craving. The veggies I used were red skinned potatoes, parsnips, green beans, carrots, onions, portabellas and shiitakes. Other than the veggies, the other change I made was I added a little thyme and ground sage to the filling, and a little extra cornstarch. Make sure to bake the bottom of the pie crust for about 10-15 minutes before you add the filling so the bottom of the pie won't get soggy. This was delicious and I will definitely be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(31)
NESSITA
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2006
I made individual pot-pies by pressing the crust into a big muffin cups tin. The veggies had really good flavor (I added garlic and onion powder, and a little cilantro). Read More
Helpful
(29)
Cheryl
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2003
This was excellent! I used pre-made pastry shells instead of making my own, (I don't do pastry) and the veggie filling made a little too much to fill one pie shell. But it was really good and even my hubby liked it. He usually hates pot pies. It warms up the next day in microwave really nicely too and lasted me three nights. Thanks for this one, it's a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(27)
MEL_JADE
Rating: 3 stars
06/04/2003
The taste of the pie was delicious, no complaints there! The sauce was pretty thick when I made it, but when I put the pie together and cooked it the following day (after refrigerating it) it turned out extremely runny. I actually had to drain the liquid from the pie and as a result the base turned out soggy. I used cornflour, as I think this is the Aussie equivalent for cornstarch. Maybe I should have used more. But I want to try this again one day, I can imagine it will be worth it! Read More
Helpful
(20)
