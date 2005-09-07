Veggie Pot Pie

1 of 491

Rating: 5 stars I have to echo all the other reviews, and say that this recipe is wonderful! The sauce was runny when I first took it out of the oven, but it thickened while it cooled. I used plain water instead of vegetable broth, and it was still delicious. The only thing that would deter me from making this again would be the amount of prep time involved -- the best way I discovered to get around that is to multiply the amount of filling you prepare. I make one pie immediately, then divide the rest into the right portion sizes and freeze them. The filling freezes wonderfully, and it's so easy to defrost, put in a pie crust, and stick in the oven! Helpful (244)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is delicious. I would give it more than 5 stars if possible. As a vegetarian who lives in a house full of meat eaters, this recipe was a definite winner with everyone. In addition to what is listed, I added: shelled edamame, peas, garbanzo beans, broccoli, spinach, extra mushrooms (shitake and cremini), and 3 to 4 heaping tablespoons of cornstarch. I also threw in some extra garlic and some Herbs of Provence for flavor. I used a whole wheat pie crust just on top. Thanks SO much! Helpful (143)

Rating: 4 stars Really good, but the next time I make it, I would make the following changes: 1) cook the pie crust a little first, then add veggies and cook again so that the crust is really done. 2) drain most of the broth after cooking veggies. I did skim some off but still put too much in the pie crust. It makes the crust soggy and the pie hard to cut. Helpful (104)

Rating: 5 stars I don't often write reviews, but this one deserved looking up my password to log on! My picky 3 y/o asked for more!! I did add 1-2 tbl spoons of cornstarch for a thicker sauce as recommended by other users. It was refreshing to have a meal that was FRESH--I used carrots, potatoes, green beans, peas, celery, onion, garlic and broccoli. I also used Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts--delicious! Not being vegetarian, I think it would be just as good with chicken or turkey added as well! A keeper for sure! Helpful (75)

Rating: 5 stars A really tasty and filling recipe--we didn't miss having meat in it. I omitted the cauliflower and used about 1 TBS more cornstarch, because the sauce was not thick enough. You also need two 9" pie crusts (one for the bottom and one for the top). I used frozen, premade crusts, defrosted and rolled out. I also used a 8X8X2 glass pan. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars Really good! I made this into 6 mini-pies (see picture) and did use more cornstarch (5 tablespoons). I don't like mushrooms so I substituted with frozen peas which turned out fantastic. I'll definitely make again and again. Perfect with the roasted garlic potatoes recipe and some cranberry sauce! Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for some hearty comfort food on a cold autumn evening, and this pot pie was exactly what I was craving. The veggies I used were red skinned potatoes, parsnips, green beans, carrots, onions, portabellas and shiitakes. Other than the veggies, the other change I made was I added a little thyme and ground sage to the filling, and a little extra cornstarch. Make sure to bake the bottom of the pie crust for about 10-15 minutes before you add the filling so the bottom of the pie won't get soggy. This was delicious and I will definitely be making this again. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars I made individual pot-pies by pressing the crust into a big muffin cups tin. The veggies had really good flavor (I added garlic and onion powder, and a little cilantro). Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars This was excellent! I used pre-made pastry shells instead of making my own, (I don't do pastry) and the veggie filling made a little too much to fill one pie shell. But it was really good and even my hubby liked it. He usually hates pot pies. It warms up the next day in microwave really nicely too and lasted me three nights. Thanks for this one, it's a keeper. Helpful (27)