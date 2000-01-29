Deep Fried Jalapeno Slices

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
147 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 747.8mg. Full Nutrition
Addictively delicious describes these perfectly!! I did change one thing in the recipe, I used 1/2 cup yellow corn meal & 1/2 cup flour in place of 1 cup flour. They don't last long, so be sure to cook plenty!! We used ranch dressing for dipping.
These were great after a few adjustments. Found the oil temp too high and they were being over cooked. Also the batter was too thin ---would cut down on the beer to 1/2 cup next time. Excellent way for using the over abundance of Jalapenos we grow in the garden
These snacks were great. Everyone loved them, we served them with jalapeno cheese & Ranch dressing, they were gone in minutes. One suggestion I would recommend; coat them in flour first prior to the beer mixture. For a thicker breading repeat process twice
KELLY_K
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2000
This is wonderfully quick and easy! I put out some nacho cheese dip, salsa and sour cream to dip them in. It was a big hit! -- Kelly
These were good and will make again, with a few changes. I will use more of a fried chicken breading recipe as this recipe was more like an 'elephant ear' dough. And I used jarred Jalapeno's for more bite. Also, I halved the recipe and still had plenty left over. I was excited about these because I used to love them at TGI Fridays when they called them "Fire Bites". Hopefully with the adjustments I can resemble them more.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2001
Definitely a hit!! Everyone loved them- they were gone instantly
Very good I did this as an appetizer for about 8 people little party to watch the saint’s game on Sunday. 6 racks of ribs, pork loin, BBQ beans and these. Doubled the order and put it on the coffee table. Went to check on the ribs came back and it looked like the game was no longer interesting everyone was around the coffee table loading up there bowls with these peppers. Will make them again no question.
Have made these 4-5 times. I use season salt and add extra chili powder, both ancho and chipolte. These are soo good. We have only dipped them in sour creme, but they are tasty all alone. Also use the batter for fish. ENJOY!!
where i grew up this is called mexican okra and the breading is 3 parts cornmeal to 1 part flour. theyre made alot like fried squash and onions fried along side them are good too. i made a variation of this ( sorry i hate it too when someone changes the recipe ) try the guilt free ranch dip on allrecipes with it thats what i had on hand and it was good.
a great dip for this just bottled ranch dressing add some horseradish to taste along with tony chacheres cajun seasoning also to taste..............this dip works well also with fried pickles, mushrooms and most anything fried..........enjoy
My husband and I LOVED these. He works out of town and had deep fried jalapenos at a restaurant while he was gone. He asked me to try to make some while he was home and I tried this recipe. It was awesome! The only change I made is after the first batch I added more flour to the batter so the breading would be thicker, but that is personal preference. Thanks for sharing! I'll definitely make it again!
Like another reviewer, I also added extra flour so the mixture was thicker (when I held the spoon above it, it took a couple of seconds for the batter to drip off). I also upped my temperature to 380 as they weren't crisping up at 365. When they were golden on one side, I turned them over. They were a huge hit, although took a little long to fry. Served with Frito-Lay Jalapeno nacho cheese sauce. Disappeared faster than I could get succeeding batches done. Would definitely make these again.
Like another reviewer, I opted for the pickled slices and drained them well and blotted them with a paper towel. Rather than individually fry them, I plopped them all in the batter and picked up three or four pieces, shaking of excess batter and frying them in a group. These turned out perfect! The beer batter is just right, not to heavy, not too puffy. This is a keeper. I'll probably use it for fried pickles, too.
I made these for a party and they were a hit. I did have to add a little more flour so the breading would stick to the vegetables. Oh by the way I used all different kinds of veggies but the Jalapeno were great. Deep frying seemed to take the bite out of the pepper.
We have a lot of jalapeno's in our garden and were looking for a recipe. My hubby came across this one. I do not particularly like jalapeno peppers but I agreed to try one...and another...long story short this is a perfect recipe! Crunchy, delicious...will definitely use it again. YUM
I'm giving this 5 stars only because I adapted the recipe, and I wanted to be nice to the person who posted this recipe. That said: We don't drink beer, so I used apple juice instead, but otherwise followed the recipe. They weren't great, but after reading other reviews, I think it was the recipe, not my change. They were kind of soggy. I had to add more flour to get the batter to stick at all. I did two methods of cutting the jalopenos. The first batch, I cut out all the seeds. These were not very hot. The second batch I left the seeds in, and they were so hot we could hardly eat them!
These were awesome!! Hubby was eating them faster than I could make them. Word to the weak - they are spicy! We served with salsa con queso dip. I used the leftover batter & fried up some green beans & broccoli. Delicious!! Because we cooked them after the jalapenos, the oil picked up a spicy flavor that carried over to the other veggies. Not sure why other reviewers were saying this was too runny of a batter, I thought it was perfect as is.
I made these before and enjoyed them. The ideas with melted cheese is good, but when I put these on the table everyone goes for the ranch dressing for a dip instead of the cheese. I also lice them long ways and call them Snake Fangs. But for the most part very similar in ingredients. Use a good Belgian Beer for a different flavor.
Ursula Blakely
Rating: 4 stars
03/26/2012
Very tasty. Easy to make and can definitely be addictive!
Overall these were good not great. The batter is pretty good. I had to fry mine at a higher temperature and a good deal longer, about 8 minutes. Otherwise the batter comes out doughy instead of crisp. Perhaps if I would have cut them into thinner slices it would have been better. Be sure to seed your peppers if you don't want them super hot. I ate about 25 of them last night and I'm regretting it today, big time.
I have always had issues frying things so I was cautious with this recipe. I have to say it was wonderful! a perfect breadding! I made jalapenos, pickles and onion rings with this batter. I stink at frying so i think I under cooked them but they were still great. If you arent the best at frying things, this is a really good batter to start off with!
Really good! One of my favorite appitizers at Chili's is the fried onion strings and jalapenos and I was looking to replicate that. Fresh jalapenos are so expensive at the store right now, so I opted to use the jarred ones. They came out great, but the pepper was a little softer than I would have liked. They still tasted awesome, though, and I can't wait to try this with fresh jalapenos because I know they are going to be AMAZING! Thanks for sharing. :)
Added shredded cheese (a mixture of sharp cheddar and pepper jack) to the batter. Offered topping/dipping choices of sour cream, bleu cheese dressing and ranch dressing. Insanely, ridiculously, addictively delicious!!!
I was out of beer, so I just dropped a handful of jalapeno slices (drained, from a jar) into egg and water. In a separate container, I shook them up in the flour and seasonings, then pan-fried till golden brown and crispy. We like to put them on burgers, in breakfast burritos, and regular burritos.
excellent recipe!My family loved it.I sliced mine long ways for easier handling. I couldnt get the batter to stick at first. My husband hit on a solution.If you wet the peppers and roll them in flour before dipping in the batter, it makes a crunchy,perfect crust.I used ranch for dipping, but plan to try the mayo, ketchup horseradish idea next time. What these appitizers lack in "prettiness" they more then make up for in flavor
sonicsarah
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2014
This was great! Followed the recipe to a T. The batter was the perfect consistency, not too thin, not too thick. Next time, I'm going to fry some regular bell pepper rings and some onion quarters to make onion petals. My husband and I both loved this batter!
I thought they were ok. I started off making this exactly as posted but as I cooked them I added more to the recipe because my husband and I felt there was something missing. I added more salt, garlic powder, I even added some corn meal and Panko breadcrumbs but it was still missing something. I will make this again so I can get it right but I think next time I'll use pickled jalapenos instead as seeing other reviewers seemed to like it that way.
great - there were just two of us and we ate enough jalapenos to feed an army! I used the ones out of a jar, patted them dry then put them directly into the batter. The batter was the perfect consistency and they came out great!
These little bite size snacks were great. Kids loved them, we served them with jalapeno cheese, they were gone in minutes. One suggestion I would recommend; coat them in flour first prior to the beer mixture. I dredge them in flour using a ziplock bag (much easier & less mess. If you like a thicker breading repeat process twice)
These were AWESOME! I made them for a snack for me and my husband and we both loved them! I agree with another reviewer...only use 1/2 cup of beer. 1 cup makes the batter way too runny. I used about 3/4 cup. Other than that these turned out great. I passed the recipe to all my friends and will definitely be making these again!
My family loved these, and they are a picky bunch! They were delicately crispy/crunchy. The batter was so good, I whipped up another batch and we fried fish and then pickle slices in it. We will definitely be using this one again!
The breading was a bit more like a tempura, it puffed up alot for me. I used less beer, as others suggested, and it still was quite thin and didn't stick well to the jalapenos. This is a good jumping off point - I will definitely seed the jalapenos next times, and use even less beer.
Made these to go with bacon wrapped deep fried hot dogs. They were wonderful even shared the recipe with my guests. I didnt have beer and used water instead and they still came out great. Next time I will use the beer.
These were the hit of the party! We made both slices and strips. The batter was a little bland but we just salted the jalapenos when they came out of the deep fryer. I will definately be making these again!
Just ok... Easy to make but other than the jalapeno there was no flavor. Also not sure if I should've seeded them or not. I didn't and they took longer than expected to cook all the way through. Thanks anyways....
These were really good...i LOVED the flavor of the batter...unfortunately, just too darn hot for me! Everyone who ate them, though, loved them! They were a big hit. I did have to add a lot more flour, though, to get this to actually stick to the pepper slices. Next time I'm going to use this same recipes for the jalapeno slices, but also use it for green tomato slices. I think it would be fantastic! Thanks for the great recipe!!!!!
I love jalapenos and spicy food, but this was over the top. I could hardly eat them and my boyfriend took one bite. I suggest taking the seeds out before battering them, that could have been the problem. The batter was pretty yummy though, as far as I could taste... my taste buds were shot after a few slices!
These were pretty good and a great way to use up some jalapeños from the garden. It made a lot of batter so I used the extra batter and some leftover mushrooms and they came out great. Next time I will try dredging them in flour first to get the batter to stick better.
These were ok. At first the batter was watery so I added some more flour and they were better but very HOT. I got on allrecipes again and read some reviews and took out the seeds like someone recommended. They were better then the first batch and instead of slicing them I halved them removed seeds and then battered them. Then I thought it needed cream cheese. So I added cream cheese on the half put it in the batter and then fried it. The end result was ok. I will keep looking for a good jalapeño recipe.
Sooooo good and easy to make. I try to remove a lot of the seeds first to make them less hot depending on where I'm taking them, but everyone loves them. I serve with a warm cheese sauce...also good with sour cream.
