Deep Fried Jalapeno Slices

These are addictively delicious. Spicy and sinful. Best if served with melted nacho cheese sauce.

Recipe by Micah Smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, salt, pepper, red chili powder, garlic powder, eggs, and beer together in a bowl.

  • In a deep fryer, or large pot heat oil to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Dip the sliced jalapenos in the batter. Place battered jalapenos in deep fryer. The jalapenos are fully cooked when they float to the surface of the oil. They should be golden brown and crispy. Enjoy!

Tips

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 747.8mg. Full Nutrition
