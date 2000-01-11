Apple Bread Pudding III

27 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 13
  • 3 1
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

Awesome bread pudding with fresh apples and cream! Best served hot with ice cream.

By Veroncia

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Peel, core and cube the apples.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly grease a 13x9 inch baking pan. Cover the bottom with half of the bread cubes and then sprinkle on half of the apples. Repeat with the remaining bread and apples.

  • In a large mixing bowl combine the eggs, cream, sugar, milk and cinnamon; beat well. Pour this mixture evenly over the bread cubes and apples.

  • Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 32.9mg; sodium 113.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022