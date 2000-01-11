Apple Bread Pudding III
Awesome bread pudding with fresh apples and cream! Best served hot with ice cream.
My grandmom used to make the best pudding I thought ever existed. When she left us the recipe was lost, but I think that this almost just like grandmoms. I do have to say that I did make double the liquids because other reviews stated it dried out and I am glad I did because it took almost all of it. I also added 2 teaspoons of vanilla. Grandmom used to say vanilla is the key to any recipe, and she was so correct! I also added 1 more apple to it. It was very moist and so delicious.
This recipe had a nice dense texture, but it was a little dry. The recipe says to pour the liquid mixture over the bread, but I ended up adding more cream and mixing it up to prevent over dryness. The apples gave it a good taste though.
This is a very good bread pudding. In response to some of the other reviews, I would like to point out that because the denseness and dryness of the bread used can vary so much, the quantity of milk for the recipe has to be adjusted. For example, I used dry crispy crust french bread, so I added 2 extra cups of milk to the recipe, letting the bread/milk mixture soak for a half hour before baking. The end result was great.
This bread pudding is REALLY GOOD! It has a wonderfully creamy texture, lots of taste. The apples add a real wholesome flavor and not only makes it seem that your eating something "Really Good", but also "Good for You"! I add a few raisins and sometimes a handful of nuts (almonds or walnuts). Great Hot or Cold!
good also made with applesauce instead of fresh apples; condiment with cold half-and-half
Very easy and yummy recipe. The apples are an added touch. I recommend this to anyone who's in a hurry and wants a great desert.
First try at bread pudding. Excellent recipe. I added a whiskey sauce for the topping.
I think I used too much bread, however I used this receipe to make a presentation in class and everyone loved it. My teacher said it was the best she had ever had. I had to keep adding cream and milk because I thought it was too dry. But, I did serve it warm with ice cream. So the presentation was a hit. Just be careful about the bread!
My family really enjoyed this dish. I did add one more apple and double the liquids to keep it from drying out. I also added 2 teaspoons of vanilla for some extra flavor and it turned out delicious.
Ive had bread pudding, and this is not my favorite, added much more liquid than reciepe called for , still on the dry side. I did use french bread , maybe that has something to do with it
Very tastey!! I added an extra egg and 1 cup of milk to make sure that most of the bread was soaked. The parts that weren't were nice and crunchy.
Delicious! A great way to use up old muffins or stale bread. I used two blueberry muffins and two slices of bread to get 4 cups of bread cubes and made a half batch. The original recipe calls for 3 eggs - I used two for the half batch since other reviews suggested that there wasn't enough liquid for the bread. I also added raisins and used fat free half and half. Poured half and half on it warm before serving - yum!
My Norwegian family calls this recipe Veiled Maiden
Some things just sound too good to be true. This recipe is one of those things. Halfway through I added more egg/cream/suggar because the bread was not at all covered. Unless you enjoy trying to fix recipes, I would suggest finding another one.
This recipe is really good. My whole family liked it. Especially the fact that it's not very fattening makes it better.
Used 3 apples, 1 whole can canned milk + regular milk, wheat bread, substituted 1 C Splenda for the sugar , added 2 t vanilla, topped with small pats of butter substitute. Turns out a nurishing winner.
Very simple yet delicious! The only thing is that there seem to be not enough milk/egg mixture to cover the all the bread, so I added a little bit of milk and H&H until just about enough. I've tried this recipe twice and used granny smith and gala apples. I also added raisins, and sprinkled some sliced almonds on top of the pudding. It turned out great! I received many compliments from people for this.
The top was a bit drier than I prefer, but the addition of the apples is wonderful. I used cinnamon-raisin bread---yum.
LOVED IT. YOU CAN'T GO WRONG.
Not much of pudding. These reiews are ment to be helpful so here goes. It had way to much bread and not enough goo. Seemed more like a soggy cinnomon bread than a puddng. Definatly needs more goo to make it more custard like.
I used Hawaiian bread that had maple sweetness. WE used 1 1/2 pounds or about 12 cups of bread cubes. In reference to the milk, I think the recepi is wrong I put 2 coups of milk and 4 eggs instead of 3. The rest we followed the recipe. We had to bake for 45 minutes since we had more milk. We served hot and added Bayle's. It was delicious
I am not a fan of bread pudding but my husband is so I needed a recipe and this sounded good. I didn't have any half and half cream in the house so I used Caramel flavored Coffeemate. I am now a huge fan of bread pudding. It was delicious! I think at Christmas I will try Irish Cream flavored Coffeemate. Thanks for the recipe. It is now in my recipe box.
Definitely add 1 more egg aND another cup of milk or half and hahalf.
Really Yummy. I did all the usual--cutting back on sugar and cream, doubling the apples, using brown instead of white sugar--and it was still delicious.
