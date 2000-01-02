Creamy Dill Dipping Sauce

A tasty creamy dill dipping sauce.

By Jackie

prep:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 5 servings
5
  • In a small mixing bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, dill, lemon juice, and salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours before serving.

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 75.6mg. Full Nutrition
