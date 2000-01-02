Creamy Dill Dipping Sauce
A tasty creamy dill dipping sauce.
I've been trying to recreate a dill dip that I purchased at an Interation Bazaar thats held here in Germany on our Air Force Base and have yet to do it...untill I found THIS recipe! Not only did it satisfy my craving for a good dill dip.. this one is BETTER. I added 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder just to give it that *extra* kick. I really think that the key to this dip is letting it sit at LEAST 3-4 hours. I tasted it right after I made it and it was good...but after I let it sit, it was amazing. I'm ashamed to say I ate all of it with a bag of pretzles for dinner, LOL!Read More
This was not a good recipe as is. I had to add more seasonings and dill to get some flavor. It had too strong of a sour cream taste, like a flavored sour cream. It wasn't so tasty.Read More
I used 2 tsp dried dill since i didn't have fresh dill on hand. I tasted it when I mixed all the ingredients together and I thought I wouldn't like it, but once refrigerated, all the tastes blend perfectly well. You really have to refrigerate it first. Guests liked it too!!
I LOVE it - even BEFORE letting it sit for a few hours in the refrigerator. I didn't have any fresh dill on hand, so I used 2 tsp of dried dill weed instead. I also took another reviewers tip and used 1/2 tsp of garlic powder which really made quite a difference in giving a little something more. Excellent recipe!! I'm just waiting for my husband to wake up from a nap so he can try it for himself!
This recipe is good on fish (cod, snapper, etc)and I have even used it on pork chops. I bake both types of "meat" in the oven in a shallow dish. Just spread it on fish at the beginning of the cooking process or on pork half way through, after you flip it. Would probably work on chicken, too, just like the pork.
I used reduced fat sour cream/mayonnaise. I made no other changes. Very "dill-y" which I really liked. NOTE: The longer this dip sits, the better it is.
This is a very good, simple sauce. It is excellent with salmon and tuna, as well as vegetables. I served it with salmon and steamed asparagus. It's light and flavorful. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a very easy and simple recipe, and it tastes great! I didn't have any fresh dill, so I used the dried kind, except I halved the amount called for. I tasted it right after I mixed it and could only taste the sour cream, but after I let it sit over night it was awesome! So much flavor! I brought it to a dinner party and the kids only wanted to eat the dip off their carrots, rather than bite into them as well! I will definitely be using this recipe again when I have a dinner party.
OMG...this was good AND I used dried dill. I can't wait to use fresh.
Very quick and easy to make. I made Fast Salmon Patties from this site and served with this dipping sauce. Just perfect. I did substitute the fresh dill with dried dill -- Sub 2 tsp. dried for the 2 TBSP fresh. Let the flavors blend for a bit in the fridge to get the best taste.
Perfect dip for summer veggies - even to put on hamburgers. I used quite a bit more lemon juice - probably 1- 1 1/2 tbs. I also added half of a cucumber, shredded and squeezed dry. Delicious!
The longer it sits in the fridge the better it tastes. I made it the evening before the party, and after letting it chill for a couple of hours, I tasted it, and it was ok...but by the next day it was much better and a huge hit!
Nothing exotic, unusual or involved with this recipe but maybe that's why it's SO good and so versatile as well. Dried dillweed certainly would have worked, but it's worth making a point to use the fresh dill if possible. What I liked best about this, beyond its versatility, is that the mayonnaise was low-key. I brought it to room temperature to serve with crab cakes and I already have a couple of other plans for the leftovers. Thinned out with some buttermilk it will make a wonderful Buttermilk Ranch salad dressing. On it's own, it will be a great dip for raw vegetables (and Ruffles).
This was a great recipe! I didnt have fresh dill, so I used 2 tsp Dillweed. I took other reviewer's advice by adding the 1/2 tsp of garlic power and then i added some minced garlic and it came out perfect! :) definately put in the fridge for a bit before serving. I recommend you make the dip first, put it in the fridge and while its in the fridge, cut up the vegetables. Hope I helped!
Very good sauce. I cut the recipe in half and used it to top Garlic and Ranch Turkey burgers from this site.
So simple to make! I had a food "emergency" because I had chips and no dip! I used a sour cream made of tofu and it was very good. Wonderful with veggies!
LOVED IT! I did add garlic powder and used dried dill because that is what I had. Amazing on tilapia, salmon and even potatoes. Thanks!!
We used to just mix a bunch of dill in with just mayo and let it sit in the fridge for a while, but that is just too fattening! I'm on Weight Watchers so I used light sour cream and regular mayo. It turns out to 1 point/Tbsp. This recipe is great with salmon patties and I will it from now on.
There was a store which is now closed, it made dill dip just like this! I am glad to have a recipe that takes only 2 mins to put together. The hour of refrigeration is to help the flavor come out, but the consistancy is perfect immediately. Easy and Yummy.
Really good. Tasted just right. Had it over grilled salmon.
This is excellent on fish. The only thing I add to it is a touch of garlic powder.
Excellent! I served this on falafel tonight and it was delicious. I added some minced bottled garlic and used dried dill weed. Yum!
This is our favorite dill sauce recipe and the only one I use anymore - have thrown all the rest away! The simplicity of this sauce allows the flavors of what you are serving it with to shine through which is exactly what a sauce SHOULD do! So many other sauces are heavy and overpowering but this is perfection. We enjoy this most with smoked salmon. I always use fresh lemon juice whenever it is called for - I find it makes a huge difference.
I make this all the time for salmon patties and fillets. It is a great recipe - it's a little tangy and complements the fish nicely!
Made this last night to go with veggies and it was wonderful. Guests cleaned it out!
Great sauce, excellent with fish or crabcakes
I followed the recipe as written except I omitted the salt and used fat free sour cream. This tastes great! I served it with pan seared tilapia, and the next day I used it as a dressing for sandwiches at lunch. I would definitely make this again!
Good! I added 1 tsp sugar and some chopped red onion to make a more tzaziki-like flavor as I found it slightly plain.
Simple to make and freakin awsome!
Good stuff.
Awesome recipe! I used Greek yogurt in place of the sour cream to save a few calories. I also used 2 tsp dried dill although I bet it would be even more flavorful with fresh! As per other reviews, I added 1/2 tsp of garlic powder and after mixing it all together, put in refrigerator for three or more hours to allow the flavors to blend. Yum! This was great with salmon, but I will also try it with crab cakes, tuna and as a dip for vegetables since it is easier, cheaper and healthier than ranch dip. The possibilities are endless with this recipe, maybe even on beef or turkey burgers in place of plain mayo!
I've been looking for a recipe that my kids will eat with fresh veggies. This is the one. My kids won't eat mayo so I used sour cream for the whole recipe. It had a lot of flavor right after mixing it and was even better have refrigerating it over night.
Very good. I used WAY more dill because I like it so much (almost 1/2 a cup) ..My guests loved the dip too!
I too thought it needed alittle garlic, which I added. Overall it was a good dressing for the salmon I baked. After tasting it with the garlic addition I also added minced green onion, onion powder and cilantro, husband loved it! Thanks for the ideas!
One of my favorite dips- so good with veggies, chicken, even on top of toasted rustic bread. I made one batch (w/ the suggested garlic powder addition), ate it all, then immediately went to the store a couple days later to get more dill to make again. It's that good.
Wonderful! Try this easy recipe--it's delicious and a snap to make. I doubled it and added extra dill. Perfect as the dip in my veggie tray. Low carb, fresh and sooo good. Thank you for sharing!
Yummy :) Satisfied my pregnancy sour cream craving!
This recipe is a base that I have been using for quite some time. I nearly always add a few pinches of garlic powder. A couple recent expansions have been adding 3 tbsp of honey and some celery salt. was nice. I've also made spicy style with adding 2 tbsp of hot sauce, and a pinch of cayenne, paprika and subtracted the dill. The very best however was the bacon ranch dressing... take out the dill, add a pinch of paprika, two pieces of minced chopped bacon and I poured the bacon fat right into the mix. I know sounds like a heart attack, but put that over some grilled chicken on some heated up pita bread with fresh veggies was quick, cheap and insanely good.
All my guests loved it but I didn't think it was flavorful enough, even after one night in the fridge. I like the vegetable dip on this site better.
Loved it! I did not want a dip that tasted too much like mayo. This one is creamy, and still retains the tang of the sour cream that I love. If you like dip, double the recipe!
Easy to make and very delicious. An excellent complement with fish.
GREAT stuff! Used dried dill weed b/c that's all I had on hand. Husband and I loved it, and made another batch the next day! Wouldn't change a thing!
So quick and easy! Tastes delicious!
I used more fresh dill than orignally called for and fat-free sour cream, light mayo and a few dashes of onion powder. Added a dallop of this sauce to some cedar smoked salmon..DELICIOUS & healthy compliment! Perfect for my diabetic mother.
Excellent. Served this with salmon patties from this site. I'm sure this will be great with veggies, too.
Delicious with salmon and VERY quick and easy to whip up. It's one of my favorite sauces, so much so that I've thought about pairing it with other meats.
Awesome and easy!
We make this so often, we don't even measure anymore. We just mix and taste and add if needed! While it does make a great dip for veggies, it's even better with hawaiian bread! We hollow out the center of one of the round loafs and fill it with this dip. Then we cube what we pulled from the center and serve the pieces along side.
Great! A little thick for topping on salmon, but a wonderful dip. I added garlic powder and chili powder to give it a little more spice.
Awesome recipe. It has a short ingredient list, and is quick to prepare. I only had dried dill so I used 1 Tbsp. This is now my go to recipe for dill dip.
This is a very fresh & light tasting dip. It is a perfect traditional dill dip recipe which I did not see any need to alter. I tested it on multi-grain tortillas but am planning on serving it as a dipping sauce for Greek potatoes & souvlaki in place of tiziki.
Great! Low fat Miracle Whip and sour cream worked fine. . .even refrigerated overnight.
very good and easy to make
Oh, my heavens!!! This is delicious. I had bought fresh dill & wanted to do something with it besides potato salad & I can say I am addicted to this. I used light sour cream & light mayo. I plan to try it with fat free just to compare. This is good on almost everything.
This is a good basic recipe. I added some Grey Poupon Dijon mustard and some garlic powder to use with salmon. YUMMMMM!!!
Very good. With the addition of 1/2 tsp onion powder and 1/2 tsp seasoning salt it was closer to a 5 star. Very good as is tho. Make sure to let sit a few hours
No changes. Excellent dip
I used to work at a country club, they made lemon fried zucchini, the lemon was more in the sauce then the coating. This sauce is fantastic for grilled or fried zukes. It does have to set for the flavors to meld and dried dill does work if you don't have fresh. Family loved it
excellent, used it as a dipping sauce for salmon patties
Always liking a sour cream based dip, was eager to try this dill sauce. Couldn't find fresh dill in my local supermarket, so had to settle for dill weed. Added some garlic powder as suggested, and that touch definitely adds a nice FINISH. Haven't had the chance to pair this with Grandma's Salmon cakes, which was the reason for making this. Also, this dill sauce would pair wonderfully with fresh veggies. Cutting out junk from my diet and concentrating on REAL FOOD. Allrecipes, you ROCK!
Yummy, even better with some garlic powder. Best after it has set in the fridge over night.
Followed the recipe to the T, ate it on fish tacos and salmon cakes so far, going to try it out on salmon tonight. Great seafood sauce, we love it.
This was okay, it seemed too soupy. I guess I'm used to my old recipe with sour cream, cream cheese and mayo with certain spices.
just ok, but quick
3.3.18 Out of mayo, but I found some Miracle Whip in the back of the fridge, so I used it.. Unfortunately, it dominated the flavor of the dip...my Bad! In spite of that, it still tasted pretty darn good. In the future, I definitely will use mayo, as written in the recipe.
Really good dipping sauce! I used 1 tablespoon of dried dill, but left everything else the same. It's definitely better after it sets for awhile. I served it over some salmon patties I had made for dinner. Yum! Will definitely be making again!
Oh wow!!! This was so yummy! And I haven't even let it refrigerate yet. I added the garlic powder from one of the above posts and followed the rest of the directions. Can't wait to put this on my salmon patties!
This turned out really good, was a big hit for a dinner party I had, served it with raw veggies and it was all devoured.
I made this dip to go with pieces of pumpernickel bread. My kids and I loved it!! You definitely need to like dill as the flavor is quite strong even if you use dried dill and use half the amount in place of the fresh dill. I imagine you could substitute other flavors for the dill if you don't like dill. I will definitely make this again.
Wonderful!
so easy and it turned out so well!
I added more dill and let it cool for about 24 hours before serving. Great with fresh, raw veggies as s dip
It was a little plain for my taste, so i added garlic and a little worchester sauce. this recipe is perfect for customize to tastes, especially with picky eatters. You can add onions or some smoked salmon for a little flare.
Perfect dilly taste without overpowering the mayo or sour cream. 100% recommended!!
This sauce is delish. I used dried dill, which I grew over the summer. 1 tsp is all you need. It goes great with the Salmon Croquettes from this site. Thanks for the recipe.
Something missing to the flavor
Great dipping sauce for veggies, chips, or crackers! I followed the recipe (except used dried dill weed) and added just a little seasoning salt. It turned out great, and is on its way to my dad's 92nd birthday party today.
Sooo good! I followed the recipe as is and it's amazing. Used fresh dill out of the garden too.
Delicious, quick, and easy. Loved it!
I’ve made better. It’s okay. Surely not my first choice. I thought I would like it because of the sour cream but nope.
Soooo good. I like dill so I added extra. It was excellent with french fries!
This was really, really bland even after I added minced garlic, garlic salt and minced onion to the mix. I made it for Christmas to dip veggies in and nobody ate it. I will try a different recipe next time. Sorry.
Awesome made as-is and used as a a dressing on sliced cukes!
I didn't even know dill dipping sauce existed till I went to the bread store one day and they had this set out on the counter with dried bread for customers to try . Well I loved it so much I bought 2 4 oz containers of it at $4.00 bucks for each container . To me it was very expensive but I took it to a Christmas party with friends and they had never tried it before either .They loved it too . Well needless to say I wasn't going to spend that kind of money anymore so I came here and found the recipe . It's ever bit as good as what I tried in the store if not better . Now after searching for cold pasta salads here on this site and reading what everyone uses as their dressing I'm going to use this dipping sauce instead . I know what I'm going to add to my own pasta salad now , using some of the ideas from the different recipes I liked to customize my own tastes . Thanks to everyone because I'll be using an ingredient or 2 from most of you who shared yours .
I thought this was good, but not exceptional. My search for the greatest veggie drip ever continues...!
Awesome sauce ! (See what I did there? Okay moving on...) My husband and I usually go for wings and he got hooked on the dill sauce at the restaurant for his fries. We missed a wings night so I made them at home - this dill sauce worked out perfectly for the wings and fries both! As per other comments, if you leave it in the fridge at least 3+ hours it tastes better - I used some extra the next day on salmon and it was great!
I love this recipe, easy to make and easier to eat! For a little different twist add a mint leaf to the dill when you chop it, it adds a very pleasant surprise for those who don't know it's in there!
Delicious! I doubled the recipe and added 3 cloves of finely chopped garlic to give it a kick. I didn't measure the lemon but squeezed it in until it tasted nice and bright. Lovely recipe, and it came together in about 5 minutes!
I made it as written. It is best if made the day before so the dill flavor comes through. I put on salmon. Very nice.
This was a perfect simple fresh vegetable dip for a guest who was allergic to onion and garlic and actually was preferred by the other guests too.
Used fat free sour cream and less mayo-- mainly because my diet just screamed, "No" at the thought. :) Still very good with my veggies.
I make one very similar to this except it calls for 3 dashes of hot sauce. Nice!
This is a great veggie dip that the family loves! Easy to make as well!
I make the same dip but I use the dried dill and I add horseradish (or horseradish sauce). It is delicious!!!
Will make again, added more dill, touch of garlic powder, alot of fresh squeezed lemon. very good with sweet chili hot wings.
This is by far the best dip I have ever made. It was so good and it goes very well with spinach balls
my husband and I loved this recipe. I doubled the recipe and added fresh garlic. It was great with fresh tilapia fish and we used the left over sauce with french fries the next day. I will make this again in the future.
