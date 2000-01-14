Best Fried Green Tomatoes

I have made green tomatoes a few times in the past and always come away with a soggy, greasy mess, so this recipe was a great change. The tomatoes were crisp and light and really easy to make, although our fingers did get really gummy and there was a bit of a mess on the table. I baked them rather than frying just to try and they were perfect, crunchy on the outside, tender on the end side and not at all greasy! I am giving this four stars, though, because we did think the batter was pretty bland. I added garlic powder, onion salt, and italian herbs to the cornmeal bread crumb mixture, and in the last batch we made, I als put a few shakes of hot sauce into the egg mix, but it still needed something else. I will have to play around with the seasonings, but other than that, this was a great recipe.