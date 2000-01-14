Best Fried Green Tomatoes

You can also fry up red tomatoes with this recipe but make sure they are not over ripe or they will be mushy. Serve these fried green tomatoes outside with a glass of iced tea one summer night and enjoy the sunset with someone you love.

Recipe Summary

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice tomatoes 1/2 inch thick. Discard the ends.

  • Whisk eggs and milk together in a medium-size bowl. Scoop flour onto a plate. Mix cornmeal, bread crumbs and salt and pepper on another plate. Dip tomatoes into flour to coat. Then dip the tomatoes into milk and egg mixture. Dredge in breadcrumbs to completely coat.

  • In a large skillet, pour vegetable oil (enough so that there is 1/2 inch of oil in the pan) and heat over a medium heat. Place tomatoes into the frying pan in batches of 4 or 5, depending on the size of your skillet. Do not crowd the tomatoes, they should not touch each other. When the tomatoes are browned, flip and fry them on the other side. Drain them on paper towels.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
510 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 56.3g; fat 27g; cholesterol 95.4mg; sodium 1136mg. Full Nutrition
