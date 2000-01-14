You can also fry up red tomatoes with this recipe but make sure they are not over ripe or they will be mushy. Serve these fried green tomatoes outside with a glass of iced tea one summer night and enjoy the sunset with someone you love.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
510 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 56.3g; fat 27g; cholesterol 95.4mg; sodium 1136mg. Full Nutrition
These were the BEST fried green tomatoes I've ever had in my entire life. I followed the directions EXACTLY and they couldn't have been any better. The batter stuck perfectly, and held up really well. This was my first time making these myself, and I had NO problem whatsoever - in fact, I had NEVER even friend anything before and I STILL had no problems. For all you "first time fryers" my sister gave me this tip: to tell when the oil is hot enough, dip a wooden spoon into the oil and look to see if bubbles form around it. If bubbles form, your oil is ready to fry in.
The directions to cut the tomatoes so thick is definitely wrong in my opinion. I find they will not get done or tender when cut so thick! I've been cooking for 54 plus years, but am still willing to learn. I now cut mine very thin (about 1/8th inch), salt and pepper them and simply flour them in SELF-RISING FLOUR and fry them in very hot Peanut oil -- A few at the time and very quickly. They are great and CRISPY!!! Drain them on several UNCOATED (cheap) paper plates.
09/27/2002
Having lived in North Carolina for the last 16 years, I've had these tomatoes in various southern restaurants. This recipe was great in flavor, but I wasn't crazy about the texture. After the first batch, I made some changes and found them to be exactly what I was looking for. The flour made the breading too soft. I reduced the flour by 1/2 cup, which made equal parts flour, cornmeal, and breadcrumbs. This gave the tomatoes the crispness that they needed. Again, the flavor was great! I received many compliments and will continue to use this recipe. Thanks!!
Made this for my husbands birthday in April. He is from the South we live on the West Coast and he thought they were great. I served them with a dip made out of dijon mustard, a bit of mayonaise, some horseraddish and a dash of red wine vinnegar. The were even good cold as leftovers the next day.
11/06/2001
I was having a tough time with the ingredients sticking to the tomato. I tried again using only egg, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper and when cooked the tomatoes was fully coated and delicious
We loved them! I used egg & fat-free buttermilk to dip and added cayenne to my corn meal mixture. When I turned them over to cook on the second side, I added fresh Parmesan cheese to the cooked side.
08/04/2002
Fried Green Tomatoes have long been a family favorite. But these are incredible. We have never tasted anything soooo goooood!! We made the sauce the one lady recommended and I just can't say enough about them. This recipe will be handed down for years to come.
I sliced the tomatoes 1/4 inch thick. I decreased the flour to 1/2 cup and mixed it with the cornmeal and bread crumbs (I used Panko). I also added to the flour: 1/8 teaspoon cayenne, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/2 teaspoon onion powder. I dipped the tomato in the flour mixture, then the egg mixture, and then the flour mixture again. There was only enough flour mixture for ONE tomato (6 slices) and way too much egg mixture left over. Next time I will double the flour mixture and half the egg mixture. A bit on the salty side...and I am a salt LOVER. Next time I will decrease the salt to one teaspoon. Otherwise, very crispy and tasty! I dipped mine in blue cheese dressing...YUM!
Oven fry by using a spraying veg. oil and baking at 400 for 45 mins, flipping them half way through. This recipe is really good and authentic just as written. (I live in Alabama!) This is the recipe I follow except I let my tomato slices marinade in buttermilk for a couple mins and omit the eggs entirely. Tip: Replacing the bread crumbs with panko bread crumbs or using all panko to batter in makes for incredible fried green tomatoes.
This is an excellent recipe that I've used several times. This recipe (and many others) recommends slicing the tomatoes and discarding the ends. This is because the breading does not stick to the shiny smooth tomato skin on the ends. Green tomatoes are not always easy to come by, and I hate wasting food. I roughen the ends with a cheese grater and the breading sticks just fine. In fact, my wife says the end pieces have more flavor, like the end cut on a roast.
Almost identical to the ones at the "Irondale Cafe" formerly the whistle stop from the movie "Fried Green Tomatoes" I live not far from there. A trick they tole me was to drain them in a colander standing up instead of laying down, and they will stay crisper longer.
Wow! These are great! I never had fried green tomatoes before, but after watching the movie (again :) I had to give them a shot. Very delicious! I changed it up a little by frying in bacon grease instead of oil - enough to cover the bottom of the skillet and come up 1/4" or so was plenty. The best part of this recipe is the coating technique: wet (tomatoes) into dry (flour) into wet (egg/milk mixture) into dry (cornmeal mixture) Worked like a charm! I was totally impressed with how well the coating adhered to the mater slices. YUM! Thanks, Diana!!
I love these cooked very crispy; tomatoes can be either true green or slighty-ripe red. Cornmeal is the key. In these broadened days, substitue Panko (Japanese style chunkier blend) crumbs for traditional bread crumbs, and use cornmeal not only with the first dredge but the last one as well. Follow the path: seasoned flour (add the cornmeal), egg/milk mixture, seasoned panko crumbs (add cornmeal again). I really hate the smell of hot oil/frying, so I don't "bathe" foods in inches of oil...at most, use about a 1/4 to 1/2 inch, make it HOT, and get it out of your kitchen asap once you're done with the tomatoes. (I'm not from the South where frying is more common; I often use an electric skillet in my garage so the oil smell doesn't settle in the house. But Lord knows I love fried foods!) Great side dish - and one contributor added a dipping sauce I think is great: mayo, dijon, horseradish and a bit of red wine vinegar....good stuff.
Wow! I made this recipe with red tomatoes because a few under ripe red one were all I had on hand. I substituted Panko bread crumbs but the rest of the recipe did as directed. It was absolutely delicious. I have posted photos. Thank you for this recipe, it was easy to make, the coating adhered well. I will be making them often!
Just fried our first green tomatoes..this recipe is fabulous!! I didn't make them as thick and they were crispy..had a homemade mustard dip and homemade ranch dressing with them..I will be making these over and over again..thanks so much for sharing
WOW! I never anticipated that these would taste so good! My mother-in-law, who has tasted just about every fried green tomato the south has to offer said these were by far the best she's ever tasted! I took advise from a few reviews, and adjusted it as so- I used italian bread crumbs instead of regular, I just used egg whites, and sprinkled the tomatoes with romano cheese and cayenne pepper while frying them. Absolute perfection! Thank-you for this recipe!
I have made green tomatoes a few times in the past and always come away with a soggy, greasy mess, so this recipe was a great change. The tomatoes were crisp and light and really easy to make, although our fingers did get really gummy and there was a bit of a mess on the table. I baked them rather than frying just to try and they were perfect, crunchy on the outside, tender on the end side and not at all greasy! I am giving this four stars, though, because we did think the batter was pretty bland. I added garlic powder, onion salt, and italian herbs to the cornmeal bread crumb mixture, and in the last batch we made, I als put a few shakes of hot sauce into the egg mix, but it still needed something else. I will have to play around with the seasonings, but other than that, this was a great recipe.
This is my new go to recipe for friend green tomatoes! I have tried quite a few recipes with mediocre results. The crumbs held on so well and the tomatoes were perfectly cooked. I did make a mock buttermilk out of convenience and it worked fine. I also followed others suggestions and cut the tomatoes smaller, or about a 1/4", and I used half the amount of flour and it ended up being the perfect amount with no waste. I didn't use the full amount of oil. I heated about 1/4 inch of oil in a non-stick pan on medium and it worked great. Thank you, and I look forward to making this again next year before some of my tomatoes turn red.
I have to say I have never had fried green tomatoes as good as these...the picture is just what they look like and they taste as good as they look. The only changes I made was I cut the tomatoes about an hour before cooking and sprinkled salt on one side of them (to extract the moisture out of them which makes the breading stick better) and after I cooked them I sprinkled with fresh grated parmesan cheese. I also made sure the oil was very hot-cooked on medium high heat. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly and they were awesome. Will definetley make these the same way again and again!! If you haven't tried these your missing out. Thank you so much for sharing such a great recipe!!!
This recipe is much like the one my mother always used, except she used firm red, rather than green tomatoes. When the tomatoes were done, she put them on a warming tray and added a cup of milk to the remains in the frying pan, flour to thicken and salt and pepper to taste. This makes a wonderful gravy for the tomatoes. The gravy ingredients can be adjusted depending on the number of tomatoes.
Sounds delicious but I make mine different. I mix flour, cornmeal, eggs,milk, salt & pepper together & make a batter. I slice the tomatoes the same thickness & salt them 1st & let set 20 min. It takes some of the bitterness out of them & draws out the liquid. Pour off any liquid & dip in batter & fry in hot oil or bacon grease. They are very good!
My first time making this recipe, I followed it to the letter and the tomatoes were quite good. The second time, I made the following additions/changes and the results were excellent: I used panko bread crumbs; seasoned all breading components (flour, egg mixture and coating) with salt, pepper and a pinch of seasoning blend (I used my own, similar to Emeril's "BAM"); and I shallow-fried in 1 1/2 cups of vegetable oil instead of deep frying. I served the crispy tomatoes with a spicy buttermilk ranch dipping sauce.
Excellent. Used on green tomatoes, yellow squash, cucumbers, and mushrooms with great success. Keep the basic process/ingredients but feel free to change up the seasonings - use Cajun, or Old Bay, or Italian, or whatever you like. Nice crunchy breading but not too heavy.
My husband had never heard of them, but he ate three or four fried slices before I had to pull them away from him. The greeness is important, the tomatoes must be almost pinking up with the inside juicy already. Too unripe, and they are bitter and give you a tummyache!
This was s great recipe! I omitted the cornmeal and salt and used Italian breadcrumbs. I also added a package of Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch dressing mix to the breadcrumbs for a little more flavor and it did not disappoint. it was very tasty..will be making this again :)
Salt the slices and rack them to drip on paper towel (or lay on paper towel) to remove some of the moisture and bitterness. Allow a pelicle to form before coating with the egg. Then dredge and recoat with breading mixture. These can be preped and frozen on cookie sheets, bagged up and fried from the freezer which gives the best sealed breading of all!
These are good!!I made them just as the recipe calls for the first time, I made them again with the advice of a local restaurant and used finely crushed saltine cracker crumbs instead of corn meal and bread crumbs. I added a dash of garlic powder to taste and the 2nd time around, they were awesome :) Good way to use up those tomatoes from the garden. I made a cajun mayo based dipping sauce to go with them.
Well this was my first time making Fried Green Tomatoes and I have to say I was impressed! Well written instructions. I followed the recipe exactly using Italian bread crumbs (what I had on hand) a cast iron skillet for frying. I ate these with a bowl of chilli and enjoyed a nice cold beer! Will definitely makes these again! Ohhh.....and if you haven't seen the movie you should watch it.....FANTASTIC!!!!
This was great. I added granulated garlic & onion to the flour along with a pinch of cayenne. I only used egg whites and used heavy cream instead of milk to help the corm meal stick. I used 3/4 cup of corn meal and 1/4 cup of panko. The suggested sauce by another review was great. 1 cup mayo, 1 T dijon, 2t red wine vinegar, 2 T horseradish (I added cilantro & red onion too). After the tomato is cooled slightly I top it with lump crab meat, drizzle the sauce over it sprinkled with diced sweet red pepper. YUM! I will be serving these at my restaurant as next week appetizer special. Thanks Diana!
Made this just the other night as I pulled all the remaining tomatoes from the vine. I made it as the recipe called for except I fried them in olive oil and cut back on the flour to 1/2 cup and it was plenty. They were crispy on the outside and just done on the inside. Great recipe....I think I ate too many and so did my husband. Thanks!
Crispy and delicious. This was my first attempt at fried green tomatoes and I was very pleased with myself! No fail recipe. Also, I fried up some dill pickle chips with the lefrover crumb coating...just yummy!
Yum! This was great! I've never had these before, but have always wanted to try Fried Green Tomatoes (after seeing the movie, naturally). The only thing that I did differently from the recipe was to use seasoned breadcrumbs, and substitute buttermilk for the milk (because that sounded good to me!).
This makes the perfect breading! It stays together and browns beautifully with a delicious crunchy texture. I used panko for the breadcrumbs, and we sliced green tomatoes and eggplant. Both fried perfectly in canola oil. This is now our breading for fried treats.
This recipe was great! I added a little more salt after frying because the flavor was lacking a little but all in all- a great recipe! Oh, and I used fresh, firm red tomatoes from the farmer's market and it still turned out yummy!
These were awesome! My boyfriend, who crinkled up his nose and said "I hate fried green tomatoes" as I was preparing them, practically inhaled them when I served them with chicken and mashed potatoes! I took the advice of a few of the others who rated this recipe, and added more seasoning to the breadcrumb mix.
07/26/2003
One of the best fried green tomato recipes that I have tried! Thanks!
Excellent recipe! Next time I will double the pepper (used coarse pepper) and slice the tomatoes 1/4 inch instead of 1/2 inch. I used bags for the flour and cornmeal mixture. I found floating the slices in the egg mixture and then gently turning them over works better than trying to dunk them. If you like yours more crispy try first sprinkling them with salt and wrapping them up in a paper towel for 15 minutes... it leaches off a lot of moisture.
These are the best fried tomatoes I've ever had! Wow! I had no trouble with the batter like some reviewers. I did add red pepper flakes for some heat and took Milon's suggestion for the dijon sauce. These were just terrific! They were even good cold the next day. I can't stop thinking about them!
OMG, these are fantastic!! I made these using some unripe Roma's in my garden and we used crushed saltine's instead of cornmeal. They were really, truly OUT OF THIS WORLD! We made a little relish I guess you could call it of diced ripe tomatoes and orange bellpepper with finely diced jalapeno and a splash of cider vinegar with salt. It was an addictive combination.
Wonderful, easy recipe. I've tried making FGT several times, but never by a recipe, but i found some perfect tomatoes in the farmers yesterday and knew i had to come here and find a good recipe, well this was it!! Didn't change much about the recipe except for adding 1/2 parmesan/romano to the breading portion of the recipe. They were fantastic, my fiance said he'd help with the frying, he sure did, taking them from the fryer to his belly! I only bought 2 large tomatoes so we didn't have much, but i will surely be getting more tomatoes this week, fantastic! Sprinkled with Garlic pepper grinder when first removed from the oil, besides that, nothing needed to be adjusted, just YUM!!
Loved this recipe. I have never tried this or made it before and had some huge tomatoes in the garden theat would not turn red so I tried this out. I made the pre-mentioned dip to go with it to. Perfect.
These were delicious! I added S&P to the tomatoes first then added more to the flour. I've had issues with bland tomatoes in the past but these didn't have that problem.
10/14/2002
I had never had fgt before. I picked tomatoes from my garden for this recipe. I used parmesain bread crumbs. I wasn't expecting them to be that good, but when I tasted them, they were delicous! I also fried up some pumpkin blossoms this way but the tomatoes were better. I will make this again!
Mmmmmmm yummy! Made these again today; skipped the corn meal and used panko bread crumbs so I still got the crunch I was looking for!.. Awesome!.. If you are skeptical and think these sound weird but like other fried veggies like zucchini or tempura you will most likely love these!.. :) I find the green tomatoes that are fully grown but still green are the juciest and best flavor!
Crispy and delicious! I followed this recipe as written, but only used enough oil to pan fry--no where near a quart. They turned out better than I remember my mom making. I don't think it matters how green the tomatoes are. Mine were as green as green could be and they turned out great. Thanks!
Really yummy! realized I had no eggs (yikes!) at the last minute so substituted just whites, and it was still yummy. Added a little bacon grease to the second batch, but couldn't tell a difference. Served with several sauces/sides for dipping that people could mix and match. 1. Fresh lemon wedges 2. Tabasco 3. Old bay for dipping 4. Sauce of mayo, pickle relish, dijon mustard, lemon, tabasco and garlic powder YUM!
Just like you would get in a restaurant. I didn't add quite as many breadcrumbs as stated in the recipe and did add a little garlic powder and cayenne for extra zip. We will make these again and again.
I cut the tomatoes thinner (about 1/4 inch), as the 1/2 inch thick maters were too thick for me. Instead of bread crumbs, I mix self-rising flour with the corn meal and add plenty of seasoning salt, pepper, and a bit of cayenne. I fry them up in about 1/4 inch of oil. Salt after the last flip, while the oil is still glistening. These are great when well salted and/or with some chipotle ranch. Yum! Thanks for the recipe.
My Gosh! I have never had fried green tomatoes, let alone made them, and decided to now since I had some under ripe tomatoes in my garden. They are fantastic! I will definitely be making these again, and I'm from New York! Five stars!
Those aren't green tomatoes in the video, the recipe appears to be for tomatillas which are more close to gooseberries than tomatoes. As someone pointed out they are cut too thick for actual green tomatoes. The recipe is very basic. Not even buttermilk instead of milk, no real spices, no justification for kosher salt. -Wow!
WOW! I made these with red tomatoes and my family thought they were GREAT!!! I was skeptical since I don't care much for tomatoes but I even thought they were fantastic! Great recipe will definetely be making these often!
Great! We did follow a tip from Paula Dean... cut the tomatoes and put them in a strainer with salt on them, let them sit for a half hour. We did do some this way and some just cut and breaded. The salted toms were the bomb! Loved them with some ranch dressing!
I used buttermilk in place of milk,seasoned Italian breadcrumbs, added ground thyme to the mixture and fried zucchini in addition to the tomatoes- they were wonderful!!! My veggie-hating 6-year old fought over them with his siblings- great recipe! :).
Delicious! I was a bit skeptical because I've never had them before, but they turned out awesome. They were crispy with a nice crunch from the corn meal and perfectly sweet. If I knew how good they were I would have made them all summer with our tons of tomatoes!
This was my first attempt and they were fabulous--a big hit at home and our church pot-luck. One older gentleman at church said they were much better than the kind his wife, herself an amazing cook, makes. The horseradish/mayo-based sauce another reviewer suggested adds some nice zest.
I did not fry these and they turned out delicious. I did tweak the recipe though. I used half Reg. Panko and half Ital. bread crumbs, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mixed them together in a pie plate, then I put approx 1 cup of buttermilk in a pie plate next to the bread crumbs. I used med. sized tomatoes, sliced 1/4 in. thick put a few slices in the b.milk and dredged them in the crumbs be sure to coat them good, I pressed down kind of hard to get it to stick. I sprayed butter spray on one side and put that side down on a cookie sheet covered in parchment paper. I used the C. Sheet that has a double layer. I sprayed top side with butter spray (pam) and baked at 22 min. on each side, bake at 400 degrees, yes 400. They came out nice and crispy and oh so delicious, just as good as fried but with no grease! I will make this my go to recipe from now on.
This is a good general base recipe, but if you're like me, you'll want to experiment with it and make it a little less bland. Also, you can cut the flour in half and still have plenty, and add a little more cornmeal. I also used buttermilk instead of regular milk. After all, what's a southern recipe without buttermilk? I used some Creole seasoning as well. I also fry mine in bacon grease, instead of just oil. Everybody has a different taste, and this recipe will be good if it is left well alone, but GREAT if changed up just a bit. Fried green tomatoes are pretty forgiving, so don't be afraid to experiment!!!!!
Although I didn't follow this recipe to a T, I'm giving it 5 stars because my first batch of fried green tomatoes ever turned out so yummy! My husband cut the tomatoes about 1/4" thick; they got perfectly crispy. I also skipped the breadcrumbs and cornmeal and instead used panko breadcrumbs (which stuck to the tomatoes very well). Otherwise, didn't change a thing ... flour, egg/milk dip, panko seasoned w/S&P. I never knew they'd be so delicious and almost a bit lemony! We're making for our first dinner party as a married couple; it'll be a fun surprise for our guests!
05/19/2009
I made these 2 nights ago and other than adding some cajun seasoning to the mixture and used some bacon grease, I did as recipe stated. These were a big hit. I don't think I cut them as thick as the recipe stated; but they weren't too thin. I love these!!!! A good southern staple!!!
Very disappointed! The gritty cornmeal was an unwelcome taste and texture. Flour alone does a better job. I can't nderstand how folks can like this recipe if they have tasted fried green tomatoes without cornmeal.
07/08/2001
A little bit of work but worth it !! The same batter work well with zucchini !
These are a fall treat and I have made several batches in the last week. I cut the flour in half and added 1 tsp. of smoked paprika to the dry mix. Egg whites worked better than a whole egg. The finished product was really crispy even though I pan fried thm in about 1/2-inch of olive oil instead of deep frying. As suggested by another reviewer, I substituted sour cream for the milk, as that is what I had and it was fine. Perlacita de Gunajuato
I like this recipe, but made a few changes. I used a cajun seasoning instead of salt and pepper and I also added some parmesian cheese to the cornmeal\flour mixture. I also sliced my tomatoes very thin,(personal preference) and fried them until very crisp. Recommend highly!
I have 14 tomatoe plants this year, so I thought we would try something new (for us) this was great! We also had fresh sun tea as suggested. I thnk I may add some herbs from the garden next time just to change it up, though this recipe is perfect the way it is!thank you so much!
These were awesome, with a few changes: I used egg whites rather than whole eggs, since I read that the yolk can give that eggy taste and make them soggy, and I used cream instead of milk (I had no milk); I also used Cabella's Mt. Man Bourbon Rub seasoning with the salt and pepper, adding a little extra cajun seasoning too into the flower; I used panko breadcrumbs, and it gave it a nice extra crunch. We did both green and red tomatoes, and everyone raved!
Just made these and they sucked! The batter was grainy and gritty and crumbled into the oil. I used peanut oil and cooked on med heat as stated, the batter was mushy and oily even after draining and then pressing with paper towels. These also need seasoning, what a waste of beautiful farmers market tomatoes :(
It was my first time making fried green tomatoes and they turned out awesome!!! I did what others suggested and used only egg whites and halved the flour. Also I mixed the flour in with the breadcrumb mixture. To ensure that they stayed coated I dipped them in the dry mixture first, then the milk/egg mixture, and then back into the dry. Also I added some butter to the frying oil for more flavor. The coating turned out so crisp and perfect! This recipe really is foolproof! I would like to try it with zucchini and onion rings. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was great. Hubby and I have never had FGT before, but they're now a favorite. I added lots of salt and pepper, and omitted the cornmeal (just ran out). But the italian breadcrumbs helped add flavor too. Delicious. Thanks for sharing.
Oh my gosh! These were so good! The tomatoes need to be green just turning pinkish or pale orange or slight reddish color. I used a lot less salt and only enough oil to fry in skillet. I didn't need all that oil. Amazing!!
I recently had for the first time the fried green tomatoes in Atlanta. As soon as I got home, I began the search for the recipe. This one was easy to make and delicious and it's the one I'm passing on to all my friends to try, as it's not usual to have fried tomatoes here! Great option!
