Cinnamon Chicken

Just recently, I created something similar - for a client - who loved the results. Then I prepared it for my family members, who were also pleased with the results. The only differences in my recipe was that I made a marinade out of extra virgin olive oil, half of the cinnamon, a freshly minced garlic clove, a pinch of Kosher salt, a few twists of freshly ground black pepper, and freshly minced basil leaves. I took the chicken breast halves and coated them liberally with the "marinade" and placed them in the baking dish. Then I took a 14.5 oz. can of seasoned diced tomatoes and spread it over the breasts and baked all for about 25 to 30 minutes, until the juices ran clear. In certain cultures, the use of sweet spices is not unusual. The use of cinnamon, for instance, is reminiscent of Middle Eastern cooking. It really is a tasty dish, but you must be careful when it comes to using certain spices, as they can be quite powerful. On the whole, I would give this a good rating.