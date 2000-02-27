Cinnamon Chicken

Chicken breasts baked with cinnamon and other seasonings. This is a recipe that I created while working at a flight kitchen. We had cinnamon in the spice collection that nobody used for anything, so I decided to try it on chicken and the flight crews and my family loved it!
I've been making this dish for over 2 years now and just love it. I don't even measure anymore, I just sprinkle and go. Good on a Grorge Foreman grill too, seasoned side down, if you use boneless skinnless breasts.
I thought the recipe was great, but needed to kill some of the salt. All you would need is about 1 tasp., instead of the 3 requried. I tried it twice, once with all that salt, then once with my revised version. Note, to anyone who is trying this, to keep it moist bake in oven with a teaspoon of butter and foil covering the pan. This will keep it from drying out.
03/27/2004
Just recently, I created something similar - for a client - who loved the results. Then I prepared it for my family members, who were also pleased with the results. The only differences in my recipe was that I made a marinade out of extra virgin olive oil, half of the cinnamon, a freshly minced garlic clove, a pinch of Kosher salt, a few twists of freshly ground black pepper, and freshly minced basil leaves. I took the chicken breast halves and coated them liberally with the "marinade" and placed them in the baking dish. Then I took a 14.5 oz. can of seasoned diced tomatoes and spread it over the breasts and baked all for about 25 to 30 minutes, until the juices ran clear. In certain cultures, the use of sweet spices is not unusual. The use of cinnamon, for instance, is reminiscent of Middle Eastern cooking. It really is a tasty dish, but you must be careful when it comes to using certain spices, as they can be quite powerful. On the whole, I would give this a good rating.
01/17/2003
This recipe was pretty good, but not my favorite. I read the ratings before preparing, and saw that most everybody agreed that the chicken came out dry, so I dipped all the chicken in melted butter first, then covered the dish in foil for the first 30 minutes of bake time. The chicken came out nice and moist. As for the spices. I cut nearly all of them in half except for the cinnamon. The taste was perfectly suited for my husband and myself. Just put on what you think you'd like.
Having read the reviews, I decided to mix the spices (minus most of the salt) into some mayo (about 1 cup, I think). I spread the mayo over the chicken and baked it in a covered dish, and it was dilicious! Very spicy, but not overwhelmingly so. The cinnamon added a unique flavor that I definitely enjoyed.
We thought this was really good. I did halve the salt and the Italian seasoning...wanted to make sure the cinnamon flavor would come through, and I think this combination was just right. I used thighs instead of breasts, so dryness was not an issue. Husband, teenagers, toddler and busy Mom all loved this. No leftovers! Thanks!
Well, my husband and I were able to eat it, but I don't think I will be making it again as written. I didn't even end up using all the spices - I had mixed them together and then sprinkled them on, and ended up having to throw some of the spices out because there was so much left over. Maybe it would be better if the chicken had been dipped in melted butter first...or melted butter mixed with the spices...or a mayo mixture combined with the spices. Dry chicken with just dry spices on top just isn't our thing, I guess.
This was insanely salty! I should've read the reviews before cooking this, then I would've known 3 tsp. was too much. As someone else already said, 1 tsp. probably would've sufficed. When we got past the saltiness, my husband and I really liked it the flavoring. I used Kirkland's frozen boneless skinless chicken breasts from Costco. Baked at 350 degrees for 30 minutes (as per the recipe) was perfect; the chicken was juicy and tender and just right. I just put them in a baking dish - no foil, no butter. The chicken couldn't have been better than that.
This was merely okay. If I had made it according to the recipe given, it defintely would have been way overseasoned. I also would not recommend salting the chicken prior to cooking, as that causes all of the juices to cook out. This was very dry and not very tasty. I won't be making this again.
This was excellent. I was a little skeptical but tried it anyway. I followed the recipe to a t but cut down on the Italian seasoning and used only 1 tbsp the rest I used as stated and it was good but next time I wont use so much salt. My husband loves a lot of salt and even he said it was way salty. Otherwise excellen...will definitely make again
Good, but even with cutting way back on the seasonings, it was pretty overwhelming. I cut back by half on everything except left the cinnamon the same, and the cut the salt back to just a sprinkle on each piece. Three tsp. can't possibly be right. The Italian seasoning is really strong and it was hard to taste the cinnamon. My picky 11 yr. old really liked it, however, so I will probably make it again. I took others' recommendations and dipped it in melted butter first and covered it with foil while baking. Turned out very moist.
My husband and I enjoyed this. We prepared it by mixing the spices in a bowl with melted margarine. We then coated this mixture onto the chicken and cooked it in a covered dish. We used only 1 tsp of salt which was enough for us. We didn't have Itallian seasoning and used a mixture of chicken seasoning, basil, and oregano(only 1 tbsp total though) and it turned out well. (We also added 10 minutes to the cooking time as these chicken breasts were huge. And we took the lid off for the last 15 minutes or so.) Dare I say it? We would have liked more cinnamon and will use a bit more next time.
01/06/2008
I love cinnamon and I love chicken, but these two things did not go well together in this recipe. I read the other reviews first and to compensate for it being dry I put a dallop of margerine and covered it in foil. Well the chicken came out tender and juicy, but the spices were so strong that I couldn't eat it. The blend was too many different flavors all at once. I feel bad giving any recipe such a bad rating, but I really couldn't eat this. I scraped off the seasonings and tried to salvage the chicken, but it was barely edible. I really wanted to like this recipe, but I am sad to say it wasn't something I will make again.
This was not that good. The spices were overwhelming. My family and I ended up scraping off the spices. So when making this, definately cut back. I did however serve this with sweet potatoes. (lightly mixed with butter, brown sugar and salt. Eating the Chicken with the sweet potatoes did bring out the cinnamon flavor. I will not make this again.
I decided to try this recipe after seeing a segment on Dr. Oz... Personally, I think there are way too many ingredients. Generally, I love salt but 3 teaspoons was too much. And 2 tablespoons of Italian seasoning, was 2 tablespoons to much. The taste was overwhelming, overpowering, and disappointing. The cook time was perfect and I covered my dish as to not dry it out. It was moist and juicy but the flavor was horrific. However, I did like the hint of cinnamon I could taste. I will try this again only without the Italian seasoning and garlic powder and definitely with less salt and more cinnamon.
I found the cinnamon to be too overpowering for the other flavors. Cut back a little on the cinnamon unless you really enjoy that flavor. I agree with the others that it needs butter and to be covered or else it is too dry. However, I used extra virgin olive oil instead. Pour about 1/2 tablespoon per chicken breast into the baking pan. Roll chicken around in the oil to coat all of it before putting on seasoning. Also considering mixing the seasoning with bread crumbs and coating the chicken in that.
We did kill a lot of the salt, but used the same amount of seasonings. The Italian seasoning is a bit too much, so I would have halved that as well. It just turned out to be a weird recipe and we both think even if we halved both the salt and the Italian seasoning that we wouldn't have liked it.
This was very yummy,but I typically don't measure seasonings so the amount of salt didn't cause a problem for me. Also, I used Garlic Salt so I didn't add any extra salt. I browned with butter just before it was finished, which only took 30 minutes at 350 convection
07/27/2000
This dish was a bit dry but my boyfriend seemed to find it good. Season heavily with all seasonings but cinnamon to get some flavor.
10/28/2008
I've made this recipe three times and my family loves it. The ingredients seem like an unlikely combination, but my tribe of picky eaters loved it. I mixed the spices together and spooned the mixture over the chicken then baked. This is a definate keeper in my recipe box.
Needs a spice that helps retain some of the water. It turns out pretty dry.
05/22/2005
Way too salty, I couldn't get past the salty taste enough to determine whether or not the recipe is any good otherwise. I like the idea another reviewer had about creating a "marinade" with olive oil, basil, fresh garlic and cinnamon, I may try that instead as I tend to appreciate fresh garlic a lot more than garlic powder.
This recipe was good,but I did follow some of the suggestions that were in the other reviews. I cut the seasonings in half, mixed it in 2/3 cup light mayo and covered in foil. If I make it again I'd probaly cut back on the Italian seasoning even more.
My French friend Marie Loue introduced me to a slightly different version of this. Saves time too! Slice the skinned and boned chicken breast into three fairly thin slices. Season with lemon juice/ a sprinkling of cajun spices/ cinnamon/salt/ and a squirt of virgin olive oil. Let stand in fridge for a couple of hours. Fry each side in a fairly hot non stick skillet/ fry pan/ poele/ . Almost the same time as a rare steak! Cooks fast so don't delay too long. Serve with whatever takes your fancy.
Overall, I liked it. I made enough for just me and cut up the chicken and made it into a salad. The combo with the chicken and Craisins was really good. I think it was better in the salad--with other flavors.
I loved this recipe! Only thing I would change for next time is to put the seasonings in a bag and coat the whole piece of chicken instead of sprinkling on top. The recipe makes a lot a seasonings so it's a lilttle much to sprinkle on top.
I was pleasantly surprised how well this turned out. With oakborn working in an airline kitchen I'm not surprised reviewers found it to be overly salty. I ignored seasoning measurements and seasoned according to what I know my taste to be. The only changes I might suggest: rub with olive oil, add allspice, and cover with foil while cooking. Worth a try.
After reading the reviews and from my previous experience having chicken come out dry, I opted to cook the chicken in the oven per the recipe instructions for the first 10 minutes, and then I added Vegetable Stock to the pan. This kept it moist and also kept the recipe low fat.
I added seasoning salt instead, and diminished the other seasonings. It came out a tad too salty, not to mention dry, but it was straight. Will definitely try to make it again and make some modifications
this was a good recipe but it had no pizaz. i recommend putting the seasonings on both sides.
03/18/2006
Different & not too cinnamony :o)
03/27/2001
I was not happy with this recipe. There was much too much spice - especially salt. All the spice made it inedible for both my husband and me. Once we cut the top layer of the chicken off, the remaining chicken was tender and tasty, but it was not possible to eat the chicken with the topping.
