Cinnamon Chicken

Chicken breasts baked with cinnamon and other seasonings. This is a recipe that I created while working at a flight kitchen. We had cinnamon in the spice collection that nobody used for anything, so I decided to try it on chicken and the flight crews and my family loved it!

By OAKBORN

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with ground cinnamon, seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper. (Note: You can be liberal with the seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper; however, the cinnamon should only be a dusting and not clumped.)

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1821.7mg. Full Nutrition
