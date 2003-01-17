Vegetable Pizza I

The Pros: A great variety of veggies. Loved that. First time trying crescent rolls, liked that as well. The Cons: Only one, but I consider to be very important and the reason I gave it 2 stars instead of 4, the dry ranch mixture completely overpowered the flavor of the cream cheese.It made it impossible to eat. I find it odd, because I don't see any mention of that in any other review, but I followed the recipie exactly as it is written. I didn't skimp on the veggies and I used two packages of cream cheese and 1oz package of dry ranch mix, and despite following the reciepie exactly as it is written, after about the second piece of pizza, I couldn't eat anymore. I normally like Ranch on my pizza's but next time, I may only use half the package or none at all. My advice would be to add the dry ranch sparingly and taste it as you add more, to make sure it doesn't become overbearing before spreading it over the bread. Other than that, I would make this again. I am trying to find ways for my family to eat more veggies. I have a two year old son who hates veggies, but I chopped everything up in small fine pieces, and to my excitement, he ate most of the veggies. It was great! He loves pizza, so this was a great healthy substitute.