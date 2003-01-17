Vegetable Pizza I

Quick and easy recipe that is great at parties and showers. You can use any combination of chopped veggies and cheeses-whatever your family likes!

By JANMARIE


Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 pizza
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Roll out the crescent roll dough onto a 9x13 inch baking sheet, and pinch together edges to form the pizza crust.

  • Bake crust for 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Once finished cooking, remove crust from oven and let cool 15 minutes without removing it from the baking sheet.

  • In a small mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, and dry Ranch dressing. Spread the mixture over the cooled crust. Arrange broccoli, tomato, green bell pepper, cauliflower, shredded carrots, and Cheddar cheese over the cream cheese layer. Chill for one hour, slice and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 38.8g; cholesterol 57.9mg; sodium 741.3mg. Full Nutrition
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022