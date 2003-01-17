Vegetable Pizza I
Quick and easy recipe that is great at parties and showers. You can use any combination of chopped veggies and cheeses-whatever your family likes!
This recipe is AWESOME! After making it several times, I thought I should share how wonderful it is. I make it for every potluck and my co-workers LOVE it. Every time I make it people rant and rave, and I am now known for this pizza. I will say that I do adjust the ingredients... To fit a 9x13 pan, I only use one package of crescent rolls, 1 package of cream cheese, 1/2 C. of mayonnaise, and 1/2 package of the dry ranch. It is still one of the best recipes I have found, thanks Jan!!Read More
I'm going against the majority with this one, but I thought this was just ok. I followed the recipe, minus the carrots but didn't find this to be anything great. I liked this better at room temp rather than cold. Like another reviewer, I added some dill to the ranch mixture and cut the recipe in half. I did however like the cream cheese/ranch mixture. I think it would be good just a dip. Don't think I'll make this again unless I get a request for it, but I'm glad I tried it. Thanks Jan.Read More
This is always popular at parties and potlucks. I use less mayonnaise though. Just enough to make the cream cheese easy to spread. You can also substitute sour cream for the mayonnaise.
There should be a 10 star rating available for this recipe! This is much better than use the store-bought dill dip over pita bread veggie pizzas!! This recipe can EASILY be halved (I know, I've made it once per week for the last 2 weeks). I added 1 tsp of dill weed (considering I halved the recipe) and I don't use tomatoes as it tends to get soggy as it sits. I have also found that the finely shredded cheese works much better for slicing and serving. I could almost eat the whole thing myself! VERY GOOD and I plan to bring it to most parties I attend in the upcoming weeks as it is soooo easy to make...esspecially if you have a food processor for the veggies!
Good, easy-to-make recipe! I used refrigerated pizza dough instead of crescent dough, it doesn't need to be rolled, just pressed into the pan. I followed the suggestions and used 1 package of cream cheese and 1/2 packet of the ranch dressing. I used lower-fat mayo, though I think the mayo could probably be halved too. I used a 15 x 10 pan and there was plenty of sauce. Mine was going to sit in the fridge for awhile and I was afraid of sogginess from the tomato, so i used chopped red pepper instead so I could still get the red color in there!
AWESOME recipe...I've made it in years past but lost the recipe. Thank goodness for allrecipes.com! Tip: mix the mayo and ranch mix BEFORE adding in the cream cheese. Also added red bell peppers - very yummy and pretty. Every time I make this recipe I get raves!
This is an excellent recipe, but it took a LOT longer to make than I was prepared for. We were taking to a lunch party and I started at 10:00 a.m. First mistake was I baked the cresent rolls on a stone and it took FOREVER to cool...you can't put the cream cheese mixture on warm cresent rolls or else it melts! Second, I didn't allow enough time for washing and cutting up all the vegetables. It was a hit by the time we made it to the party and held up very well just sitting out. Very good!
Instead of cutting this AFTER you have put the cream cheese mixture and veggies on it, cut it BEFORE you put anything on it. That way, if you serve it in the pan, it isn't messed up when you cut it. If you serve it in something else, it is still much easier to get out of the pan. I use a pizza cutter to cut the crust.
This is a quick and easy recipe. FOR A HEALTHY alternative, use pita bread as a mini- pizza crust. You can also use reduced fat or fat free cream cheese and mayo to save calories. Personally, I dont like raw peppers, my veggies of choice: brocolli, cauliflower, green onion, and sliced baby carrots. Also, I recommend Hidden Valley Ranch packets... I tried McCormick, and was VERY disappointed.
Hi Everyone! Try this..Instead old "plain cream cheese", use Philly chive and onion cream cheese, mixed with sour cream instead of mayo...add some garlic powder! Yum! All my friends "can't figure out why my veggie pizza has better flavor "than theirs!" You won't need ranch dip this way.I also use "fat free if a store carries it.Stay away from tomatoes, unless you "just use the outer tomatoe(no juices) I've used dill dip on top also, then put veggies over it! Be sure to add "green onions if you want to give it an "extra kick". Even if you "just use the greens".
Love love! Been making for years! I use a large cookie sheet (jelly roll pan) and it makes well over 12 servings. The only veggies I use are broccoli, cauliflower, and shredded carrots. EVERYONE raves about these! Here's a tip to get your veggies and cheese to stay put: Put a sheet of plastic wrap over the top and smoosh the veggies into the cream cheese mixture before putting in the fridge to set/chill.
I made this for a get together and was tempted to eat it all myself...very yummy! I used one package of crescent rolls and shaped it into a 12 in. round pizza, and thus halved most of the ingredients (1 package of cream cheese, and a little less than a half of mayo, half the package of ranch seasoning - the proportions were perfect). very pretty with a good variety of veggies too!
I've made this recipe for my family Christmas party and everyone loved it! Some suggestions...1) grab veggies from a salad bar, much cheaper and they're already cut up...2) line pan with reynolds wrap, ensures dough won't stick...3) cut into squares using pizza cutter, PRIOR TO ADDING veggies and cheese, much easier to cut that way. Also, I like to use add an extra package of cream cheese, makes it a little creamier.
Love this! Always a favorite for group functions! And now they even make crescent rolls without the seams to this is even easier to make! :D
I have made this several times & it is a great hit with everyone. My recipe calls for l/2 cup of mayo & only one 8oz cream cheese, 3/4 cup sour cream & 1 pkg H. Ranch mix. ( I use 2 pkgs crescent rolls). This is fabulous!!!! Merlie-Werlie
No crescent rolls - use boboli pizza dough
I make this for every party or gathering we have, it is AMAZING. Everyone loves it, and there is never any left over :( Sometimes I make two just so I'll have some left for the next day! Some tips: The cream cheese has to be very soft so it will mix smoothly with the mayo, you can microwave it for about 20-30 sec if needed. I put the shredded cheese on first, then top with cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, diced peeled cucumbers (seeds removed), and quartered grape or cherry tomatoes (seeded). Sometimes I also add a sprinkle of real bacon bits as well :) For the broccoli and cauliflower, I like to blanch it first (or lightly steam) not to cook it but to brighten the color and make it a little easier to bite into. (Make sure to do an ice bath to stop the cooking, and then make sure it's mostly dry so it doesn't make the pizza soggy) It takes more time, but I think it's worth it. It's delicious either way, but I think food tastes better when it looks pretty!
I absolutely adore this recipe! I half this recipe and make it up on the weekend and will take it for lunch during the week. It is so easy and yummy! Also great on weight watchers. I do half this recipe, in 6 servings, and it is only 3pts each (using fat free everything of course) Love it!
This is a great recipe....I did make a few changes though. I decided to go with a pre-made pizza crust to save time, and it tasted great. I also added some dill weed and garlic powder into the cream cheese mix. Next time, I will reduce the amount of mayo to reduce the fat because the flavor is great with just the cream cheese (I like 1/3 less fat cream cheese...it tastes pretty much the same as regular.) Also, I find this pizza is best if you find 3 or four veggies that you have on hand and just use those. If you have to many vegetables, it can be messy and fall apart while you're eating.
This was a hit at a recent cookout. I only used one package of reduced fat crescent rolls and I also halved the cream cheese, mayonnaise and dressing mix and used low fat cream cheese and light mayonnaise which didn't affect the taste at all. I also only used 1/2 cup of the shredded cheese and then piled it with carrots, red pepper, broccoli and cauliflower. It looked absolutely gorgeous and tasted delicious. With all of the changes I made, it reduced the calories quite a bit too. I will definitely make this again!
I was introduced to this pizza many years ago and it's been a favorite since. I like to do different veggies to change it up some.
Since I'm a organic fan, I used 1 cup of Hidden Valley Organic Ranch Dressing (no MSG) instead of mixing Mayo and dressing mix. I also used Pillsbury refrigerated pizza crust- GREAT results!
My whole family loves this (even the kiddos)! I used just 1 fat free cream cheese-its only 30 calories per serving, obviously none from fat, tastes the same to me. No one even noticed. Also, I used 1/4 c. mayo (made with olive oil for half the calories) and 1/4 c. greek yogurt. We always use greek yogurt in place of sour cream. Love it! Zero fat, lots of protein, no guilt. Then just half the pkg. of ranch, spreads on a little thinner, but who needs that much gunk? If you need more spread, just dont half the recipe, but you can still use all the healthier ingredients! Yum!
I like my dip topping better, one package of cream cheese, 1/2 cup miracle whip, 1 teaspoon dill weed and 1/2 teaspoon onion salt. Also, try leaving off the cheese and adding chopped green onion. I've never left a lunch/dinner party without at least one person asking me for my veggie pizza recipe. HINT: seed the tomatoes before chopping and you won't have to worry about sogginess.
Have made this for years and a party favorite. Hint: I place the dressing on the pizza and top it with cheddar cheese/ or other shredded cheeses, then layer the vegetables on the top. It is not so sloppy when serving and adds calcium. Also I lay the crescent dough on the sheet and do not roll it and it is much flakier.
I have made this before but I needed to be refreshed. Just a hint if you are pressed for time--try using the chive flavored cream cheese. Tastes the same. Thanks!!
My co-workers love it when I make this...this is the original recipe and I am sticking to it
Delicious! I used two 9" round pans, only one cream cheese (1/3 fat kind), 1/2 cup of low fat sour cream and 1/2 the seasoning packet. Turned out to be exactly the right amount to spread over crusts. THANKS!
I have been making this recipe for about 20 years and it is heavenly. I can never get enough of it, and everyone wants the recipe. This one's a keeper!
Just made this for our Ladies Meeting at church, and I used the broccoli slaw mix, cucumbers, green onion, black olives and tomatoes with some shredded cheese
We loved this recipe. The only thing I did differently was rolled out the crust a little because we like a thinner crust.
Was very good. Took it to a super-bowl game and it was devoured. I mistakenly opened a roll of garlic-butter flavored crescent rolls and they made for an even tastier crust.
Great recipe. I used miracle whip vs. mayonnaise & crescent rolls that weren't perforated. I may add garlic and dill weed for extra flavor the next time. I recommend using sharp cheddar vs. mild cheddar. I mixed the miracle whip, cream cheese and hidden valley ranch dressing mix the night before and refrigerated it so the flavors could blend. Also 7 minutes was PLENTY of time to cook the roll (the recommended 12 minutes listed in the recipe yielded me burnt buns, lol). The dish was a hit & I'll be making it again soon!
AMAZING RECIPE!!! My husband hates vegetable pizza and loves this recipe!!!
Really good. Easy to make and makes a lot of servings. I substitute sour cream for the mayo since we hate mayo and add green onions. Don't bother with the tomatoes and use big and flaky cresents so the crust holds up with all those veggies
this is yummy and nice to take as a dish to a get together.
I have used this recipe for years. It is loved at every party even if someone else makes it! To save time I buy my vegetables from the salad bar at the grocery store. It doesn't take much to cover the pizza and I don't keep these vegetables readily available at home. I use only broccoli, grated carrots and cauliflower. I still grate my own cheese though because that is cheaper and I put a lot of cheese on.
This was the best vegetable pizza ever. The kids even loved it!
I got rave reviews from my guests at my bunco party! It was easy to put together. I used "big and buttery" crescent rolls instead of regular. I've made and eaten plenty of different veggie pizzas and I have to say I LOVE this recipe!!
I dislike the sauce that's spread on the pizza. There's something about it that doesn't mesh well with my tastebuds. I did find some shortcuts for this dish that reduce the preparation time, and it also improves the flavor. Instead of cream cheese, dry ranch dip mix, and mayonnaise, purchase premade vegetable ranch dip and spread that over the crescent rolls. Instead of crescent rolls, which you have to spread out and try to cover the surface as well as stick together, you can purchase pizza dough (Pillsbury makes them and they're on the same shelves as the crescent rolls). This will make it a LOT easier to spread out, and it bakes evenly without lumps. Enjoy!
I really liked the idea of this recipe, but it didn't quite turn out how I'd hoped. I followed the directions exactly as written, but I thought there was way too much of the cream cheese/dip mixture. If I make it again I will probably only use one package of cream cheese. Secondly, as an admitted veggie lover I was excited that I could use 5 cups of fresh veggies, however I found this again to be a tad too much as well - it was hard to take a bite of this without the veggies toppling over onto your plate. Next time I make this I will reduce the cream cheese and probably only use about 4 cups of veggies.
A must use appetizer for any occasion! Everyone loves this recipe!
Tasty! Note, do not do as I did the first time and use "low fat" and "no fat" items. It really subtracted from the taste. The second time, I went all out with the "full fat" items, and it tasted SO much better. Hey, it's still healthy-ish ;)
Very good. Made exactly like the recipe. One thing I did not like is that the crust turns soft/soggy after a while - definitely over night. Would make again if it will be eaten right away.
i used refrigerated pizza dough in place of cresant rolls and my kids like it better
This is a FABULOSU recipe!! I make this for every get-together, and it disappears instantly. A few minor changes that I make: I only use one brick of cream cheese instead of two. As for the ranch dressing mix, I find that Hidden Valley Ranch is the best. I omit the cauliflower and tomatoes (personal preference) and add minced green onion. I don't know if the pan used makes a difference, but I always bake the crust on a cookie sheet. This is a refreshing appetizer- thanks for sharing it, Jan!
LOVE LOVE LOVE! The perfect party appetizer! I roast the broccoli with a little garlic salt and olive oil first, but it is always a hit. Have I mentioned that I LOVE THIS?
The Pros: A great variety of veggies. Loved that. First time trying crescent rolls, liked that as well. The Cons: Only one, but I consider to be very important and the reason I gave it 2 stars instead of 4, the dry ranch mixture completely overpowered the flavor of the cream cheese.It made it impossible to eat. I find it odd, because I don't see any mention of that in any other review, but I followed the recipie exactly as it is written. I didn't skimp on the veggies and I used two packages of cream cheese and 1oz package of dry ranch mix, and despite following the reciepie exactly as it is written, after about the second piece of pizza, I couldn't eat anymore. I normally like Ranch on my pizza's but next time, I may only use half the package or none at all. My advice would be to add the dry ranch sparingly and taste it as you add more, to make sure it doesn't become overbearing before spreading it over the bread. Other than that, I would make this again. I am trying to find ways for my family to eat more veggies. I have a two year old son who hates veggies, but I chopped everything up in small fine pieces, and to my excitement, he ate most of the veggies. It was great! He loves pizza, so this was a great healthy substitute.
This was very good. I think next time I'll use 1/2 to 3/4 of the packet of Ranch. It's a little salty with the whole packet, but everyone at work loves it. I left out the bell pepper and tomatoes.
Amazing, big hit at all our parties. I usually don't end up using all of the cream cheese mix, I find it tastes better if it is lightly spread across the crescent rolls.
The "no-veggies" kids tussled over the last piece!
I used to eat this all the time when I was a little girl. My aunt made it. I have been looking all over for a recipe to know exactly what to mix with the cream cheese, and this is the only place I could find it. Sooooo good!!!! Thanks for posting it!
It was good, but I thought the cream mixture was a little too intense. Next time, I will cut the mayo and ranch mix a bit. I agree with the previous poster that it took a lot longer to prepare than I expected. Oh, I also added chopped bacon.
I make this for work and home parties. I used Miracle Whip instead of mayo. It gives it a little more flavor. I also use low fat cream cheese It is always a big hit.
This is truly "The Best". I always make this. It tastes good and it is nutritous. I make this for my work all the time and it goes faster than doughnuts. Awesome recipe.
Made for a baby shower, it was gone in a matter of minutes. I didn't use as many veggies. I used 1 cup. tomatoes, 1/2 cup carrots, 1 cup broc. I think if I used as much as suggested the veggies would just fall off while slicing into squares.
This recipe is so delicious, but I also changed things up a bit. I recommend cutting the vegetable pieces very small and using about a 1/2 cup of each vegetable. I used 2 packages of Crescent rolls but cut the mayo and Ranch seasoning roughly in half. I go by taste most of the time and add ingredients gradually. I used one 8 oz container of cream cheese with chive and onion and a few spoonfuls of sour cream. I liked the idea of layering the cheese first and also added a few thinly slice radishes and used heirloom tomatoes. These tomatoes are so good. Again, just sprinkled all of the vegetables over gradually in very thin layers to prevent one flavor dominating and to make eating less messy. This dish is really delicious and beautiful, especially with the colorful tomatoes.
this was the party highlight!
very good
Very, very good!! I made this for a Home and Garden Party and everyone loved it!! I used pillsbury butter flavored crescent rolls, Hellmans regular mayonnaise, and Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning. I made it in a jelly roll pan. I topped it with brocolli, cauliflower, carrots, and cheddar cheese. Was really, really good, will definately make this again!! Thanks, Jan!!
I loved this dish! I would halve the packet of seasoning though. I served it for the main dish at a luncheon. The tomatoes were wonderful, but did make it soggy.
I have had this before at school functions and fell in love with this. I use low fat cream cheese and low fat crescent rolls, and many kinds of vegetables on top. My husband (who does not like broccoli and cauliflower) ate many servings of this.
This is the best Vegetable Pizza recipe out there. I make it for every pot luck I attend and get rave reviews. I do suggest a few changes. I prefer a thinner crust so I make this on a 11x17 cookie sheet. I do not put tomatoes because it makes it soggy and I do add a few onions for flavor. It's a hit every time!
My gut feeling told me not to use mayo in this recipe. I should have listened. The mayo flavor overpowers the cream cheese and the vegetables. It tastes like mayo pizza. I made it a 2nd time with sour cream in place of mayo and it was great.
Pretty good, but overall I think that the vegetable pizzas always call for too much of the cream cheese spread and it overshadows the flavor of the vegetables instead of complementing them. Put less spread on and this will taste just right.
Great recipe! I topped mine with green peppers, onions, califlower, broccoli, carrots, and shredded cheese.
This is my absolute favorite appetizer dish. YUM. This pizza really doesn't need the extra cheddar cheese on top. It's good just the way it is. I also don't use the peppers... I think their flavor is too strong and takes away from the rest of the veggies.
This is a go to for me at office parties when everyone else signs up to bring in the desserts. It usually goes pretty fast, and it's easier to eat vegetables this way then trying to spoon some ranch on your paper plate and grabing some carrot sticks. It's also probably less healthy, but who are you trying to kid, no one eats eathing at those things! That being said, I use reduced fat crescent rolls, fat free mayo, and fat free cream cheese when I make these to soften the blow on the calorie front. I haven't had any complaints from the coworkers for switching to the low fat option. I also use red bell pepper instead of tomato. I always make these on cookie sheets, though I think the ones I use are bigger than the 9x13 suggested here. Basic, easy, yummy receipe for your next office party or baby shower.
i which a vege pizza could also be vegetarian(ranch contains anchovies which are labeled under natural ingredients) but the rest of the family who didnt care about killing animals thought it was descent. said they would rather eat this than regular pizza but still didnt impress the family too much...
Very good and stores well in refridgerator (though it loses its crispness.) Makes an excellent summertime lunch. I used a food processor to chop the veggies so that they would be small and uniform (make sure that you don't chop them too much or you end up with mush.) The food processor saves a lot of time as well.
I love this recipe. I had it years ago and lost it. I was tickled to find it so easily. It's great for parties or just a snack. This recipe is definitely a people pleaser. All types of eaters like it.
One of our favorite appetizers! I love that you can add any veggies that you like...I always use broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers and black olives (along w/ the cheddar cheese), but the possibilities are endless! :)
I used 1 tub herb and garlic cream cheese, 1 tub plain cream cheese . Loved it! So nice and colourful and crunchy! Will be making this again and again!
I just made this pizza after having something similar at a cousin's over the holidays. I really loved the one I had and was looking for a similar recipe. Unfortunately, this is not it! I didn't follow the recipe exactly as I only used finely chopped broccoli and shredded carrots as a topping. No other vegetables and no cheese. The rest I made according to the recipe. The main problem with this was the cream cheese sauce mix. Way too much mayo and ranch dressing mix! Really unpleasant taste! Also, this recipe makes about twice as much sauce as you will need. I would suggest halving it. I may try this again using half the amount of mayo (subbing sour cream for the other half) and maybe half the amount of ranch dressing mix. As is, this just does not work for me.
I have used this recipe often for at least 10-15 years. It is the best!! I live in England (for the moment) and everyone I've served it to here absolutely raves about it as well. It is my favorite appetizer but works well as a lunch item as well. Crust gets soft if left overnight but we've only had leftovers once and that was because of a snowstorm in Colorado - our party guests couldn't get to our house.
I chop the veges together and mix it with the cream chesse. Then I top with the shredded cheese and tomatoes. I have also made it with the Fiesta RAnch dip and I think it adds a bit more flavor. I usually use pillsbury thin crust pizza dough - it holds its form a bit better. The other thing I do to save time is I buy the small bag of broccoli/caul/carrot mixture in the refrig section of the grocery store. It makes it easier to dump it all in my chopper and in 5 minutes my veges are ready. If I have bell pepper, I add it, but if I don't it still tastes great! Red onion added is also good - don't need a lot though.
Yum!!Will make again.
Awesome!
WONDERFULL!! I made this for the adults at my sons birthday party, it was a hit. My husband loved it and so did my 2 year old daughter. Will be making this again for a christmas pary. Did do a few things different 1) used a larger pan 2)didn't use all of the cream cheese mixture 3)used a yellow bell pepper instead of green 4)added a bunch of green onion. Superb!
a family must on every occasion
Always a hit, and way better than a vege tray. I never thought to add the ranch dressing mix. I threw the veges in my food chopper, gave em' a few pulses and bingo, it literally took minutes to prepare. I skipped the tomatoes, and added sliced black olives. Thanks for the recipe Jan!
I've made this several times for parties, and it is always a hit. It's easy to vary the vegetables according to your tastes, and it's a timesaver in that you can make it a day ahead. Even my kids will eat their veggies when I make this dish. Fat free cream cheese and reduced fat crescent rolls work well in this recipe. I've also substituted fat free sour cream for the mayo with great results.
Great snack or appitizer. Even kids who will not eat veggie will eat this! i always cut the recipe in half and still have some of the cream cheese mixture left over, but it really does make good veggie dip.
Wonderful! thanks!
I've made this many times and it's always a hit! I use Philadelphia Garden Vegetable cream cheese in the tub. It's a time saver and tastes great.
Everyone in my family loves this pizza. My mother-in-law request it at every family function. I do use sour cream instead of mayo and cucumbers instead of peppers. The only complaint I have is that it is messy to make.
I loved this recipe. I tried sour cream instead of mayo and liked it better that way. I also used 1 1/2 cans of crescent roll instead of 2 which made it a little less doughy. I will make it again
Easy and delicious! Can't go wrong with this one.
Very good, but I agree, too much mayo.
This is a great recipe to fix to take to work or to take to a party. It is easy to fix. After you get the veggie's chopped, it's downhill from there.
This is absolutely delicious! Best veggie pizza recipe I've found yet. The dip topping is so delicious I might make it just for veggies in the future.
I love this appetizer! So much better than just veggies and dip, which never seem to get eaten. This is my go to veggie pizza recipe.
This is my favorite veggie pizza recipe. I like the two packages of crescent rolls and cream cheese. I bake mine in a 10x15 jelly roll pan. I set out my cream cheese so it is room temperature and mix it with the mayo in my mixer, I add a teaspoon of dill. I sometimes change up the veggies on top. I have made this for family gatherings, graduation parties, and made 4 of them for my in-laws 70th Anniversary party. Everyone loves it!
Always a hit. I add a little sour cream to make it creamier. I also leave out the carrots and shredded cheese. Instead of tomatoes I do red bell peppers-still also include the green.
I took this to a potluck event and it was a huge hit. Instead of the mayonnaise mixture, I used reduced-fat chive-flavored whipped cream cheese. Vegetable would also be a good flavor. I also replaced the tomatoe with red pepper. Because I had no broccoli, I used spinach to add the green.
one word can describe this recipe, great! i recommend it to anybody and everybody
The taste is great but I believe this should be prepared in a larger pan.
Made this for a Christmas party. Quick and easy and so, so tasty. Great vegetarian dish.
