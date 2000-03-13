Basic Corn Muffins

A simple but delicious muffin recipe that can easily be dressed up by adding jalapenos, honey or anything else.

By Doug Matthews

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease muffin pan or line with paper muffin liners.

  • In a large bowl, mix together corn meal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add egg, oil and milk; stir gently to combine. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 196.1mg. Full Nutrition
