Basic Corn Muffins

I give this 4 stars for the 'basic' base. I made them as written without changing anything as I tend to be a purist and make it like it says first, then go from there. It turned out 'ok', not spectacular, but just ok. I only got 10 muffins out of the batch too and that was a stretch to equally divvy up. The only thing that you could say I did different was to soak the cornmeal in milk for about 10 minutes (I read other recipes stating people had done that), not sure if it made a difference but I would think it would help to soften up the cornmeal so it isn't that 'gritty'. They are a bland muffin that definitely needs some zing, so next time I am adding jalapenos and jack cheddar to them. I served them with Buffalo Wing Chicken pieces and a caesar salad. You do need something to help soak into them otherwise your reaching for water because of their dry texture. Thanks for the recipe Doug, will modify future batches. :)