Basic Corn Muffins
A simple but delicious muffin recipe that can easily be dressed up by adding jalapenos, honey or anything else.
A simple but delicious muffin recipe that can easily be dressed up by adding jalapenos, honey or anything else.
I have also been tweaking this recipe some by adding an extra quarter cup of cornmeal and substituting buttermilk for regular milk - it gives it a cakier appearance and moistens it a little. I can't leave well enough alone. Thanks.Read More
These came out very dry and hard.Read More
I have also been tweaking this recipe some by adding an extra quarter cup of cornmeal and substituting buttermilk for regular milk - it gives it a cakier appearance and moistens it a little. I can't leave well enough alone. Thanks.
I was looking for a quick, minimal mess recipe to whip up for breakfast on Father's Day. This recipe just messed up one bowl, baked off beautifully (I made them mini muffins) and were a big hit for our cowboy theme Father's Day for Dad. The kids loved them and they were moist and sweet. They popped right out of the muffin pan without any resistance. I will keep this recipe handy for future use.
WhooEEEE, are these good! I don't eat corn bread or corn muffins often (like maybe twice in my life) but given THESE corn bread muffins I may just be enjoying them more often! I made just half the recipe, but still used 1 whole egg, and reduced the sugar by 2 teaspoons. In a full recipe, this would mean using 2 eggs rather than one, and reducing the sugar by a good tablespoon. To this half recipe I added about 1/2 cup of a 4-cheese Mexican Cheese Blend and a chopped, small jalapeno pepper. I used a stone ground corn meal, which added great texture, and the extra egg made these deliciously moist. The cheese and jalapeno provided exceptional flavor and added color and interest. So simple to throw together I don't know why anyone would use a boxed mix (especially since I've heard reports of bugs coming along in the box for the ride!) Great recipe Doug! Thanks for sharing!
Oh my! These corn muffins are fabulous and while the title implies "basic" or simple, I have to say they're simply delicious and a great base for whatever whatever add-in suites your tastebuds. Being that this was my first time making these I went the pure route. I did however use 1 1/4 cup of cornmeal and 3/4 cup of flour, veg. oil (no canola on hand) and subbed buttermilk for the regualr milk. The result was nothing less than a wonderful, moist muffin that melts in your mouth. These would be great as a side to BBQ pork, chili, soups, and stews. The leftovers were equally good with butter and jelly in the morning with a cup of tea. Thanks Doug for a wonderful recipe!
I followed the recipe exact only cooking it in my cast iron skillet. I did add a couple tablespoons of butter to the skillet and melted it in the hot oven before pouring the batter in. This came out a little dry. Next time, I might add a couple tablespoons of honey and a little more milk.
Very good recipe! I made these while talking over the counter, the recipe is easy! I will make these again.
Delicious!! Not dry at all and not too sweet (as I was afraid it might be). This will be the recipe I use from now on.
These came out very dry and hard.
These were really good corn muffins, but I did follow a couple of other readers' suggestions: I added 1/4 cup of sour cream, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, and 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Thanks to arlynlovesrecipes for the ideas! They turned out sweet, like I wanted, and quite moist. I'm very happy with this recipe.
Wonderful! Moist and just the right amount of 'sweet'. Just as good the next day as hot out of the oven.
Although the recipe was easy to follow, I was disappointed with the results. The muffins did not rise well, and were not very tasty.
Man, this was great. Easy, quick, and exactly the taste I was going for. I've found my recipe for corn muffins!
Thanks to all the modifications posted in the reviews - these muffins turned out wonderful! I used: 1 1/4 cup cornmeal 3/4 cup flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda 1 tsp salt 1/4 cup brown sugar 1 egg 1/4 cup sour cream 1 cup buttermilk 1/3 cup oil 2 tb butter, melted I also mixed the wet and the dry ingredients separately before combining the two and baked them in mini muffin tins. I then divided the batter into two - one half for 'sweet' and the other 'savory'. To the 'sweet' I simply added almond extract, lemon zest and some blueberries and to the 'savory' I added old cheddar cheese, corn, cracked black pepper, and chilli powder. Both of them turned out great!
These are good and easy.
I halved the recipe and used a whole egg....came out wonderful! Not too dry, and they didn't crumble, yahoo! I sprayed the pan with oil spray, didn't fiddle with paper muffin cups this time! Thanks for the recipe! I love this recipe! UPDATE: Made the recipe exactly as stated and worked wonderfully again! TIP: Don't overmix. Let the batter rest for 5-10 minutes and the lumps will disapear...more tender muffins with a higher rise!
Delicious! I was looking for a muffin similar to the Jiffy Mix that my husband likes so much...and these were pretty close! Easy to mix with just the right touch of sweetness, they rose nicely and baked up firm enough to hold together easily when eating. I'm going to mix up a few batches of the dry ingredients and put them in Zip-Locks to make them easy to whip together at the last minute. Thanks Doug for sharing!
Awesome Doug! This is my second attempt as the first one ran into some problems. I couldn't resist tweaking it this time and used 1/2 melted bacon grease and 1/2 oil for the 1/4 cup of oil. I only get 9 muffins out of it. Ahhh, so good, fluffy, and moist. No more Jiffy boxes, I'll use this instead. Thanks!
This is a very quick and easy, not to mention good recipe! Thanks
Very moist and not too sweet. If fill each muffin cup about 1/2 way, it makes 12 muffins. I baked for 19-20 minutes. Thanks for the simple and easy recipe.
I give this 4 stars for the 'basic' base. I made them as written without changing anything as I tend to be a purist and make it like it says first, then go from there. It turned out 'ok', not spectacular, but just ok. I only got 10 muffins out of the batch too and that was a stretch to equally divvy up. The only thing that you could say I did different was to soak the cornmeal in milk for about 10 minutes (I read other recipes stating people had done that), not sure if it made a difference but I would think it would help to soften up the cornmeal so it isn't that 'gritty'. They are a bland muffin that definitely needs some zing, so next time I am adding jalapenos and jack cheddar to them. I served them with Buffalo Wing Chicken pieces and a caesar salad. You do need something to help soak into them otherwise your reaching for water because of their dry texture. Thanks for the recipe Doug, will modify future batches. :)
I followed all the steps but added some taco cheese and chopped up some pickled jalapenos to put in these and they were very yummy. I did a couple with just cheese for the kids and they loved those as well. Thanks for a great corn muffin recipe!!!!
My husband usually disdains corn muffins, but NOT THESE: he even ate them left-over! To beef up the fiber level, I used a 3-1 mix of whole wheat (insoluble) and all-purpose flour (worthless), and I added 2 tsp of a fiber supplement (soluble). I also used one of the variations in the comments: added 1/4 c sour cream, 1/4 tsp vanilla, 1 tbsp brown sugar and 1/2 c shredded cheese. OMG these are so very good! Everyone loves them. These are definitely a keeper. And you can't tell they've got fiber! Whoo hoo!
No need to search for a better recipe. Just the right flavor, sweetness (subtle) and texture. No problem with rising...only change was 1 Tablespoon real mayonnaise added with the milk.
These are so easy, and so good. I made mimi-muffins too. I sprayed the tins with spray margerine insead of using liners. Be sure not to over bake...
Awesome Doug! This is my second attempt as the first one ran into some problems. I couldn't resist tweaking it this time and used 1/2 melted bacon grease and 1/2 oil for the 1/4 cup of oil. I only get 9 muffins out of it. Ahhh, so good, fluffy, and moist. No more Jiffy boxes, I'll use this instead. Thanks!
great when adding jalenpoes or even with sugar for sweet cornbread
I read the ingredients and thought "this doesn't seem like it's going to make a great muffin". I looked at all the posted photos and I thought "these muffins don't look very good". But 260 people had reviewed the recipe and gave it 5 stars so they must be good. Right? I made them exactly to the recipe with only one exception. I used skim milk. They were not good. Not moist. Not flavorful. I think they should be called bisquits, not muffins. They are dense, dry, and with only the slightest sweetness. 1/3 cup of sugar for 12 muffins makes a muffin that can only be called savory. So if you know that going in you won't be surprised. And there's nothing wrong with savory. But if you expect them to taste like a breakfast muffin, I'd double the sugar.
Totally awesome. Goes well with anything, at any time of year!
Easily the best corn muffins I have ever had! So much better than a boxed mix. I just had 2 hot out of the oven..one with butter and the other with honey and they are amazing. Lovely corn flavour and just enough sugar. So light and fluffy as well. I used a little more cornmeal than a cup and used skim milk but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I should have checked mine after 15 minutes but instead left them for the full 20 and found they were quite brown at the bottom and sides but I like that. My advice would be to check them at 15..
Great recipe, I used vegetable oil, I didn't have canola. I made 5 jumbo muffins. They weren't crumbly like cornmeal muffins usually are. They also freeze well. I will surely make them again.
Really nice, sweet muffin. We had this with the Charbroiled Salmon from this site. I used 1/2 cup white wheat flour in place of part of the regular white flour. Makes 12 smallish muffins; would make fewer large ones. I'm eating the leftovers for breakfast!
SOMEWHAT DRY
We thought these were perfect. I'm a Jiffy girl, raised on it ;), and have been looking for a recipe that I could use to get away from the box mix. These were just as easy to make and tasted great. Not to sweet, not to dry or moist. So thanks for replacing my box :)
AWESOME and SO EASY to make! I could not believe how beautifully they baked. When I peeked in, I was taken by surprise. I had forgotten to beat the egg first, so I thought I messed up; not so, they couldn't have been more delicious, just the right sweetness and moistness. This is a real favorite. Thanks Doug for sharing your AWESOME, EASY recipe!!
I have to bring muffins to my son's thanksgiving party at school this week and decided to give this recipe a try . I followed the instructions very closely. Muffins came out dry and tasteless. Horrible!
I just baked 3 different corn muffin recipes from this website, and these came out the best compared to the other 2 recipes. These muffins have good flavor, rise nicely, and have a nice moist texture inside. However, I find them a touch too sweet, and would like to try making them with less sugar next time.
This was a great recipe because it wasn't overly sweet. It's just right to go into a bowl of beans or to eat with butter on top or as a lot of my family likes, to crumble up in a glass of milk.
Amazing! Perfect basic recipe-- you can fiddle with it all you want, and it always comes out perfectly. I tried it as written-- it was perfect. I then began fiddling: replacing 1/3 of flour with masa harina (corn flour), replacing part of sugar with honey, replacing milk with buttermilk, adding some spices & other ingredients (chopped cooked bacon, diced jalapenos, shredded cheese, etc.), and again-- perfect! Thanks for a new "staple" in my recipe box and on our table. PS-- mini-muffins are the way to go for our family; these took only 15 minutes and were perfect!
these turned out very dry. I follwed the recipe exactly.
I have rated this 5 stars because of its ease of preparing and its very adaptable, i substituted the 1 cup milk for 1/2 cup milk, 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup plain yogurt. It added a tanginess to it that my family loved.
The second day after making these, I split them in half and "grilled" them on a frying pan with butter. Yum. There were none left over after that!
I was amazed at how quick and easy these muffins were to make. They also tasted great. I ended up adding frozen corn for extra taste and texture. Give these a try.
In effort to move away from boxes and packages, this was my first time making corn muffins without the help of Jiffy. I was making them for breakfast so I added sweet corn kernels, bacon, cheddar, green onion, and pure maple syrup. Took a lot longer to cook, but I figure it's b/c of the maple syrup and additions. These are so good that while I was eating, I was wishing I had split the batch and made some with just the corn kernels and some honey. Thanks Doug!
I just made these muffins, they are absolutely delicious and very easy to make. I like the simplicity of them and the healthy ingredients. I used corn oil, as canola does not exist here, and brown sugar instead of white. This recipe is a keeper, thanks.
I followed the recipe exactly except using a little less sugar. Unfortunately they did not rise much (were somewhat small) and turned out very dry. I will probably experiment a little bit, somebody suggested to soak the corn meal in the milk for five minutes, beat the batter for at least 5 minutes to make a fluffier bread, and add 1/4 cup yoghurt for moister consistency. I will update this review after I tried this.
These corn muffins were the best I've ever made - just the right amount of sweet but not too much. I used 1/4 cup of melted butter instead of the canola oil and followed the rest of the recipe to the tee. Perfect!
I really like these muffins! Simple to make, and the texture is really great -- not too dry or wet. I used applesauce in place of the oil and it turned out just fine. Especially love the crispy crust.
Love them! I only added 2 extra ingredients which were 1/4 cup of sour cream and 1/2 tsp of vanilla. I read a previous review and someone mentioned that so I said why not? I had some on hand anyway. Other than that, I only did the steps differently. First I combined the dry ingredients in a bowl. Then I beat the eggs in a separate bowl for a few minutes until frothy with a hand mixer and then mixed in all the rest of the wet ingredients. After, I started adding the dry ingredients. I then used a 1/4 measuring cup to pour the mix into butter greased muffin pans. I didn't have muffin liners on hand but they popped right out when done. They were super fluffy and not dry or dense at all. They are also not too sweet. My dad even mentioned he would have like them a little sweeter! I also topped some with chopped pecans before baking and a drop of honey on each after baking. I will be making these often!
These corn muffins were ok. I added white kernal corn (approx 1/2 can) and shredded cheddar cheese. My 5 & 2 year olds loved them, but I thought they were a bit bland. They definitely weren't too sweet, as others have stated. I may make again, but may continue to look.
I decided to make these on a whim when I didn't want to buy any of the processed cornbread mixes. These were great! So easy and sweet, but not too sweet. Thanks!
This is a very good basic recipe. I was out of Jiffy and wanted to make some mexican cornbread and that is what I usually use but not anymore :) Now since I was adding cheese, jalapenos and corn so I changed some things up a bit. I added an extra egg, vegetable oil instead of canola, 2 cups cheddar cheese, one can diced jalapeno peppers (next time I will use whole pickled ones). Most recipies for mexican cornbread call for creamed corn but I just dont like it so I added 3 big spoonfulls of sour cream to make up for the creamed part. I served this with some spicy pinto beans and it was delicious. If I wasnt adding the cheese and stuff I would have only used one egg. These were really easy to make and with ingredients I always have on hand. Thanks for the recipe!
WOW! Sure, they're basic in that they have your typical ingredients of a standard corn muffin, but this is super quick and easy and yields great results! My *ONLY* complaint is that it says spray or line the muffin tin... well, I chose to line and I should've sprayed too...so a good chunck of the muffin bases got stuck, darn it! I followed Doug's tip of using buttermilk, only because I ran out of milk and had powdered buttermilk on hand. Light and tender - wonderful with honey and butter!
These muffins are terrific. I cut the oil to 1/4 c., and they still came out moist. I think that they might not need any oil at all. Thanks Doug!
This is a great recipe! I made a slight change to the addition of the ingredients based upon past results working with cornmeal. In a 2 cup mixing cup, add the cornmeal to the milk and allow to soak for 5-10 minutes. Add the egg and stir in with a fork. Then add the oil and stir in with same fork. THEN add this to the rest of the dry ingredients. We baked for approximately 21 minutes and then put them under HI broil for 2 minutes to brown up the tops. FLAWLESS!
These were great. They went perfect with the black bean soup we had tonight. We made both mini muffins and regular size and the kids liked the big muffins and the adults liked the bite sized mini muffins. I did not change one thing in the recipe and the muffins were perfect.
The best corn muffin I've tried. I even made it vegan by using soy milk and applesauce in place of the egg. So much better than the vegan recipe I tried first!
I made 1/2 of the recipe as listed because I only wanted 6 muffins for the 2 of us. The only change I made was to add 1/4 cup corn kernels. These were great, not too corn bready/gritty, yet delightfully cakelike in texture. I will make these over and over again! I can see where it will be easy to adapt these to different savory flavors...especially southwestern by adding jalapenos and spices. I don't thing I'll ever buy a cornbread muffin mix again as these are quick, convenient and tasty.
These were great my hubby loves corn muffins but i didn't have the mix to make them so i grabbed this recipe. he actually put all the ingrediants together and i baked them- he said no bother wasting money on the store bought mixes, these taste just the same, and this is coming from a corn muffin lover!!!!! great with butter and honey- the only difference i noticed is that they aren't as big but he just ate twice as many as he normally would and thought they were great!! this is a keeper
Just brought a lot of peppers back from a trip to Dallas, and one of the things I made for Christmas gifts this year was jalapeño jelly which I planned to gift with corn muffins. The muffins cooked for 15 minutes, and were not quite as moist as I would have liked, I think a result of overcooking. Moving forward, I would check them at 12 minutes, could be my oven running hotter than most. I added chopped red and green jalapeños to the batter which brought a bit of a Holiday theme and color to the muffins.
These came out perfect for me! I doubled the recipe to make 24 muffins and didn't have canola oil on hand so had to use vegetable oil. Other than that I followed the recipe!
Yum! Super Easy! I used 1/4 c. wheat flour as well as 1/4 c. soy and almond flours to add a bit more nutrition and they are SO yummy!
I added some chopped onion because that's the way I like my muffins, and they came out PERFECT. Better than mum's (sorry Mum!). The texture is spot on, and the flavor is succulent. My new go-to corn muffin recipe!!!
It's true! One bowl, you've got the ingredients, stays moist the next day! Fabulous.
Thanks for this recipe. It is great. I did make a few minor changes. Used a little less sugar ( I don't like my muffins quite so sweet), 1/2 tbsp baking powder & 1/4 cup of olive oil for baking. Very good!
I thought these were a little plain. The texture was decent and they weren't too seet, just didn't have a strong enough flavor for me.
This was, by far, THE WORST corn muffin that I have EVER eaten. Note: If I could give this NO STARS, I would. I tried and the website wouldn't let me. I made these for Thanksgiving, and I'm really glad that no one tried them...we had other things on the menu that tasted so much better.
It was very easy to make and reminded me of cornmeal muffins I had once on a trip to New York. As one who loves pastries made of cornmeal this recipe is highly recommended as it is easy and delicious.
Delicious and so easy to make with on hand ingredients. Hubby says 'I'm not going to let you forget you know to make these!' Thanks for the recipe.
My new favorite ! It's so easy, quick and absollutely delicious. I used yogurt instead of milk and baked 23 minutes. Also added some vanilla extract.
So hard to find a good cornbread recipe out there that does not have a ton of oil or butter or heavy cream, but this one is a keeper! I used two eggs, instead of one. Turned out very moist, good cornmeal flavor and great texture. Might try 1/4 c. melted butter next time instead of the 1/4 c. of oil.
My hubby loves cornbread and this was awsome. I added corn and also I used applesauce instead of oil. I did, however make a snafu by not looking at the recipe correctly and added 1 cup of applesauce instead of 1/4 cup. I thought they were ruined but they turned out great. Couldn't taste the applesauce. They did not last. Will definatly make again....Easy to make and versitile!! Thank you for this.
Terrific! Who needs a mix when you can make it from scratch so easily? I added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and served it with maple butter. Great with beef stew or chili.
This is a great basic corn muffin recipie! So easy to whip up a batch. It is just sweet enough and tender and moist. This recipie is a keeper.
Delicious! I used water instead of milk (allergies) and added 1 cup of fresh blueberries. Baked for 20 minutes.
Don't leave them out, they were dry.
Great recipe one of the best corn bread muffins I have ever had... I greased the cups instead of using liners and they came out perfect
These were really good, I added 1 cup shredded zucchini and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Will definitely make again.
This was easy to make and my family enjoyed it. The only reason I didn't give it five stars is that it was nothing special, didn't stand out much, wasn't the best this I've ever tasted. I was doubling the recipe and I accidently put in three eggs instead of two, but didn't notice it. Will save this recipe.
These are great! I made them plain the first time and then added cheese and jalapenos for the secon batch. They were soooooo good!!! This is going to become a regular in my house for sure!
Instead of regular milk, I used 8 oz of heavy whipping cream, and I added 1/4 teaspoon of Vanilla extract, and 4 oz of sour cream, and they were wonderful, moist, and just a good treat!
This recipe is perfect! This is the first time that I didn't think to read reviews to see what needs tweaking, but I'm glad I didn't - it's absolutely perfect as is. Light, fluffy, and perfectly sweet. No changes needed for this one!
These are wonderful, simple to make muffins. My whole family ate them up. I added about 1/2 to 1/3 can whole corn, drained. I also used about 1/4 sugar + 1/4 cup honey. They were fantastic. Will definitely make these again.
this is by far the fastest and most simple quick bread recipe ever! the muffins were exactly what i was looking for - moist, slightly sweet and a perfect as a snack or starter. i made them even healthier by substituting 1/2 a cup of whole wheat flour and using light brown sugar instead of white and they were still fabulous! my only suggestion is to double the recipe because the muffins were teeny tiny.
It was very good for a simple cornbread, but I decided to tweak it the second time. I used half drinkable plain yougurt and half milk and I used honey in place of the sugar. I thought it tasted very good with the extra additions.
At first, I didn't care for these muffins... then, they cooled down a bit and the edges became crispy and crunchy and the sweetness really came through. Yum! I am so pleased they turned out better than what I thought they had!!
Didn't like it. The flavor was too bland and was missing the buttery flavor that good cornbread has. If you like cornbread then I recommend "grandmother's buttermilk cornbread" recipe which is on this website- it is to die for!
Very good recipe. I prefer a larger ratio of cornmeal to flour, so I used 1 1/2 cups cornmeal (stone ground) and 1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour. I kept the rest of the ingredients the same and cooked in an iron skillet that I preheated in the oven. The bread is light and moist with a nice crispy crust. It's a keeper.
Just a really really good muffin! Quick, easy and great tasting.
I was looking for a quick and easy corn muffin recipe and this was it! I made three batches for my office chili cook-off and they were a huge hit. Not too sweet but not too savory. I didn't make any changes. This is a keeper. Thanks!
If you are serving these as a meal, the sweetness is right on. If these are for breakfast, I'd suggest increasing the sugar to 1/2 cup or even a bit more. These are far from spectacular, but are decent.
I only had 1/2 cup of all-purpose flour so I used 1 1/2 cups of cornmeal and it was amazing!The taste is unique and unlike anything I have ever done.I would definitely recommend these.
So yummy and so easy to make! I would definitely reccommend people try this recipie.
I don't want cupcakes, but these were not sweet or moist enough for me. Also, this recipe seemed to fill each muffin cup about halfway, and the muffins came out smaller than I was hoping. If I were to make this recipe again I'd probably make more batter, fill the muffin cups 3/4, and bake longer at a lower temp. along with adding a touch more sugar.
This recipe is simple and a great base for adding additional flavors.
Just made these and they are really easy, very good corn taste. I added 3/4 cup fresh corn and used buttermilk. These will be made again (maybe even today). Great base for adding things like bacon, cheese or jalepenos. Mmmm very tasty!
It's simple, quick to make and delicious. Definitely a keeper. The only thing I added was 1tsp vanilla.
These are not quite as sweet as the cornbread I'm used to, but they came out very nicely and made nice individual portions.
Delicious! Try it with buttermilk; I think it tastes better.
These were great with chili. I added 1/4 can of corn and the flavor was very good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections