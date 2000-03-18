Best Peanut Butter Cookies Ever

Very tasty cookies, but I should mention a couple of things. First, if you use all-natural peanut butter (and you should), you might want to think about draining some of the oil off the top of the peanut butter because these little babies are GREASY. Not in a bad way really but after I ate one I kind of felt like I shouldn't wipe my hand on my clothes, LOL.. for fear of a grease stain. I like using chunky peanut butter because the little nuts really add something for the texture. REDUCE THE SUGAR by half a cup, maybe even 2/3 of a cup. With 1 1/2 cups sugar, these are still plenty sweet (I use 1 cup white and 1/2 cup light brown). I don't want to think about how many calories these things have, because they're worth it. I wouldn't recommend adding chocolate chips or anything else unless they are small and you do so sparingly. I threw in the MINI Resses baking cups the first time I made these, and they ended up falling apart in the oven. Also, don't try to make them much bigger than the recommended 1" ball--they hold together well at that size. Don't press them too much with a fork; I do it lightly and don't flatten them much. My cookies are not thin or crispy, they are chewy and decadent!