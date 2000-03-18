Best Peanut Butter Cookies Ever
This is an amazing no-flour peanut butter cookie. It is so easy, even kids like to make it.
This is a great recipes but I did make a few revisions to make it even better. Instead of two cup white sugar I used 1 cup white and one cup brown, I also only used used one tsp baking powder. The recipe creates a firm dough and maintains is "criss cross" shape. well. This one is a keeper! Thanks!
Good taste...too dry for my taste.
This is a great recipes but I did make a few revisions to make it even better. Instead of two cup white sugar I used 1 cup white and one cup brown, I also only used used one tsp baking powder. The recipe creates a firm dough and maintains is "criss cross" shape. well. This one is a keeper! Thanks!
To make these cookies even simpler: 1 cup of peanut butter, 1 egg and 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 cup choc chips (optional). They always turn out fantastic!!
awesome cookies. The thing is, if you like cakey cookies, you won't like these. If you like flat cookies that are crispy on the outside and a little chewy in the center, these are the cookies for you. These DO spread, so give them the 2 inches between each cookie if you want nice looking cookies. Definitely do as others have and cut that sugar down by 1/2 a cup. I got EXACTLY 36 cookies out of this recipe.
I'm not a big fan of peanut butter cookies, but this is the exception. I made a few adjustments and now these are my favorite cookies ever! I used all natural peanut butter, cut the sugar by 1/2 cup, omitted the salt, and added 3/4 cup chocolate chunks. The result is a batch of wonderfully fragrant, nutty cookies that are neither too chewy nor too crispy. I tried this same recipe in a pinch with regular peanut butter and it was nowhere near as good; it tasted like most p.b. cookies to me, sweet and bland. Try it with natural peanut butter, and you'll never turn back.
OMG!! First, these are ingrediants that are always found in the kitchen so you can make these in a moments thought. Second, these are so so good!! This will be my household peanut butter cookie recipe for now on. I finally found a peanut butter cookie where you can actually taste peanut butter, and I do NOT think it is overwhelming. The texture was even perfect for rolling the balls. I pressed the balls lightly with a fork before baking. Thank you for sharing this recipe!!
I've made these for years, and almost always just bake them without pressing down, then push a chocolate kiss into them as soon as they come out of the oven. A note to the reviewer who had trouble with crumbling. I've learned that this recipe has to be made with brand name/high quality peanut butter. They can turn out either crumbly or like hockey pucks, otherwise! I cannot taste an appreciable difference in most peanut butters, but I do know that there is *something* different, and that difference makes a big difference in these cookies. Some store brand etc. pbs will work, but it's hit-&-miss, trial-&-error to figure out which will and which won't. It's easier to me to just make sure I've got Jif or something comparable on hand to make these.
Excellent recipe, fast,easy and very good! I used a 28 oz jar of peanut butter. Also rolled them in sugar, baked them and put hershey kisses in the middle when they were done.
Holy. Freakin'. . These really are the best peanut butter cookies ever. I was skeptical as I was mixing them up, thinking to myself, 'Best ever? Pfft, I doubt it. Peanut butter cookies are peanut butter cookies --- They all hold the same level of yumminess!' Imagine my surprise when I took the first still warm bite and discovered that these truly WERE the best peanut butter cookies ever, oh my. I don't understand how a few additional ingredients can produce such a wildly different cookie than following the standard peanut butter/egg/sugar recipe on the back of all the jars of peanut butter out there, but it can, and it does, and by George, am I glad I decided to print out this baby. I will, quite literally, ever bake any other kind of peanut butter cookie ever again. They really are THAT crazy delish! To everyone out there reading this and contemplating whether or not to choose this recipe: DO IT, DO IT, DO IT! I swear you won't regret it!
These were outstanding. Mine came out crackly and crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside--very pretty, too! I do think it's a must to use all natural peanut butter (crunchy is awesome). I used the ingredients in the recommended amounts, but changed how I mixed them together. I dumped my 16 oz. jar of crunchy peanut butter out into a bowl and mixed in the oil very well first. In a separate bowl, I mixed together the sugar, baking soda, and salt. Then I mixed that in with the peanut butter (otherwise, I didn't see how the soda and salt would be evenly distributed). I did mix the eggs in separately after adding the vanilla. My dough was very pliable and formed into balls easily. I barely pushed my cookies down with the fork and they came out perfect. I also took the advice of another reviewer and baked them on tin foil (with no grease). They were very easy to handle once almost cooled. I will make these again and again.
I'll need to do an extra hour on the treadmill to make up for all the cookies I've eaten since I made these last night. I used Smuckers Natural PB Crunchy in the glass jar. I followed the directions exactly. I rolled the little balls in sugar and left them that way. That way they don't spread out. each one came out perfectly. I wouldn't change a thing! I will make them again in a much larger batch for work and family. Thank you for a very simple and tasty treat. Peanut Butter anything rules! Review add-on: I use 1/2white sugar,1/2 brown sugar. EVEN BETTER. I've made these about 15 times now. Each time with same natural peanut butter. NEVER had any trouble with the dough at all. not oily, not crumbly like others are saying. each time they are perfect!
I originally nade these for my son. Unfortunately he's not getting any because they're too nice. I think I deserve them, after all it took me about ten minutes to make and bake them. Mmmm. Go down well with rum. :)
These cookies didn't turn out the way I'd hoped. I reduced the sugar and used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown as suggested. They tasted really good but they spread quite a bit and were too thin. Next time I make them I'll add a couple Tbsp of flour just to stiffen them up a bit. They didn't look like the picture at all. I did use a good brand name PB. ***Tried making these cookies again with a few changes. I used all natural peanut butter and added 1/2 tbsp of flour or so. I also rolled them in sugar before pressing down with fork. They turned out so much better this time. I really think it was the natural peanut butter that made the difference (natural - just ground peanuts).
These are our favorite PB cookies! Easy, simple gluten-free recipe. We had several issues trying different types, but have settled on natural bulk crunchy PB. The brand of PB does not make as much difference as the order things are mixed. Make sure to mix eggs, sugar, vanilla and baking soda together first. I whip this until it forms soft peaks, and then add PB slowly. The longer the PB is mixed in, the thicker the batter becomes.
i followed the recipe exactly. i read it more than twice to make sure that this recipe does not call for flour. so i baked as is and it was terrible. it's by far the worst peanut butter cookie ever. it went flat on me, and everyone stated that they could taste the egg in it. we sold two cookies for a quarter and we had lots of leftovers.
These are very peanut buttery! They melt in your mouth! They taste similar to the middle of a Reese's PB Cup...except firm and chewy. DO NOT overbake these! They get hard and crunchy and don't taste as good! Expect them to be EXTREMELY soft when you first remove them from the oven. Don't be fooled...they are done. This is how you know they will be chewey! Next time I will replace half of the white sugar with brown sugar to make them chewier. YUM!
These were okay, although they turned out incredibly flat! I was hoping they'd be nice and plump like the picture, but no luck! I wonder if using natural PB is the secret? The flavour was fairly decent, and they did satisfy my craving for peanut butter. I'll continue my search for the perfect peanut butter cookie. Thanks though! UPDATE: I made these using natural peanut butter, 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and added a heaping tsp of flour into the mix. Turned out much better! Definitely at least a 4 star recipe using the natural PB (the kind that's just ground peanuts and salt). Thanks for the tips, guys!
Wow, so simple, and absolutely delicious. The only adjustments I made were to use 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar, and I also added a dash of vanilla extract. Yummmm, I will make these again and again!
This is the first time a cookie recipe has made me angry. What a waste of time and money. Bakers beware!
the cookies are ok. My biggest problem with these is that they fall to pieces. They are not the best.
PHENOMENAL!!! I just made these cookies, and they are simply amazing, so easy to make, and I had all the ingredients already so I didn't have to go to the store. I used one whole jar of natural peanut butter (creamy), one cup of natural cane sugar, and one cup of dark brown sugar. I put tin foil on the cookie sheets for easy cleanup. My family cannot stop eating them...the only problem is that I hope I have enough left for Bible Study tomorrow!
These are truly the best peanut butter cookies ever, just as is. However, after ready the other reviews I did try some of the suggestions. A couple that worked for me was adding a small amount of flour and another, splitting the sugar to 1/2 white and 1/2 brown. Another thing I tried and has been an extreme success according to those who have eaten my cookies is I substitute 1/4 cup of the peanut butter with 1/4 cup "Nutella". Oh my gosh did this make these cookies amazing! All who have tried them just rave about my cookies. I hesitate to share my secret, but can't keep it to myself. It is just too tasty! I just made another batch tonight. Thanks to the creator of these cookies and thanks to all those that made suggestions for slight changes. These cookies are amazing! FYI: I prefer Skippy Creamy peanut butter. Natural is just too greasy for me.
I loved these cookies! My major complaint about pb cookies is that they don't taste enough like peanut butter--these are rich and very peanutty. I found that at 8 minutes in the oven, the cookies are chewy and fudgy. At 10 minutes, the center of the cookie remains chewy, but the edges get crumbly and the cookie practically turns to powder in your mouth. If you've made them but wished the texture was different, I'd suggest playing around with the baking time. Great recipe! Update: Having made these a couple of times now, I'm going to strongly disagree with the reviewers who suggest using natural peanut butter. I think the dough is MUCH easier to work with using the cheap stuff. I appreciate the sentiment, and if I were eating a pb sandwitch, I'd use the natural stuff, but Jif or an off-brand, with its uniform (albeit processed) consistency is a better choice for a somewhat finicky dough. Also, this dough does NOT age well--make the cookies immediately. I found that even a few hours in the fridge were enough to make the dough impossible to roll. And keep it covered between batches! Still my favorite pb cookie recipe.
I had a craving for PB cookies but didn't have enough flour for a regular recipe. I was so happy to find this! These cookies turned out perfect! The dough was very greasy to work with, but the finished product is not. Anyone who said that these cookies turned out terribly must have done something wrong with them! This recipe yielded 4.5 dozen nice-sized cookies for me, instead of the 3 predicted.
Been making these for years, bake only 10 min exactly. or they will turn hard. Also use brown sugar for softer cookies, white sugar for crispier cookies. add choc chips if desired
As if its not been established, these are very good cookies. Meltaway, rich and very peanut-buttery. Only new advice I can add is to recreate a mistake I made. When I made my first batch, I mis-read the directions and did not press my cookies flat with a fork to make the criss-cross pattern. I expected the balls to flatten out (like a chocolate chip cookie will...). Halfway through baking, I checked and saw that the ball shape remained. I removed the pans, pressed the cookies and returned the pans to the oven. This mid-bake press did made for a better cookie shape then pressing the completely uncooked dough before it went in the oven. I found myself sort of re-shaping the dough after I pressed my subsequent batches. So, if appearance is important, maybe but the cookies in as balls, and press down flat halfway through the baking period. Minimally important, but maybe worth sharing.
There was no enough substance in the the mix. The ccokies did not stick together! It was awful! I threw them away!!!!
These just did not work for me, ended up having to bake them for 40 mins before they stopped just being goo! Felt like i should have added flour. Again they spread into one big cookie. To be honest i think i made them too big so maybe stick to small cookies with this recipe? Won't be making these again anyway, felt like one big bowl of fat with all that peanut butter in there! Threw the batch out, what a waste!
I'll admit I was skeptical about this recipe as well as intrigued, but it turned out as promised. I made these to take to my sister's house for Easter. She is trying to eat gluten-free and this seemed like a good recipe to test. I baked them for 10 min. and they came out soft and chewy. I also followed the advice of other reviewers and substituted half of the white sugar with brown sugar. A big thumbs up.
i am on a wheat free diet and these were awesome! i used all natural almond butter in place of peanut butter and added about 1/2 cup white chocolate chips. delicious! the only thing i can say is that they were fragile. make sure to cool completely before storing - they might have been 95% cool and i put in container and when i took out they were all broken apart. this may be why this happened. next time i will try just 1 tsp baking soda because another reviewer said this makes firmer cookies.
Exactly the peanut buttery cookie I was looking for!!!! I only made one change: I used 1 c white sugar and 1 c brown sugar, instead of 2 c white sugar. Yummy! Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing with this recipe. FYI: If you use all-natural peanut butter, which I did, there's PLENTY of oil in the batter (in my case, a little puddle of it at the bottom of the mixing bowl by the time the last batch went in the oven), so you don't need to grease the cookie sheets. And because of all the oil, you really do need the 2 tsp baking soda, so don't cut that amount.
Really easy to make, my 4 yr. old helped. They came out great. I used crunchy peanut butter, so it'd have a little something extra. Also used foil on the cookie sheets as it seems to let the cookies come up easier. Ended up with almost 4 dozen cookies. Definitely a recipe I'll use again.
Yum these were so good! I used regular creamy peanut butter, and thought they tasted fine. I noticed in the pictures of the cookies that they were a bit flat, so I added 1 tsp baking powder. (actually I cut the recipe in half- so I used 1/2 tsp in the halved version). I brought them to my youth group and they all loved them and took seconds! They were beautiful cookies- they looked just like peanut butter cookies are supposed to look.
These cookies were absolutely horrible. They were way too greasey. I agree with others that they were easy to make, but it was a waste of ingredients in my opinion.
Every year I make homemade frozen cookie batter to give to friends as a Christmas gift, wanted to try this recipe out. Made this last night in the food processor, step by step as the recipe directed. (Accidentally omitted the baking powder). The Flavor of these cookies is wonderful! I had a hard time not eating the raw batter, hehe. BUT my problem was that the batter was too crumbly to roll into balls. I used the brand-name "Natural" smooth PB, and even added extra oil from another jar.. they were still crumbly but manageable. I mixed 2 w chocolate chips, 2 dipped in sugar, and 2 not pressed with a fork to see results.... VERY soft upon removing from oven as some have noted, but when cooled, they are the perfect chewy cookie! Must press w fork, will not spread much (at least w/out baking powder hehe). 1" balls made 2" cookies. I tried adding a stick of butter, and even though it added a pleasant flavor, not much change in the results. I think the PB does make a difference - if most of it is dry + unmixed, the batter will be drier too. 5* for flavor tho. And I think the frozen log idea would work great!
I thought these cookies were very good. I used 1 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar.
Well i thought i had the best peanut butter cookie recipe,boy was i wrong!! I did use all brown sugar and so glad i did.this has to be the best ever who would of thought with such few ingriedents they could be so delicious.they were easy to make nice an crispy on the edges an chewey in the middle thank you so much for this recipe!!!
I made these this morning, without checking to make sure that I had enough sugar. I wound up using 3/4 cup of sugar & 3/4 cup of Splenda. Much to my surprise, they were delicious! They melt in your mouth and have a wonderful peanut butter flavor!! Everyone at work loved them, too. :)
I just didn't care for these,i guess they were fine but i was expecting more from all the great reviews. I did reduce the sugar by half a cup but did not use the brown sugar they might have been better that way.
try substituting 1/2 cup molasses for that much sugar, also 1 cup brown sugar instead of that much white. this makes a GREAT cookie even better! yay!!!
these were good being that im not a huge peanut butter cookie fan...i did however use NATURAL peanut butter and i did 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup brown as prev suggested and being that i love sweets ...it didnt need the 2 cups ..just 1 in total... and i used baking powder instead of baking soda
The title is 100% true
I was the project manager for these peanut butter cookies. I decided to add a pecan right on top. the envisioned turned out to be the best decision i ever made with these cookies, it added a nice bite to it with a little toasted nutty favor. We halfed the recipe and added 3/4 cup instead of the full cup.. turned out yummy and perfect as always. I hope everyone enjoys making these cookies as much as MAA did.
These come out amazing. I usually make these with roasted almond butter 9has no added sugar) and brown sugar instead of white. Totally yum.
I used 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup white sugar and they turned out really good. My husband scarfed 3 down super quick... I had to make him stop eating them because we hadn't had dinner yet.
YUM. That is all
Well here is my experience with these cookies. They are very easy to make and tasty too but the sugar has to be decreased by at least a half a cup or they are waaaaaay to sweet. Using brown sugar instead of white made them chewier but I am telling you what type of peanut butter you decide to use is ALL the difference. The first time I used Skippy natural they were super easy to roll into a ball and they turned out flat, soft and chewy. The second time I did everything the same but used Santa Cruz organic peanut butter. The dough was crumbly and they turned out a lot thicker, no spreading at all. The flavor was very good each time but the difference in the cookie using organic vs non-organic amazed me. So I guess it's up to you and how you like your cookie!
I just love this recipe! We make them once a month. I always use all-natural peanut butter (sometimes smooth, sometimes crunchy) and I usually split the sugar with 1/2 brown sugar. I love that these are gluten free, so we can share them with our friend that avoid wheat products. This is the best ever!
These cookies are awesome! My daughter and I made a traditional flour recipe yesterday and they turned out awful, dry and tasteless. You can definitely taste the peanut butter in these and they weren't dry at all. These were the perfect combination of crunchiness and chewiness! We definitely listened to the other reviews. We used 3/4 cup sugar and 3/4 cup brown sugar and they were still on the sweet side. They needed to cook for a full ten minutes or they were too mushy and falling apart.
These are so good! And so easy to make. Since I've found this recipe a week ago I have made these 3 times. Also great for people with gluten intolerance.
I couldn't imagine making cookies without flour, but I got over that and tried these. I'm so glad I did! They were gobbled up in no time and I will be making them again. My own original tip for any peanut butter cookie recipe came to me like and epiphany; If you like big cookies but you also like making the criss-cross pattern, use a potato masher. They make a perfect pattern and you only have to press down one time on each cookie. Your friends and family will wonder how you did it. I also rolled the cookie dough balls in sugar, then dipped the potato masher in sugar before flattening each one. Once you start using your potato masher, you will never want to go back to a fork!
Very tasty cookies, but I should mention a couple of things. First, if you use all-natural peanut butter (and you should), you might want to think about draining some of the oil off the top of the peanut butter because these little babies are GREASY. Not in a bad way really but after I ate one I kind of felt like I shouldn't wipe my hand on my clothes, LOL.. for fear of a grease stain. I like using chunky peanut butter because the little nuts really add something for the texture. REDUCE THE SUGAR by half a cup, maybe even 2/3 of a cup. With 1 1/2 cups sugar, these are still plenty sweet (I use 1 cup white and 1/2 cup light brown). I don't want to think about how many calories these things have, because they're worth it. I wouldn't recommend adding chocolate chips or anything else unless they are small and you do so sparingly. I threw in the MINI Resses baking cups the first time I made these, and they ended up falling apart in the oven. Also, don't try to make them much bigger than the recommended 1" ball--they hold together well at that size. Don't press them too much with a fork; I do it lightly and don't flatten them much. My cookies are not thin or crispy, they are chewy and decadent!
I just made these cookies. I think they taste good. I went off somebody elses review and used 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup white sugar. I also kind of went scant on both cups of sugar, because a lot of people said it was too sweet. For me it was kind of hard to stir the cookie dough, but all in all the cookies turned out pretty good.
My daughter was making these cookies for school for a treat and they were the worst cookie ever! Totally flopped in the oven and flattened out. VERY disappointed!
I needed a little treat so I just made 1/4 batch (yes with 1/2 an egg)! Tasty but a little different without the flour. I would make them again. I would say they are VERY sweet - you need a huge glass of milk with them and probably should eat a head of broccoli after! I used slightly less than the sugar called for, but still a little too sweet - this may have been because of the pb I used. Thanks for the recipe!
I logged on to get a Peanut Butter Cookie recipe, and today was my lucky day! Not only was this recipe extremely easy; they're delicious! I was amazed to find a flourless/butterless cookie that could taste so good. I followed the recipe exactly, and used Skippy creamy PB. I baked them on an air-sheet covered w/ non-stick foil or Silpat for 8-min. They baked thoroughly and were golden and moist. A 1" ball made a 2" cookie. I got the same batch out of the recipe as it states. (I'm usually short!) I can't wait to try this again with Spenda!
very easy to make but crumple very easily. Didn't turn out well didn't taste great
This is the greatest peanut butter cookie recipe! Easy, and delish!!!! My family are big fans of the peanut butter cookies so we have tried a few, and this one is yummy! I take out of our oven in 9 minutes so the middles are soft with a slight crunch for the edges!!!
These were good - I'm sitting here eating them right now while my family is sleeping!! Very easy to make. I used half brown sugar and half white as other reviewers did, and I used natural peanut butter. I think I still like the Eggless Peanut Butter Cookie recipe on this site the best, though. Thank you for the interseting and easy to make recipe!!
WOW!! so quick and easy! i only used 1 1/2 cups of white sugar, but followed the rest of the recipe and used natural paenut butter looked good and tasted better! thanks!
either something is wrong with my ingredients, or something is wrong with the recipe. I'm giving it 2 stars because I'm assuming 500+ reviewers can't be wrong so it must be something in my pantry... but these just did not come out good at all!! They're sooo crumbly I can't even pick them up! There is also a strange scent to them that isn't pleasant at all when they come out of the oven. I used a brand new jar of natural peanut butter, and just made some awesome chocolate chip cookies this week with my other ingredients (sugar, baking soda, vanilla, and eggs) so I can't imagine what it was... so until I figure it out, I'm blaming the recipe!
Surprisingly good! I was wary of a cookie recipe with no flour. I used a whole jar of creamy peanut butter and rolled them in sugar before putting on the cookie sheet. They looked flat and I thought they would taste dry but they are so yummy!
I took the advice from other reviewers and cut the sugar by half and coupled the white with brown sugar. I LOVE PB cookies and these are SO good! Thank you!!
Fantastic, easy cookies! I added 2 extra teaspoons of vanille to mine, and they were awesome.
The cookies were more oil than anything else, the taste is awful and they don't keep their shape at all!
Very good cookie, but a bit too sweet. I even used 1/4 cup less sugar than called for and it was still too sweet, besides that, an excellent, easy cookie.
I have been making these cookies for four years now, and a read some of the bad ratings. Try this with all natural peanut butter(Laura Scudder's). It makes the cookies taste much better(very peanut buttery), also cut the sugar just a little if you find them to sweet. I usually do 1/4" less. And you must use the full amount of baking soda. They will seem dry and none sicky when you roll them, don't forget to smash them with a fork(twice). Last tip, you need to cool these on a rack. It helps keep them from crumbing. This is the only peanut butter cookie I have every liked, and I hate peanut butter :)Thank you for the great recipe.
I substituted one of the cups of sugar with brown sugar, and halfed the cup of white sugar (1 1/2 cups sugar)I didn't have to grease the pans & I used a whole 18oz jar of Crunchy jiff. My daughter wanted pb&j cookies so on top of the teaspoon of vanilla extract we added a teaspoon of strawberry extract. The color of the cookies is kinda pretty and there's just a hint of strawberry which is just perfect for people like me that don't care for too much going on in a simple cookie. I also used an icecream scoop to scoop the balls of cookies. Made it a lot faster! * a note of caution to all... My family was in the hospital the whole month of October 2012 from "natural" Costco peanut butter. Salmonella. My niece actually got kidney damage and has to have surgery to fix her kidney on the one side. Salmonella is highly contagious! We had to be quarantined at the hospital. Some common side effects are diarrhea and/or fever, stomach upset etc... Pretty serious. Please wash your hands, work area, foods, tools completely and I recommend cooking the cookies the full 10 minutes to make sure the egg and peanut butter are cooked completely.
This is the easiest peanut butter cookie recipe ever. It makes a crunchy cookie, which is what I prefer. Thanks so much!
The taste was really delicious. Cookies were just the right texture...slightly crisp on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside. I used regular creamy peanut butter. I followed the advice of others and reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups, using half brown and half white. I'm giving this four stars because of the modifications I made. I was surprised by how much the cookies flattened out after baking. I thought all that baking soda would make a puffier cookie. I also tried some with chocolate chips stirred in. They were phenominal.
AMAZING!!! Made exactly as written using natural peanut butter. Cannot get over how easy they were to make and how absolutely perfect! Thanks!
So easy. So good. Plain and simple. I also added the brown sugar, but you don't have to. These cookies got raves at our Mother's Day get together!!
Like others said, these were a complete flop. They totally spread out paper thin in the oven so there was absolutley no criss-cross pattern to be seen. They were sticky and bottoms were beginning to burn before they were done. What a disappointment.
These were really good, I used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. Next time I may reduce the amount of sugar and just use brown. They were a little sweeter then necessary.
Yum! I was having a pregnancy craving for peanut butter cookies so on a whim I decided to give these a shot. I followed the recipe as written but just cut it in half. I still ended up with 21 cookies. I also made about 9 of them with some chocolate chips baked in. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I've made these twice before with Skippy All Natural PB and they were very pretty and very tasty although a bit too sweet. Yesterday I tried the suggestions to use real all natural PB and cut back on the sugar. A real disaster!! I used Smuckers (which had the oil sitting on the top in the jar) and I cut back the sugar by 1/4 c. The dough wouldn't roll into balls without breaking apart. I struggled with it and baked some anyway. Ended up with hard cookie lumps. Tried to fix the dough by adding some Skippy. Handled better and cookies taste okay, certainly peanut-buttery, but so dry they are hard to swallow! Was a waste of ingredients and of my time. Gonna keep looking for a real "best" PB cookie.
these cookies are clearly missing some sort of binding ingredient. i followed this to the mark, and am an accomplished baker. i am actually angry that an entire jar of high quality natural peanut butter( just like suggested) was wasted on this venture. i would not ever make this again, or reccomend it to anyone i knew.
O M G! I loved baking these. I was looking for the best pb cookie recipe to bake for Jesus, but didn't know what He wished me to make. After some prayer, I stumbled upon this recipe, and, PRAISE HIM, I found the greatest one of all. I made 'em for my pastor, and he began speaking in tongues. Needless to say, they were totes delish! I did make a few minor adjustments for His sake. I included holy water instead of the vanilla extract in order to cleanse the dough from its sinful past. THX!!!1
These really are the best peanut butter cookies I've ever made! They are very soft and chewy. I found that you need to let them cool on the cookie sheet for about 5 minutes, otherwise they fall apart when you take them off. Thanks for a great recipe...this will be my peanut butter cookies recipe from now on!!
Gave 4 stars because I modified the recipe heavily to fit the dietary needs of my family and don't want to mess up the ratings. Tried using egg replacer and sunflower butter...worked ok but needed more sugar. Wouldn't recommend my modifications as it is just to crumbly and not sweet or chewy enough.
I thought these cookies were absolutely awful. My husband and daughter wouldn't eat them, I had to throw the whole batch away. What a waste of ingredients. They spread out on the cookies sheet and made 1 giant cookie that was greasy and hard. Not for me.
These cookies were tasty. Just very crumbly because they had no flour. They were also SUPER sweet and very rich. I probably won't be making them again
As other reviewers have said, this recipe is easily tweaked to be diabetic/low-carb friendly. I used a cup of Splenda and half a cup of granular maltitol in my version of the recipe and got very convincing results. Maltitol (like any sugar alcohol) has two drawbacks: it's relatively expensive, and eating too much of it will give you awful gas. Spiking your Splenda with it, however, will make the Splenda behave more like regular sugar during baking, so you'll get "cookie" texture (which is a bigger sticking point even than "cookie" taste when it comes to low-carb baking). And because there's only half a cup in the whole batch, you won't be waking up in the middle of the night in gastric distress. My husband, the reluctant low-carber, devoured these -- both the half-batch I made with unsweetened carob chips and the half-batch I made plain. (My mother made a batch for my Stage II-diabetic uncle, and the ingredients were approved by the nursing-home dietician. So if you've got friends or family who really, REALLY have to watch their blood sugar, these will fill the bill and nicely.)
These cookies really live up to their name. When I made these insted of using all of the sugar I use 3/4 cups of white sugar and 3/4 cups brown sugar. The recipe says to leave them cool for 5 minutes, well you do need to. After cooking the first pan for the max of 10 minutes they still felt undercooked. But after the 5 minutes they firmed up. So don't over cook them. You will end up with one tough cookie. But over all this is a GREAT recipe. I plan on making them again.
So easy and amazingly good. I just use a whole 18 oz jar of peanut butter, not having to measure makes it even easier!
Very good, very easy. My kids' favorite and I can have cookies in their hands in 20 min. Sometimes I'll do 1 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. brown b/c I like them a little less sweet.
These were OK.......... , I found they did not have alot of peanut butter flavour. I will look for another recipe the next time.
These are just the best! So yummy...divine with a big glass of cold milk. Very addictive! These are great for gluten sensitive people. We made several batches and gave them in pretty tins for xmas. They freeze and ship well.
the best peanut nutter cookie i've ever eaten.
WOW are these great! I didn't give 5 stars because I changed a few things. I used 1 c. chunky p.b. & 1 c. creamy. I used 1 c. white sugar & 1/2 c. brown sugar. When adding the baking soda I also added a pinch of cream of tartar, so the cookies didn't turn out flat as pancakes. I added a little over 1 tsp vanilla. I also added peanut butter chips and sprinkled sugar on top before baking. Don't forget to line the cookie sheet with foil - it works great and makes clean-up a breeze. These look & taste good enough to sell at a bakery! YUM!
I never thought I'd say this about anything, but there is way to much sugar in this recipe. The cookies were so sweet that I could have cut the sugar in half and probably added more peanut butter. A natural peanut butter would be best with all of this sugar. Needless to say, this was not the yummy peaunut butter cookie recipe that I was looking for.
This is the only peanut butter cookie recipe I ever use. Everyone loves it!
I would love to know how tealeaves got her cookies to look that way w/out flour?! LOL. W/out flour these WILL spread some (those of us who like to eat healthy, but w/out totally depriving ourselves, overlook minor imperfections in appearance or texture). I have made many flourless cookies & have made this several times. I use a natural peanut butter and splenda and no matter where I take them, they are gobbled up! If you are wanting a traditional flour based p'nut butter cookie, then you will be disappointed. These are still very good, healthier and have a much richer peanut butter flavor (with no flour weighing down the taste)
A very tweakable recipe. A couple minor things, one, the quality of peanut butter definitely makes a big difference! The suggestion to using natural peanut butter is a valid one. You know the saying, "That's how the cookie crumbles..."? Less expensive PB will do just that! natural PB will allow a little one to take a bite without holding the rest of it in pieces in their little hands. The second one is two-part. Salt is only necessary if the cookies are going into storage or cookie jar for more than a week....basically a preservative...it DOES take away from the taste a little, so eat them up and share, leave the salt out! Baking basics...baking soda gives cookies a lift. If you make the rolled balls slightly bigger, you don't need it. If you like a thinner cookie, leave it out and keep the balls the size the recipe calls for. If you like a softer, "cakier" cookie, use confectioners sugar (no sugar-grit?), and use baking powder (baking-basics for cake-rise), but only use half of what it calls for compared to the baking soda....
These are hands down the best peanut butter cookies ever!!!!! My family loved them and asks for them! Changes I made were to use Natural chunky peanut butter, 1 cup brown and 1 cup white sugar, and 1 Tbs. flour. The best!!!!!
I love these! I make them with artificial sugar, about 1/2 the amount listed for white sugar. I sometimes use reduced fat peanut butter for less calories. With these changes, they are not quite as good as the recipe as written. Sometimes I leave out the baking soda and the cookies do not spread as much and are chewier, it provides variety. These cookies have really helped me to stay away from higher carb sweets and I am so grateful for the recipe. I am looking forward to trying it with natural peanut butter and other "nut" butters.
Wow, I cannot believe this recipe got such good reviews! I did not care for it. And I am a peanut butter freak. Wayyyy too sugary. In fact, the cookies were gritty. It was like a spoonful of peanut butter with too much sugar. I will never make these again and next time I find a recipe that looks too good to be true, I think I'll assume that it is.
I'm not even finished baking these cookies yet, the second batch is still in the oven. Who knew peanut butter cookies could be made with such few ingredients and were so easy to bake? Thanks for sharing this delicious recipe!
This recipe is OK if you are looking for something super-easy. My prep/bake time was only 10 minutes, so that is a plus. The cookies were better than store-bought but I prefer a peanut butter cookie made with a traditional recipe.
