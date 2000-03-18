Best Peanut Butter Cookies Ever

This is an amazing no-flour peanut butter cookie. It is so easy, even kids like to make it.

Recipe by BAKINGNUTS

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, stir peanut butter and sugar together until smooth. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the baking soda, salt, and vanilla. Roll dough into 1 inch balls and place them 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets. Press a criss-cross into the top using the back of a fork.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 139.6mg. Full Nutrition
