Curried Winter Soup

This was excellent, but I must say a few things. Eaten right after cooking, it was pretty unappetizing seeing as the spaghetti squash had not taken in any of the flavors yet. After a night of marinating in the fridge the flavors came together WONDERFULLY, and this dish became 1000x better. I omitted the macaroni and simply upped the rice (I used short-grain brown) to balance out the textures. I also upped the liquid content just a bit because I love me a brothy soup. (: Overall quite a good dish. I would be wary to feed it to a large group - if I was to do so I would be sure to let it sit for at least one day in the fridge if not more and then reheat to serve.