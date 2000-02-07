Party Italian Wedding Soup

A large batch of traditional Italian Wedding soup. This soup offers plenty of meat, carbohydrates and veggies. Perfect with Italian bread. For the pasta, I use acini di pepe, but you could use any small shape you desire, like shells or orzo.
Easy to make..I like the fact that I don't have to saute the veggies. Do however, make better meatballs, it makes all the difference. I make mine with: 8 oz pork, 8 oz. beef, 1 egg, 1/3 cup parsley, 1 t minced garlic, 1 cup italian bread crumbs, 1 t salt, and 1/2 cup grated parmesan. I also use more broth. You can't really mess this recipe up.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2005
I have made this recipe many times and it is one of my favorites! Over time I have made the following changes: I begin by sauteing my carrot, onion, and celery until veggies are tender and onion opaque, I add at least 64 oz broth swanson reduced sodium, no MSG), I get that up to a rolling boil then add my meatballs gently. Do not stir for several minutes and let them cook before turning down to a simmer. On the meatballs, I use only 1/2 lb ground meat, less breadcrumb, about 1/3 cup, and add parmesean cheese and finely chopped basil with the egg. I usually skip the chicken, and use the acini de pepe pasta. The spinich makes this thick and delicious. Add plenty of pepper. Wonderful! Thanks, Chuck.
This was a hit, what a great way to get a 5 year old to eat spinach, she loved it. And my husband said, "great way to get a 34 year old to eat his spinach too". Like some of the other folks, I adjusted a bit, used 1 large onion instead of 2, and that was PLENTY, used 1/2 sausage, and 1/2 ground beef for my meatballs, plus ITALIAN bread crumbs. I also baked my meatballs in the oven until browned before adding to soup. I did use the acini di pepe, which I boiled seperately, then added to stockpot. Also, I used 12 cups of chicken stock, you really need it once you add all of those lovely veggies and stuff. Once again, it was delicious, and thank the original maker for giving me a great base to play around with a bit, we will DEFINATELY be making this again. ALSO, this is a very FILLING soup, a small salad and some crusty bread, and you have a great meal.
Great recipe - very easy! Even easier was making it in the crockpot... I followed the recipe pretty much completely to the letter except: -Added more stock - probably about another can (14.5oz cans) and a half -Crockpot on High for 5 hours -Added pasta 30 minutes before the end (same as recipe) -Added cooked chicken (leftovers) 30 minutes before the end Came out great - HUGE batch of soup - definitely freezing the leftovers.
This was the first time I made Wedding Soup. I had tasted this soup only once in a coffee shop and had been dreaming of it since. I did make a few chages though. Like others I thought it needed more liquid so i added about 4 cups of water to the 48 ounces of broth. (Next time I'll just get an extra can) I only used one lg onion. I used italian bread crumbs in the meatballs. I also cooked the orzo separately so it wouldn't cause the beautiful clear broth to become cloudy. All in all I was very proud of this soup and my 12 year old ate spinach and loved it. :) May substitute KALE next time. T. LeBlanc
Excellent soup, different from anything that I've ever prepared. It was actually fun to make. I used ground turkey in place of ground beef, used Italian flavored breadcrumbs, and added a little Italian seaoning. Also used an extra cn of chicken broth. Be careful with the acini de pepe pasta, it swells quite a bit, and mine was a little thick, I think about 3/4 cup of dry pasta is about right. Served with hot, homemeade rolls and a glass of cabernet. Perfect for a cold winters day. We loved it.
This recipe is exactly what I wanted for Italian Wedding Soup. I always bought it canned and it was just too salty. This took a little while, but was completely worth it. I made a few changes per some other reviewer suggestions: doubled chicken broth, used 50-50 sausage and ground beef, and skipped the chicken altogether. Also I sauteed the veggies in some olive oil and added a few finely chopped garlic cloves. I will be making this a lot from now on.
I changed some of the ingredients: I only used 1/2 of the bread crumbs called for and I used two eggs with the ground beef. I used chopped fresh kale instead of spinach due to the spinach shortage. I only used two carrots, not two cups and 1 celery stalk. I doubled the amount of chicken stock as other suggested and just before serving I mixed in two beaten eggs and 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, mixing the eggs in slowly until they were cooked through as all traditional Italian wedding soups should have.
This was tasty, although you HAVE TO double the broth or you end up eating a stew instead of a soup. The whole kitchen smelled warm and inviting while it simmered, and it was the perfect meal for the first cold night of autumn along with some Italian bread.
Loved this soup - perfect on a cold rainy night! I added a couple of tablespoons of pesto to the meatballs - they were fantastic. Used a 48oz can and 2 14oz cans of broth - might just use 2 large cans next time as the flavor was plenty intense enough to handle the extra liquid. Next time would NOT use chopped spinach as it made the pot look like it was covered in grass clippings! (Using regular and chopping it myself would give a much better look to the dish. The accompanying photos definitely do not have chopped greens in them.) Definitely going into the rotation - wonderful flavor.
I am very particular when it comes to wedding soup, my husband is also. im not a great cook by ANY means but i thought id give this recipe a try. It turned out wonderful! I only have a few suggestions 1) Make Better meatballs use 1lb of ground meat and a cup of Italian Bread crumbs one egg 1/3 cup of grated parmasan cheese and about 1/4 cup of parsley. 2) Double the chicken broth and 3) its more of a personal pref. but i cook my noodles seperately not in with the pasta the keep the broth from getting cloudy but, again thats just personal pref, makes no difference in the over all taste... In the end great recipe easy to make and DELICIOUS!
Loved this soup! I too used 1/2 sausage-1/2 ground beef and spiced the meatballs up with minced garlic and onion. Skipped the chicken. Added more garlic and Italian seasoning to the broth and used orzo pasta. I loved using the frozen chopped spinach. The 10 oz box was just right. Will add this to my soup list.
It was awesome!!! Tastes even better than some that I've had out at "Italian" restaurants!!! A couple of minor modifications that I made were to make my own stock with chicken thighs, garlic, celery, & onion first, then cut up the chicken & add to pot before serving. I also shredded the carrots. I tried to make the meatballs low-fat by using ground turkey instead, but I think that there is no substitute for beef/pork meatballs.
this was surprisingly easy to make and really tasty! i had only tasted the canned version (avoid it at all cost!) and knew i could do better, so i was really happy to find this recipe. we don't eat red meat in our house, so i used ground turkey. when i make it again, i probably won't use the bread crumbs. i usually make meatballs without bread crumbs and like the taste and texture better. also, i used fresh spinach. everyone loved it and i will make it again!
Update: I now add a large can of petite diced tomatoes. That really adds a new twist and great flavor. My whole family loves this soup. I did add garlic and I boil a whole chicken (and add it shredded). Wonderful!!
I like the meatballs like this in this soup, keep them small as you can. less than one inch. However, i would use fresh spinach and add it just before serving so that is wilted only and remains bright. I also like homemade noodles in it. .. they are the best if you have time.
This soup was wonderful, and a big hit at a family party I had. I wouldn't change a thing, however I would have to say that the prep time is much longer than 15 minutes after rolling all those meatballs! Wonder recipie, I will certainly make this again!
This was a great recipe! I omitted the chicken and didn't bother to thaw the spinach, just added it to the broth frozen. I think it could use more broth as it is a thick soup with the spinach. Delicious!
Excellent!! I doubled it to make a large pot for a church supper. I added an extra can of broth, as it is a really hearty soup. The meatballs were mellow and the flavours melded great. Well Done Chuck!
This was the most tasty recipe ever! I am pleased to say, but better than any restaurant's recipe that I have tasted! I did not have spinach on hand, but for some reason I had Bok Choy from a friend's garden, so I cut up a few leaves of that and didn't add chicken, but it was still an excellent, excellent recipe.
For those of you who do not want the fuss of making meatballs, and have a TRADER JOES store in your area, try using their fully cooked Italian meatballs. (In the frozen food section.) They are great & add good flavor.
When I prepare this again, I will pre-cook the meatballs in the oven or in a skillet before adding them to the soup. I did not like the flavor of boiled ground beef, which retains a flavor too raw for my taste.
Fabulous recipe! One of those very simple recipes you can get the broth started, the meaballs formed and save for later. Then when you're ready, in just a few minutes it's done. The first time, I followed the recipe just as written and it was great as is. However, since I like to experiment, I changed just a few things. I used a mixture of ground beef and Italian sausage, with some parmesan cheese for the meatbals; I substituted kale for spinach (which incorporated into the soup better-it didn't float and stay at the top like spinach, nor did it give a green color to the broth) and because the chicken seemed to be an overkill on the meat, I omitted that. I added a little bay leaf in the broth too. But these are just small preferences and, like I said, it's a wonderful, simple recipe that guests always asks for seconds!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2000
I really liked this soup and will definitely make it again. My husband enjoyed it. I even fed it to our 11 month old baby (after fork smashing!) and he loved it. I was a little puzzled by the "2 1/2 ounces" of chicken. That is such a small amount, it hardly seemed worth it.
Fantastic! I used this as a base but changed a few things so I think it ended up a mix of all the Italian wedding soup recipes. I omitted the chicken, used twice as much broth, added 1/3 cup of parmesan to the meatballs, and used acini de pepe pasta. Definitely a keeper.
I would definetly suggest frying the meatballs to start the cooking before adding to the soup, so they don't have such a mushy consisteny, and you can drain out the grease. Also, I added twice as much broth, and it still wasn't enough. The leftovers look like a caserole, not a soup. I added seasoning, but everything still tasted bland. I am somewhat unimpressed with this recipe, but my boyfriend said it was "okay" so i gave it a 3.
I have tried all the "Wedding Soups" on this site and this is the best one. When I made the the most rated soup my husband asked if I had changed the regular recipe. When I told him it was just a different one he said "Please make the regular one only". So there you have it Chuck, your the "MAN".
I took advice from others who had already made it--and would avise that those planning to try it do the same. Mini meatball rolling was tedious, but whaddayagonnado? End result was worth the effort. It was a good basic recipe that with a few alterations made a tasty soup.
This was a hit at our annual Christmas Eve soup and chili night. Everyone loved it! Thanks for the great recipe. I did use more broth and also left out chicken. I am making again today and will see what it is like with the chicken. I highly recommend! This was fast and tasty.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2004
I made this soup last night and it's now one of my favorites but I did make a few changes... I omitted the chicken, used fresh spinach (10 oz bag), and added a can of petite diced Italian tomatoes - topped all with parmesan/asiago cheese blend... what a winner!!
We really enjoyed this soup. Rolling the meatballs seemed like it would never end, but it was worth it. They were just the right flavor for the soup. I was afraid they were going to taste like meatballs for spaghetti but they were perfect. I saved just enough for my father (who is Italian) to try and he was very impressed as well!
DESIDERATA
Rating: 3 stars
12/18/2005
We didn't like this recipe very much. My husband couldn't eat it and my sons and I thought it was just ok. I wish I would have followed some of the reviews instead of the recipe. The meatballs were kind of bland and it definitely needs more broth. I am not sure I'll make it again but if I do, I'll follow reviewers suggestions.
I always felt that I couldnt make wedding soup because all the recipes I had were very complicated and took hours to make. This is a very easy recipe to follow and is as good as any wedding soup that I have ever had. Took the recipe to work and every one there has made it and loves it. Chuck I give you 5 stars.
This soup was really good. No flavor was overpowering, and both kids ate the spinach and carrots with no problem. The meatballs do need to be tiny, and they just melt in your mouth. I did add garlic salt, parsely and sage to flavor them. Also needed to add more broth. Overall a surprisingly excellent recipe!
Excellent. I made a few changes like addding more chicken broth and using 1/2 lb of meatloaf mix for the little meatballs. I also mixed them like regular meatballs using 1 egg white instead of the whole egg, parsley, 1 clove of garlic and salt and pepper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2002
This soup was superb, my family loved it. It was the first time making wedding soup. It was quick and easy to make.
This is a great recipe! I made it for my husband and gave some to my neighbor friends. Everyone raved about it. My husband asked if I would make it again it is the best he has ever had. I was impressed with this creation and made the meatballs as suggested with 1/2 pork & 1/2 ground beef along with bread crumbs & parmesan cheese. Perfectly delicious!
I really loved this soup, although making all those little meatballs was pretty time consuming. I think the next time I would buy the frozen ones. After it cooked for a while, I thought that the soup had enough stuff in it already, so I omitted the pasta and it still tasted fantastic! Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2004
Excellent! Used homemade chicken stock, fresh spinach, garlic, and for the meatballs, dry Italian bread crumbs, a little salt and pepper. Also sauteed the veg before adding the stock and spinach. Superb!
I was looking for a wedding soup recipe and this was exactly what I needed. It was easy and fast to prepare and was really delicious. The meatballs were kinda a pain to make, and I think after awhile I made them too big, but the soup was definitely great. It tasted just like the kind you get in a restaruant, thanks chuck
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2005
My Family loved this recipe. I made a huge pot, and froze containers of it. It still tastes great after thawing and reheating.
I am 100% italian, and very picky about food! This is a great recipe, easy to make and truly nutritious and delicious! I left the chicken out because I didn't have any on hand, and I baked the little meatballs, only because that's the way I've always done it. This is a keeper!
I made this for a bridal shower and it was a huge hit. I loosely doubled the recipe, adding additional broth as needed (i added cups of water and chicken broth cubes). I also used a pork/beef combo for the meatballs. I added the chicken, too, but probably wasn't necessary. All the guests loved it. Great recipe!
looked good, smelled good, and tasted good. that something special was missing though. I did omit the celery, and chicken - maybe that was it, but don't think so. my meatballs did not stay together. They were on the large size anyway.
I'm not a big fan of soup but this was pretty good. My fiance loved it. Next time i might take the chicken out. I'm not a big fan of chunks of chicken in my soup
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2004
The only change I made was to double the amount of chicken broth, which I believe was necessary. Everyone in my family liked this soup, which is absolutely amazing since I have 4 children with very individual tastes! I will be making this again and may add more pasta and perhaps some garlic.
Fantastic soup! We've never had a soup like this! Everyone loved it, it has something for everyone...definately a keeper! We will make over and over...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2018
I used kale because we don't have escarole in my area. I guess they don"t know how good it is. I made my own meatball blend as taught to me by my Italian mother.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2005
I made this soup for a small gathering - everyone raved about it. I never made wedding soup before because I thought it would be too difficult...this is so easy! People asked for the recipe. It is definitely a winner.
Made this for the first time the other night...Huge Hit w/the fam!! We all love the Progresso italian wedding soup, & this was spot on!! Altho I had to change a few things...only because I didn't have quite everything in the recipe. Boiled 3 chicken breasts w/ celery/onions/carrots & beef boullion (+ 1 tsp. chicken boullion) to make the chicken broth in 8 cups water..cut the chicken up after it cooked. 16 Premade turkey meatballs were thrown in instead of beef & quartered when thoroughly done.. In spite of these changes, it came out Fabulous!!! Will definitely make this again...Hubby said, "We could do this instead of Chili night!" (Which used to be his Favorite!!)
This is excellent. I did make some changes bc of other reviewers comments made sense to me to improve on the flavor. I increased broth to 64 oz. That was enough as I cooked my pasta in a pot and added it to the soup bowls before serving and not cooking in the soup. Pasta absorbs too much of the broth. I baked the meatballs and per another reviewer added 1 t minced garlic,1 t salt, 1/2 c grated Parmesan cheese and Italian breadcrumbs and egg. It really added to the flavor of the meatballs. I rolled them small and added them to the soup the last 15 minutes. I don't normally care for spinach but I think it added to the soup flavor and made this recipe "authentic". I am NOT a fan of white chicken (prefer dark as it has more flavor). The next time I think I will use chicken thighs as they have more flavor). I'm not a fan of changing recipes from the original but in this case, based on my cooking experience (pasta in soup absorbs too much of the liquid) and the meatballs did need more flavor. As a rule, I usually will make the recipe the first time around as written but do read the reviewers comments and in this case, they made sense to make the changed I did. With changes, this is a keeper for me.
Best Wedding soup. I do cook the meatballs separately in some broth made with bullion to get rid of some fat. Throw the bullion broth out, along with the fat, after cooking. I did add my own meatball flavors, as did some others. Personal preference.
took the advice of others and used 1/2 beef, 1/2 pork for the meatballs, and took the advice from another and baked the meatballs ahead 'til almost done, then added to soup just to warm through. Also decided to use fresh escarole, and left out the chix. It was approved by the bride's grandmother! Thank you so much--
I went with Cheri's suggestion on meatballs and used Acini di Pepe. Also used low sodium broth and added a bit more broth for the cooking of pasta. Topped with some Parmigiano reggiano. A rather quick and easy meal for most.
