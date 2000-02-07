Party Italian Wedding Soup

This is excellent. I did make some changes bc of other reviewers comments made sense to me to improve on the flavor. I increased broth to 64 oz. That was enough as I cooked my pasta in a pot and added it to the soup bowls before serving and not cooking in the soup. Pasta absorbs too much of the broth. I baked the meatballs and per another reviewer added 1 t minced garlic,1 t salt, 1/2 c grated Parmesan cheese and Italian breadcrumbs and egg. It really added to the flavor of the meatballs. I rolled them small and added them to the soup the last 15 minutes. I don't normally care for spinach but I think it added to the soup flavor and made this recipe "authentic". I am NOT a fan of white chicken (prefer dark as it has more flavor). The next time I think I will use chicken thighs as they have more flavor). I'm not a fan of changing recipes from the original but in this case, based on my cooking experience (pasta in soup absorbs too much of the liquid) and the meatballs did need more flavor. As a rule, I usually will make the recipe the first time around as written but do read the reviewers comments and in this case, they made sense to make the changed I did. With changes, this is a keeper for me.