Party Italian Wedding Soup

A large batch of traditional Italian Wedding soup. This soup offers plenty of meat, carbohydrates and veggies. Perfect with Italian bread. For the pasta, I use acini di pepe, but you could use any small shape you desire, like shells or orzo.

Recipe by Chuck

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine the chicken broth, spinach, onions, carrots and celery. Mix well and allow to simmer.

  • In a separate large bowl, combine the ground beef, bread crumbs and egg and mix well. Form mixture into 1/2 inch diameter meatballs and carefully drop them into the soup.

  • Put chunks of chicken breast into the soup and reduce heat to low. Allow the soup to simmer for 1 hour. Add the pasta 30 minutes before serving and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 81mg; sodium 732.5mg. Full Nutrition
