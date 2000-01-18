Roasted Veggies with Couscous

The simple fact is that couscous IS bland. I'd rather have plain pasta. However, if you play with it, anyone can make couscous tasty. I like to chop up a bit of shallot, and saute it a little in the olive oil- maybe a touch of minced garlic clove as well, and then toss in the couscous and coat that too. Then the water (plus definitely a chicken boullioun cube). A touch of salt- up to you. Couscous is an eastern staple, so add some easterny flavours when simmering. Add a pinch of cinnamon, or turmeric, or whatever. Like peas? Mix some in while simmering. I also like to add a bit of chopped green onion. Tease it any way you want, but do something with it- just hints of this or that, or it will be bland. And oh yeah- I did enjoy the recipie.