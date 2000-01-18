Roasted Veggies with Couscous

35 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 19
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Light fluffy couscous with a touch of olive oil with roasted veggies. Dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. A great vegetarian dish. A delight, summer or winter.

By Judy

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat your grill to a high heat, outdoor or indoor.

  • Brush vegetables lightly with olive oil, and place them on the grill. Cook, flipping over occasionally, until just tender.

  • While the vegetables are grilling, bring water, salt, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and couscous to boil in a large pot. Once the water has come to a boil, remove the pot from the heat and let it stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork when done. Let couscous cool to room temperature.

  • Place couscous on a plate and top with veggies. Drizzle with a small amount of olive oil and Balsamic vinegar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 5.5g; sodium 301.4mg. Full Nutrition
