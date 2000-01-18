Roasted Veggies with Couscous
Light fluffy couscous with a touch of olive oil with roasted veggies. Dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. A great vegetarian dish. A delight, summer or winter.
Light fluffy couscous with a touch of olive oil with roasted veggies. Dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. A great vegetarian dish. A delight, summer or winter.
Okay...the first time around, I made this as a side dish for some pork chops. My fiance said it was bland. There were leftovers, since he wasn't fond of it (I thought it was okay). Anyways, the next day, I sauteed some tofu and threw the leftover couscous in, making a vegetarian skillet dinner of sorts. It was awesome!! I highly recommend adding the tofu.Read More
Good, easy, but needs a kick. I marinated the veggies in olive oil and balsamic vinegar for a short while before grilling. Then, the left over oil mixture from the marinade I added to the cooked couscous, which stepped it up a bit, along with some pepper. The dish looks nice with the veggies laid out on top, but still there was something missing. Serving with mango chutney was the answer, and then the meal felt complete and satisfying.Read More
Okay...the first time around, I made this as a side dish for some pork chops. My fiance said it was bland. There were leftovers, since he wasn't fond of it (I thought it was okay). Anyways, the next day, I sauteed some tofu and threw the leftover couscous in, making a vegetarian skillet dinner of sorts. It was awesome!! I highly recommend adding the tofu.
I added two chicken boullion cubes to the water which gave the couscous some flavor and used roasted tomatoes and red onions as that was all I had around. I sprinkled it with balsamic vinegar dressing which gave it some great flavor. It turned out pretty good...I will definately make this recipe again, my three year old loved it!
The simple fact is that couscous IS bland. I'd rather have plain pasta. However, if you play with it, anyone can make couscous tasty. I like to chop up a bit of shallot, and saute it a little in the olive oil- maybe a touch of minced garlic clove as well, and then toss in the couscous and coat that too. Then the water (plus definitely a chicken boullioun cube). A touch of salt- up to you. Couscous is an eastern staple, so add some easterny flavours when simmering. Add a pinch of cinnamon, or turmeric, or whatever. Like peas? Mix some in while simmering. I also like to add a bit of chopped green onion. Tease it any way you want, but do something with it- just hints of this or that, or it will be bland. And oh yeah- I did enjoy the recipie.
Good, easy, but needs a kick. I marinated the veggies in olive oil and balsamic vinegar for a short while before grilling. Then, the left over oil mixture from the marinade I added to the cooked couscous, which stepped it up a bit, along with some pepper. The dish looks nice with the veggies laid out on top, but still there was something missing. Serving with mango chutney was the answer, and then the meal felt complete and satisfying.
Very yummy and filling! I would drizzle the oil and vinegar on the veggies after you put them on the couscous to serve, b/c ours was a little bland. I might add some salt and pepper, too. But great and easy!
This was pretty good. I actually cut the veggies up really small and mixed them in with the couscous. Thought maybe I could get my son to eat it, but no such luck. Made a very nice side dish for my husband and I though.
This is one of our favorite side dishes! I've use all different kinds of vegetables and it always turns out great! Great way to use up veggies in the fridge.
I made this tonight and it was simple and delicious. I roasted the vegetables, even though the recipe says to grill them. I added salt, pepper and ground Italian seasoning plus olive oil. The vegetables I used were: red bell pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, cherry tomatoes, yellow onion and sliced Crimini mushrooms. It was a very light and simple dish, but made for a great tasting meal. Thanks for the idea, I will make this again.
A great main course or side dish. I cut up the veggies (zucchini, mushroom, green pepper, red onion, and sliced red potato) then poured some olive oil and balsamic over it and mixed it up. Added salt and pepper and then cooked it on my grill pan. Delicious (even without the couscous)!
This was a little bland. While I will make it again, I'll make some changes, like using broth instead of water and adding some roasted onions with the other veggies.
I followed the recipe very closely but drizzled some extra balsamic vinegar on the couscous and stirred everything together. Grilling the vegetables over charcoal gave it a nice smoky flavor. Will make again.
I used this as a base and made many changes. The reviews stated this as bland so I tried to add flavour in many ways. I added 5 cloves of garlic, snow peas, onion, and the red pepper. It was stir fried in a mix of olive oil, butter and sesame oil. After it was cooked I added twice the amount of balsamic vinegar. The couscous was cooked in beef broth . The veggies had a lot of flavour but the couscous itself was still bland.
I added a little extra Balsamic vinegar, about 1/2 of a lemon's worth of fresh juice and pepper along with the olive oil. I also let the veggies marinade in the mixture a little before cooking and added 2 chicken bouillon cubes to the water the cous cous cooked in. It turned out very flavorful and not bland at all!
Used Newman's dressing for marinade, and the vegetables turned out wonderfully. Used broiler, since we can't have a grill in our apartment. Next time I will add more vegetables for variety.
One thing that should be remembered is that many people (waving my hand here) don't like overly spicy food. I happen to love clean, simple flavors that aren't doused with a lot of spices. I hope that anyone reading this site would be able to eyeball a recipe and/or taste a dish in preparation to know whether or not it needs more of a kick to suit their taste before serving it.
This is very good! I don't have any fresh veggies, so I used a can of canned roasted tomatoes with peppers and some fresh garlic and onion. Sauteed the garlic and onion, afterwords I added the canned tomatoes. My hubby is now grating fresh Parmesan on it. It's good. Thanks for a very good recipe. I will definitely make it again.
Tasty. I also added tofu and red onion and drizzled balsamic, oil, s&p on the veggies before I broiled them. Made whole wheat couscous with vege bouillon. Will make again!
This is very simple, very delicious. Meets all my requirements!
I have been making this for years and it is an excellant side dish for meat and fish. I omit the balsamic vinegar and add a clove of garlic to the veggies and season to taste. I often add many of the leftover veggies from the fridge as the dish can be quite versatile. Enjoy!
I actually cheated and used a box of premade cuscou and added all the veggies in the recipie...worked good!
I will make this again, it is an excellent and filling meal.
This was pretty good. I sauteed the vegetables on the stove with an onion and a head of garlic, subbing a tomato for the bell pepper. We thought it needed a bit more flavor, next time I would add black pepper.
This was just ok...I added more balsamic vinegar to give it some more flavor.
Does need a little bit more flavor. Next time, I will try using chicken broth for the couscous. Overall, very simple to prepare. I did serve this with a marinated grilled pork tenderloin.
This is a 5 star recipe, I think, with my changes. I wanted to throw in some artichokes hearts, so the water from the can was used to make up the water to cook the couscous. When making the couscous, I added vegetable boullion, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a 1/4 teaspoon each of coriander and turmeric. Then since I don't have a grill, I just sautéed a large zucchini, a small yellow squash, fresh mushrooms, 1/2 an onion, garlic, and artichoke hearts. Forgot to add the balsamic and EVOO drizzle before serving, and honestly, it really didn't need it! I really enjoyed this!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections