Chicken Pot Pie V

This was a very good potpie! I made 2 to freeze and we decided to keep it out and eat potpie for 3 days instead. I made it in a pieplate also so just increased the dough recipe as someone suggested (by 4 to have top and bottom crusts for both pies). I doublesifted the dough ingredients rather than just mixing in order to better distribute the sage. I also made the cream of chicken/flour mixture in a big bowl and added the spices and cooked chicken first, and then the vegetables. Also with a 9 inch pie plate there were some extra vegetables left over. Personally I would cut down the carrots or potatoes and keep the frozen vegetables. Broccoli is a good choice for this meal. My mix had frozen soybeans in it and they were good too. I took the suggestion to add cheese - I used parmesan, and it added a nice subtle flavor. I will definitely make this again. Note: this meal is a fairly big time commitment.