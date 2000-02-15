Chicken Pot Pie V
This dinner pie is full of tender vegetables, herbs, and moist chicken breast in a creamy sauce. Quick, easy, and lower in fat to boot!
Definately a winner!!! Everything was great, I did make some changes. I took the advice of others and added double the cream soup and double the broth...a must (just don't double anything else except the flour). I think I might prefer it just a tad bit thicker but it was excellent! I also added freshly sliced mushrooms and two cups of cheddar cheese. Will definately make again! Will of course make PLENTY of more crust, I made a huge pie and didn't have enough for top and bottom after doubling the crust recipie.Read More
Decently tasty, but took over an hour and a half to prepare!Read More
Wow...this was really good! I did read the reviews before I made this so I added 2 cans of crm of chkn soup and cut the potatoes down to one cup. This was nice and creamy and did not get dry at all. I *really* liked the crust on this...worth the extra effort!
This was a very good potpie! I made 2 to freeze and we decided to keep it out and eat potpie for 3 days instead. I made it in a pieplate also so just increased the dough recipe as someone suggested (by 4 to have top and bottom crusts for both pies). I doublesifted the dough ingredients rather than just mixing in order to better distribute the sage. I also made the cream of chicken/flour mixture in a big bowl and added the spices and cooked chicken first, and then the vegetables. Also with a 9 inch pie plate there were some extra vegetables left over. Personally I would cut down the carrots or potatoes and keep the frozen vegetables. Broccoli is a good choice for this meal. My mix had frozen soybeans in it and they were good too. I took the suggestion to add cheese - I used parmesan, and it added a nice subtle flavor. I will definitely make this again. Note: this meal is a fairly big time commitment.
Comfort food at its best! I rubbed about 1 lb. of chicken breasts lightly with olive oil and seasoned them with salt, pepper and a pinch of rosemary before roasting. It yielded a little more than 2 cups once it was cooked and cubed. I cooked the onions and garlic with a little bit of butter (instead of cooking spray) for more flavor. The crust takes no time at all to prepare, and it's definitely worth spending the 5 minutes it takes to throw it together. I can't wait to make this again.
Good basic recipe to build on. The crust is pretty easy to work with (though I had to add more milk to keep it pliable). For the people who thought this wasn't creamy enough: try adding just 1 can of soup, a bit of milk, and mash up some of the potatoes - that gives a creamy mouth feel without overwhelming the taste of all the other ingredients with condensed soup. I just boiled potatoes in their skins until past fork-soft, cooled them, then pulled them apart with my fingers and with a knife - which leaves behind some mashed portions and small bits of skin that contrasts well with the softer parts of the pie filling.
WOW this was a hit. My entire family gobbled it up! No left overs what so ever.
OH MY GOD!!!! My husband and I ate the ENTIRE thing in one sitting. We like the adition of 1 1/2 cups of cheese. We also use brocoloi, carrot, and cauliflower as our frozen veggie mix. FABULOUS!
I basically followed the recipe. It does need some additional liquid, so I would add about 1/2 to 3/4 cup more chicken stock next time. I also think a chicken bouillon cube would add to the flavor and maybe add the sage to the chicken mixture instead of to the crust. I had to add a little more milk to the crust, too. But overall, this was a good recipe. My husband and I ate about half of it and have the other half for lunch tomorrow.
First, let me say I rarely give a 5 star. That is for "Thank God for this Food!". That said, we rated this a three. But to be fair, I followed the repeated recommendations to double the broth & soup and it came out a little runny for us. Average flavor, not great but not bad. Also, it was flavorful, but a flavor that slightly detracted from it overall. I'll try some other Pot Pies to see how they compare. Thanks!
the recipe didn't allow for enough doe, add about 25%
We loved this. It was great. I added a few spices but other than that followed the recipes.
oh man this was SO good!! I am a bit stingy with the 5 star reviews, but still...really really good. i am making it again as we speak. It is very very good. i did double the soup, broth and flour as other reviews recommended. The only thing i changed was substituting one can of cream of mushroom for one of the cream of chicken soups. Definitely recommend this recipe
this was the easiest thing i've ever made! my biggest fear was having to make the crust from scratch, but it was soooo simple. my boyfriend and i really enjoyed it! the only thing i'd change is the amount of chicken broth and cream of chicken soup; i'd add more because i like my pot pie a little more creamy. other than that, it was amazing!!
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. I did increase the soup and chicken broth. I also doubled the recipe and froze one. It froze/cooked well.
I love this pot pie! I usually use refrigerated premade crust. I put the herbs that you use in the crust right into the meat mixture. The innards are delicious-just the right amount of spices! My kids love it too!
Better than Banquet, All the spices and seasoning complemented eachother very nicely for an instant family favorite! We like a thick crust with a large amount of cream on the inside so I doubled the dough and the soup mixture plus threw about a cup of shreaded cheese in. Delicious!
I'm not too keen on this one. It tastes like nothing special... like those frozen chicken pies I buy from the local supermarket. I prefer lots of pastry, so I'd prefer eating a pie made out of crust rather than a pot-pie like this one made in a casserole dish with just a layer of pie crust over the top of the dish
Healthy and tasty- I added a couple of ribs of chopped celery and about 1/2 tsp celery seed for extra flavour.
this was a great surprise for the family. takes a little time but sooo much better than anything i've bought!
I wasn't a fan of the crust. Next time I'll use a biscuit topping. But the inside was delicious!
Thanks for the great recipe! I doubled the crust recipe and used a deep 10" pie plate (bottom and top crusts). My husband and our company loved the meal!
This was awesome! It was my first time making homemade pot pie and it turned out great. I did change it a little bit though. I did not use cream of chicken soup, I just added two extra cups of chicken broth and added 3 tablespoons flour and some milk as well. Basically makes the same thing. I also just had the crust on the top for the sake of it being easier. It was awesome and I will definitely make this again!
Loved the filling but not the crust. I would enjoy this immensely with a flaky crust. For the filling I did not have cream of chicken soup so I used a can of cream of mushroom and a full can chicken broth. I used a small can of early peas instead of mixed veggies. I pretty much followed the recipe beyond that. Very, very tasty!
My kids asked for seconds!! I did make some changes/additions: using the advice of others I doubled the broth, soup & flour. I also addeda bag of frozen pearl onions and fresh sliced mushrooms and it really took this dish to a whole new level. We have this at least once a month!
This was really good. It was fairly easy to make. Great for young kids learning to use a spoon!
Very good but it did take awhile to prepare. The crust was wonderful and super easy to make. It wasn't sticky or hard to roll out. I agree with others that more of the soup mixture is needed, so next time I will double it. Delicious!
I never had thought to add sage to a crust before. It is a nice addition. I used turkey and peas and carrots instead of the mixed vegs. Really easy and tasty!
I had to add another can of chicken broth and I should have added another can of Cream Of chicken becuase it was too dry. Next time I will skip the thyme since I didn't care much for that tast. Otherwise it was ok.
This recipe was great. But I used it a little differently. I had already made chicken soup from scratch the night before and most of the ingedients were already in the soup. I just used the dough recipe, added more seasonings and cream of chicken soup to the soup and it turned out great! Boyfriend loved it! Thanks
This would be outstanding with fresh herbs. I used cream of mushroom soup because I didn't have cream of chicken soup. I also used green beans and carrots for the vegetables and it worked great. Very gourmet for a pot pie.
My picky kids devoured this. I thought for sure that they'd turn their noses up, but they loved it. My husband even had 2 helpings. I wasn't crazy about the crust--it seemed bland and the sage had a weird taste. I'm not sure I'd make the same crust again, but everything else was very good. I did double the chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, and flour mixture--which was a good thing. I also doubled the crust, which was also a good thing or there wouldn't have been enough crust to cover the 2-quart dish. We'll probably make this again with a few modifications.
We liked the recipe as written, but prefer a little more sauce. I think next time I will use two cans of soup and less onion and garlic.
pretty good; kinda bland with lots of preparation.
I have been making this for a few years now, and it is a wonderful recipe. The only change I make is to double the crust recipe because I like more crust.
It was dry and tasted half baked. Very dissappointed.
Excellent recipe! I substituted whole wheat flour and sweet potatoes in place of the white flour and potatoes to make it more healthy... Also added two cans of soup like others suggested. The crust turned out so good - I was really suprised! Will definitely be making again.
Very good , made some changes: added more broth , and cooked the bottom of the pie first, I also used only the white meat of a roast chicken . My husband is VERY hard to please when it comes to food and he was saying "yummy" during dinner. Thanks Karen.
This was a hit with my family. Just used frozen pie crust that had to be used up. Switched up the frozen vegies for fresh mushrooms and fresh celery. Otherwise no changes...very tasty with the spices used. Will make again for sure...thanks.
The best chicken pot pie I've ever had!!! I used all fresh veggies (asparagus, bell pepper, broccoli, zucchini) plust a handful of basil leaves and another handful of spinach leaves. This was might tasty and more than worth the effort.
Very good flavor! I like my sauce a bit thicker. I did add more stock to it, but should have added more cream of chicken as well. I used the broccoli/cauliflower/carrot frozen veggie mix and it worked very nice. I also like a more flaky pot pie crust, so will tweak the crust recipe next time by adding more butter.
I never made pot pie before, so this recipe was the first I tried. It turned out great! My boyfriend never had pot pie before, and he said it was really good. Will make this again.
Excellent. I used a Bisquick topping in place of the above crust. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I found that the recipe took a little time to make, but was well worth it. Easy way to use up left over chicken. It has to be good if my husband wants me to make it again, and he does.
Very Tasty. Added a Can of Cream of Mushroom. Wasn't too happy about the crust so next time I will use 2 ready made pie crust, top and bottom. I will definitely make this one again since my husband likes Chicken Pot Pies.
Awesome. I was looking for a recipe I didn't have to use Bisquick in. The crust was so tasty. I was using leftover turkey from large bird I just did, but it was still extremely tasty
I think I made a mistake. :) I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and added twice the soup (chicken broth and cream soup), but I also doubled the herbs - don't do this!! I will make this dish again, just using the 1/2 tsp of each spice that is called for (but twice the amount of soup). I also made a few other changes, along with the onion and garlic (which I sauteed in butter, not cooking spray), I added three ribs of celery. I added potatoes and carrots, but I also added about 1 cup of snow peas right at the end. The crust was nice - but it wasn't flaky like a pie crust, so I think if I were to make this again, I would not follow this recipe (I like a flakier crust). All in all, not bad (assuming less spice).
This is the best chicken pot pie I've ever tasted. My husband loved it so much he told some of his friends that it was the best he'd ever tasted too. He loved it so much he two heaping helping and took some for work the next day. Thanks so much for such a wonderful recipe.
This was a wonderful pot pie. I added frozen broccoli, omitted the mixed veggies. Also didn't have the crm/chicken soup, so I had to make a creamy chicken soup sauce. Made my own pie crust recipe, and with all the fillings, we had enough to make 2 pies. One important note: I only had russet potatoes, and they absorbed all the juices in the pie when baked. Next time I will use ONLY red/new potatoes. The flavor was excellent, but a bit dry. (my fault). Will make this again. My kids even loved it! Will add green peas next time too.
This recipe is pretty good, but I had to make some modifications. I had to add more broth and another can of cream of chicken, then I ended up adding some milk to make it creamy. Otherwise I'm afraid it would've been too dry. I used a pre-made refrigerated pie crust, too; much easier! But this is still a pretty good chicken pot pie recipe!
Great pot pie - the crust was especially delicious. I think next time I might make twice the crust and put a crust on the bottom too. Also, I wanted to make this a one pot meal and I didn't have cream of chx soup, so I sauteed the chx and onions first, added flour, then added broth and evaporated milk. It made a nice thick sauce. Needed a little more salt than otherwise, but it was good! Cooked the potatoes and carrots in this broth and then added frozen veggies after potatoes were almost done.
Delicious! I made two pans and they didn't last long. I used frozen pie shells and thought the pie recipe was great. The only thing I would change is for it to be creamier.
This did take longer than what I expected, but the results were excellent. I also found that the recipe made more than 4 servings, - more like 6 servings. I was lazy and didn't want to go through the trouble of making the crust, so I bought a package of refrigerated pie crusts and used one for the bottom and one for the top. It turned out great!
THis was ok. Not my famly's favorite.
My family loved this dish. I did triple the dough so I could make 2 (one for later!!). I didn't have any sage..but it turned out just fine without it. I also doubled the broth and soup. I didn't have any garlic..just used a little garlic salt. The only thing I would do different would be to not add the thyme. My family didn't mind it...but I didn't care for it. Overall...great potpie!!!
It was good. I did a couple of things different and it worked out best. I added a little milk and flour after I had veggies, chicken and soup in one pot. It helped me tweak it to the consistancy that I wanted before putting it in a casserole dish. Other than that it was good.
very good. I added peas instead of frozen veg mix and cream of mushroom instead of chicken. Came out great!!! Thank you for this recipe.
instead of making the pastry .....I bought frozen Flakey Pastry from the supermarket. I love the ingredients in this recipe ..I used all fresh veges plus used the canned chicken soup ... I live in New Zealand soo had to make a few adjustments ...but I have made this twice & love this ..
This was very good but I expected it to be better based on the reviews. I had to make more crust because it wasn't enough to cover the whole pie but I will make it again. Thanks!!
I didn't find the sauce as creamy as others did so if you are making it to the directions above I would cut back on the flour added to the cream of chicken soup.
The family loved it!!!
Everyone loved this dish. I used leftover turkey instead of chicken.
Delicious!
My family loved this recipe. I tripled the crust recipe (Wasn't enough with one batch to cover the 9x13 baking dish) and added two cans of cream of chicken soup. I left out the onions and added a little extra garlic. I also brush the crust with olive oil. Will be making this again!
I'm so ~*happy*~ I found this one, my family loves it! Oh, so GOOD!
It was WAAAY to much seasonings & very dry...we did not care for this at all. Next time I wil go back to the Chicken pot pie w/ puff pastry recipe & sub pie crust for the puff pastry...this was absolutely not enjoyable & will be going down the garbage disposal.
Outstanding flavour! Instead of the frozen veggies I added some chopped up celery and frozen peas(cooked with the potatos). Excellent recipe! Thanks Karen.
I followed other reviewers suggestions and doubled the creams soups and the flour. I just used a regular pie crust and put the sage into the chicken mixture. It tasted fantastic! I will be making this again.
Absolutely fabulous! I've never had a better Pot Pie! The spices really make the difference. I recommend baking for 10-15 minutes. My crust gets a little too brown after 20 minutes.
What a easy recipe and so full in flavor! The next time I make this, though, I will use a little more broth and soup mixture. I liked the sauce, but it absorbed into the vegetables a little to much while cooking. This was a definite "do again". Thanks for the recipe, Karen!
It was vey easy to make. I used homemade broth left over from he chicken that I prepared. I also used shredded broccoli for more color.
My husband and I tried this recipe last night and it was great!!! My husband is a picky eater so for him to eat something different was GREAT!! I didn't use homemade pie crust I used a store bought one and I used different veggies but it still was great!!
This was an excellent chicken pot pie! I also was lazy and bought the refrigerated crusts and used those instead of making it from scratch...it was a big hit and I'll definitely make this again!
