Chicken Pot Pie V

This dinner pie is full of tender vegetables, herbs, and moist chicken breast in a creamy sauce. Quick, easy, and lower in fat to boot!

Recipe by Karen

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • To Make Crust: Mix together 1 cup flour, baking powder, sage, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cut in butter or margarine until mixture is crumbly. Stir in milk. Gather dough into a ball, wrap in plastic, and allow to rest in refrigerator.

  • Spray a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Cook onions and garlic together over medium heat until soft, about 5 minutes. Add broth, potatoes, carrots, and mixed vegetables. Simmer partially covered for 12 minutes. Potatoes should be slightly undercooked.

  • In a small bowl, combine cream of chicken soup and flour. Mix until smooth. Add mixture to vegetables along with chicken, parsley, basil, thyme, salt, and pepper. Pour mixture into a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • Roll out dough to fit top of casserole dish. Lay dough over filling and prick with a fork several times.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes, until crust is golden brown. Allow to sit 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 33.2g; carbohydrates 58.3g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 81.8mg; sodium 1648.6mg. Full Nutrition
