Easy BBQ Bake
This recipe is so easy to make. Chicken breasts loaded with a simply good honey barbecue sauce. I like to use the extra sauce on mashed potatoes to complete the meal.
This chicken came out really good tonight. About 45 minutes into the cooking time, I checked the chicken to make sure it wasn't drying out. I decided to take the foil off for the last 15 minutes. This really helped to *glaze* the chicken better. I made sure to spoon the sauce over the chicken a few times throughout cooking it ~ otherwise, the sauce would have stayed at the bottom of the dish and just kinda float in it. Thanks, Doug! :o)Read More
WAY TOO KETCHUPY!!! I even cut the ketchup in half! Not for us.Read More
I have made this recipe twice, and the first time it was okay, the second time was great! The first time I used a sweet bbq sauce because that was what I had--the second time I used a spicy sauce--what a huge difference! The second time I also used 1 cup of bbq sauce and the specified amounts of honey and ketchup because I wanted more of a barbeque flavor. I cooked for exactly 45 minutes and the chicken was just cooked through and very tender. It's so simple--you can't go wrong with this recipe.
This is a great recipe! I used 1 cup of BBQ sauce & removed foil for the last 5 min to thicken sauce as per other reviewers. I also used 6 breast halves and there was still plenty of sauce leftover for a side dish (cheesy mashed potatoes - yum!). Cooked for 45 min - Perfect! Thank you! I'll keep this one forever!
I'm so excited to find this recipe!! I have never before baked chicken with BBQ sauce before where the sauce didn't just slide off. THIS SAUCE STAYS ON!! Woohoo! I did use a SPICY BBQ sauce and I didn't have quite enough honey on hand but I used what I had and it was terrific. I baked for 20 minutes covered, 10 minutes uncovered and broiled for another 5 min. Delish!!
This was good although I prefer the recipe on this site called "Baked Bar-be-que Chicken". It's easier and the result is better tasting.
Doug: Many a time I have poured bbq sauce over chicken pieces and baked in the oven! I did, tonight, follow your recipe and it turned out so much better than my "throw it in the oven" try!Absolutely delicious and there was nothing left on either of our plates! If anyone is interested I used Sweet Baby Ray's bbq sauce that can be purchased at Walmart and cut down on the honey because the sauce is kinda sweet to start out with. Thank you for the "perfect" recipe!
This was really good and extremely easy to prepare! I like recipes where you don't have to make a trip to the store because you have ingredients on hand! Plus its perfect for when you've had a busy day and need something quick to make for dinner! Thank You!
GREAT chicken!! Per another, I used a spicy BBQ sauce, which was slightly offset by the ketchup and honey. Also, I was able to use 6 chicken breasts, with sauce to spare. During the last 5 min of baking, I removed the foil and baked, just to thicken the sauce a little. The result was great and easy/quick prep time made this dish all that much more enjoyable. Thanks Doug!
LOVED it! Even my 3 year old, who does NOT eat meat, ate it like it was her favorite!!!! Needless to say, I was VERY impressed! SUPER EASY!!! I did make a few minor adjustments due to other reviews... as many people suggested using a spicy bbq sauce and all I had on hand was a sweet one, I added a couple hearty dashes of ground red pepper and one hearty dash of garlic powder. I also cut the ketchup back to 1/3 cup since I really wanted the bbq flavor to come through nicely. I also didn't have as much honey as I thought I did, so that only ended up being a 1/2 cup which again, took form the sweetness department and I think worked in my favor for achieving that tangy/spicy everyone was raving about. I think this is now a staple in this home!
This was good. My husband isn't a big chicken fan, but he enjoyed it.
This turned out well! It was good... Except it made a LOT of sauce (I even threw some out... there was way too much) - although I think I DID use a bit less chicken than the recipe called for. Great with rice.
After realizing I was low on every single ingredient (aside from the chicken), I decided to just see what I had. It just so happened that I used up the rest of my bbq sauce, honey and ketchup and each had exactly half the amount required for each. Talk about lucky. Since I'm not a fan of onion, I threw some onion powder in instead. This was so amazing that I even used the sauce at the bottom of the pan for my potatoes as well! This is definitely a keeper.
This is one of the few recipes that my husband volunteered his opinion before I asked him how he liked it. "This chicken is great, definitely make this again. It's not dry at all!" He has this fear that all baked chicken is tough and dry, but this recipe proved him wrong! This does make a lot of sauce which you could probably cut back on a little, but the sauce has a very nice flavor to it. A little sweet, a little spicy, and even a little bit tangy. It's very good! And oh so easy. Seriously, it took me about five minutes to get the onions chopped, sauces measured out and chicken in the oven. Great idea for a weeknight meal when you don't want to spend a long time prepping and chopping. We will eat this again soon - probably on a night that we're crunched for time. Thanks for the recipe, Doug!
I made this last night and it was wonderful! So easy to prepare and it tasted great. I'll definitely make this again!
Made this tonight for my mom and a couple of friends with a couple of modifications. 3/4 c. Sweet Baby Rays, 1/2 c. honey, 1/2 c. ketchup, and 2 T. minced garlic (i don't like onions!). Everyone loved it.
Delicious! The sauce was a little thin when done, so I thickened it up a bit. When it was finished, I took out the chicken and placed it on a plate while I added 1 tbs of corn starch in the sauce, stirred, then put the chicken back in the pan to serve.
I used boneless chicken breasts and original Bulls Eye BBQ Sauce. Turned out great! Really liked the onions. Leftover chicken in sauce was great cut up for a sandwich the next day. It does make a lot of sauce, so you could do probably 6 chicken breasts.
My boyfeidn really enjoyed this recipe. The chicken turned out tender and juicy!
so easy and so good! i used chicken thighs and it came out super tender
It's quick, easy, and good. Only gave 3 stars because there was just too much sauce the first time around and that to me seemed like a waste of ingredients and money. So made it a 2nd time and cut all ingredients to make the sauce in half. Turned out just right. And still plenty of sauce.. ;)
This was delicious!! Very simple and easy to make. I love the tanginess to it. Thumbs up to this recipe!
My husband absolutely loves this chicken...its quick, easy and yummy!!!
My family loved this recipe, everyone had seconds!
This was the first recipe I tried since finding this web site. It was easy to make and tasted SOOO good!! Very yummy! It was a hit with my husband as well. Thanks!
It was ok. I don't know if I'll make it again - would be better for grilling I think. I'll leave out the onion if I do it again.
OMG! It was the first time I tried roasting a chicken and I chose this recipe. Really glad I chosed this, it was a hit, gone in less than ½hr. I used whole chicken so it took longer time to bake. Definately a keeper. Posted picture for this recipe.
Very good and easy barbecue chicken. I used onion powder, Bullseye Carolina style barbecue sauce, and baked these at 350*. I only had a little honey though so it was more tangy than sweet. Really good dish overall though. Thanks Doug.
Good base but, in my opinion it needed some more seasoning and not so much onion! I most likely won't be using this recipe again. Props for being so easy to make though.
Wonderful basic BBQ sauce- it was a bit sweet for my taste, so I did add a bit extra BBQ sauce, a couple tablespoons dijon mustard, some fresh cracked pepper, and 2 or 3 drops liquid smoke. Made for a more tangy sauce. I used chicken legs and browned them in a skillet before putting them in the oven. The sauce thickened up and coated the chicken SOOO well! I only basted once during the 50 min they were in the oven. I baked at 375' for 40 min with foil, then removed for the last 10 min. Delicious!!! Thanks for the recipe!!
This recipe was great I did change a few things only b/c it's what i had on hand. Per ratings I used a spicy chipotle Honey BBQ sauce at 1 cup and only 1/2 cup honey b/c that's all i had. Other than that I followed directions and turned out great. Had to admit I was worried the chicken would be dry but we loved it. My husband even gave me a " well honey that's good". And he normaly doesn't comment lol. I will definately be playing around w/ this and some added seasonings for an annual rib cookoff. Thank you so much!!
Giving this 5 stars because of the sauce, and becaues it's one of the few times I have actually liked bbq chicken breasts. Usually stick to thighs because I like the flavor and texture better for bbq. Since making this I've seen some reviews that might help with glazing -- the only problem I had with this recipe.
I thought this recipe was "DE-licious". Everyone raved about it, and it was so easy to make. Thanks for a great one!
I made some alterations and it turned out pretty good. I made the sauce with honey bbq sauce, only used 1/4 cup honey and added some mustard and worcestershire sauce to offset the sweetness. Also added a few tbsp. hot sauce to kick it up. I then added chunks of yukon gold potatoes and chunks of sweet potatoes to the sauce, poured that over the chicken and cooked it covered for an hour. The chicken was done but the potatoes were not, so they cooked another 45 minutes, uncovered. That carmelized the sauce too. I nuked the whole thing when the potatoes were done. Comforting food. Need to figure out how to cook it so it's all done at the same time.
Really good! I was thinking that it may be too sweet for our taste so I used spicy BBQ sauce and Im so glad I did! It was the perfect balance of sweet & spicy! Great, easy recipe. THX
what's there to say besides loved it! Loved how easy it was loved how yummy it was too. I asked my husband out of 5 stars how many he said 10. this is definitely a keeper thank you so much for this great supper
Love this! Quick and easy and tastes really good. Leftover liquid for mashed potatoes.
Really, really good. It made the chicken so tender and tasted so good. I used a spicy sauce as recommended, only about 1/2 the honey so it wasn't too sweet, and the amount of ketchup called for. Not sure about the reviews that thought it had too much ketchup - maybe if you don't use a spicy sauce that flavor will come through more. Cooking time recommended seemed a bit too long, so I shortened it up. Cooked at 350 for to 25 minutes then removed foil and moved oven to 400 for another 10 minutes and it was just fine. I guess if you use really thick breasts longer would be necessary but otherwise you might risk drying out the meat too much.
This is a GREAT recipe! At first I wasn't sure what to think...ketchup, honey and bbq sauce doesn't sound all that spectacular. However, the chicken was juicy and the flavors were awesome! My 5 year old who hates everything ate every bite on his plate! I've made this twice once with Bulls-Eye Original and once with Bulls-Eye Spicy Original and my family loved both but I agree you should steer away from excessively sweet sauces.
I baked this at 375 for 45 minutes, uncovered for the last 20 minutes. The sauce wasn't all that thick, but the chicken was still tasty. I had to baste it several times and then poured some additional sauce over the chicken when served. I'd be curious how to get the sauce to stick to the chicken. Thanks for the recipe - I'll try this again!
Simple recipe; easy clean-up! The only constructive criticism I have is that I thought the sauce was a little too watery, so I removed the baked chicken and poured the sauce into a saucepan. I added some cornstarch, first mixed with cold water and made sort of a "barbecue gravy sauce". Excellent! Thanks for sharing :-)
I changed things up a little and LOVED this recipe. I used a spicy BBQ sauce as others suggested. I used Famous Dave's Texas Pit. I used maple syrup in place of honey because I love the flavor. I used about a cup of the BBQ sauce and about a half cup each of the maple syrup and ketchup them...maybe a tad more ketchup because I was trying to make sure it wasn't too spicy for my son. I didn't bother with the onions because my son hates them. I used 5 boneless breasts and as other reviewers suggested, I took the foil off at the end to help thicken the sauce on top. I actually cooked the chicken 5 minutes longer because the breasts were large and I'm always afraid of undercooking chicken. Let the meat rest a few minutes before cutting into it. These were tender and oh so delicious! It did make a lot of sauce as other reviewers noted, but I think that helped make the chicken so tender! My hubby loved it! I served it with roasted garlic red mashed potatoes and a Greek salad of spinach, tomato, green onion, Mccormick Greek seasoning, lemon juice and olive oil....would make a terrific dinner for company!
This was the best barbecue chicken I've ever had, or made. However, I didn't add honey, although my barbecue sauce did have it in there. I did add a touch of Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 cup of white vinegar, 1/2 cup of light brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of water, a pinch of barbecue spice and garlic powder, and lastly, I used baby pearl onions (quartered). I added all of the above to the sauce mixture prior to pouring it over the chicken. I butterflied the breasts to expedite the cooking time and was enjoying this delectable dish within the half hour. Thank you for sharing, awesome recipe!!
This recipe was so good! Chicken was very tender. Def one of my favs. I didnt use the onions though i used onion powder and i also seasoned the chicken with seasoned salt and garlic powder and i cooked it a lil longer
My husband loved this and couldn't stop raving about it. I give it five stars for simplicity but for the taste, it was a little too sweet for me (however I did use a very sweet tasting bbq sauce). Other than the sweet taste, it was delicious. I'll try this one again using a spicy bbq sauce as many others have suggested. Thanks!
Very VERY sweeet Ill make it again but next time less ketcup and less honey and i prob wont use sweet abby rays ill prob use open pit to make it not so sweet. all in all though it was pretty good hubbby didnt like it much. he like it till i told him ketchup was in it :)
This was super simple to make and my family loved it so much they asked me to make it 2 days in a row. I used chicken thighs instead of chicken breast and I lightly seasoned my chicken with Greek seasoning and black pepper. I also did what others suggested and took the foil off for the last 15 minutes of cooking. I served it over brown rice.
Did not change a thing. Excellent!!!
Very good, very easy
Very good flavor & super easy to prepare!! I used a smoky bacon BBQ sauce (my fave!) w/ the honey & only a few tablespoons of ketchup. I sprinkled the chicken w/ a little garlic powder before pouring the sauce over it. It was perfect ready & tender in 45 minutes. It made a lot of sauce so I actually threw some more chicken breasts in the pan w/ the leftover sauce & baked another pan for later. My family loved it--we will definitely make again!
I absolutely loved this! I'm adding this one to my recipe book. My boyfriend & I really loved it! It was quick, easy, and very, very tasty. I will plan on making it again!
This was very easy and very good!
This recipe is great!! Quick and easy, and also quite delicious!!
My family loved this recipe!
I was in the mood for BBQ chicken and I just didn't want to do the BBQ pit and I found this recipe and it was....... DELICIOUS and extremely easy to make!!! I pair it with mash potatoes, baked bbq beans, and mixed vegetables! It's was yummy in our yummies!!!
Simply fantastic, all my guests love it and ALWAYS ask for the recipe. Thanks for sharing Doug.
It tastes really good when you just make it, but it tastes even better when you reheat it!!! :-)
I'm sorry, but for me, there was too much sauce and honey. I don't know if I cooked it in a wrong way, but the sauce and chicken were separated after cooking.
taste was good but sauce was way to runny. i was kind of disappointed, maybe i did something wrong. Im not sure.. wouldnt make it again
Excellent! So easy to make and my daughter loved it.
Not bad. Too sweet and chicken was a little dry leaving in the oven for 1 hour is too long.
Great BBQ chicken recipe, especially when too cold out to grill!
Very good! The chicken was very tender and there was plenty if juice left to pour on top of the chicken on your plate.
Delicious! I think pretty much all BBQ chicken is, but I really enjoyed being able to use my friend's homemade honey for this recipe. It is a simple, easy, and quick way to dress up din din. Reminds me of comin' home from school and smelling the aroma from the kitchen of my moms meals. mm mm. Only downfall- the picture doesnt look like it at all? needs new picture.
Great recipe. I used 8 chicken breasts with the same amount of everything else and still had plenty of sauce. This is a keeper!
Very simple and very good. The chicken fell right off of the bone! Will definitely make again.
I've made this several times and it's fantastic. So simple and SOOOO GOOD!! In fact - it's whats for supper tonight!!!!!! Thanks for a GREAT recipe!!!
This was a great recipe. I followed some of the other reviewers' suggestions. Less ketchup and took off the foil for the last ten minutes. I also used red onions. I loved it!
I made this for dinner tonight, and it is quick, easy, and awesome! My family just wishes I would have made more! I followed the recipe but I used spicy BBQ sauce because that is what my family prefers and this will now be made at least twice a month in our house.
This is a keeper. I did take the other reviewers suggestion and cut the recipe so that I had 1 cup of sauce total and uncovered it for about the last 20 minutes. I added crush red pepper flakes to accompany the sweetness of the honey. Easy stuff! Thanks!
It was easy, fast and very good. 5 stars.
Excellent ... however I found that there was plenty of sauce for just four chicken breasts. Next time, I'll cut the sauce by half.
Good flavors - blend well together. Certainly makes more sauce than you need! I served with roasted red potatoes that had a BBQ-type seasoning. It was wonderful! And...the chicken, potatoes, and corn (with a little chili powder seasoning tasted wonderful in a salad of leftovers!
This recipe was super easy. Followed the exact recipe. Baked for the entire hour; the chicken was very moist.
This turned out fantastic!
Made this chicken for dinner guests last night and everybody liked it. Was a cinch to make and tasted better than the usual bottled BBQ. Will be making it again, thanks for the great recipe!
Great quick recipe...It came out a bit too sweet for me. Next time, I'll cut down on the honey, other than that kids loved it.
Really good and super easy - My super picky husband and stepson even liked it! The sauce cane out really thin so the next tine we make it, I will add some cornstarch.
Kids loved this BBQ chicken! Super easy to make and quick prep makes this a keeper. Only thing different I did was season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper before adding the BBQ sauce. Next time I make this I am going to uncover the chicken in the last 10 minutes to thicken up the sauce (per another reviewer).
This was very easy and very good. The juices mixed with the sauce are delicious on rice. Can't go wrong with this recipe. Will make again.
I love that this recipe only has 5 ingredients and is so quick and simple to make. My kind of recipe.
I always make this in foil and put on grill (or oven) - it's a favorite!
I loved it's simplicity. I salt and peppered it before putting mixture on it. Came out good. I agree with another reviewer that you open up foil wrap and bake a little longer to caramelize. I didn't mind the ketchup; but on 2nd try I omitted it. Thanks for a nice recipe and keeper!
This recipe actually surprised me. It was really moist and good. I found it during a desperate attempt to quickly find something for dinner because I forgot to plan one. I just happened to have the ingredients on hand and it worked out perfectly. I am giving it 5 stars because it was a great, easy meal that can easily be thrown together!
It was a good chicken recipe! I'd make it again
I reduced honey to 1/2 cup and used half of a sweet onion, sliced. Since the sauce was rather runny, I decided to thicken it with 1tbsp corn starch mixed with 1 tbsp water. I put just the sauce in a saucepan, added the cornstarch liquid; heated to a boil and cooked until thickened. Everyone really enjoyed this recipe. The picky eaters could easily avoid the onions. Will certainly make this again and will give the recipe to my son as he moves into his college apartment.
Omg I it was totally the bomb! I cut the recipe for 3 and did not use a whole tablespoon of the required ketchup...Just delicious!!! You could totally drink the bbq sauce...Seriously!!!
well, mine was kinda soupy, and the cook time dried the chicken out. I might look through some other reviews and see if I an change it up a bit. Wasn't awful, so I think I can rework it to our family's taste. :)
We had this last night and it turned out pretty good
This was okay for a weeknight dinner. I had to omit the onion since my husband doesn't like it, but I added some onion powder instead. I didn't see much difference between this sauce and regular barbecue sauce. Maybe it would taste better on grilled chicken?
Wonderfully easy to do whilst busy, we just served it with a green salad and crusty bread and it was fantastic
Gave this 4 stars for easy. I didn't mess with the honey BBQ sauce, butg grabbed the bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ Sauce. Good and easy.
This was very yummy!!! Made way to much sauce though
Made this tonight and thought it was delicious. I used Open Pit bbq sauce because I didn't want if too sweet. I only used half of a medium sized onion and that was plenty. I also added one chopped garlic clove to the sauce and seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper before putting it in the oven. Cooked for 35 minutes covered and uncovered for last 10 minutes and it was done. Chicken came out very tender and sauce was tasty. Next time I think I need to thicken sauce a little before serving. Like other reviewers said this recipe makes a lot of sauce.
I THOUGHT THIS WAS REALLY GOOD...THE ONLY COMPLAINT IS THAT THE SAUCE GOT A TAD BIT WATERY..BUT 0VERALL THE TASTE WAS GOOD.
This was really easy and very good. Chose it because I didn't want to have to go to store and had all ingredients on hand except for onion. Used shallot and green onion combo. Jeff loved.
So easy & delicious,
I will definitely make again. I used 5 large chicken breasts, 45 mins. & took foil off for 15 mins, but next time I will cut back on time. Also sauce was a little thin so I will use some corn starch to thicken as I saw in a review. Excellent recipe.
