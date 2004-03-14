Easy BBQ Bake

This is one of the few recipes that my husband volunteered his opinion before I asked him how he liked it. "This chicken is great, definitely make this again. It's not dry at all!" He has this fear that all baked chicken is tough and dry, but this recipe proved him wrong! This does make a lot of sauce which you could probably cut back on a little, but the sauce has a very nice flavor to it. A little sweet, a little spicy, and even a little bit tangy. It's very good! And oh so easy. Seriously, it took me about five minutes to get the onions chopped, sauces measured out and chicken in the oven. Great idea for a weeknight meal when you don't want to spend a long time prepping and chopping. We will eat this again soon - probably on a night that we're crunched for time. Thanks for the recipe, Doug!