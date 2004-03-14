Easy BBQ Bake

This recipe is so easy to make. Chicken breasts loaded with a simply good honey barbecue sauce. I like to use the extra sauce on mashed potatoes to complete the meal.

By Doug Hightower


Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine the barbecue sauce, honey, ketchup and onion and mix well. Place chicken in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour sauce over the chicken and cover dish with foil.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 79.5g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 939.1mg. Full Nutrition
