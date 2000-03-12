Savory Mushroom Sauce
This creamy mushroom sauce is great over angel hair pasta!
I made this recipe and loved it! The flavor is great! I tried it over steak and with angel hair pasta, it was wonderful both ways. This has quickly become my favorite mushroom sauce
I agree with those of the reviewers that found the sauce a bit bland - however, I added the recommended garlic powder, some seasoning salt, about a tbsp of soy sauce and the taste was dramatically improved. I served the gravy over buttermilk biscuits for a vegetarian version of the classic sausage gravy and biscuits breakfast and my boyfriend loved it.
i liked this recipe. I used fat free half and half instead of milk and I added some majoram and season salt (initially instead of regular salt). I tasted it as it was simmering and noted that it did taste "floury" as another user stated so I added some kosher salt in addition and it turned out great! I put it on steak and it was really good - I wouldn't recommend it for anything like pasta it is too "gravyish" for that.
As others have said, this is a very good base recipe! Mine turned out good after tweaking it a little. I did about 5 TBSP of butter because I doubled the mushrooms, added 1 extra clove of garlic, 1/2 tsp. garlic salt, 1/2 tsp. season salt, 1/2 tsp pepper, 1/2 tsp basil, and the stated amount of onion. I subsituted 1 cup of half and half and 1 cup of chicken stock for the milk. I served on top of steak and red potatoes. The taste turned out great, the only downside was it was too thick. I only used 2 TBSP of flour, but the sauce still turned out like a thick gravy. Next time I won't add any flour at all. Thanks for this recipe and thanks to all those who gave their suggestions as well!
Tastes like flour.
Okay,after reading the little reviews that this recipe received,I was hesitant about making it.But,I decided to give it a go,following the recipe and adding more garlic salt for flavor.I even added another clove of chopped garlic,but unfortunately it didn't help.It was thick and pasty and would have been good over chicken fried steak? instead of linguine like I served it.I don't think I'll be making this again...sorry!
So easy to make!!I made this sauce tonight for over meatloaf and boiled potatoes. It was really good, except I felt that the basil flavour was a little too strong, I think I will cut it in half next time. My husband loved the sauce. I also made one modification, substituting beef stock for the milk. Thanks!
Really nice basic recipe, and easy to go with so many things. As written, and as other reviewers noted, it was too bland. I added extra pepper and garlic and basil, as well as more mushrooms than called for because we like it chunky. :) Served it over skirt steaks and oven fries, and was a hit.
This sauce was kind of bland. Also, I made the mistake of dumping in the flour all at once, which then clumped up. Not a smart thing to do. I would spice this recipe up...it is a good base for a sauce though.
This recipe was pretty bland. It's a homemade version of cream of mushroom soup
I made this~ but I changed the amounts and added chicken base. This was what this sauce needed! I also added more mushrooms. Once I tweeked this recipe to my taste it was good. I also feel if you leave your base thinner, you could use this as a mushroom soup. I will make this again.
Fantastic sauce! I made it, using a blender to fuse all the ingredients and then poured on top of cooked chicken breasts. Very flavourful!
Very bland and tasteless. Not good for pasta without adding some additional ingredients. I added some asiago cheese, basil and thyme. Best for heavier types of pasta or ravioli.
This was a good recipe. I made it with Pork Meatballs from this site, and served over cooked pasta. I would add a little more spice next time. It was just a little bland, but fixable. I will be making this again with a few minor changes.
personally, i was very hesitant about this recipe so i made a few changs, i cut up a green pepper and added it with the onion and garlic and i added italian spices and ground red pepper spices-i like to mix it up! and for the flour i put barely a tablespoon-2 at most and if i needed more flour i added it afterwards. I like milk so i used a good amount, came out creamy! its a good bse recipe, <3
The taste was kinda bland, so I added some lemon juice and chili powder which really added a bit more kick to the taste. This also turned out a bit thicker than I usually like my pasta sauces, but it would be perfect to serve with chicken or beef and I think it might be better used as a gravy than a sauce.
I liked the flavor. I didnt think it was as bland as other reviewers had said i did end up adding 2 extra gloves of garlic and upped the salt by 1/4 t. but that was just personal preference. I used the sauce with stuffed shells. I will be using it again.
This was a great sauce, but I *would not* use it for pasta. I used it with mashed potatoes and fried tofo sticks and it was just right. The consistency wouldn't be what you're looking for with a pasta dish.
I made this sauce last night on top of rice with barbecued steaks. It was a extremely simple recipe and turned out really well. I didn't measure anything... just added however much I thought would work, and I added some green onions. The taste was absolutely delicious, but personally there was something I did not like about the texture. Though, it practically melts in your mouth! Overall, very tasty!
I found this recipe bland like many other reviewers, so I followed their advice and added soy sauce and marjoram and it turned out great! I served it over chicken and it was good.
We are on a non-dairy diet, and this recipe is easily adaptable to that (rice milk). I served it over pasta as a non-dairy alfredo substitute idea, and it was good!!
it was good i added about a ts of ms dash garlic and herd much better
This recipe does has a floury flavor. I had to add a lot of spices before I would add it to my chicken. It is a good base for your own creativity.
Made this to serve over meatloaf last week and felt it needed a lot more seasonings. Once I got it to my liking, it was enjoyed by everyone. Thank you!
This was delicious! I'm a terrible cook living in an area with scarce access to obscure ingredients, so this recipe was perfect for me!
I wanted to surprise the wife with something new and different, and this did it! Thanks for the great recipe. My alterations - used 3 cloves of garlic and 1 tablespoon of Basil, due to the "bland" comments. It came out pretty good! My wife had it over chicken, and I decided to try pasta. I think both dishes were a success, though I had to thin the sauce with some milk to make the pasta work - if you do that, I think you have a good pasta topping!
Very good and tasty recipe. Good flavor. I added some beef bouillon, maybe 1/2 of it in 1/4 cup of water. No salt, let the beef take over. Was really good over spaghetti and chicken.
I liked this a lot. I used poultry seasoning cause that what I had. Very good over egg noodles.
this was alright... nothing was wrong with it - but it wasn't very flavourful.... i think next time i'd add a lot more flavourings to it - but i'd definitely give it another shot!
Love love love it. Even tasted good the next day cold.
Delicious! I halved the recipe and it turned out great!
It was a bit thick for angel hair. double or triple the recipe for a full box of angel hair. add more milk for creaminess. I think linguine would be a better pasta for it. otherwise, nice taste.
I thought the texture and flavor of theis sauce was terrible. My byfriend liked it so I guess I'm just picky.
I really loved this recipe. I ended up not being the only one loving it too. My two year old son is a picky eater. After eating this he liced his lips and said "more". I altered the recipe a bit. I put my season all salt, as well as the regular salt it called for, garlic powder, and a little more minced garlic.
Like others have stated, this is a good foundation for mushroom sauce, but definitely needs some doctoring. I followed the suggestions of adding garlic powder and soy sauce, and reduced the flour to one tablespoon, and it turned out great.
This sauce was ok. It was a bit thick for pasta it would be better as a gravey. It was a bit bland so I upped all the spices and it turned out pretty good. ***** I have since made this several times. I think the trick is to slowly add the flour untill you get a nice roux. If you add all of it it will be too thick and grainy.
quick and easy sauce with a great flavor...I use it for mushroom chicken fettucini
All in all this is a good base for a sauce but I added some Thyme for extra flavor as well as a dollop of sour cream for extra creaminess. Oh I also added a touch of garlic powder as suggested by other readers.
This turned out pretty good. I followed the suggestions of other reviews and added some garlic powder and seasoning salt to wake up the taste. I used it instead of cream of mushroom soup in the Mushroom Pork Chops recipe and I thought it was much better this way. This one is a keeper.
the taste is not too strong so you might want to add more of the herbs
I followed the advice of another reviewer and subbed in 1 cup chicken broth and 1 cup half and half. (I used 1 cup milk with a dash of heavy cream as i was out of half and half). For the flour, I just kept adding until it was the right consistency. Utterly delicious!
yummy!
