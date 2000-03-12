Savory Mushroom Sauce

This creamy mushroom sauce is great over angel hair pasta!

By Elizabeth Wood

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and saute about 3 to 5 minutes until onions are translucent. Add mushrooms, basil, salt and pepper and saute an additional 5 to 10 minutes until mushrooms are soft and cooked to desired texture.

  • Remove the pan from the heat and blend in flour. Gradually add milk, stirring constantly.

  • Return the pan to the heat and cook over medium heat until the sauce thickens and comes to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for an additional 2 or 3 minutes.

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 9g; cholesterol 26.1mg; sodium 207.4mg. Full Nutrition
