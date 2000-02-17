I tried this recipe and believe me when I say,"if you READ THE REVIEWS BEFORE YOU BEGIN you'll do fine"!! The reviews will let you know what to expect and prepare you for a recipe that's a bit of a challenge, but really WORTH IT!!! I used a "Greased No-Stick" 24 count mini tart pan and a wooden press; with remaining dough used for cookies. It worked out fine. I knew from reading reviews that the dough would rise out of the pan once baked so my wooden press was at the ready. When they came out of the oven and cooled just a bit, I simply pressed the shells back into the pan and they regained their shape. I promptly removed them once they were cool enough to keep their shape and they turned out perfect. Just be gentle and you'll do fine. (My next batch I will try for 48 minis with no left over for cookies) The custard was great although I will thin it out next time. I filled the tarts, put the remainder in dessert dishes with a cookie on the side and they ate it up. I took some tarts to my friend who is a doctor from South Africa, and he and the kids LOVED them!! Thank you so much for your recipe and all your reviews......they really are very helpful. The ONLY negative was trying not to nibble while I was preparing it because they were sooooo tasty!!!