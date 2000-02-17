Milk Tart

This custard pie with a sweet pastry crust is a South African favorite, especially at tea time. I got this wonderful recipe from a friend.

By Rene Conradie

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium mixing bowl, cream together 1/2 cup butter or margarine and 1 cup sugar. Add 1 egg and beat until mixture is smooth. In a separate bowl, mix together 2 cups flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir flour mixture into sugar mixture just until ingredients are thoroughly combined. Press mixture into bottom and sides of two 9-inch pie pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until golden brown.

  • In a large saucepan, combine milk, vanilla extract, and 1 tablespoon butter or margarine. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then remove from burner.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together 2 1/2 tablespoons flour, cornstarch, and 1/2 cup sugar. Add beaten eggs to sugar mixture and whisk until smooth. Slowly whisk mixture into milk. Return pan to heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 5 minutes. Pour half of mixture into each pastry shell. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 56.9mg; sodium 145.5mg. Full Nutrition
