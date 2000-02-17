Milk Tart
This custard pie with a sweet pastry crust is a South African favorite, especially at tea time. I got this wonderful recipe from a friend.
After reading the reviews, i must say i'm very surprised, mmm... this crust is not soft at all! you have to wait until it's completely cooled. To make sure that your tarts remain crusty, do not chill them (the crust could become soggy in the fridge). Mine also puffed up, and i had a hard time trying to remove them from the pan, but that's baking, we can't always blame the recipe. I had to add more flour, an extra tablespoon or so, but that was because of the eggs, we have our own chickens and they lay huge eggs, that's for sure! I also made mini tarts, and right after removing them from the oven, started pressing the center and sides of each tart with my thumb, so there'd be enough room for the custard later. I promise, when they cooled they were crusty and delicious. I was a bit skeptical about the custard, used a vanilla bean instead of the vanilla extract, but it was bland. After eating one of the tarts, i only can say both the crust and custard pair perfectly, the crust contains enough sugar to offset the lack of it in the custard. These tarts are not good, they are scrumptious!!!! Added more sugar to the leftover custard, and served it in individual cups. Thank you Rene!!!Read More
Not bad, but I think I would have preferred a crisper sugar cookie crust. Mine puffed and remained soft after baking. The pie was extremely sweet, too -- might be improved with some lemon zest or oil.Read More
This was really awesome. I make this into mini tarts using muffin tin and get 24 medium tartlets. As for the ground cinnamon, I added 1/2 teaspoon of brown sugar to it before sprinkle it and within 1/2 an hour 12 pieces is gone without being chilled!
A South Africa native brought a Milk Tart to a potluck I attended several years ago. I was intriqued then and happy that this recipe tastes exactly like I remember his did. It was delicious plain and I also enjoyed a berry sauce and a chocolate sauce on top. It gets only four stars because the crust stuck to the glass pie dish - it came out looking more like cookies in pudding. Be sure to grease the pie dish.
Made this for a church group and they were wowed. Made in mini-muffin tins, so could be finger food for large gathering. If making in pie plate, need to spray so it doesn't stick. Everyone wanted this recipe.
I have been looking for this recipe for years! My family spent a few years living in South Africa and my Mother loves Milk Tart, finally I could make her one. She was very pleased.
it was great. easy and yummy! we used 2% milk, but i think we needed to use whole milk.
All I can say is wow...being from South Africa, and being able to make this is wow...easy to make and extremely delicious to eat...thanks
Delicious light and easy pie. The milk topping is similar to a pudding, but lighter. Crust is great, too.
I have been making this for years and now it's time for the review... Don't use skimmed milk (I have the luxury of getting fresh milk - raw and FULL FAT - once in a while and it makes the BEST milk tart) The most difficult thing is not to curdle your eggs. Pour 1 of 2 laddles of the warm milk into the egg mixture, mix well and the pour this into the rest of the milk stirring all the time. The crust is: oke. We prefer another flaky crust recipe on this site or a crumb crust. Make this and enjoy one of the best South African traditions !!!
Came out just like South African Melktert, my South African husband was proud! However I used full cream milk and doubled the filling. And would suggest piercing the crust with a fork before baking.
I just made a batch of these, the only thing I did different, was that I made little tarts, instead of huge pie sized ones. They did puff up when I took them out of the oven, but I used a Tart shaper wooder kitchen tool, to press them back into form. If you don't have this tool, you could always use a small spoon. I noticed that if you chill your tarts upon completion that the crust will be chewy, kind of like a sugar cookie. If you cook the tarts an extra 5 minutes longer, the crust will become more crunchy. Either way both taste delicious.
I was really surprised by how good this turned out. It was different than other custard desserts I have had. It has a really delicate, subtle flavor. It is very sweet with a light texture. The cinnamon on top is just the right touch. I would definately make this again. It is a new favorite.
This is the best custard filling I have ever made! It firms up nicely for cutting and serving but is smooth inside your mouth. It also has a much more pleasing flavor than custards with more egg in them. The crust was also delicious. Kind of like a giant soft sugar cookie. It puffs A LOT so spread it as thin as you can in your tart pans.
This was really good, unique and simple. I had trouble with the crust, though not with it sticking badly. There just didn't seem to be enough for two pies. That said, it puffs up with cooking so it can be very thin in the plate prior to the oven. DO NOT use pie crust weight beans without a solid, one-piece layer between. I had two pieces of parchment and the beans rolled in between so that they baked into the puffed up crust. ICH!!
My new sister in law is from SA, so for a dinner, I wanted something familiar to her since she has been eating "American" so much. I loved this, and she raved that it was delightful as well. I made one full pie then the extra I put into muffin tins for mini tarts. We liked those even better!
Amazing! I've never had milk tart before but I wanted to make something different and so glad I made this! My family loved it! Smelled so good after sprinkling some cinammon on top. Well, obviously cinnamon smells really good;) I used tin foil pie pan and didn't have any problem with the crust sticking like the other reviewers said when they've used glass pans. I made these exactly as written and since it didn't state what kind of milk to used, I used skim milk (my family only drinks skim milk so used what I had in frige). I read one of the reviewer stating that 2% milk didn't work, so I was kinda worried at first, but it turned out GRAET!! It held its shape even after cutting into it. My husband wanted me to make some more, so I'll definately make these again:) Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
I used to like in South Africa and loved milk tarts. This recipe is just how I remember them. Great!
As far as milk tarts go, these are delicious. I divided the recipe in half and it made 18 delicious mini tarts in my mini muffin pan. I used leftover custard for pudding/custard pops and it was delicious! Do NOT add extra sugar to the custard; the sugar in the crust balances it out perfectly.
Being a South African currently living Vancouver, we were thrilled to find a good melktert recipe that tastes as good as one from a tuisnywerheid (home industry). The crust is easy to make - although to prevent it from rising out of shape, place some raw beans on some parchment paper while it cooks. The filling sets beautifully although I needed slightly more filling than I ended up with to make the tarts a decent size. I will certainly make this again! I am so pleased it turned put the way it did!
As a South African whose favourite dessert is Milktart, I WHOLEHEARTEDLY endorse this recipe. My American friends especially loved the crust. Only thing is it was so good that I used the whole recipe for 6 people, and we nearly demolished it. Bake with generosity.
My family loves this with a little cinnamon sprinkled on top or some sliced fruit. The crust is interesting -- more like a cookie than your usual pie crust. The only thing is that you have to grease the heck out of the pie pan, or this will stick. I greased it the first time, but the second time I didn't grease it enough and it stuck. Third time I remember :) Great recipe!
It was the best!!! It was as sweet as it needed to be...
Absolutely delicious, and the crust is amazing. Do grease the pans before pressing the crust into them, though! It will stick quite badly if you don't.
Made this for my book club when we read a book about south Africa. We enjoyed this treat that hopefully was authentic to the south African palate.
The crust was so difficult to work with. Hard to press against the sides of the pie plate - ended up lumpy and uneven. How on earth did one do this with a mini muffin tin? The filling is great though. Would recommend buying a frozen pie crust or tart shells to save on time, then just make the filling.
The crust was amazing!!!! The rest tasted extremely funny. My family didn't like them at all. The custard boils very high, so REMEMBER to use a large pan.
Love this recipe! We make it with goat milk and duck eggs because we live on a small farm, but other than that I haven't altered the recipe and it works really well. I have, sometimes, added either a little bit of cocoa powder or a little bit of strong espresso to this to make flavoured ones, but just on it s own it gets gobbled up too.
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! As a person who has lived in South Africa, but now in the US I am so happy to come across this recipe. Tastes almost identical to what I used to get back in my high school days. Really great recipe and very easy to follow. THANK YOU once again.
My homesick S'African sister-in-law from P.E. said the taste was "spot on". She told me the crust was a little thick and not to be afraid to really smash it down when pressing it along the sides and bottom. It did puff up considerably as was mentioned by another reviewer. I am not South African and this was only my second time enjoying melktert and I thought it was wonderful. I know there are 1001 ways to make these with wide variance in crusts across recipes, but I particularly enjoyed the sweetness and crumble of the crust with the creamy custard. 5 stars for a reliable recipe with easy to follow and accurate instructions and a delicious result. Next time I may lightly butter or grease one of the pie plates to see how that goes. It was not impossible to get slices out cleanly, but it took some working at it. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I will definitely make it again when someone special is pining for home.
taste awesome, crust sticks.
My parents, sister, my husband ate this one night. It was amazing especially after a hot curry dish. My dad alone ate 3/4 of one tart in one sitting. I will be making this one again very soon.
I cut it in half because we only had 2 cups of milk. The crust was amazing and I did what others had said and well greased the pie tin. I think next time I might use parchment paper to make it come out even easier. This is an excellent use of extra milk and eggs. I used raw whole milk with the cream still in it and it made a rich, flavorful dessert.
Served milk tart at a South African wine tasting with Nederburg Noble Late Harvest dessert wine. The combination was scrumptious.
This turned out perfect. I learned from other reviews about sticking to the pan, so I coated it with nonstick spray first, and it didn't stick one bit. Not one problem with it, my South African husband LOVED it.
This turned out really well - looked good & tasted good. I wanted only 1 tart so I just halved all the measurements, and that worked out fine. The only adjustment I made was to decrease the amount of sugar in the crust by just a bit. I've always like the milk and fresh strawberries combo, so I served this with fresh strawberries. Delicious! Will definitely make it again.
I drizzled strained cooked black raspberries lightly over the top of this when I served it... YUMMYYYYYYYYY
I love this recipe since the ingredients are always stocked here. This was a hit with everyone and a great way to use up the milk. I've made this in both pie and muffin pans and prefer the latter.
This is the first time I am rating a recipe (although many of them I have taken of this site would have merited 5 star). This Milk Tart is exquisite! I just reduced the sugar a little bit. It was baked for one of our South African friends in celebration of his birthday. Many thanks Rene, also especially to your friend for sharing it with us.
I was worried when making the crust b/c it looked more like cookie dough, and I basically had to just spread it in the bottom of the pie plate, forget trying to pat it up the sides. After baking it, it looked like a big sugar cookie. But I plugged on with the recipe and made the custard part, then let it chill overnight. When I tried a slice this morning I was pleasantly surprised, it was really quite good! The crust was really thick and tasted like a sugar cookie and the custard was so smooth and creamy.
Very Good! I've never made a pie crust and this was nice and simple, it will turn out. Tastes like a sugar cookie, wonderful combination with the custard filling. I had friends from Kenya and India over for dinner and since they don't like very sweet desserts this was perfect, they all ate it up, even my "American" husband! Thanks for the recipe, a keeper for sure.
This is a very simple recipe to follow. The crust is wonderful! I'll be using it for several other pies from now on. My family suggested calling it Snickerdoole Pie. It sounds much more appetizing than "Milk Tart". This is not a heavy-feeling dessert. It's also not very sweet. Love it.
Tasted delicious! I would adjust the crust next time. It was a little too crumbly/dry. I will either cut flour down or add a tsp milk to soften so I can make it into a dough and roll out. Was delicious nonetheless. Make sure to grease your pie plate first before putting in crust!!
made this for a church function...it was the 1st dessert gone!!! can't wait to enjoy this again!!!
I had a friend from S Africa come over so I surprised him and his wife with this treat. He assured me it was very much a S African thing and said the dish was better then one he use to travel over an hour just to get. I suspect he was just being nice, but still - it tasted authentic to him. I used a double boiler which is gentler on the milk. Excellent.
Loved this!
I loved it. I love custards and pies. This sure was a mess to make though. Get ready to get a lot of dishes dirty. Make sure it is completely cooled off or it is not going to look pretty!
I didn't even know milk tarts existed until I made it! It's soooo good! This recipe made about 18 mini tarts since I didn't have 2 pie pans lying around. This is a really light and refreshing dessert. The only problem I had was with the batter. It was a bit crumbly, so I drizzled a bit of milk over it so it would hold better. The pie shell puffed up quite a bit in the oven so I patted it down gently with the back of a spoon.
This is just the rt amount of sweetness and rich cream for my family. We had a problem with the crust not coming up at first, but after it set out for a few minutes, it was much easier to get out. Might would use store bought crust next time.
I love this recipe!
We really enjoyed this recipe; it was very rich and creamy. I loved the crust and think I will try it for other types of pies. I also liked the fact that this was easy to make and it made two pies.
Excellent
I am a South African myself and this recipe was perfect! I've been looking for one for a while now, since my old recipe took much too much time. This recipe was delicious and I will be making this again and again for my Canadian friends! Thanks! (Just a note- you can use an unbaked pie shell from the store if you are short on time. Just follow the directions and pour the filling in. It's also a little less sweet this way. Thanks again!
G'day! I made these milk tarts in the small tart shells, and they turned out very well! Such yummy taste and not too sweet! Thanks for the recipe!
I tried this recipe and believe me when I say,"if you READ THE REVIEWS BEFORE YOU BEGIN you'll do fine"!! The reviews will let you know what to expect and prepare you for a recipe that's a bit of a challenge, but really WORTH IT!!! I used a "Greased No-Stick" 24 count mini tart pan and a wooden press; with remaining dough used for cookies. It worked out fine. I knew from reading reviews that the dough would rise out of the pan once baked so my wooden press was at the ready. When they came out of the oven and cooled just a bit, I simply pressed the shells back into the pan and they regained their shape. I promptly removed them once they were cool enough to keep their shape and they turned out perfect. Just be gentle and you'll do fine. (My next batch I will try for 48 minis with no left over for cookies) The custard was great although I will thin it out next time. I filled the tarts, put the remainder in dessert dishes with a cookie on the side and they ate it up. I took some tarts to my friend who is a doctor from South Africa, and he and the kids LOVED them!! Thank you so much for your recipe and all your reviews......they really are very helpful. The ONLY negative was trying not to nibble while I was preparing it because they were sooooo tasty!!!
This is a great way to use up milk before it spoils. I was in a hurry so skipped the crust and poured it directly into the pie plate and also made some individual servings in small ramekins. It was a nice treat. I also experimented with flavor by adding a cinnamon stick and a few cloves to the milk when bringing to a boil which I removed before chilling.
This was quite good. But a little too sweet for my taste.
This didn't completely set up for me, though the taste was good. I'll try it again.
Excellent recipe, brought back memories of home. Quick, simple and easy to make. I cheated however, I used a graham cracker crust. Still good!
wow, what a wonderful recipe. Tastes just the way my mom used to make it!!! thank you so much
Crust is pretty sweet, so i cut down sugar. Very good though!
I just finished trying this recipe, in fact the crust only. Well, have to admit that it's quite disappointed to me. This is not the way I suppose the crust should be. It sticked to those mini tart pans I used and had puffed up during baking. The texture was a bit soft at the bottom. Here where I live we prefer thin and crispy tart shell. So I would say that it's more about different preference. Although those crusts tasted quite good, I have thrown all of them away. Next time I may try this recipe with another crust and will come back to write a review again.
This Milk Tart is great. The crust tastes like a sugar cookie and the filling is like a vanilla custard...delicious...My husband couldn't get enough of this treat.
This recipe didn't specify how long to chill. It needs to chill for several hours. I made in the evening and kept checking my fridge, anticipating dessert time. It wasn't setting. It wasn't until next morning that it had finally set. It was delicious!
This is so good! A great way to use up milk when you have too much.
Nice change of pace for desert. Not to sweet, just right for a cup of tea or a cup of coffee!
This is one of my most favorite desserts! I made one once for a party...and now it's a tradition.
This tastes amazing on the second day. Add the vanilla after cooking, before putting into pie shell, this way it doesn't evaporate during the cooking process.
I halved this recipe and it turned out very well, though I did have to boil my milk twice because I scorched it. The crust was a little difficult to work with, so I sprinkled some flour on it in the pie pan to make it easier to stretch. The crust didn't stay at the height of the pan, but that didn't matter because it ended up being the perfect height for the amount of custard the recipe made. In the future I will try adding some glazes or other flavors to the tart, but even without them it's still a tasty little dessert.
Awesome! Will make again!
It tastes amazing, but my crust puffed up really badly while in the oven and I had to press it back down by hand. Also, like another reviewer experienced, the crust wasn't as hard as I would've liked it to be. Perhaps I should've baked it for 20-25 minutes instead of 15, but the edges were already browning and I didn't want it to burn. Other than that though, it's a great recipe and it's amazing for getting rid of a large amount of milk that's expiring soon.
The crust was PERFECT and tasted so much like a sugar cookie...but the custard ended up smelling and tasting strongly of egg...so much so that we almost didn't want to eat it! We were very disappointed. We followed the recipe exactly.
I brought this to a church gathering and everyone was wowed. Extremely delicious, with a soft sugar-cookie-like crust. The only thing I would warn about is that this recipe does not tell you to grease the bottom of the pie pans before pressing the dough in, which you NEED to do to prevent the crust from becoming cemented to the bottom of the pan (talking from experience).
This is fabulous. After having Milk tart in South Africa, I was in search for a similar recipe. I love the crust. It is similar to shortbread. I served it to guests and they went home with the recipe. Their 12 yr old daughter wants it for her birthday. I wouldn't change a thing. I did add a bit of the hot liquid to the egg mixture, just in case. It turned out beautifully.
Holy.Cow. I'm fighting from eating the whole thing in one sitting. Wow.
This is a very interesting dessert and it is different compared to most pastries I have tried. This pie was o.k., I felt that more flavor could have been added to this dish. The custard was a bit runny but turned out alright. Otherwise, thank you very much!!
I tried this.It is very easy to make and very delicious. My son likes it very much. Thank you very much...
I made this according to the original recipe with 2% milk and it was delicious! Wonderful light creamy flavor and great consistency. The crust I baked 13 minutes and would have preferred 15-16 for a bit darker cookie crust but it was delicious and very sweet. It did not stick to my glass pans but I greased and floured them first. Great authentic recipe! Don't be afraid to press the crust thin, it puffs up well. Will definitely make these again! First time I've had this in over 10 years & just as good as I remember.
This is excellent! I was lazy and dumped it into a store bought crust with good results. My only complaint is that it's so airy and yummy, that you can eat the entire tart in one sitting. I ladled a little bit of a sweet cranberry sauce (fruit pie filling type) over a couple pieces for a bit of zing - also tasty.
Yum! A great recipe, however the crust was difficult. I pressed it into mini-muffin tins for mini-tarts. At the end of baking they had risen to completely fill the tins, so I pressed them down with the back of a coffee scoop. Then I had a heck of a time getting them out of the pan, even though they were greased. Only half of them could actually hold filling. The other half I crumbled into the bottom of a full pie pan. Can't say that any of them looked very pretty, but they are TASTY! My husband and I aren't really fans of traditional pie crusts but this cookie-like crust is awesome. Next time if I want mini tarts I'll just use muffin liners, and save time by not carefully shaping the dough before cooking--just press it down at the end!
Exactly as I remember! Best SA milk tart recipe I've ever had. All my SA family and US friends have enjoyed this recipe. Made it about ten times already since I found it!
Thank You for a great recipe~ ^___^ My family loves it!!~
Just like I remember it when I was in Zim!
It was the best I've ever made it was exactly how it sounded DELICIOUS !!!!!! :)
This was very good. Most certainly will make again. I served this with fresh, crushed raspberries. Everyone was pleased.
This recipe is for keeps. I don't think there is any better milk tart recipe out there. My kids said it's the best milk tart they've ever had and I couldn't agree more. Love it love it love it
It has been ten years since ive had this tart , i think i have a very large irish following now , ive made eight so far an every body loves them specialy me . lets just say ive made up for ten years . Fantastic recipe
Renee, this is a foolproof recipe, I have not changed the recipe and it works like a wonder everytime. I am requested to bring it to every family function! Thank you!
A real delight! I halfed the recipie to make only one pie (be careful if you use half the recipie by reducing the servings, it will only reduce the measurments in the list of ingrediants, not in the instructions). This is a real keeper!
this is the exact family recipe my gran shared with my mom and then to me. So so very grateful because she lost the only wrinkled and ruined handwritten version we had. Just perfect if you wait for the crust to cool. thank you.
Lightest, smoothest, most delicious milk tart filling I've ever made. No better recipe than this! Can't comment on the pastry as I used my own recipe for that.
Def did not make the crust. Having tried many a melktart recipes and finding the crust turning disgusting I made a graham/ sugar crust instead. CRUST: 1.5 C graham crackers, ground to fine crumbs, 6TBL melted butter and 1/3 C sugar. (I made mini tarts in muffin tin.) this was enough crust to fill normal muffin tin pan. Baked crust 375 6 min. Cool completely.
I made this for my sons preschool teacher -she grew up in South Africa. She loved it!! Thank you
An easy recipe that I'll definitely make again! I sprinkled nutmeg on top in addition to cinnamon.
I love the recipe milk tart and I made one of my frend make it and her family loves it very much and she is from New Zealand.
Taste really good.
My South African partner and I were invited to a Braai and I made this recipe to take along. It was a real success to the point where no one believed I had made them myself!
My husband and his SA friends all loved this. They said it was amazing and just like at home. They did suggest to save time and is equally delicious to make the base using Tennis biscuits. I assume they meant in a cheese cake base kinda way. I will try that next time i do a SA shop and stock up on Tennis biscuits.
So good! Makes a lot too.
