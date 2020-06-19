Asian Pear and Strawberry Smoothie

This light, delicate smoothie is perfect for those hot summer days. The Asian pear flavor really comes through.

By Alysha Meeks

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the ice, Asian pear, strawberries, yogurt, milk, and sugar into a blender; blend until smooth.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 1.9mg; sodium 69mg. Full Nutrition
