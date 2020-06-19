Asian Pear and Strawberry Smoothie
This light, delicate smoothie is perfect for those hot summer days. The Asian pear flavor really comes through.
I've never used a pear for smoothies, but I really liked this. I don't care for ice in mine so I used frozen strawberries. I also left out the sugar. Great smoothie! Thanks!Read More
REALLY GOOD. I think if you drank this with a side of cheese and crackers it would be really good. Also its a great sleep over and summer time drink. It has a light and airy fruitylishous flavor! =)
Gorgeous smoothie, quick and simple to make. Tastes so delicious, first time ever using pears. Just know I will be making this again. Thank you for sharing.
I left out the sugar and it wasn't missed! This was a great treat for the kids who couldn't get enough. The pear gives it a great flavor and one more way to get some different fruits down the kids.
thank you for mentioning stevia i love it and it is so good for you it regulates blod sugar heals wounds. People don't understand that artificial sweeteners fry you brain. In japan they use stevia to sweeten there soft drinks. I not big on pears but this smoothie is really good!
Didn't used any sugar and added a banana. Very yummy!
You can delete the sugar, and add in it's place, Stevia...a natural sweetener found at health food stores. It takes very little...just a sprinkle, and tastes just as good.
Refreshing! I like the pear-strawberry-vanilla combo. Since the vanilla yogurt already had sugar in it, I did not add the extra sugar. I used a Bartlett pear instead of Asian pear and didn't add the ice since I used frozen strawberries.
Yum!!!! I had a couple asian pears I wasn't quite sure what to do with, so I decided to make this. This was fantastic...one of my favorite smoothies...thanks for sharing!!
The blend of the pear and strawberry was very good. I was making this only for myself, so just used an individual serving size container of pears. Also just a little brown sugar because I love the taste.
Taste was good, but a little weak. A pretty pink though.
Very good. The pear gave a nice flavor to the smoothie. I used fat free plain yogurt instead of vanilla. I never add any sugar to my smoothies, so I used 1/2 scoop of protein supplement.
This was very good! I used no sugar added soymilk and vanilla soy yogurt, a splash vanilla and cinnamon and for the sugar I added 1/8 tsp of agave for a slight hint of sweetness. I can see where stevia would be a good addition, but since I am horribly allergic to it, raw agave syrup did the trick, thanks!
Very refreshing smoothie! I also used some blueberries. This one will be used again and again.
A nice quick recipe for the bounty of Asian pears from our two trees. I would have preferred to have had some weight measures for the strawberries and pears, since there is so much variation (especially for my home-grown pears, which are small this year because I didn't thin them). I used one-quarter of the sugar in the recipe (1/2 tsp for 2 servings) and it tasted fine. No sugar was a bit bland. I will try using blueberries tomorrow instead of the strawberries, as I clean out the frig. :-)
Used a Comice pear instead of Asian, and since it was perfectly ripe, didn't feel the need for any sugar and didn't miss it. Creamy, mellow, and just what I wanted for breakfast today.
Asian pears, in particular, add a lot of fiber ... so this recipe is high in fiber. That's an added plus for me. Thanks for sharing.
A delicious way to use overripe pears! Loved it! All flavors came through without one overpowering another. I did use Truvia, though, instead of sugar. Love the pretty color of this smoothie.
Great recipe! I ran out of yogurt and used ice cream, also substituted heavy whipping cream for the milk. Yum! The asian pears also makes a great smoothie using frozen mixed berries.
I didn't like the idea of adding straight sugar, so like some of the other reviewers, I added half a banana instead, and it was perfect sweetness. I also used frozen raspberries rather than strawberries. It tasted delicious, refreshing and healthy!
Light tasting smoothie perfect to make dairy free and tastes soooo good! I skipped the sugar, used unsweetened vanilla coconut yogurt substitute and used unsweetened almond milk. The sugar was not missed at all given the amount of natural sugars. Glad to have for mornings. I have added chia seeds and flax seed at different times as well.
It was awesome!
I didn't quite use the recipe provided here because I didn't have pears or vanilla yogurt. Instead, I used strawberry yogurt and the blueberry sauce recipe (although THAT turned out to be a fruit medley sauce) I also found on allrecipes. The smoothies turned out wonderful, refreshing, and delicious!
My 6 year old son loved making this! Did as written and very nice when you don't really want to trash the kitchen making breakfast :) had everything on hand right down to the Greek vanilla yogurt. We will make again!! Thank you
I made this using frozen bartlett pears and frozen strawberries. I also used Honey-Vanilla Greek Yogurt, so omitted the extra sugar as it wasn't needed. Excellent smoothie. I have made this recipe twice this week already!
Perfect solution for all of the pears I have. Tastes like a milkshake. Next time I’ll cut the sugar and use a date or honey
Had a very light taste when I made as is. Added more strawberries and 2 heads of spring mix to make my green smoothie.
D-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S! I made this recipe twice in one day. First time, I followed the directions exactly, with the exception of using artificial sweetener. It was fabulous! Second time, I added three strawberries along with the artificial sweetener. The extra berry barely altered the taste, which was great. I did not want to loose the balance of the fruits as originally listed. This was the 1st time I have ever used pears in smoothies. The taste and texture were fantastic. The color is a beautiful pink, very pleasing to the eye. Neither fruit over powers the other, just delightful mingling of the two. I will be using this recipe a great deal. Very quick to make. Thanks for creating and sharing this recipe.
