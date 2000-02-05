Fudgy Chocolate Drops

A super fudgy and chewy chocolate cookie. To make milk sour, add two teaspoons of vinegar to a cup of milk and let it sit for five minutes.

Recipe by Anita

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
28 mins
Servings:
96
Yield:
8 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt, set aside.

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In the microwave or over a double boiler, melt chocolate stirring frequently until smooth. Remove from heat.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the shortening, butter, and brown sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the vanilla and melted chocolate. Mix in the dry ingredients alternately with the sour milk. Drop dough by rounded teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets about 2 inches apart.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until firm to the touch. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 7.1mg; sodium 37.5mg. Full Nutrition
