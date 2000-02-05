Fudgy Chocolate Drops
A super fudgy and chewy chocolate cookie. To make milk sour, add two teaspoons of vinegar to a cup of milk and let it sit for five minutes.
Beautiful recipe. Delicious, as well as super easy to make. I added some orange zest and juice because I had no vanilla on hand and sprinkled icing sugar on top for decoration. I'm looking forward to making it exactly to recipe next time for pure chocolatey goodness. Thanks!Read More
These are easy, good cookies. The problem is, there isn't a lot of flavor. I'd recommend adding some sort of chips to the batter - chocolate, peanut butter, mint, etc.Read More
EASY, AND A CHOCOLATE LOVERS DREAM!
Despite what other reviewers said, these weren't chocolatey enough for me. Still after my first tray full, they were a great way to use up leftover chips. I mixed some dough with mint chips, some with butterscotch and some with chocolate chips and walnuts and cooked up the rest of the batch. Not bad.
These are more of a cake-y cookie. After trying the first batch that came out I was tempted to put the dough in a deep pan and bake like a cake or make muffins... I don't know if something didn't go well or that's the way they should be. Flavor was OK.
These have a good chocolate flavor.
So good! Instead of chocolate pieces I used chocolate cocoa with a little milk and oil, still melted, turn out great! ??
Delicious and cake like. The batter was very similar to a frosting consistency. I used a tablespoon cookie scoop, and parchment paper instead of greasing the sheets. I also added per the other reviews one cup of chopped walnuts and 3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips. On the last batch I added a splash of dried orange peel, because I thought they still needed a little something. I think the orange was a good addition. I will make these again.
