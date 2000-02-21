Cottage Cheese Chicken Enchiladas
Ever tried chicken enchiladas made with cottage cheese? Now's your chance! This takes some prep time, but it is well worth it. You can make it 1 day ahead, and serve the next day.
The cottage cheese/sour cream mixture was so yummy. I made the chicken in the crockpot-three frozen chicken breasts with a chopped onion, 1/2 a beer with a sprinkle of cumin, oregano, cinnamon, black pepper and a couple of cloves of garlic, gave it a stir and cooked it on low for five hours and then shredded it, sooo easy and tasty. Thanks for the fab recipe!Read More
I cut this recipe in half, trying to use up some leftover ricotta cheese. I ended up with about 8 enchiladas, using a 6" corn tortilla. I could have used 2 cans of enchilada sauce. Even with the ricotta substituted for the cottage cheese, this was just alright. The enchiladas were very soggy, so maybe it would have been better had I let the enchiladas bake 10-15 min before adding the sauce.Read More
These are absolutely amazing! When I made them for my husband, he raved about them to everyone! We recently started the BODY FOR LIFE program, so I just changed a few things to make this a protein-packed, low-fat meal - using fat free sour cream, low-fat cottage cheese, pam instead of oil, and low-fat mexican style mix shredded cheese. I also layer everything like lasagna rather than rolling enchiladas to cut prep time in half!
I really enjoyed this. Very good recipe. The enchiladas turned out moist and quite flavorful. I had a few substitutions due to time constraints: plain nonfat yogurt for the sour cream, ground turkey for the skinless chicken, added my own Mexican seasonings such as oregano, chili powder, and cumin to cut down on sodium. Cheddar cheese with some cotija cheese was added in with the cottage cheese mixture for enhanced flavor. Also, I thinly sliced some black olives and green onions and added to the top of the enchiladas the last ten minutes of cooking. Served with beans and brown rice with fresh tomatillo salsa on the side. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I will share it with my friends and have fun playing with it. ** Spread about 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce on the bottom of the casserole dish before preparing the enchiladas. Helps keep them moist while baking. The important thing to remember is to use a good amount of enchilada sauce to avoid the enchiladas from drying out. That took me a long time to figure out. COOKGIRL
I used whole wheat tortillas, 2% milk Mexican cheese, fat free cottage cheese,fat free sour cream,and green enchilada sauce and these enchiladas were awesome..I have also made them with ground turkey and ground chicken, they are great.
Was a little afraid to try this, but since everyone else said it was so great, I thought I would give it a try. GLAD I DID!!! Me and my husband LOVED it. Suggestion....Since its just the two of us, I divided the receipe in half and made up two smaller trays of it. I have some of those ovenware plastic baking trays, so I served one tray for dinner, and froze the other. Now I have a wonderful dinner in the freezer and can just throw it in the oven when I want a delicious dinner, but no time to cook!
My husband & I also made "Mrs. Espy's Enchilada Sauce", also on this site. We served this to 4 of our friends and everyone LOVED the dish. The only real change we made was to add a whole lot more enchilada sauce (it was just one big messy dish, but mmmmmm was it good!!). Our friends were surprised to learn they were eating cottage cheese. It is important to shred the chicken (not just cut it up) if you've never made enchiladas before. We cannot wait to make this again; a definite family keeper!
This was simple and delicious too! I didn't want the hassle of rolling the tortillas, so I just quartered the tortillas and put half on the bottom, then half after the chicken layer. They were fabulous and I'll definitely make them again!
Amazing! I changed a little here it goes. The night before, I boiled chicken in low sodium chk broth, while cooking I chopped onions, garlic and jalapeno and saved all together in a plastic bag with the chicken. The next day I came home at lunch to assemble them. I heated olive oil in skillet while I shredded the chicken then put it in the skillet with chopped veggies and added chili powder, cumin, a couple dashes of cayenne pepper and a dash of seasoning salt. I used fat free cottage cheese and light sour cream. I heated 6 flour tortillas in microwave, then assembled and topped with green enchilada sauce a bit of shredded cheese and black olive slices. Put them in the fridge and the boyfriend popped them in the oven for 30 minutes when he got home. When I got home from an evening meeting, I had a wonderful hot meal. These were to die for! So gooey but less fat. I will make these again for sure! Will use more jalapeno next time and omit the shredded cheese on top as it wasn't necessary.
Mmmm! These were delicious. I added some of the broth that I cooked the chicken in with the taco seasoning. I also added chopped cilantro to the cottage cheese mixture & omitted the salt & pepper. Finally, I sprinkled chopped black olives on top. Thanks for a great recipe!
LOVE! Only thing I changed, omitted the peppers, used fresh cilantro over the top. This is wonderful, easy and tastes like it came from a restaurant. Fantastic recipe!
These are delicious! I used green chili sauce instead of red and cheddar instead of Monterey Jack since that's what I had on hand, yummy! I managed to get more than 12 out of this recipe, more like 18 if I rolled them tight enough in the pan. The cottage cheese really does make this dish, I absolutely loved the flavor and I will be making these again very soon!
Very good, but watch the salt level. I have made these a lot, but now I adjust the salt level by only adding 1/2 tsp salt to the cottage cheese mixture and by substituting the enchilada sauce with part medium salsa simmered with one 14.5 ounce can of unsalted, petite diced tomatoes. We like it with the extra sauce and by adding the unsalted tomatoes, we control the salt level. I also have reduced the taco seasoning mix by buying a bulk size jar and just adding 2 tsp. instead of a big packet. Sometimes I roll the enchiladas, but it is quicker to just layer this like lasagna: cut 9 corn tortillas in quarters and layer 12 tortilla quarters on top of a little sauce in the bottom of the oiled pan, chicken, cheese mixture, sauce, shredded cheese; repeat layers again; then top with 12 tortilla quarters and a little sauce, cheese, and fresh cilantro for garnish. I also use reduced fat sour cream and cottage cheese. Be sure to bake these uncovered so they don't get soggy.
Absolutely the best enchiladas I've ever had! I was curious about the cottage cheese but you couldn't even tell it was in there. I made some adjustments so that the recipie is quicker to make. Simply cook the meat mixture as stated; after that's done combine the rest of the ingredients with the meat mixture (reserve the enchilada sauce and 1 cup of cheese for topping). Then distribute the mixture into the tortillas. Top with enchilada sauce and cheese. It's that easy! I've also added a can of refried beans or mexican rice to the meat mixture to make it go further. Delicious!
What can I say, these were excellent!! I'm usually a skeptic when it comes to chicken enchiladas in red sauce, not to mention the addition of the cottage cheese was a bit unusual...but I tried the recipe exactlly AS-IS with no changes and IT WAS DEFINATELY ONE OF THE BEST ENCHILADAS i'VE HAD!!! Thank you so much for the recipe, you have a house FULL of fans in this keeper!!!
We all enjoyed this recipe. The cottage cheese adds a nice flavor to this. Please dont use taco seasoning packets to get a mexican flavor. Just saute a small onion, 2 cloves garlic and your protein (grnd beef, chkn, etc). Add 2 Tbl of Cumin, Oregano, 1 small can of tomato sauce and little water. Simmer just like it was a packet of seasoning. You will dig it.
This was a great enchilada recipe. I did change it up a bit and used a sour cream sauce instead of using a red sauce. To make the sour cream sauce I used 1 can of healthy request cream of chicken soup (no MSG that way), sour cream to taste, salsa verde and about 1/4 cup of chicken broth. To save time I also layered the tortillas instead of rolling them (tortillas, chicken mixture, cheese mixture, cream sauce, a little shredded cheese. I then layered more tortillas for the top, cream sauce and then shredded cheese) This has become one of my favorite enchilada recipes.
These are YUMMY, YUMMY, YUMMY!!! I've made using lean ground beef as an alternative to chicken and it's even better with the beef!
This is delicious! Instead of the packaged taco mix, I seasoned the chicken breasts with 2 t. chili powder, 1 t. paprika, 1 crushed beef boullion cube, 1/4 t. sugar, 1/4 t. cayenne pepper, 1/4 t. garlic powder, and several turns of the pepper mill. I then added 3/4 cup of water and 1 T. of flour to thicken the mixture. These spices don't give the traditional (bland) taste, but give it a nice soft kick. Thanks, Crystal, my family loved the enchiladas.
Awesome enchiladas! I've tried many enchilada recipes and this is the best one yet. I'll definitely be making this many more times! The cottage cheese created a creamy filling while the chile peppers gave the dish an authentic spicy appeal. I made some changes: I used shredded canned chicken, reduced cottage cheese to one cup, reduced taco seasoning to a third of the packet, omitted extra salt/pepper, and added some onion and garlic seasoning. Delicious!
It is great and flavorful dish, however, a bit salty to my taste. So next time I will add more cottage cheese and I will not put salt in the cheese mixture.
My family enjoyed this recipe very much! I followed the previous suggestions: 1)Buying a roasted chicken & using that meat (2 chicken breasts not enough meat in my house!)2)Blended the cottage cheese and sour cream but added a little bit of canned chiles (about 1 tbsp) to give it a little flavor. You can also use the "cotija" cheese instead of cottage to add more authentic flavor (I did and it was great too) 3)I do agree with another reviewer that it needs a lot more sauce, so I used 2 (10z) cans. 4) Brush the tortillas with the sauce and then put the filling in..and brush the sauce OVER every spot and THEN pour the rest of the sauce over it!Delicious!!
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars because I really love the use of cottage cheese as enchilada filling, but I honestly only used this recipe as a guide. I followed other reviewer's suggestions: I used more enchilada sauce (2 cups), spread the sauce in the bottom of the pan, and layered like lasagna. I didn't use a seasoning packet, but my own blend of chili powder, oregano and cumin. I also added fresh cilantro to the cottage cheese mixture (Wow! The cilantro was very prominent in the flavors, a must) And, since I was layering, I mixed the cheese into the cottage cheese mixture. I dipped my tortillas in sauce before layering them. Since it looked like it might be a little dry when I was done, I covered it with foil for the first 20 minutes, then when I took off the cover, I added the cheese and green onions. Yummy!
Cottage cheese made me a little nervous, but couldn't even tell in the final product. Had a lot more flavor than an ordinary enchilada. I used flour tortillas and quite a bit more sauce.
Very good flavor, but very messy to serve. I think next time I make it, I'll make it more as a mexican lasagna type dish by layering. I'd also use more meat. I didn't think the recipe called for enough.
This was FABULOUS! I made this for my brother and sister-in-law for our monthly game night and dinner...RAVE REVIEWS! I did cut down on the fat by using non-fat cottage cheese and non-fat sour cream. You couldn't even tell the difference. I also used a lower sodium taco seasoning mix and made my own enchilada sauce. This has become a favorite with my hubby and my kids...tastes even better warmed up the next day!
Wish I could give this recipe ten stars! I used low fat cottage cheese and it still made the enchiladas taste incredibly rich! I typically don't even like cottage cheese, but it is perfect in this recipe. I used three chicken breasts and this recipe ended up making eleven generously filled enchiladas. I changed nothing else other than adding garlic powder to the cheese mixture, using flour tortillas instead of corn and using one 20 ounce can of enchilada sauce since that seemed to be a pretty popular change in most of the reviews (add some to the bottom of the pan after spraying with non-stick cooking spray before placing the enchiladas in the pan to keep them from drying out) Note: Make sure to shred your own cheese instead of buying the pre-packaged shredded kind. It makes a huge difference in flavor and is worth the extra effort :o) I was told by two guests that these enchiladas were better than any restaurant! Try them, you won't be disappointed!!
I have made this 3 times, it turned out great 2 of those times & meh once. This is the kind of recipe that you can vary to your tastes. I chopped leftover chicken, added it to a saute of red pepper & onion, the cottage cheese, cumin, garlic, sri-racha sauce. Rolled in flour tortillas, & topped w/ the 10 Minute Enchilada Sauce found on this site (which is awesome~), and shredded colby. Bake a good long time to melt the cottage cheese properly & a good dose of red sauce soften the tortillas really nicely.
My family enjoyed this. My dad gave these a 6. They are very flavorful and have a slight spice (if you are sensitive to spicy food). I followed the recipe exactly but did not put any meat mixture on top. I also prepared these before hand and baked later in the day, I didn't have to adjust the baking time at all, they came out great. Like others said they are messy, I suggest letting them sit 5 or more minutes before serving.
My husband and I love this dish! I have even given it out! We liked it with the HOT taco seasoning mix. We also used the entire tubs of cottage cheese and sour cream closest to the recipes increments, which came out a little more than what the recipe called for. We also used flour tortillas instead of corn, since we couldn't find the corn tortillas, and its still great! An extra can of green chiles works too, but not a necessity since this dinner delite is great by the recipes original direction!
I made this for an impromptu get-together with some friends. Everyone enjoyed it immensely and thought it was better than restaurant enchiladas. The only change I made was to use chicken tenders instead of breasts, because that’s all I had. I also topped the enchiladas with black olives and chopped green onions for a nicer presentation. I’ll definitely make this again!
My stores doesn't sell enchilada sauce, so I made my own. I suggest you put a layer of sauce on the bottom of your pan before starting to add your enchiladas to prevent them from sticking to the pan. I also recommend spreading some refried beans on each tortilla. Delicious!
I have been making this exact recipe for over 30 yrs and it still great! The only thing I add differently now is , the sauce. I use to use the red sauce...but using the green Ortega enchilada sauce instead of their red is SO gREAT! and I use Olives too.Try it.
This was great! My whole family loved it!!! I also mixed the chicken mixture and the cheese mixture together to save time. Instead of putting all of the leftover cheese and chicken mixture on top of the enchiladas, I saved it to make nachos a few nights later! They were awesome! This recipe is a keeper!
This recipe was awesome. My husband absolutely loved it and has asked me to make it over and over again. He loves taking it to work the next day. I would have never tried the cottage cheese, but I am so glad that I did. Just as hint to others...please remember to grease your pan if you want them to come out nice and pretty and not just one lumpy mess. Either way, they taste the same. Awesome!! *****
Absolutly the best Chicken Enchiladas I have ever tasted!!! I have made this recipe 3 times now and felt I had to leave a review because I am soo pleased to have added this to our menu at home!! The first time I made this I prepared it all at once and it did take a lot of time. The second and third times I made it, I followed the tip of slow cooking the chicken in a crock pot with in Chicken Broth, I start it in the morning before I leave for work usually the chicken breast are frozen, I cover them with the chicken broth and set it on low, by the time I get home that night they are fully cooked and the rest of the steps are a breeze and I can have them on the table by 6:00 to everyone's delight!! Even our hard to please picky daughter raves about these!! Thank You So Much Crystal!!!
These were wonderful. I think maybe next time I will try with flour tortillas though because when serving, it was more like enchilada casserole. It's a lot of work for them not to come out as enchiladas. But they were still fantastic. I made a pan of chicken and a pan of beef left over from the night before's french dip sandwiches. So good. Wrapped individual servings in saran wrap and put in freezer for quick meals. I also used homemade red sauce from this site, so good and much better than store bought and still pretty easy. I also used fat free sour cream and 1% milk cottage cheese. I also used four chicken breasts, no way would two have been enough. Three probably would have done it but it was nice to have more meat for the top of the enchiladas. Thanks for the great recipe! My boyfriend decided these will be a regular at our house. Now if I can only find some terrific original side to go along...
First time I have ever used cottage cheese in enchiladas, wasn't sure about it at all. But I trusted my AR friends and they turned out delicious! Very moist! I also added jalopenos to the mix, cuz we like it spicy! Great recipe!
I was really excited about this - we love enchiladas and we love cottage cheese. I cooked three chicken breasts in my crockpot with about 1 -1 1/2 c. chicken stock, 1 pkg taco seasoning and 1 can Ro-tel chiles and tomatoes. It smelled heavenly while cooking. I followed the the next steps of the recipe exactly - other than I made my own enchilada sauce from the crockpot liquids. I also dipped each tortilla in the sauce before making it into the enchilada. For the first time EVER, my family did not rave about my enchiladas! My son did not even finish his plate and he eats everything. These came out so dry - even though I made extra sauce and poured it over my already sauce moistened corn tortillas. My cottage cheese mixture seemed to dry into little curds that we didn't care for at all. With all the work involved in this dish - I seriously doubt I'll be making it again. My regular chicken enchilada recipe has people scraping the pan clean, and I think I'll stick with that.
I used flour tortillas and more enchilada sauce. I left out the peppers (didn't have any) and used low fat Monterey Jack cheese. I also blended the cottage cheese first because I don't like the curds. This was very good! My boyfriend loved these. It was a lot better as leftovers, and the cottage cheese taste was masked with more enchilada sauce when serving.
I have made many 5 star recipes that I thought were very undeserving, however this one was excellent! I did make my own enchilada sauce, but the rest of the recipe stayed the same. It was absolutely terrific! Everyone in my family enjoyed it and we can't wait to have it again. It was very good reheated the next day as well! Thank you for a new edition to my recipe file!
A super recipe that is a crowd pleaser! I use leftover roasted chicken chopped really fine and even though it isn't an "authentic" recipe what with using cottage cheese, it makes for a divine dinner! Leftovers freeze well and make a great dinner on those nights you don't have lots of time to cook too!
These had a great flavor but were too runny! Next time I will add egg to the "cheese" mixture and cook my tortillas before baking!
Here is the most important thing about this recipe that I think everyone should understand....it contains cottage cheese. Baking cottage cheese in an enchilada will not change it's curdled texture, therefore anyone that does not like the texture of cottage cheese will most likely not find these very appealing. Overall, the taste of these enchiladas were good and what I expected, but I found that the addition of the cottage cheese really did not do much to 'add' to the tried and true regular chicken enchilada recipe, and it was not the coveted mystery ingredient I have been searching for.
three words: DELICIOUS, DELICIOUS, DELICIOUS! These were great. I made them when we had family over. None of us like cottage cheese... but you can't taste it. My husband can't stand sour cream but he loved them also! The flavor is great! And it was easy to make. The only thing I did different was add cumin and chili powder to the seasoning. Also, I didn't realize the recipe said to have the chicken already boiled and shredded until I was about to start making dinner. So I just sauteed the chicken in the oil until it was cooked through. Then I shredded it and put it back in the pan to cook in the seasoning. I will 100% definitely make this one again and again and again! It would be good for potluck main dishes! Such a nice change from the same old dinners every week!
This is excellent! I used hot enchilada sauce and about 1/4 onion. Also, I split this recipe into 2 8x8 pans, one of which I placed in the freezer. This was delicious both fresh and frozen. If frozen, thaw out in refrigerator, then bake at 350 for 35 minutes. Excellent! I served this with Spanish Rice II on this site which is also delicious.
Oh my god!!... They were delicious!! I didn't put the monterey cheese inside the enchilada just on top after the enchilada sauce and that was good enough for me! Thanks for the recipe!
These were yum yum yummie. The only addition I made was to add one can of black beans (half inside enchiladas - half on top).
This was simply spectacular, and oh-so-easy to make. Instead of separating the meat and cheese mixtures, I just tossed the whole thing together. And using another recommendation, the leftover enchilada stuffing I used for nachos. Yummy! Be generous with the enchilada sauce.
Made this a couple times and it's so delicious, my husband and I can't stop eating these tortillas (make extra, leftovers even better). I doubled the chicken and used 10" flour tortillas but I never have enough chicken mixture left to spoon on top but that's OK, just got more chicken inside the tortillas. It's a bit of work but so worth it. Last time I made it, I did not have enough sour cream, but tasted great w/just cottage cheese. Thank you Crystal for sharing.
Followed recipe, a little too salty for me. Next time would use half the taco mix and no salt in the cheese mixture. Not sure how the chicken is supposed to brown with the green chili sauce, too moist to brown, does not seem nescessary to brown it.And the instructions for mixing the taco mix was confusing. They tasted better the next day warmed over.
This is a great recipe! It does sound weird but it is really good. We don't eat much meat so we used 1 large can of black beans (drained) instead of chicken and it tasted wonderful! I cut the cottage cheese and shredded cheese in half (1 cup each vs. two cups each) and I felt it was a good cheese mixture to bean mixture ratio. I also used fat free plain yogurt instead of sour cream but still used 1/2 cup (Since I used the canned beans I didn’t add the salt FYI)
Awesome! I used low-fat cottage cheese, low-fat Mexican cheese blend and fat-free sour cream. I also used low-fat flour tortillas. Everyone loved them!!!
This was awesome. My husband and I thought they were really good! At first I thought the cottage cheese sounded sort of weird, but it turned out to be a great addition to enchiladas! Yummy! It made a lot too. It made enough to fill both a 9x13 and 8x8 pan. I froze the 8x8 pan. I also used 2 10oz cans of enchilada sauce and poured some sauce in the bottom of the pan before laying the enchiladas in the pan.
This recipe was so easy to throw together. As I was making I thought there has got to be more to this, it's too easy!! The 3 kids I fed from ages 2-5 years old LOVED it and had seconds!! Plus, my hubby gobbled it up too!! Instead of boiling the chicken, I cut into bite size pieces and cooked in oil on the stovetop. This is a definite KEEPER!!!
Pretty good, just kind of a lot of work--but not terrible. I had some cottage cheese to use up, so this was a great way to use it. I used 1 lb of frozen veggie crumbles instead of the chicken, and it worked great. I also added some sliced black olives, too. Used extra enchilada sauce, but that's just our personal preference. I also used half corn/half flour tortillas since they are easier to work with, and that was nice, as well.
Winner! Added 1 can Rotel tomatoes & used flour tortillas. Per reviews, freezes well to bake later.
We couldn't find corn tortillas the night we were ready to try these, so substituted whole wheat tortillas. Same with the enchilada sauce, so used salsa. I know it wasn't as the recipe called for, but it turned out amazing!! I can't imagine what it would have been like if we had the two key ingredients. I look forward to finding out. Highly recommended.
EXCELLENT. I made the Red Enchilada Sauce from this site, adding cilantro and for the filling, I used Bill Echols taco seasoning. I didn't do the seperate steps, I just mixed the meat in with the cheese mixture. (I'm a mother with two very busy kids, I don't have time for several steps.) I only had flour tortillas so I used that. With that said, the only problem I had with this dish was that the tortillas were soggy. My bad. I will try this again with corn tortillas and then I think it will be perfect. This did make twelve enchiladas using the half cup measuring cup to measure out the filling. This is my new enchilada recipe. My husband even liked this and before, he HATED when I made enchiladas. He couldn't even tell it was made with cottage cheese, which he HATES! I put one over on him! *giggle* Thank you!
Love it!! I am from New Mexico so I also make traditional enchiladas. But these are so diffrent yet soo good! My kids and husband love them, and guests can't get enough. I use chile powder and cumin instead of the taco seasoning, and I make my own enchilada sauce. But I've also tried it exactly as the reipie states, and I was still great. Made again this time w/o the onions and green chilies (picky 9 year old) and still Yummy as ever!
Tasty. a little salty so next time perhaps only 1/2 packet of taco seasoning. otherwise will plan to make again.
This is a good recipe, I suggest not cooking the onions and topping with some green onion.
Outstanding. Made this for a group of firemen and was told that it was the best they ever had! I made a couple of changes/additions. Added some red pepper to the onion, one chipolte pepper and used flour tortillas. Definitely a recipe you can play with!!!!
These were delicious! I used soft flour tortilla shells and they came out great. mmm...
I really enjoyed this dish! I made it tonight for our weekly dinner club & it was a hit! I doubled the enchilada sauce, putting a can in the bottom of the pan before adding the rest, & doubled the cheese. I also used an entire rotisserie chicken (I shredded it) & just added it to the onion & chilies after cooking them. Altogether good & much faster than I thought it would be to prepare! Thanks!
My husband raved and raved over these. They were exceptional. The only changes I made were to dip the tortillas in the enchilada sauce before filling them to ensure they wouldn't dry out during cooking. I also added some minced garlic to the cottage cheese mixture. Next time I wouldn't add salt to the cottage cheese. There is plenty of sodium elsewhere in the dish and it all blends together when you dish it up anyway.
amazing and full of flavor! i was worried about serving these to my traditional hispanic hubby, but we both LOVED the way they tasted!
Yummy! I really liked these! We used chicken thighs because the mister accidentally bought those instead of breasts. But it didn't make too much of a difference. I didn't add much of the green chiles as I am a huge wimp when it comes to anything spicy :( I used a 15oz can of enchilada sauce but will use a 20oz next time I make it. I put a little bit of sauce on the bottom but will put more the next time. Even after greasing the pan the enchiladas stuck a bit. I also covered every inch of the tortillas (we used flour tortillas) with the enchilada sauce because I didn't want them to be hard after baking. I think I will also add some cilantro next time.
a little mushy...may have been the brand of corn tortillas I used, but OH SO GOOD!!!
I tried a total of three enchilada recipes and everyone in my family agrees this one was the best. I will only be making this one from now on :-)
This was very good. After frying the tortillas I dip them in the enchilada sauce then followed the recipe but i did sautee the onions and chilles before adding ground beef and taco seasoning. Next time I will use less salt because I did have to add more cottage cheese to the mix because it was way too salty (maybe I shouldn't of tasted it) :) I use about 20 oz of enchilada sauce since i dip the tortillas and also top with the rest. This is good as a chicken or beef dish.
These were pretty good. My husband and his friend were fairly impressed, I thought they were good but not fantastic. A couple of changes, instead of chopped green chiles I used canned japapenos, and instead of enchilada sauce I used salsa. Lowfat sour cream, cottage cheese, and cheese- to make it a bit healthier. Chicken mixture was great.
Yeah!! Another 5 star dish for the file! I LOVED this, family thought it Rocked too! I started by chopping up some Hatch chilies and adding it to the cottage cheese mixture, put 1 tbls of dried onion and just a few chili flakes along with a few sprinkles of chicken bouillon. I roasted the chicken thighs and seasoned them with the taco seasoning, shredding them after they fell off the bones. I like my red sauce a bit thicker so I cooked it down along with a couple bay leaves tossed in to add even more flavor. Toasted the corn tortillas on the stove and let em go swimming in the sauce then rolled them up. DD thought Mom had lost her marbles when I told her there was cottage cheese in the enchiladas, she Quickly changed her tune, she and her BFF devored them! I topped them with shredded pepper jack cheese. I plan on giving these to hubby for breakfast and topping them with fried eggs. (Fried eggs on enchiladas is a Great way to eat them since it gives another nice sauce to the dish). FANTASTIC! Thank you Annabell, I will keep this one close by!
This was a good recipe. My husband gave it a 5 and my picky 4 year old ate more than she usually does, but I felt it was lacking something maybe more of the cheese mixture? I don't know but I'll try some differen't things. Will make this again. Thanks
I've done this recipe dozens of times with multiple variations. It's the best basic enchilada recipe I've ever found to modify to everyone's taste. I don't quite understand the negative reviews that say it wasn't good at all, or that it was only good when people added their own variations. Every home made recipe should be tailor made for your taste. Substitute anything with whatever you like. That's what cooking is all about. If it was completely uniformly perfect for everyone, it would come as a pre-made product that you'd buy in a store and would be sold out because everyone ate it ALL THE TIME. It would be as popular as water. I've never gone wrong with any variation of this recipe, and the creamy cottage cheese and sour cream balances well with the spiciness of this dish, but you have to balance this with what you like. I use rotisserie chicken from costco, and make two big casseroles or more. One with dark meat, and one with white, and I change what I want with what I have or what I have a taste for. Enchiladas are generally totally customized. If you don't like half the ingredients, you probably won't like the recipe. Cooking from scratch is common sense folks! I occasionally follow a recipe verbatim, but I always modify it every time after. Don't knock it till you try it, then try it the way you know you will like it. If you still don't like it, stop eating food. And please post your non-food recipes here so we can all stop eating food.
I really enjoyed these. I liked the cottage cheese and sour cream filling.
READ TO THIS PLEASE!!! I loved this recipe, flavor-wise! The cottage cheese mixture added a nice creamy texture to the enchiladas. However, if you plan on making these, some changes need to be made because as the recipe stands, they will definitely be too mushy, too soggy, too wet. I am not sure why this happened but i plan on making these again, making minor alterations until I figure out what exactly went wrong and when I do, I will definitely post it here so that you can benefit from my experience. I believe the problem may be to much cheese, both cottage and jack as well as too much sauce. Another error in the recipe is the cooking time. I cooked for 30 minutes without checking early and it had already started burning. I did make a few changes which should have helped prevent the soggy factor, such as frying corn tortillas in oil first, but it didn't help. Also I added more seasoning and spices because as-is this is quite bland for an enchilada dish. To sum up, I am not gonna give up on this recipe because I think it has great potential!! I just need to figure out the ratios of ingredients as well as figure out which additional seasonings/spices would compliment this dish best. I look forward to coming back to rate this again with what I have found to work best in this recipe. Until then, thanks and happy cooking!!! :)
Wow! I never thought to use cottage cheese! My friends and I had a "girl's weekend getaway", and women who in their normal lives daintily pick at food looked like they were forming a rugby scrum around these enchiladas! I made one substitution: cotija (Mexican) cheese for the Monterrey Jack. THANK YOU for a great recipe!
These enchiladas are fabulous! It took me a lot longer than 30 minutes to prepare, though. I heat the enchilada sauce in a saucepan and dip the tortillas in it, one-by-one, to soften them up before filling and rolling (rather than frying them). I will make these again and again!
Big hit! I used three chicken breasts instead of two. I also used the packaged enchilada sauce instead of jars. I didn't use monterey jack cheese because I didn't have any. I used cheddar and mozzarella instead. So good!
These are excellent, but because I need more spice and zing, I mixed the enchilada sauce with a can of Progresso cheesy enchilada soup. It added so much more texture and flavor...a delectable meal! The family went gaga over it...my sister begs me everyday to make them now.
This recipe helped me re-invent some left-overs! I used left-over pot roast in place of the chicken...it was fabulous. I can't wait to try this as-written, with chicken. I was also short on time so I layered the items like a lasagna...and it worked out fine.
This recipe is a keeper and will be my standard enchilada recipe from now on. My husband esp loved it. I did cut down on the fat by useing skim milk cottage cheese and lite sour cream I did not use the enchilada sauce at the end. The cheese sauce was a little soupie so I was concerned if I added the enchilada sauce it would not be good. That turned out to be very true and I was sooooo glad I didn't all that sauce would have ended up boiling the enchiladas in the oven and It would not have been good. After saying all of that I should tell you that I made a little extra cheese sauce. But they were very good!!!!!!
Thank goodness I made plain, chicken and cheese, enchiladas at the same time I made these. My family hated these. I really think taco seasoning and cottage cheese with chicken is not a good combination.
This has a very authentic taste. You can use boiled chicken breasts or a rotisserie chicken or leftovers. Shredding the chicken is important for the texture. The other thing you should be careful of is not to overfill...better to just buy extra tortillas and make more. I prefer green enchilada sauce to red. One thing that I'd like to share which will keep these firm, is when you take your cottage cheese out of the fridge. Take a minute and throw it in a colander or strainer so you are left without its liquid. After living in the Southwestern U.S. for many years, I can honestly say these rock!
Tis was really good, but I made a casserole instead on the enchaladas, by layering the tortillas after heating them, and putting a fair amount of ingredients on each layer. I also added cooked and drained spinach to the mixture, added lots of onion and garlic. It was a big hit with my husband and 4-yr old.
thought these were very tasty and the cottage cheese gave it a nice texture. However, they were so runny and messy that it ended up more like a layered casserole. I would still recommend it though!
Not bad, only thing next time I am going to make it with soft tortilla.
I have been looking for a chicken enchilada recipe that was better than the betty crocker one that I used to use. This is it! I made a few changes and found them to be amazing! Even my little boy who hates spicy loved these!! When I put the chicken in the Crock to cook, i added a good amount of Foster's beer as well as sliced jalapenos, the chopped onion, cumin, 3 cloves of garlic whole and about 1/4 tsp of cinnamon. i cooked this about 2 1/2 hrs on high, drained it and shredded the chicken. When it came to filling the tortillas,( i used white corn tortillas) i mixed the shredded chicken, cheeses, sour cream, chopped chilies and taco season together in a large bowl. I filled the tortillas and put them into a greased baking dish that had either enchilada sauce or salsa (i did each bc the salsa was less spicy for the kids) i added a bit of extra cheese on top of the filling instead of so much IN the filling. bake as usual. they came out so amazing! I preferred the salsa lined pan as opposed to the sauce lined pan. the salsa had a sweeter more familiar flavor that i go back to often. OH! i also covered mine with foil to ensure that they would stay moist while cooking and next time i will probably use flour tortillas as they are softer and easier to roll.
I thought the cottage cheese was a little strange. Little white chunks floating around. Mind came out rather mushy and it was more like a casserole. Overall, it tasted pretty good.
This was very tasty, but oh so messy. I did dip the corn tortillas in extra enchilada sauce as I put them together to make sure they didn't get too crispy during baking. I made this for friends and they enjoyed it as well.
These were really good. Living in California, we have sampled lots of enchiladas, and this recipe was better than I've had at most Mexican restaurants. Definitely my favorite of those I've made at home, and they didn't take much extra time to prepare. The only thing I did differently, is use a 19 oz. can of sauce -- they may have been a bit dry with the 10 oz. size. I beat my son to the leftovers this morning and took them to work for lunch. YUMMY!!
Absolutely delicious! Used low fat mexican shredded cheese, low fat cottage cheese and low fat sour cream. Omitted onion and chile peppers. Wonderful! My hubby and daughter never even guessed there was cottage cheese in there until they were done and I told them! Will be a regular meal!
The individual parts were delicious. I could gobble up the sour cream/cottage cheese mixture, and I used Ms. Espy's enchilada sauce from this site. The chicken mixture was also good and assembly was simple. Somehow it just didn't work when it all came together. The taste just wasn't there for us.
Wow, this recipe was so delicious! I followed the recipe pretty closely with a few exceptions based on other reviews. 1) I bought a 19 oz. can of enchilada sauce and put a layer in the bottom under the enchiladas. 2) I used flour tortillas. 3) I put a small layer of refried beans on the tortilla before adding meat mixture. 4) I sprinkled sliced green onions and olives on top of the enchiladas before covering it with cheese. My boyfriend said they were delicious and to give them 5 stars, better than our favorite Mexican restaurant. I will definately be making these again and to save time I'll put the chicken in the slow cooker in the morning with a can of cheddar cheese soup and tomato soup.
Big hit with the family and very satisfying. Substituded blackbeans with chedder and jack cheeses to make part of them veggi version for some non meat eater as well.
I liked this recipe well enough, but have to be honest and say it really wasn't as good as I had expected...
I make this recipe with a couple slight modifications: I use flour tortillas instead of corn and I decrease the cottage cheese by half a cup. I serve it with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and sour cream with sides of refried beans and Spanish rice. My family LOVES these - I make them regularly - and everyone I make them for asks for the recipe.
