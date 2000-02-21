Cottage Cheese Chicken Enchiladas

Ever tried chicken enchiladas made with cottage cheese? Now's your chance! This takes some prep time, but it is well worth it. You can make it 1 day ahead, and serve the next day.

Recipe by annabell

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • To Make Meat Mixture: Heat oil in medium skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken, onion and green chile peppers and saute until browned, then add taco seasoning and prepare meat mixture according to package directions.

  • To Make Cheese Mixture: In a medium bowl mix sour cream with cottage cheese and season with salt and pepper; stir until well blended.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • To Assemble Enchiladas: Heat tortillas until soft. In each tortilla place a spoonful of meat mixture, a spoonful of cheese mixture and a bit of shredded cheese. Roll tortillas and place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Top with any remaining meat and cheese mixture, enchilada sauce and remaining shredded cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
549 calories; protein 33.2g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 31.2g; cholesterol 97.7mg; sodium 1685.1mg. Full Nutrition
