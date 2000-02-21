Cottage Cheese Chicken Enchiladas

READ TO THIS PLEASE!!! I loved this recipe, flavor-wise! The cottage cheese mixture added a nice creamy texture to the enchiladas. However, if you plan on making these, some changes need to be made because as the recipe stands, they will definitely be too mushy, too soggy, too wet. I am not sure why this happened but i plan on making these again, making minor alterations until I figure out what exactly went wrong and when I do, I will definitely post it here so that you can benefit from my experience. I believe the problem may be to much cheese, both cottage and jack as well as too much sauce. Another error in the recipe is the cooking time. I cooked for 30 minutes without checking early and it had already started burning. I did make a few changes which should have helped prevent the soggy factor, such as frying corn tortillas in oil first, but it didn't help. Also I added more seasoning and spices because as-is this is quite bland for an enchilada dish. To sum up, I am not gonna give up on this recipe because I think it has great potential!! I just need to figure out the ratios of ingredients as well as figure out which additional seasonings/spices would compliment this dish best. I look forward to coming back to rate this again with what I have found to work best in this recipe. Until then, thanks and happy cooking!!! :)