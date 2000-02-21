Old Fashioned Potato Salad

This did turn out to be a great potato salad HOWEVER, I must say there were a few things wrong with the ingredients. For instance,It says to use 5 potatoes, I think that is a typo because I can't imagine 5 potatoes making a potato salad serving 8 people? She must have meant to say 5 lbs? Anyway, I used a 4 lb. bag of medium yellow potatoes. Then it says to boil for 15 mins. well, potatoes take at least 25 mins. to cook. And the measurements for the mayo was way off, but thats not a big deal just add more. Overall this did make a really tasty potato salad, even my mother approved, lol, so it gets 5 stars from me! Oh, fyi, it tastes even better the next day after all the ingredients have been sitting and the salad is nice and chilled! I about finished the whole thing off today for lunch, I couldn't put it down! YUM!