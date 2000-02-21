Old Fashioned Potato Salad

1255 Ratings
  • 5 775
  • 4 369
  • 3 74
  • 2 21
  • 1 16

This is potato salad the old-fashioned way, with eggs, celery and relish. It's really good to serve with chili.

By jewellkay

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
82 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
chill:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool, peel and chop.

    Advertisement

  • While potatoes cook, place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil; cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • Combine the potatoes, eggs, celery, onion, relish, mayonnaise, mustard, garlic salt, celery salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Mix together well and refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 72.4mg; sodium 334.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022