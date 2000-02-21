Old Fashioned Potato Salad
This is potato salad the old-fashioned way, with eggs, celery and relish. It's really good to serve with chili.
This is potato salad the old-fashioned way, with eggs, celery and relish. It's really good to serve with chili.
I made a few changes - 2 lbs. red potatoes, reduced eggs to 2, reduced sweet pickle relish to 1 heaping tablespoon, reduced mustard to less than 1 tablespoon and increased mayonnaise to more than 1 cup. Turned out great.My husband loved this recipe. He said it was the best he has had in years and it has a flavorful and clean taste.Read More
This was my first attempt at potato salad...and I have to admit that I was a bit disappointed. It didn't wow me like I thought it would, and it didn't have the best reaction from the family. My grandma usually makes hers and didn't this year, so this dish had a lot to live up to. Don't get me wrong, it was "good", just not "great". I think I will let grandma keep making the potato salad from now on...but thanks for the post.Read More
I made a few changes - 2 lbs. red potatoes, reduced eggs to 2, reduced sweet pickle relish to 1 heaping tablespoon, reduced mustard to less than 1 tablespoon and increased mayonnaise to more than 1 cup. Turned out great.My husband loved this recipe. He said it was the best he has had in years and it has a flavorful and clean taste.
This was my first attempt at potato salad...and I have to admit that I was a bit disappointed. It didn't wow me like I thought it would, and it didn't have the best reaction from the family. My grandma usually makes hers and didn't this year, so this dish had a lot to live up to. Don't get me wrong, it was "good", just not "great". I think I will let grandma keep making the potato salad from now on...but thanks for the post.
I have made this Potato Salad several times, and each time it is wonderful. People are always asking for recipe. I do adjust mayo and pickle relish to my own personal taste, which means I add more of each.
Pretty good and tastes a lot like my mom's. I didn't add the relish and added an extra egg. I also used a combination of mayo and miracle whip for a little more flavor also using dijon mustard vs. yellow mustard makes a big difference.
i had to make a few changes on this recipe- i cut the celery down to 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup onion, and substituted diced kosher dill pickles for the relish. also, i had to add more mayo, because it was really too dry, and kicked up the mustard a bit. added pickle juice to it, used 6 potatoes and 2 eggs. so i pretty much just made my own recipe... but it was still good. i made it last night for myself and the rest of my family (i'm 16) found it and ate it.
OK,First time review...I am male retired and cooking for myself...This site is my go to for cooking...this recipe is just one of many I have stored...but I like a different taste sometimes I do not work and will mention some brands for your sake.....loved the recipe and will make it often...Used Kraft horse radish sauce for mayo and whatabuger mustard..didn't measure to much , just add to taste...didn't chunk the potatoes, my Mother always mashed them...I like that..salt was Jane's Mixed up Crazy salt. I really like it...It came out to my taste so good I got up the nerve to write this...If you people have male friends that cook for there selves put them on this site it is a God send and oh yes I read every Rating for ( good and bad) for ideas...Eat something different most every day......and grow my own herbs and spices.......that all ==good eating
Converted recipe for 125 servings and it was a hit. I added a little more mayonnaise than called for. Wonderful.
This turned out really great, tastes just like potato salad should! A good recipe for those new to cooking.
This was very good. I used dijon mustard, instead of prepared mustard, but I don't think it changed the taste too much. I also added two tablespoons of miracle whip, to give it that added zip. I will definately make this again.
Pickle relish is a southern thing. The basic potatoes, eggs, celery and onion are there. I would never use garlic salt. Just S&P and mayo. I sometimes fry bacon and use the grease and bacon crushed up. Helman's or Best mayo is the best. The MUST in any good potato salad is peeling the potatoes when they are warm enough to handle as the Mayo and other ingredients need to blend. It's no use to put may and seasonings on cold potatoes.
Exactly the way I make it but, I add more mayo, a 1/4 cup of white vinegar and lots of egg yolk ( I finely chop up or mash with a fork only 1 egg white because I hate that rubbery texture). I also throw in some dried Dill Weed and when I have it on hand, a heaping TBS of Sour Cream. One thing about this recipe that I love is, cooking the potatoes whole and then dealing with the peeling and chopping. I have never done it this way before...it is so much easier! Heck, I even just crumble the cooled potatoes in my hand, what a time saver! I could eat potato salad everyday of my life , I love it so! Making another batch right this very moment!! :)
I used cooked cauliflower instead of potatoes for a low carb version. It was delicious!
This did turn out to be a great potato salad HOWEVER, I must say there were a few things wrong with the ingredients. For instance,It says to use 5 potatoes, I think that is a typo because I can't imagine 5 potatoes making a potato salad serving 8 people? She must have meant to say 5 lbs? Anyway, I used a 4 lb. bag of medium yellow potatoes. Then it says to boil for 15 mins. well, potatoes take at least 25 mins. to cook. And the measurements for the mayo was way off, but thats not a big deal just add more. Overall this did make a really tasty potato salad, even my mother approved, lol, so it gets 5 stars from me! Oh, fyi, it tastes even better the next day after all the ingredients have been sitting and the salad is nice and chilled! I about finished the whole thing off today for lunch, I couldn't put it down! YUM!
This is really good. It is even better if you can let it sit for awhile- like over night. I have never made potatoes this way- I mean boiling them whole and then peeling and chopping- but it worked very well. The only thing I did differently was I added four eggs (otherwise one little lonely egg would have been left). BF said it was one of the best potato salads he has ever had. Thanks for the recipe!
Substitute plain greek yogurt instead of mayo for a lowfat, protein enriched version. chopped pickle is also a a good swap for relish, and a lower glycemic option. (less sugar) You can also just microwave your potatoes for quicker (cooler) prep. Just put your potatoes with a tablespoon of water in a big microwave safe bowl and cook on high 5-7 min (depending on size of your spuds)
Ths was fabulous! I did make a few minor changes solely due to dietary needs. I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt -- too much salt for my high blood pressure. I also mixed the mustard into the mayo, and added about 2 heaping tablespoons of sour cream into the mayo. Will definiately make again!
If you use red potatoes, there is no need to peel--the peels add color and flavor. I use some chopped dill pickle in addition to the sweet relish, and use a little pickle juice to add tang and cut down on amount of mayonaise needed.
This was a very good potato salad. I'm giving it 4 stars because I did make adjustments - the measurements just seem backwards for some of the major ingredients. For starters I doubled the potatoes (five seemed way too few). Two eggs were plenty and I also used about 1/2 of the celery and kept the onion called for the same. Even with doubling the potatoes there weren't enough to warrant 1/2 c relish so I used about a tbsp each sweet and dill. I subbed regular salt for the celery as I don't care for an overwhelming celery flavor and I used 3/4-1 full c mayo. Except for slightly overcooking the potatoes, it was great.
This is fabulous. I used dill pickle relish and onion flakes. The potatoes peeled so easy once they were boiled. Easy and great tasting. First try and it turned out like a true winner!! Thank You. I always add dill weed spice to this & a sprtiz of paprika. This is the only potato salad I make now....I have made at least 10 times now and it always get ravishing raves!! If you don't have prepared mustard, ground mustard works just as well.
We love this recipe, I have made it several times. The only thing that I do different is use sweet pickles chopped up instead of using sweet relish. I really like the flavor that the celery salt gives this dish, I would not leave this spice out.
I didn't have any celery so I used some celery seed, and am looking forward to making this again.
This was my first attempt at homemade potato salad & it turned out remarkably well. I made it for 4th of July & it went over well with the family. The only thing that I did different was I doubled the mayo & added 1 TBS. of milk to make it creamy. It was very good & full of flavor!!
This recipe is just like grandma used to make but with a little oomph. I did not have garlic salt or celery salt, so I used 1/2 tsp. table salt, 1/4 tsp celery seed and 1/8 tsp. garlic powder. I finally found my perfect potato salad.
This is very good! I don't care for sweet relish at all, so I just chopped up some of my home-canned dill pickles that I canned last fall. Great with a grilled burger and my husband gives it 5 forks up. Thanks for a delicious recipe!
Hey, Jewell --- thank you for a truly delicious potato salad with a twist. I made this as written, and we all LOVED it... used our home grown potatoes and onion, and couldn't get enough... were eating leftovers at midnight! Thanks so much for saving me from potato salad BLAH.
This is a great recipe. I like to substiute chopped bread and butter pickles for the relish. try adding a little more mayo and thinning the dressing with a little pickle juice. Tastes great!
Sprinkle the warm potatoes with about 1T.of apple cider vinegar and enjoy the enhanced flavor. Also,for extra colour,add chopped radish.
Just like how I remember potato salad from my younger days. And it's especially good on the second day.
This recipe reminds me of home. It's awesome and perfect for that picky husband that just doesn't like to try things that are "new" and "improved". I will make this on a regular on our menu at home and for those pot-lucks. Thanks!
I made this for a dinner bbq party and it was a huge hit. Everyone loved it! I doubled the recipe and used red potatos with skin left on. Very yummy and kept well in the fridge. I actually think it tasted better the longer it sat in the fridge and soaked up the flavors by day 3 as a leftover. Will definately make this again.
As is, not so good. However, with a few changes, my family liked it pretty well. I cut the celery to 1/2 cup, 1/4 cup FINELY chopped onion, used dill relish instead of sweet, and added a little more garlic salt to taste. All in all, not bad after changes, but will go back to mom's recipe until I find something better.
I did not like this at all and found it very bland and not very creamy. If it were served, as the submitter suggested with chili, maybe the spice of the chili added some needed flavor to it but standing on its own, it didn't have much. I've tasted other potato salads that are way better.
This was a fabulous recipe! I am not that fond of potato salad, but I needed a recipe to take to a luncheon at work. It went over great and even I loved it! Thanks!
This came out really good after a few changes were made. I omitted the celery, garlic and celery salt. Instead, I added finely chopped red and green bell peppers, a little vinegar and a small amount of sugar. It reminded me of the potato salad my Mom used to make when I was growing up. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for sharing.
Now *this* is how ALL potato salad should taste! It was absolutely perfect (this coming from a 100% Southern girl). I will be sending this to all the women in my family...thanks for the great recipe!
Made this for my son-in-law who is a basic potato salad man and it got his approval. I did use chopped dill pickles and some of the juice from the pickles instead of sweet pickles. Turned out just right.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It is the best that I have eaten since my mother stopped cooking.
I have made this Potato Salad many times now and have had rave revues about it. The only change that I made was I used red potatoes,put 2 tbsps. of oil; 1/4 cup of sweet relish and 1/4 cup of finely chopped sweet red pepper and omitted the garlic salt. This is truly great among my Italian family as we are very fussy when it comes to anything with "mayonnaise". Will make this often when we bring a dish to someone's cookout.
Not what I expected out of potato salad...guess I was expecting more of a mustard potato salad.
I was really disappointed in this dish. I found it to be bland and lacking.
This recipe was pretty bland.
Awesome recipe. I used only half of the relish to suit the tastes of my husband. I think it would have been a tad too sweet otherwise. Really yummy!
This recipe was pretty good. I added garlic in with the potato's while cooking. I used green onion, dijon mustard, a bit more garlic (not garlic salt) when mixing everything together and chopped 2 pears in it as well and omitted the celery salt. TASTES GREAT! Good idea with the relish, I would have never thought of adding that to it.
This was my second time using this recipe and it turned out great. However I added tuna, parsley, and maccaroni to suit my taste.
great base recipe to be tweaked as needed
Very nice! Will make it again!
This is pretty good. I doubled the mayo & halved the relsih, which was hot dog relish (it contains mustard already) because I don't care for sweet relish. This is a good recipe, but I'm still gonna look around. Thanks Jewell ;)
Great recipe. I made just a couple changes…used scallions instead of onions and added chopped Wickles pickles (not sure if they are available nationwide) in place of the sweet relish. Wickles pickles are a great combination of sweet and spicy which added some zing. I also used half sour cream and half mayo to eliminate the heavy mayo flavor. Excellent! Will make it again and again.
This is a really great basic potato salad. I love celery, but I also used just a little less than one cup, about 1/4 cup chopped red onion and more than 1 tablespoon mustard. I also added a splash of white vinegar as per another recipe. Didn't measure mayo - just added and stirred until it was just moist.
This was yummy. I did make a few alterations...I nearly doubled the recipe (except the potatoes/eggs), as I found it was a little dry as is. Instead of onion (which hubby dislikes raw) I added a good amount of onion powder, used 1/2 dill pickle relish and 1/2 sweet relish, left out the celery (didn't have any), but used extra celery seed (not celery salt). Mostly the same recipe, even after my alterations. VERY YUMMY! Great raves from my entire family and friends at dinner tonight.
Love this recipe; added about a 1/4 cup more mayo, but that was the only change/addition I made.
This recipe went over well with my family. It was delicious but I did need to put in more mayo but besides that it was really good.
Good. I did use Miracle Whip and added more than the recipe calls for, about 1 Cup...
My husband and I are really particular about potato salad but this is the best recipe for it that I have ever made and soooo easy. Everyone loves it!! Thanks!
I have never even attempted to make potato salad in my whole life. This recipe was so easy and is definately a classic old fashioned recipe. I will never again be afraid to make potato salad. I cant wait to take this one to our family reunion. Thanks Jewell!
Excellent!!
Followed recipe and it turned out delicious. Hubby had two servings. A+
very good.I didn't use any celery because we don't care for it. i added 2 eggs to cut in slices and use on top for presentation. little extra mayonnaise... couple tablespoon fulls. also added green olives as we love them. takes like moms! thanks for the recipe.
I gave this such a low rating because it wasn't very good as is. Rate it higher with the changes made though. The first time I made this no one ate it. The flavor was horrible and very dry. I tried a second time but omitted the mustard, added bits of bacon and used Light Miracle Whip plus 1/3 cup more instead of mayo and everyone LOVED it. I have been asked to make it at family gatherings for the rest of the summer!
This is just what the title says...good old fashioned potato salad. For our tastes, this would have been too sweet, so I cut way back on the pickle relish.
This could not have turned out any better. It was the hit of dinner with the whole family last night. The only thing I did different was used about a 1/2 tsp of minced garlic and 3 tbsp of mustard. This one is worth more than 5 stars!!
This is only the second time that I have made potato salad. My mom makes the best potato salad and when I served her this, she really liked it and said it was good! This went so well with the ham we had for supper!! Thanks for sharing.
This recipe is just what it says it is, old fashioned potato salad. My guests and I LOVED it. I made it the night before and let it meld overnight. This made it much easier to concentrate on the Fourth of July slow cooked baby back ribs... If you are looking for grandmas potato salad, look no further.
This IS definitely old fashioned and usually the way I make mine. Didn't have the celery salt but I normally put dill weed in mine anyhow. Yummy.
Great basic recipe, perfect for a summer recipe.
I'm very picky about potato salad since I've often been disappointed with some recipes, i.e, too much mustard, too dry, etc., but this is one of the best recipesI've ever tried! I served this at an office potluck and it was gone very quickly! This is the kind of potato salad that would do great at BBQ's and picnics!
This is the one! Seriously.... this is the first potato salad where it turned out perfect and everyone complimented me on the finished dish. I have had so many failures in the past, it was great to finally arrive at the perfect potato salad recipe.
I loved this potato salad, and so did my fiance!!!!
I really love this recipe! I made just a few alterations from the original recipe (I have made it exactly as written and I thought it was a tad dry). Some of my changes included adding at least twice as much mayo, adding about 1/2 tsp paprika and about 1/2 cup of diced dill pickles. I also like to use red onions, they taste better to me and add a nice pop of color. So yummy! Oh and one thing I have found works good for potato salad is steaming the potatoes rather than boiling them. They hold their shape better and aren't all water logged.
followed the recipe to a T.....could not have been better!!!
Pretty good. I used more mayo and a little less mustard because the family likes it better that way.
Very yummy potato salad. Made this for my boyfriend's parents, and they loved it. I used red skinned potatoes and cubed them before boiling them to cut down on the potato cooking time. I also had to omit the celery and celery salt, and instead of relish, I chopped up some pickles, but it was still so good. High marks!
A very good simple recipe. And very flexible, I only had half the celery, and I used dijon mustard, a little bit of dill, celery seeds instead of salt and probably about 3/4 cups mayo total. It came out perfectly. Definitely reccomended!
I didn't measure the ingredients, just season to taste and I didn’t use any eggs or celery b/c my husband is allergic to celery. I used red potatoes, cubed before boiling, with skin on. Half real mayo and half miracle whip. A healthy squirt of prepared mustard & mustard powder, in addition to sweet relish, onion powder, chopped white & green onion, pepper. Mix all together, chill completely and serve…voila!! Yum, yum!!!
I'd never made potato salad before. My family loved it.
I added a little more mayonnaise. Used Grey Poupon (no onions or celery) and made it on the family vacation and they loved it! Almost the best I've ever had..the best having bacon and bacon grease...I figure this is a tad bit healthier.
Absolutely delicious! Thanks for sharing. I usually make a 'mashed potato' salad with kosher dill pickles but this was refreshingly different. Hope my guests enjoy it tomorrow but it they don't more for me! :)
Out of personal preferance, I omitted the onion, added dill pickles, and the clincher, dill pickle juice to taste. It was wonderfull. One of our friends skipped desert in order to help himself to his fifth serving!! definately a keeper.
This is definitely a keeper. I added 2 tb sp of mayo, 2 tbsp of whipped cream and 1 tb sp of chopped sweet pepper to add color to the dish. It is yummy!
This was *very* bland. I doctored it up quite a bit, adding dijon mustard, a bit more mayo, vinegar, & italian salad dressing mix and it came out pretty good. I was looking for a fabulous potato salad recipe, and this isn't it. I guess I'll keep looking...
delicious!
I very much liked this potato salad. It was just what I was looking for: something simple, easy to make, no fancy ingredients, and nice flavor. However, I give it four stars because it lacked a little 'zing.' It was very mild, and I prefer a peppier potato salad. Also, there wasn't enough 'sauce' for five big potatoes. Next time I will increase the amount of sauce or decrease the number of potatoes, and add something to give the salad a little bite. Thanks for the recipe!
Overall, this was a success. I am a cooking novice and appreciated the instructions on boiling the eggs and potatoes. The problem I had is that my potatoes didn't cook in 15 minutes. My potatoes were normal sized, and I do not live at a high altitude or anything, so I don't know what went wrong. When I went to slice them, they were raw inside. I was running out of time, and I had already drained the water, so I microwaved them until they were cooked fully. It turned out well ultimately -- my husband loved it. But I will boil the potatoes for longer next time.
Very good, although dry. I reduced the relish to 2 heaping tablespoons and added a tablespoon of cider vinegar to keep things moist and keep a good balance of flavors.
I hadn't made potato salad for years and had an urge to make same. This recipe is almost exactly like I remember from long ago. It was wonderful and better after sitting for awhile. Great comments and changes from others also. 5 stars.
I made this recipe as described, and it was extremely dry and flavorless. There was no way I was going to serve it to my guests. After adding more mayo, garlic, and some italian salad dressing, etc., it came out great and I got great feedback, however I'm rating the recipe as it was written and made so many changes that I can't credit the great outcome to this recipe.
This is pretty close to my gram's recipe. I don't use mustard or relish, but only use 3/4 of the amount of mayo and 1/4 Miracle Whip and a little sugar..turns out great every time!
This recipe was great! I have never made potato salad before, but I tried it and everyone loved it. I did peel and chop my potato's first. Thanks alot!
I also have used mayo and miracle whip and taste great
Veery simple to make! And delicious. I decided to make a homemade potato salad at the last minute (literally) and this was very quick and easy to make. The only things I did differently is I used regular chopped pickles instead of the sweet relish and I added about 1/2 cup of bacon bits. It was a hit!!
This recipe reminds me of my step-mother's. She would make a large batch of this for the family, and any leftovers were doomed. I never let any last through the night!! Unfortunately, I made a batch for tomorrow . . . hopefully I can keep my fork out of it until then! Thank you jewellkay, this is exactly the recipe I was searching for!
I don't peel the potatoes first. I put them in with the skin to boil, then let them cool before cutting. If I cut them and then boil, they get too soggy. I also let my eggs cool after boiling before peeling.
I added one tbsp. of white vinegar and one tsp. of sugar to the dressing and mixed it in a separate bowl first to let all of the granules of salt and sugar dissolve. It tastes almost exactly like my Mom's.
Great recipe. I made it when we had family over and was little nervous as I had never made potato salad before. Everyone loved it. Next time I will make it the day before though as it better the day after.
Steam the potatoes and get them extra soft. Add a lot more mayonaise than the recipe calls for...eyeball it, and otherwise as is, and delicious!
All I can say is I have to redo this recipe. I think I did it wrong! There's no way I could be the only one who thought it wasn't good...I will remake and try a review again!
Great basic recipe that stands by itself but I add the following to make it a bit more special: couple T bacon bits, handful of chopped fresh dill, squirt of dijon mustard. Once it's done, slice some extra hard boiled egg on top with a sprinkle of paprika
Yes, I tweaked it and added chopped green peppers, and home made chopped sweet dill pickles, very good.
Gave this recipe out to be made for a community feast last weekend and have people asking me for the recipe. It was really good and went over well with the crowd. I had adjusted the recipe to make three batches of 36 servings.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections