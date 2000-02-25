Southern Potato Salad
This potato salad includes eggs, celery, and relish and should be served warm.
This potato salad includes eggs, celery, and relish and should be served warm.
I have been eating southern potato salad for sixty years and trying to perfect a recipe for at least forty. This one is it. No changes necessary. Season with salt and pepper as you will, it is the finest, home-style potato salad I have ever made. My kids, who hate onions, gobbled it down even with the red onions clearly visible. This is the only recipe I will ever use again. Wonderful.Read More
Being my first potato salad, I managed this recipe by guessing four potatoes worth but don't think I got it right. The recipe could be improved by giving the potato amount by weight and what type of potatoes to use as well as course, medium or fine dice. Also, specify what size eggs to use as well. I realize the recipe is flexible, but I'm new at it and a solid recipe to start from would be appreciated.Read More
I have been eating southern potato salad for sixty years and trying to perfect a recipe for at least forty. This one is it. No changes necessary. Season with salt and pepper as you will, it is the finest, home-style potato salad I have ever made. My kids, who hate onions, gobbled it down even with the red onions clearly visible. This is the only recipe I will ever use again. Wonderful.
Excellent potato salad! I like mine served cold and I omit the relish (personal preference). I add another egg, cut the mustard in half and use a mix of lite Miracle whip and lite mayo. Everyone has their own personal tastes when it comes to potato salads and this one is simple and a very good base to add or subtract whatever you like. Mix the dressing separately from the potatoes and eggs and then toss and you can't go wrong.
Made this last night - It was the best! What a great recipe - easy to make and add too. I followed the recipe except I doubled everything except the eggs, only used 6 eggs, added 2T. finly chopped onions, and about a 1T of dried dill- I also used peeled baking potatoes, boiled them till firm but knife went through, drained them, cut them in half, let them cool for a min, Then cut them in fairly good chunks, added the potatoes to the other things, lightly tossed and put in the freezer for 10 mins or so to chill the potatoes so they would not get mushy or break up. SIMPLY DELIGHTFUL - my family raved over it! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Pretty good - the first time I made it, it tasted perfect but I did not cook the potatoes long enough. I made another batch and cut the potatoes in half before boiling them, this time they got done but I think I used too much mustard. I was able to cut the taste a bit by adding a little sugar. A previous reviewer asked what size potatoes to use - I used a little less than 2.5 LBS (about 38 oz) and AA Large eggs. Another tip is to cool the potatoes before you cut them up or it will be mushy. Next time I will cut the mustard to 1 or 1.5 TBSpoons.
Very good! I peeled and cubed potatoes and nuked them in the microwave (put in a plastic bowl, covered potatoes with water, covered 3/4 of bowl with plastic wrap and set for 10 minutes, took out and drained in colander) instead of boiling. I used garlic powder and was very generous with the salt and pepper. I chopped one dill pickle as I was out of relish. This tastes even better after the flavors have a chance to meld together in the fridge. Thank you for taking the time to share with us Bobbye!
Great recipe! I'm sure it would have been great just following it as it is, but I made some alterations and it turned out wonderful too. I left the skin on the potatoes...healthy & yummy. I added seasoned salt instead of salt and just dijon mustard instead of regular mustard and added an onion. I reduced the eggs by one. All yummy!
Thank you for this recipe. I have been searching for this kind of potato salad...it is the best! It is so flavorful and creamy, I highly recommend this recipe.
Being my first potato salad, I managed this recipe by guessing four potatoes worth but don't think I got it right. The recipe could be improved by giving the potato amount by weight and what type of potatoes to use as well as course, medium or fine dice. Also, specify what size eggs to use as well. I realize the recipe is flexible, but I'm new at it and a solid recipe to start from would be appreciated.
very good, served it cold not warm and used dutch yellow potatoes. DH felt it was not flavorful enough so i may add a few things next time, but i thought it was delicious!
I'm giving this one 4 stars instead of 5 only because of a few changes I had to make. However, overall this is a great starter or base recipe for potato salad. You just need to "tweak" it to your personal preference. Okay, here's what you need to do to make this dish "wonderful" rather than just "so- so".... Cut the 1/4 cup relish to 2 Tbsp., cut the mustard in half (1 Tbsp. is plenty), add some minced onion, some celery seed, a splash of cider vinegar and a few pinches of sugar. Also, you should double up on the dressing for your potatoes. I didn't do that this time and it didn't come out as creamy as I'd like; it was a bit dry. However, the flavor was fantastic. Use this recipe, but adjust the ingredients as suggested.
This is definitely going to be my go-to recipe for potato salad now; however, there are a few details that keep me from giving it five stars. For one thing, I took Retired Cook's advice and added a tablespoon each of cider vinegar and sugar, and I think that was a great addition. (I also used light mayonnaise to make the salad healthier, but I doubt that made it taste better.) My other quibble with this recipe is the instructions about the potatoes. It doesn't specify which kind of potatoes to use, so I used Russet because they're kind of the standard. I think it would have been better with Yukon Gold or red potatoes that would hold up better to chopping and stirring. I wanted to leave the skin on the potatoes, but it tended to flake off as I was chopping them. I think using a different kind of potato would help with that. Also, since potatoes vary hugely in size, a weight guide would have been helpful. I used 2.3 pounds of potatoes total, and it worked pretty well, although I might cut that to 2 pounds next time. I plan to chop the potatoes before cooking so they don't take as long to get tender (it took about 25 minutes this time). I'll also mix all the other ingredients together before I add the potatoes. This salad is great warm or cold, but I have a slight preference for warm. UPDATE: I have made this many times since my original review. I almost always use Russet potatoes, but I chop them before cooking.
Usually I try different things with any recipe I find. This is perfect just as it is. When you have German and Swiss/German people asking you for the recipe well, that says it all.
This is wonderful! My grandmother taught me to make potato salad like this when I was just a young girl. Like most southern cooks, we add a pinch of this and a dash of that from time to time according to our liking. Sometimes I will add a bit of sugar, sometimes vinegar, at times I have even added diced green pepper or pimentos, whatever suits my mood at the time! But I always add onions because I love them so much! For pretty presentation, a few sliced boiled eggs on top and a sprinkling of paprika looks nice. Also, I LOVE my potato salad warm, but most people I know actually like it better cold. I know some people that won't even touch a potato salad until it has chilled a bit. Although it can taste even better the next day, I just can't help digging in while it is still warm!
This is how I make Mine..5 Stars for sure
This is the same recipe my grandmother, mother, ny sister and I have made starting in the 1920's. It is the only potato salad our family will eat. None of ever lived further south than Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Good food, made well and simply, knows no geography. I also grew up drinking Sweet Tea.
This was my first experience with making potato salad and I really enjoyed this recipe. I omitted the celery, used dill relish (BF preference) and peeled the potatoes prior to dicing. I mostly added everything else to taste and I must admit it was wonderful and so inexpensive to make at home with staple pantry items.
Bleh, I guess this can be a good base for something that might taste good.
One of my husbands favorite foods os potato salad. This is very close to the ingredients that I use, but I don't have an actual recipe. There is one thing that I do add and that is some green peas. Frozen (partly cooked) or canned. I'll also add some chopped red or yellow pepper. Tastes great and adds some more color. This is a dish that I really enjoy making and it goes quickly at a pot luck...enjoy!!!
This was pretty good, but it was too mustardy for me. This was the first time I've made potatoe salad, so it wasn't disasterous! This would be great for those who love mustard!
This was the first time i've ever made potatoe salad. I thought it was really good. The true test was with my husband, cause his mom makes an egg-cellent (pardon the pun) potatoe salad. He really liked it though. My one suggestion for an add in is black or green olives depending on your taste.
Good recipe. We don't care for celery so I left that out. It was delicious served warm and as cold leftovers the next day. Will definitely be making this classic recipe again.
Perfect and easy. I put all the condments, spices, and garlic in a bowl and mixed them first and added the potatos last. Make the night before for the best flavor.
Love it, love it, love it! Wouldn't change a thing! Perfect classic potato salad. Also great cold!
Loved this... it was a taste of home while I'm in this cold rainy land! Left out the celery cause it's the devil!! ;)
absolutly yummy! my husband devoures it in under a day!
this was very good. However, I did not put the sweet relish in just because I don't like sweet relish. Also, I used a Dijon mustard instead of regular mustard. Very tasty. Would be good with onions and bacon as well.
I decided to make this as soon as I read the recipe. I wanted to experiment before I made it for the 4th of July picnic. I will say it is by far, the best potato salad that I have ever had. I added 1/2 of an onion, because I use onions in almost everything I cook. I also added a tablespoon of sugar, celery seed and a little salt and pepper. This recipe is perfect, and I will use it all the time. Thanks. :)
Excellent easy recipe. Instead of sweet relish, I chopped up some crisp bread-n-butter pickles and added a little finely chopped fresh dill, plus added a little extra mustard for more zing. I like the fact that I didn't have to use as much mayo as regular potato salads thanks to all the other flavors. The family loved this recipe. Thanks Bobbye.
This is exactly how I make it and how my mother made it too! Always reminds me of summer in Oklahoma as a child. The only difference is we serve it cold and add an onion.
I made this to go with brisket on Super Bowl Sunday and everyone loved it. I used gold potatoes and added some finely chopped onion. It tasted good as leftovers the next day, too!
I made this last night, and my husband and I both loved it! It was awesome made as-written, but I added a little bit of dill after tasting the original recipe for rating purposes. As-written it had great flavor... my family simply prefers some dill in their potato salad. :-0
This is truely a great recipe! I make it all the time and its always requested by my friends for bbq's. The only thing that i do extra is i add 2 tbsp. of cider vinegar and a 1tbsp. extra of mayo with a 1/2 tbsp of dry mustard or regular mustard. It melts in my mouth everytime.
I just made this potato salad I thought It was really good. I halved the mustard but may will try to use all the mustard next time. Few simple ingredients fantastic potato salad!!!
It's great "as is" but over the last 2 years I've played with other ingredients as I do with every other potato salad. Or any salad for that matter. Adding bacon, red onion and spinach! Talk about delicious! A splash of vinegar is good too. Never a complaint.
I followed the advice of a few other reviewers and added the sugar/vinegar combo and it was a-MAY-zingly good! I left out the celery and added a few extra dashes of paprika before serving for some extra "color" and it was perfection!
Mmmmm...I'm from southern Louisiana, and this was just like my daddy's! (and I don't give that compliment out too often) I used two stalks of celery and chopped them in a food processor. Also, I forgot about the salt I put in the boiling water for the potatoes, and stubbed my toe on the cajun seasoning (in place of "salt and pepper to taste") as a result. Eh well...a night in the fridge and that problem was solved! Yum!!
this was by far the best potato salad I had ever eaten or made,the only thing I did different was I added onion.
Finally a delicious potato salad recipe that I can't screw up! I've always had issues with cooking the potatoes to perfection but this recipe eliminated that. I prepared just as directed but added 1 tsp. vinegar, some grated carrots and finely chopped red onion (personal preference). It was delicious! The whole family gobbled it up! Thanks so much for sharing Songlady!
No one but my husband eats potato salad, so I thought this would be a treat for him. Should have cooked the potatoes about 5 minutes longer, but he still enjoyed it
Very Good. The only reason I gave it 4 instead of 5 stars is because the mustard was to much for my for me. I think 1 tablespoon will do.
I followed the recipe mostly just as it was. The only thing I had to do was add some sugar because I did not have enough of the relish. My family loved it! And my family has been used to my mother's potato salad for years, but they have already requested this version for our next gathering :-) Also, I cut the potatoes prior to cooking them. This may reduce the needed cooking time if you are in a rush (as I was).
I made this for Thanksgiving this year and my husband ate it all that is 12 servings all by him self and said that I need to make more for everyone else. It is a great recipe.
Best potato salad I ever made and the tip about sprinkling with vinegar made it fabulously tangy, just the way I like it.
This recipe was out of site! My family loved it!
The best potato salad ever! Served warm, so yummy.
First time making Potato Salad! Went with this recipe because it was closest to what husband from North Carolina described the Potato Salad his Grandpa used to make. Took it to a Labor Day BBQ and everyone loved it!!! OMITED GARLIC. Hubby says NEEDED DICED ONIONS though. Served Warm :)
This was so good! I have never had any luck with potato salad, but this was easy and so delicious. I did leave out the celery and made a little extra of the mayo mix.
I personally rather have potato salad cooled instead, but this was easy and delicous! It would taste good with a little bit of paprika in it too.
I have used this recipe for about 4 years and just now getting around to rating it. I don't use another recipe..I mean, when you've found it you've found it. I get asked to make this all summer. There is never a bbq where I get out of bringing this one!
This was good....but not my favorite. I found it to be too mustardy like some of the other reviewers and a little bit too sweet as well. I think I might tinker with this one a bit to see if I can get the measurements right for us...Thank you for the post.
I thought this was great. I used red potatoes, about two pounds. Miracle whip instead of mayo. A couple tablespoons finely chopped onion, 1T apple cider vinegar, 1T sugar. Decreased mustard to 1 1/2T. Fanstastic!
This was great! I added some apple cider vinegar, dill, and forgot the garlic. I used 6 small potatoes, which was just about 2 pounds. I think the recipe should specify that but it's okay. I boiled my potatoes for 15 minutes, drained them and left them in the colander with a clean rag over them to let them continue to cook while I made the dressing. I did not peel them because I like the added texture of the peel left on. I always like to dress my potato salad while it is still warm so the potatoes can absorb the dressing. I also added some extra salt and pepper since potatoes can usually handle a lot of seasoning. This turned out fantastic! Thanks for posting!
i really liked this. i like a good amount of dressing with my potato salad so i may make a recipe and a half of dressing next time. it is great warm. i liked the combo of sweet relish and garlic. this is a great recipe to adjust as i feel for the occasion; some dijon mustard- some cucumbers- add some onions instead of garlic- whatever the mood strikes me to do. this is a keeper!
This turned out wonderful! Exactly what was looking for. My whole family loved it! A new favorite in our house!! Thank you!!
I really liked this recipe! This is the closest thing to the potato salad my mother used to make as it comes! The only difference was that I liked it served completely chilled, so I make it the night before I plan to have it. Also, I add in a little bit of onion minced up! Great recipe!!
This is the best potato salad I've made in years. Maybe it has been too long since I've had home made potato salad, but it took me back. The best compliment I got was when my girlfriend said it tasted just like her grandmother's potato salad. I'm pretty new to cooking so got behind while I was trying to peel the potatoes/eggs and cook my main dish at the same time. Lesson learned, prep first and it'll be smooth sailing. Also, I think you have to use Duke's mayo. Everyone I've talked to from the South says that's what they use.
Excellent! Another recipe that begins with "Southern" that is the best, haha!!
This is the first time that I have made potato salad & this is great!
Excellent, simple, and easy! Tastes like a mustard potato salad which I love. I only used celery out of all the other ingredients besides mustard, mayo, salt and pepper because that's all I had. We used it for Potato Salad Sandwhiches, which there's a recipe for those also on this site but I can't seem to find it anywhere. It's basically just bread spread with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and a portion of the potato salad. First time I ever had one and it was yum!!
great recipe! the relish is what makes the potato salad yummy!
I have made this twice now and it was great both times. The second time I didn't have celery and it was still really good.
I omitted the celery, just because my husband doesn't like it. It was terrific, everyone loved it both times I've made it.
This recipie for southern Potato salad. This is similar to my mom's recipie that is from south caroline. I have one tip to add that will take this recipie to the top. Add Gordon"s spicy mustard instead of regular. I did this and on of my friends aske me about the potato salad every time he see's me. TRUST ME!!
Thanks for posting a really good potato salad recipe thas not all messed up with a bunch of wierd stuff like olives, ranch dressing, dill weed or 55 eggs ect. I would recommend reduceing the mustard significantly, adding a little chopped green pepper, a splash of vinegar & a sprinkle of sugar.
loved it! thanks for the recipe! i said i would never make a potato salad cos it was so much work, but this was easy and so satisfying! the only thing i changed was adding 1 tbsp cider vinegar and 1 tbsp sugar as suggested by retired cook. with these 2 additions i liked it much better. i did cook the potatoes in the oven for an hour and then let them cool in the fridge. i cut them up with the skins on and loved it that way (red potatoes). much easier too! my husband said he didnt ever think he'd try a potatoe salad he liked, and he loved this one. yum!
I made this for a party ( with very fussy eaters) and everyone loved it. Thanks
Since she's been making potato salad almost as long as I've been alive, I'll take her word for EVERYTHING. Delicious stuff there...yummmm. I've found that if you mix everything together while the potatoes are cooling in the fridge, then refrigerate the sauce overnight with the potatoes..the next morning it's PERFECT!!!!
Just as good as my Aunt Judy's! Really loved it. Had it with our 4th of July dinner.
Mmmm. Quite good! Tastes good warm or cold the next day. I used sour cream for part of the mayo to cut down on the mayo taste and it worked out great. Eyeballed the ingredients and tasted it before mixing it up with the potato and eggs. Left out the celery as my celery in the crisper was not very crisp.
I absolutely love this recipe. Authentic Southern style potato salad! I left out the celery. I used light mayo, and it still turned out awesome, which shows that this is truly a hit!
My husband loved, I loved it. Yummo!
This recipe was not for me. Not a big fan of such a mustardy taste.
This is the potato salad recipe I have been seeking for years. Every family gathering has a dish like this, but I have never been able to replicate it. This is PERFECT!! Crunchy, savoury, and absolutely yummy - although I chill it overnight and add sliced radishes for zip. Thanks for bringing back the memories! Definitely a keeper - in fact, there's another batch in the fridge right now. :-)
very good-mild-Granmas
I love this recipe, it is my favorite potato salad
This was good, but I must say I am still searching for the best potato salad out there. I followed the recipe with the exception of adding a little more sweet relish.
This is so simple but still very good. I was afraid it would not be great because of the simplicity of the ingredients but it turned out to be some of the best potato salad I have ever had.
Very tasty. Only used 3 eggs and no celery. Came out really yummy :)
Just like mama used to make (almost). Great potato salad. I add pimientos and about 1/2 tsb. of dill weed. Occasionally if on hand will chop walnuts and add. I top with paprika and chill at least 4 hours before serving.
I made this for my dad's 65th birthday party (for 75 people)....IT WAS FABULOUS! I must say that I am one who prefers a warm potato salad, but I served this one cold at the party and I still loved it! Thank you so much!
This is the only potato salad my family will eat with a few adjustments. Eating it cold is a must, no celery or garlic I add minced onion, I also use chopped sweet pickles instead of the relish. This is how my Grandmother always made it.
YUM!! This is EXACTLY the sort of potato I love! Made it for our Fourth of July party tomorrow. Hopefully no one else will eat it, so there is more for ME!!!
Very good. Did not put in the celery(DH does not like it). Was my first attempt at potato salad, and I cooked the potatoes a little too long. Other than that, I'd say it was a sucess.
i did changed it a little, not relish but i did add onion and pickles, but my whole family loved this one.. =)
So good!! I made it for our family 4th of July get together & it was a huge hit!! This will definately be on the menu every year!
I tripled most of this recipe for our cookout today, but only doubled the eggs and mustard. Without any sweet relish, I just chopped up 6 sweet pickles. Then I added 5 finely chopped green onions, 2 tbsp of sugar, 3 tbsp of vinegar, and 1 tbsp of paprika. It turned out GREAT! I'm lucky I had enough for the cookout....I about couldn't keep my kids' hands out of it!
This was my first time making potato salad. My family loved it. I used more mustard than mayo. This is a keeper.
Delicious!! Very easy to make. I diced potatoes before boiling to cut cooking time in half. I omitted the celery but used celery salt. Used 1 tspn. minced garlic in a jar. Added 1/2 cup of red onion and 1/8 cup of dill pickle juice along with the sweet relish. I replace 1 tblspn. of prepared mustard with dijion mustard. tblspn of prepared mustard. I chilled for 2 hrs. I will make often.
Get compliments whenever I make this. I have doubled and tripled the recipe for large groups and I usually serve cold. Don't add celery and I use dill relish instead of sweet but those are just personal preferences.
pretty good, if I make again, I will leave out the relish, otherwise it was good, I will try out some other recipes, It was lacking something...
This is the best potato salad I have ever made and ever tasted. I made the recipe exactly as is and would not change a thing.
This recipe was good. We always add extra mayo to any potato salad. It was much better the next day after it sat overnight.We only used 2 eggs and used half the mustard and relish and doubled the mayo.I would make this again.
Excellent potato salad recipe. Made as is, except added a tablespoon of finely chopped red onion.
I love this recipe. The only changes that I made was leaving out the celery and garlic. Just as a personal preference.
careful to balance the flavors, I found too much relish or mustard made the whole thing taste like it. I'm not a potato salad fan in the first place.
i loved this!! grrrreat!
I doubled this, used chopped garlic dills and added a little more chopped celery. I didn't have the full eight eggs when making this, so I just cooked five and used those. I also used light mayo. Good basic potato salad.
Just like my mom and I have made for years! I passed your recipe on to my daughter today. Thanks!!
Excellent recipe. The only thing different I do is add a little pickle juice.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections