Southern Potato Salad

696 Ratings
  • 5 473
  • 4 189
  • 3 22
  • 2 10
  • 1 2

This potato salad includes eggs, celery, and relish and should be served warm.

By S0NGLADY

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes; drain and chop.

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil; cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water; peel and chop.

  • In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, eggs, celery, sweet relish, garlic, mustard, mayonnaise and salt and pepper. Gently mix together and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 27.4g; cholesterol 196.4mg; sodium 454.8mg. Full Nutrition
