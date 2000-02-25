Southern Potato Salad

This is definitely going to be my go-to recipe for potato salad now; however, there are a few details that keep me from giving it five stars. For one thing, I took Retired Cook's advice and added a tablespoon each of cider vinegar and sugar, and I think that was a great addition. (I also used light mayonnaise to make the salad healthier, but I doubt that made it taste better.) My other quibble with this recipe is the instructions about the potatoes. It doesn't specify which kind of potatoes to use, so I used Russet because they're kind of the standard. I think it would have been better with Yukon Gold or red potatoes that would hold up better to chopping and stirring. I wanted to leave the skin on the potatoes, but it tended to flake off as I was chopping them. I think using a different kind of potato would help with that. Also, since potatoes vary hugely in size, a weight guide would have been helpful. I used 2.3 pounds of potatoes total, and it worked pretty well, although I might cut that to 2 pounds next time. I plan to chop the potatoes before cooking so they don't take as long to get tender (it took about 25 minutes this time). I'll also mix all the other ingredients together before I add the potatoes. This salad is great warm or cold, but I have a slight preference for warm. UPDATE: I have made this many times since my original review. I almost always use Russet potatoes, but I chop them before cooking.