Australian Damper

Damper Bread was a staple of the early Australian settlers' diet. Traditionally, the dough was cooked directly on the coals of an open fire. If you use this method, have a beer handy in case some of the ashes on the damper are still glowing when you eat it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2001
I have varied this recipe by adding a few ingredients of my own. For example today I added 2 cups of grated Cheddar cheese, Some olives, some sun dried toamtoes and then followed the rest of the recipe. Boy was that a hit!
TRISHIDISH
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2001
Yummy, I am from Australia and have been craving damper for some time. I made it with some meat pies and my whole family loved it! Including the "in laws"!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2001
We liked it. It was a little difficult to get it to slice properly, kinda crumbled a bit. Very tasty, and good because my friend can not have yeast bread and this was a good substitute
Yummo!! Damper can also be cooked on the campfire; wrap the loaf in alfoil (tin foil) and cook in hot coals. Use plenty of foil as damper will expand a lot as it cooks, and bury in coals with a shovel. (Is best to use a fire that has died down to just hot coals.) As the submitter said, damper will be cooked when it sounds hollow. If your really keen, wrap a handful of dough around 5-10cm of the end of a clean stick and toast it over the campfire; once cooked, pull it off the stick and fill with honey and butter!!! A bit of trial and error, but good fun and delicious!!
this is best served by the fire (in the bush of course!) with golden syrup and chocolate mushed into it. Shove the dough on the end of a stick and hold it over the fire, this way the outside will be crunchy and the inside will be mushy. Don't forget a beer!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2003
This was great. It reminds me of Irish Soda Bread without all the fuss. This is made from pantry items you always have on hand. It crumbled a little and wasn't easy to slice, but worth the extra effort.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2003
excellent bread-made it with goat's milk and it tasted great!
Had to double the butter and add half a cup of milk to get this to form into something besides dry crumbs. I threw it int he oven but I am sure it will just be thrown out when its done, it looks like Ayers rock.
This recipe was quick and easy- as other did, i added some ingredients for a fresh flavor: garlic powder and rosemary. The only concern is that I can't slice it as it crumbles into little pieces... any suggestions on how to fix that?
Self-rising flour contains salt which may make the bread to salty tasting for some reviewers. I simply omitted the added 1 tsp. salt in this recipe and it came out perfect as far as taste was concerned. I followed the recommended baking time; my loaf was golden brown and the bottom sounded hollow when tapped. After cooling and cutting it, I learned that the inside was far from done and very doughy. We cut of the outer part of the bread and it was wonderful. I will make this bread again, but will bake it longer next time.
This is not a traditional style bread. It was made by our early settlers from whatever they had on hand and could carry on horseback. Don't try to cut this loaf like regular bread, instead pull it apart while it is still warm, put on heaps of fresh butter and golden syrup.......yum. Best cooked over coals in a camp oven, but I make it all the time at home in my regular oven. You can also add grated tasty cheese and sliced olives for a savoury damper. Great at a BBQ. It only keeps a short time though, it is dry and hard the next day.
I added raisins & chocolate chips, when I lived in Australia our friends showed us this traditional recipe & cooked it on the campfire.. they added raisins to the mix.. It was a fantastic bread. Am going to bake a large one this evening & drizzle honey on it, would have used maple syrup if I had any left.. Bon appetit.. ????
another "twist" to this recipe... wrap dough around the end of a stick (pre-burn the end of stick a little to stop any liquid in wood getting into dough). hold over flames or coals depending on how "well-done" you want it... when golden brown (or more if to taste) let cool enough to handle (just) pull off stick & fill with honey or golden syrup... eat & enjoy. been doing this since a toddler, am now 35... still think its the best way to eat it . another varient is to add 1teaspoon of wattle seeds, gives it a bit of a peppery taste, is best way to desribe, if you havent had bush Tucker .
Easy, fun and perfect to sop up stews and soups. Encouraged to see our Aussie friends think this is a good recipe ... I certainly enjoyed it (and with lots of butter). Used buttermilk and it was great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
05/25/2022
