Australian Damper

Damper Bread was a staple of the early Australian settlers' diet. Traditionally, the dough was cooked directly on the coals of an open fire. If you use this method, have a beer handy in case some of the ashes on the damper are still glowing when you eat it!

Recipe by Warren Lower

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) Grease a baking sheet.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the flour and the salt. With pastry blender or your hands, cut in butter. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and pour in the milk and water. Stir until the dough comes together. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and form into a round loaf 8 inches across. Place the loaf onto the prepared pan and using a sharp knife, cut a cross in the top.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, then lower the temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue to bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes. The loaf should be golden brown and the bottom should sound hollow when tapped.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 3.3mg; sodium 590.5mg. Full Nutrition
