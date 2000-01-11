Pesto Chicken Florentine
Extremely rich combination of chicken, spinach and creamy pesto sauce. Serve with crunchy bread and romaine salad--it's the best!
Extremely rich combination of chicken, spinach and creamy pesto sauce. Serve with crunchy bread and romaine salad--it's the best!
Excellent!!! I've made this countless times. I use Classico brand basil pesto (small jar, green) and a jar of Classico brand Garlic Alfredo sauce. Instead of just the 2 cups of spinach, I use the entire bag of baby spinach leaves and add a couple of button mushrooms, sliced thinly. I sear my boneless, skinless chicken breasts first (sprinkled with creole seasoning/cayenne pepper for spiciness), and once they are cooked through I set them aside, wrapped in tin foil, until everything else is done, then chop them into bite sized pieces and toss them in the sauce. The chicken stays very moist and tender this way. I also like to throw some diced tomato (lightly salted) on top before serving. So delicious. This is one of the best pasta dishes I've found on this site - definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing!!!Read More
This was just ok, but I think with a little tweaking it would be good. First, olive oil on medium-high heat is enough to completely blacken minced garlic-- as I found out quickly enough. Second, one should absolutely add as much spinach as one can get one's hands on-- the amount called for in the recipe, once wilted, is next to none, especially for those like me who find the spinach the most appetizing part of the recipe to begin with. And, make sure your pesto is very fresh-- mine wasn't and therefore did not add the lovely pungent flavor I was expecting. Otherwise, preparation was relatively easy and straightforward, and the number of ingredients few enough that I will try it again, hopefully with a better end result. Thanks for posting!Read More
Excellent!!! I've made this countless times. I use Classico brand basil pesto (small jar, green) and a jar of Classico brand Garlic Alfredo sauce. Instead of just the 2 cups of spinach, I use the entire bag of baby spinach leaves and add a couple of button mushrooms, sliced thinly. I sear my boneless, skinless chicken breasts first (sprinkled with creole seasoning/cayenne pepper for spiciness), and once they are cooked through I set them aside, wrapped in tin foil, until everything else is done, then chop them into bite sized pieces and toss them in the sauce. The chicken stays very moist and tender this way. I also like to throw some diced tomato (lightly salted) on top before serving. So delicious. This is one of the best pasta dishes I've found on this site - definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing!!!
SO nice, with SO many variations. Hey you 3 star raters, it's you, not the recipe... Use any Alfredo sauce, dry or in a jar. Use any Pesto you like. I use home made "Lite Alfredo" sauce and home made Pesto. Add any vegetable you want, onion and mushrooms are excellent. Use any pasta on hand. Always use more garlic than called for and definitely more Spinach than suggested (5 oz tub works well). Prawns and/or chicken work great. Add Parmesan or other cheese if you like. Everyone loves this dish, in any form!! BTW, I agree w/ calizen on the seasonings (Jerk et al) then searing as well...I actually do that too. It up seasons the chicken to my liking.
Absolutely wonderful.....my hubby who does not like alfredo, loved it. I used sun dried tomato pesto, a whole bag of baby spinach, added onion in when I sauted the chicken, added sun dried tomatoes when I added the baby spinach and used 1 cup of four cheese alfredo sauce. Next time, I will cut back the sauce to 3/4 cup. But, I will make again and again! Thank you for the recipe!
This was just ok, but I think with a little tweaking it would be good. First, olive oil on medium-high heat is enough to completely blacken minced garlic-- as I found out quickly enough. Second, one should absolutely add as much spinach as one can get one's hands on-- the amount called for in the recipe, once wilted, is next to none, especially for those like me who find the spinach the most appetizing part of the recipe to begin with. And, make sure your pesto is very fresh-- mine wasn't and therefore did not add the lovely pungent flavor I was expecting. Otherwise, preparation was relatively easy and straightforward, and the number of ingredients few enough that I will try it again, hopefully with a better end result. Thanks for posting!
I don't give 5 stars unless something is incredible, and this recipe is not only incredible, but it is very easy and looks beautiful! This tastes like something you would get at an Italian restaurant. I put in about twice as much spinach as the recipe called for because I like spinach, but besides that, I followed the recipe as written. I will DEFINATELY be keeping this recipe!
This is a great recipe. I only used a 1.6 oz.Knorr Alfredo sauce mix and a whole package of spinach. It cut down on calories and the added spinach was great. I also used 2 chicken breast for the recipe for 4 and it was plenty of chicken.
I used a an entire 10 oz bag of spinach and it was the perfect amount. I made a packet of garlic alfredo and also made the pesto from a mix and the dish came out wonderfully. Microwaves well the second day.
Wow - tastes great, presents great but easy to make. As others suggested I doubled the spinach but could have easily tripled it! I used a jar of sauce and made my own pesto from the 'Easy Pesto' recipe on this site. The hard part was waiting for the noodles to cook and not dipping into the sauce. Fantastic.
I altered this a bit by using already-cooked & shelled shrimp instead of chicken, and it was fabulous!! Even my picky 8-year old ate some and enjoyed it. A direct quote from my husband: "So are you going to make this every night now?" I used Knorr Alfredo sauce mix, which wasn't as large a package as the recipe calls for but it made plenty of sauce. I also used a full 16 ounces of pasta and it was still delicious. I'm looking forward to trying this again with chicken!
Loved the variety this recipe offers to easily customize to your individual tastes. For the family, I add extra garlic for a little more flavor and have since started marinating my chicken in Chakka's Mmmm Mmmm sauce prior to cooking it. Have added different veggies depending on what needs to be used in the fridge, along with a pinch of cayenne from time to time. Peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, asparagus, etc., all have found a home in this dish at one time or another. Delightfully easy! Thank you MinerFamily for the submission!
Great job Jamie- Kids hate spinach until now!! I used less chicken and cut the chicken into little peices. Thank you
I gave this 4 stars because I made some changes. First, I only used 2 small breasts because there's just the 2 of us. I followed the advice of others and used Classico pesto (wonderful) and Classico light alfredo sauce. I diced up a small onion and a few mushrooms and cooked those with the chicken. I added about 6 garlic cloves and a package of fresh spinach. My house smelled heavenly and the dish was fantastic. This is definitely a keeper in our house and it was so easy to make. Thanks for a great recipe!
I really liked this dish!!! I did modify after reading the reviews. My modifications are, used three big chicken breasts, that I seasoned, just because that was what I had defrosted. Added diced onion & tomato and a LOT more garlic. Also I had frozen leaf spinach in the freezer so I used that instead of fresh, (I just let it thaw and added it to my garlic/onion saute.) Finally I used jarred alfredo, as it is just easier. Next time I think I will add more pesto and probably add my garlic/onion/spinach satue at the table because of picky children. They did like the pasta with the alfredo/pesto sauce. One last thing, if this is 4 servings, the four people eating this must have HUGE appetites. My husband and I have already eaten this as left overs and there is still enough left over for two more adult servings. Over all an easy dish to prepare and very yummy to eat.
This recipe looks deliscious, although I have never made it. I am just wondering why it is listed under healthy recipes when it contains a day's worth of sodium and almost 20 grams of fat!
As usual I follow new recipes EXACTLY as written before suggesting any modifications. It was VERY good and got thumbs up from my picky wife ... but ... the next time I fix it I will make the following additions: Full packet of Alfredo sauce 3 oz home made pesto 1 tbsp red pepper flakes 8 oz pkg of fresh mushrooms, sliced. Overall it is very tasty and has a great presentation.
Delicious. Start boiling water for pasta first; that's the most time-consuming part, and going in the order this recipe calls for wasted a ton of time. Start water, cook chicken and then sautee garlic (add more) and spinach so you don't burn them. Also I'd recommend using pre-made alfredo sauce; wastes time/dishes to use a packet! 5 stars for flavor though!
Great recipe. I followed it exactly but made my own cream cheese Alfredo. Next time I think I'll add an extra cup of spinach and some sliced button mushrooms. Other than that, it's a keeper.
Really good, also good with leftover chicken breasts and precooked bacon.
Great recipe, with some modifications. I omitted the alfredo sauce (don't like it) and upped the pesto to approx. 3 tablespoons. Added 3 tbsp. of diced tomatoes. I also seasoned the chicken beforhand with garlic salt, black pepper, italian seasoning, garlic powder, and a touch of cayenne pepper. The result was so good that there were no leftovers!
This recipe was great! If you cut the chicken into "bite-size" pieces, it cooks a bit faster. This way, you can heat the alfredo/pesto on low, and also begin cooking the pasta almost as soon as you begin cooking the kitchen, and it cuts down on prep time. I used 5 cloves of garlic and it was great (I like to be able to taste the garlic, you may want to use less if you don't like it as strong). I used a 10oz bag of baby spinach, it was the perfect amount. This recipe would probably work great with broccoli as well.
Oh my this is good! I added half an onion, extra garlic, some sliced mushrooms and the whole bag of spinach. I also only used 2 chicken breasts (which was more than enough for 3 hungry adults with leftovers) and I used a jar of alfredo sauce. We sprinkled fresh parmesan on top and it turned out awesome! My brother-in-law thought it was Bertolli. Ha!
LOVE this! I made my own Alfredo from a basic recipe on this site and added lots of fresh garlic to that. I also added mushrooms at the very end of cooking the spinach down. My family LOVED this... I dont understand the 3 stars people... the pesto in the sauce is wonderful. If you know how to cook then you know what spices to add to your liking. Thanks for the recipe!! I just want to add - use Dreamfields low carb pasta for a crazy delicious low carb dinner!!
I made this but did a variation using the sauce and chicken. I added extra garlic (jar) and 1/4 cup of a good white wine. I wanted the sauce thinner for my purpose. I put a tablespoon of the sauce in the bottom of a small ramikin and then put a thin lasagne noodle on top. Layered 1/4 the sauce, chicken, another noodle, 1/4 sauce and topped with chicken, shredded parmesan and diced tomato. I made two ramikins - plenty of ingredients for this format. I baked it at 375° until bubbly and the top was lightly browned about 20 minutes, depending on the size of the baking dishes. WOW, it's a keeper at our house - absolutely restaurant quality. Next time I will try the recipe as shown with the noodles. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe!
This recipe was definitely "a keeper". Everyone in my cooking co-op loved it. I even used light margarine and skim milk to make the alfredo sauce and it was still delicious. I read the other reviews and also added a whole bag of spinach. We'll be making this again!
Tried this tonight ... used a full bag of spinach leaves, a can of petite cut tomatoes (drain liquid), jar of ready made alfredo sauce & Knorr's pesto mix ... yummy!! Hubby LOVED it & told me to cycle it into my dinner menu. A keeper for sure!!
Delicious! I used jarred Alfredo sauce, since I had it on hand, and frozen (thawed and drained) spinach. This was fantastic, and left even my picky, green-stuff-hating 13 year old asking for more. Definitely a make-often meal!
A 5 carder, except for kids (hey it has spinach what do you expect?) This is an easy recipe and delicious variation on the standard chicken and pasta fare.
YUM! This was really good. I changed the recipe slightly...cooked the garlic & 12 oz. spinach in a deep pan & added pre-made alfredo sauce & 7 oz. pesto. I also added some sun dried tomatoes--you can find them without oil, so you get the flavor without the extra fat. I sprinkled the chicken with blackening seasoning & blackened in a hot skillet--finished in the oven. Topped with grated parmesan cheese. This is a definite keeper.
Excellent! I used the entire bag of spinach as suggesterd and also added mushroom. I used minced garlic and pre-cooked chicken strips to reduce time. Boyfriend thought there was too much pasta and not enough "stuff" but otherwise excellent!
Just finished making this not long ago for my family and I. It was great and my family loved it. I tweaked it a bit though. Per other's advice I added more spinach and garlic and used a jar of Classico light Alfredo sauce instead of the packet. I also cut up an onion and used a little Zatarain's creole seasoning on the chicken just because I love it (and being a southerner we seem to put that or Tony Chachere's on everything). ;) I'll be saving this recipe.
It's a fabulous start, but it needed a little more flavor. Second time around, I added another clove of garlic, a little bit of salt, and sun-dried tomatoes. I also marinated the chicken in Italian dressing before using it in this recipe, and it added a great flavor. Much better!
First recipe used from this site...my husband and our friends loved it! Not too heavy..taste was just right. Made homemade garlic bread for the side and cheesecake for dessert...
This receipe is fabulous!!! I used a full jar of Alfredo sauce and a little extra garlic. Also use a whol bag of fresh spinach. The dish tastes even better after a day or two in the fridge. Thanks for a great receipe
A bit bland. Not bad, just sort of heavy and one-dimensional. I used Knorr brand alfredo. The only things I changed were: I added about 1/4 cup sliced, sun-dried tomatoes for a little brightness. And I did not follow the instructions to saute the garlic over medium-high heat for one minute. I prefer that my garlic not be reduced to bitter, burnt little pebbles. (Put the EVOO in a cold pan along with garlic, and bring up to heat.) The amount of spinach used was laughable. Double it, at least.
Always loved this recipe. The only thing i do different is substitute the alfredo mix for cream of mushroom soup since i typically have that in the pantry & occasionally add some tomatoes at the end for color.
My husband actually tried this one...it took a little while the first time we made it to get everything done, but it really made a very pretty dish. This could probably be done using a jar alfredo sauce to make this a little easier....Lots of flavor...great meal to impress your family without all the fuss!
Great recipe! I used boneless skinless chicken thighs per my families request and added more spinach. I've never used pkg. alfredo sauce, but it's really good. Thanks.
My boyfriend and I did not like the alfredo sauce on this. Maybe it was the brand of alfredo mix I used, but it seemed rather bland even with my homemade pesto sauce. Maybe just use a ready-made sauce instead?
I even used homemade pesto... and turned out kinda cafeteria-ish. Probably wont make again.
I made this with my own alfredo sauce from Cooking Light which I just love. We grilled the chicken and then cut it up, wilted the spinach in a skillet then mixed it together on top of linguine with some fresh tomatoes from the farmers market. It was quick, easy and delicious. Thanks!
Excellent dinner...Couldnt find alfredo mix so I made do with alfredo in a jar. came out surprisingly well considering i cant cook.
Next time I would make my own Alfredo sauce - recipe on AllRecipe
Good work-night recipe with a couple of tweaks.
I just made this recipe, and what a hit it was with my husband!!!! It is so tasty, I just added sauteed onions w/ the garlic, thats the only change I made. Very flavorful dinner!!!!!!
I made it exactly like the recipe said, and it was terrific! Next time I will add more spinach, but that is just my family's preference.
A really basic, quick, and delicious meal! I used the 15 oz. Classico LIGHT alfredo sauce mixed with 3 TB of Classico's basil pesto. I also used A LOT more garlic (6-8 cloves) and spinach than called for. Had chicken tenderloins from Costco, but I still cut it into smaller cubed pieces instead of keeping it in strips. When preparing the chicken/spinach/garlic I added a douse of chicken broth when sauteeing so that I didn't have to use too much oil. We didn't have romano cheese so used fresh parmesan instead and it was just as delicious. Paired the meal with some Texas Toast.
Okay, I'm not sure I made this exact recipe, but I give the recipe poster props for a great idea! I grilled my chicken seperately with lots of seasonings (garlic powder, It. seasoning, etc). I made my Alfredo from the powder mix cause I was pressed for time. I usually make one from scratch so I was apprehensive but it turned out great! I doctored it up a bit by stirring in a little of the pesto powdered sauce mix (couldn't find pesto sauce at my tiny grocery and didn't want to make a trip to WM) and also deglazing my grilling pan and adding the reduced juices. That made the sauce really good and distinctive. I don't think it has a artifical or "mix" taste at all! I had already cooked some frozen spinach in the micro(no fresh at my store!) so I just mixed it all together--pasta, sauce, spinach, chicken, and I also added a can of mushrooms and some sundried tomatoes. PERFECT! Thanks for the recipe idea Minerfamily! Sorry for all the changes but I had to make do with what I could get my hands on!
Wonderful recipe! Definitely need to add in a ton more spinach though!
Outstanding..I used a jar of alfredo, and added pepper and onions to the mix...heart stopper!
This recipe is so delicious and easy to make. I also tried it with shrimp...AMAZING....a must try
Wondering what to do with a giant bag of spinach from Costco, I came upon this fabulous recipe. One particular reviewer's note stuck with me as I embarked on this cooking project: "One should absolutely add as much spinach as one can get one's hands on." It’s so true -- I cannot imagine using the two measly cups called for in the recipe. When I saw how the spinach reduced to practically nothing, I easily added another 4 or 5 fists of spinach (I used half the huge bag!!) When starting out, I sautéed one large onion and a healthy bunch of sliced mushrooms for several minutes, then added the garlic and sliced chicken. While stirring, I added about 1/3-cup of dry sherry and let it all cook for about 8 minutes. Added all of the spinach for several minutes more. Meanwhile, I heated the Alfredo sauce (with a few TBS. milk) in a small sauceppan with the pesto (use double-to-triple pesto), and then added the sauce and the pasta to the chicken mixture. Also added a bit of salt, pepper, marjoram and fresh parsley. Because we weren't ready to sit down for dinner right away, I let it sit on the stove (warm) for about 20 minutes. Turned out great, and I topped it off with cotija cheese, which is a Mexican cheese but has a lovely, pungent flavor that is perfect for this dish. Served with sliced lemon cucumbers and tomatoes from the garden.
Great pasta, I added as much spinach as I could fit in because I love the taste! Easy to make and leaves lots of leftovers!
The recipe doesn't mention tomatoes but the picture shows chopped tomatoes topping this dish. Do it, Do it, Do it! The tomatoes took this from a 7 to a 10 (10 being fabulous). I love spinach and so I will double it next time. Also, I used large shrimp instead of chicken - great!
This makes a great base recipe, you can really add whatever you like without going wrong (I added sauteed red bell peppers). My only qualm is the ratios, I would add more spinach and have less chicken.
A very rich pasta dish, but delectable. The alfredo and noodles mix is usually near the jarred pasta sauces.
I have to admit that I didn't follow the recipe to the tee, but for the simplicity and flavor, my changes could not have made a huge difference, and I only made them to make it a little more figure friendly. Since "Alfredo Sauce Mix" can leave it open, I went with a cream sauce from another recipe which is 1 cup of chicken stock, 1 cup of 2% milk, sea salt and fresh black pepper to taste. It's thickened with 3 Tbs of corn starch mixed with 3 Tbs of water. I added all of that directly to the chicken/garlic mix and when it started to thicken added about 2/3 cup parmesan cheese. When the pasta was almost done, I added the pesto, which I mixed up from a seasoning pack (small town.....limited options). I used all the pesto, but it could be added according to personal taste, then an entire bag of spinach. I had meant to add sliced mushrooms as well, but forgot that I had them in the fridge....next time! Again, this was SO easy and quick to make, especially when feeding 3 teenagers and their friends. And the flavor for so few steps, Thank You!
This was the first time I'd ever cooked with pesto and was surprised at how good this tasted! Even those in the family that don't care for spinach thought this was wonderful!
pretty good. seemed quite heavy
Excellent. Even better the day after(as with most pasta dishes). I used classico brang pesto and light alfredo sauce. Topped with diced tomatoes. Would also be great with shrimp!!
Awesome! Homemade pesto sauce made with fresh basil, Baby Spinach, almonds, fresh grated parmesan, freshly minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh cilantro. Chicken Florentine made with sauteed freshly minced garlic and Baby Bella mushrooms in extra virgin olive oil, chicken breasts covered in Old Bay seasoning, wilted fresh Baby Spinach, egg noodles, and topped wth Roma tomatoes. I agree with other reviewers to use more spinach to get that good spinach taste as it wilts down very small. I used 10 oz. of fresh, pre-washed baby spinach. For me, using fresh ingredients as opposed to frozen or dried ingredients really brings out the essences of the oils and flavors of the ingredients. I found using a little water in my pan helped the spinach wilt better than the last time I tried to wilt spinach. I loved this recipe and I'm so glad I have some leftovers to take to work tonight.
Very delicious and easy!!
LOVE, love, love, love, LOVE this! 1 year old can"t get enough of it. Will definitely be adding it to the rotation.
Extremely tasty recipe. Combined Classico's Roasted Garlic and 4 Cheese Alfredo Sauces. Also used their Sun Dried Tomato Pesto cause that's what I already had on hand. Did use the full bag of fresh spinach leaves and garnished with the diced tomato. Also used whole wheat rotini for a healthier option but that was strictly a personal preference. The presentation and taste of this dish were definitely restaurant quality!!!
I made this and except for cheating and using a jar of alfredo sauce I followed the recipe to a "T". It was perfect. DH & I love this. It is better than anything you would get in a resturant. And it was so easy to make! The next time we have company over for dinner this is what we will be making!
This is the best recipe I've ever tried! I may be Alfredo sauce from scratch, using another recipe on the site. I also added a bit of a roux to the sauce to thicken it up a little more. Serve with some garlic bread and a glass of Chardonnay. Fantastico!
Very tasty and easy. Everyone loved it despite the 'green stuff' in it, which is key to success! I also use the Classico brand pesto and alfredo sauces for a quick and easy meal. Good stuff!
Excellent recipe!!! Super easy to make and everyone loved it. I doubled the garlic and spinach as suggested by other reviewers. I think next time I'll try it with cheese tortellini and maybe shrimp.
This is an excellent recipe. I was doubtful about the spinach so I stemmed and quartered the spinach leaves and I'm glad I took the time to do that. I made no other changes. The whole family love it.
I've tried a lot of new recipes here lately and this is BY FAR the best new recipe I've found. I wouldn't change a thing! My hubby however doesn't care for spinach too much so I plan to try this with broccoli and/or mushrooms (though the spinach is DELICIOUS in this recipe). LOVE this recipe!! Thanks so much for posting!!
This was good. However, season the chicken with salt and pepper prior to cooking or it will be bland.
It is good for a healthy-ish version of Chicken Florentine. I only gave it four stars because the directions are not written great. Like a previous reviewer said, you should not saute garlic on med-high heat, it will burn. Also, the pasta should be cooked at the same time in order to save time, and I didn't like how it called for dry mix but didn't give directions on how to prepare it. I know you can follow the back but I found this recipe in the healthy cooking section and I don't know if the calories account for the ingredients in the dry package plus milk/butter. Anyway, good base recipe.
Very Easy. Used chicken thighs vs. breasts and seasoned with pepper. I reduced spinach by one cup and added 1 cup asparagus. Hate anything bottled or packaged, therefore made the Quick and Easy Alfredo sauce recipe, (change to 2 servings) and replaced with 3 equal parts of cream cheese, havarti and parmesan. Made the Pesto Sauce recipe separately and also changed to 2 servings. A lot of time is saved on all 3 recipes if you just throw everything in the food processer vs. grating. Didn't bother to rinse in between uses. When cooking the chicken/spinach together, drain the excess liquid into your hot pasta water. Serve with Alfredo sauce on the side versus mixing. Excellent recipe!
This was terrific! I used jarred Alfredo and home made pesto. Next time I would use a bag of spinach. We all loved it the way it was written regardless!
This is a simple recipe and it is basically chicken alfredo with a few additions. I am not a big alfredo fan, but my husband is. I made this exactly as written except I added mushrooms. I am knocking off a star just because the flavor wasn't very deep, not because I don't care for alfredo that much (that's not the recipe's fault). I added salt and pepper and squeeze of fresh lemon to my own plate to perk it up.
Tried it for sunday dinner.. everyone loved it.. Yummy;-)
Awesome. This is going to be a new entry in our dinner lineup!
Loved it!!!!!!
Great and easy recipe. I seasoned the chicken before hand with a Cajun seasoning. Used the target brand basil pesto sauce.
This was a fun recipe to make, I used bowtie pasta and grated Parmesan because that was all I had. I also added the entire package of spinach because my husband and I absolutely love cooked spinach. I was a little disappointed with the flavor of the chicken, mine was a little bland so next time I'll definitely experiment with that. I also didn't like the Alfredo mix I used, I might turn to the jar next time. My husband really enjoyed this though so I'll definitely make it again and add some twists of my own. Thanks for this!
I thought this was great! the only thing I added was sundried tomatoes, the whole family loved it!
Made this for dinner last evening. I was not able to find the dry Alfredo mix so I uses a jar of the Classico Alfredo. I also sprinkled some red pepper flakes on the chicken while cooking. As others suggested, I used much more spinach then recipe called for and was very satisfied. This was as good, if not better, then what we order at our favorite Itallian restaurant. We thought it was delicious and will definitely be adding this to our dinner rotation. So simple!
I loved this...will make again, perhaps with more chicken? Made enough to feed an army, which I ate all week. :)
Used jarred alfredo and frozen spinach. I would add mushrooms and tomatoes next time.
I thought this was really great! I used Classico basil pesto. Next time I will use half the pesto. I picked up Knorr alfredo mix, which was only 1.6 oz. Next time, I think I will try a jar of roasted garlic alfredo sauce. I also used a whole 9 oz. bag of spinach, and I honestly can't see how 2 cups could be enough. The amount I used shrunk down so much, it was perfect. Good recipe!
Phenomenal....not sure it belongs in the healthy section though.
Amazing! I made this for my boyfriend last night. He loved it as well as I did. After a hard day at work he was thrilled to come home to the table sat and dinner made. He had 2 servings. It will be something I make again. I did add almost the whole bag of spinach and put some under the pasta. I also topped with tomatoes. I made greek salads to go with it.
Amazingly flavorful! All I did differently is add a little Cajun seasoning to the chicken while it sautéed, and add a thinly sliced red bell pepper. My husband said it tastes "better than restaurant" food, and the kids had seconds :)
Love, love, love this! Made it last night for my husband and I and we gobbled it right down. I made my own alfredo sauce and would like to use my own pesto next time as well but I didn't have the stuff to make it this time. Very very good! I would suggest, as others have as well, to use more spinach than what it calls for if you like spinach. But the pesto alfredo is what did it for me! MMM!
This recipe was fine, but nothing too special. If I made this again, I would definitly add some pine nuts...it lacked something, maybe crunch? But I don't think it impressed me enough that I would make it again.
I added onions, cayenne pepper, and some seasoning salt. I also used frozen spinach and premade Classico asiago Alfredo sauce. Turned out fantastic! One of my kids (family of 6) said they liked it better than pizza!
This recipe is super easy to make! The additions suggested make this dish much better. I added 1/4 cup diced red onion while sautéing the chicken, used a full 5 ounce container baby spinach, added 4 ounce can of chunky portabella mushrooms and used Ragu garlic alfredo sauce instead of the dry mix. I also omitted the cheese. Alfredo sauce is rich enough on its own. This was a nice twist on our usual chicken alfredo pasta. Definitely a keeper. I’m going to add shredded carrot next time for additional color and nutrition.
This was terrific; however, I tweaked it somewhat.... left out the pesto (pine nut allergy), marinated chix strips in Italian salad dressing for 30 min., sauteed a chopped onion with the garlic cloves, added fresh sliced mushrooms to the spinach... FYI... it is a wonder of physics how spinach can cook down to ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. Go ahead and buy a 10 oz. bag even if you wonder how in the world everything will fit in your skillet. Trust me... IT WILL COOK DOWN. I made the Alfredo sauce mix with 1% milk to lower the fat content. The leftovers don't get funky overnight in the fridge... still tasty the next day. This is "company worthy".
This was incredible! My entire family LOVED it (except my 5 year old). Thank you minerfamily for posting this! I probably tripled the garlic and used 2 pounds of chicken, diced. Aside from cooking the chicken in the garlic, I also added garlic salt and parsley mix and ground pepper to the chicken. Once cooked, I added about 3 times the amount of spinach (next time I think I'll include mushrooms and onions as well). I used McCormick garlic alfredo packet and added about 1/4 cup of basil pesto sauce (I buy it at Costco and it's FABULOUS). I ended up cooking a full pound of rigatoni and added it and it was perfect! For my 5 year old who just doesn't really like pasta (I know....strange) I took part of the sauteed chicken out before I added the spinach and sauces and put it on a plate for him. While the chicken, spinach and sauce were simmering, I threw some broccoli in the microwave to steam for him. His dinner was sauteed chicken and steamed broccoli! I think next time, I might even use Broccoli instead of spinach. This meal is definitely getting added to our rotation! So many variations that you can always keep it interesting!
Just tried this recipe for the 1st time & loved it! I used wheat penne pasta and added broccoli with the spinach...delicious.
Kids liked this. I used jar of sauce instead of dry package.
Made this for my girlfriend tonight, she loved it!
Very good. Next time would drain the juice from the cooked chicken/spinach leaves mixture before adding pasta and sauce mixture. Nevertheless, tasted very yummy. Used Classico alfredo sauce and classico basil pesto. As suggested by other reviewers, tripled the amount of fresh spinach.
This dish was excellent! I wanted mine a little more saucy then what the packet ended up making so I added some alfredo sauce from a jar! Then I added more pesto sauce too! It was great! I wish I would've taken the suggestion of others to add more spinach, it reduces down so much! Oh, I also added a lot of garlic, one clove would not have been enough as the chicken was pretty bland. I recommend seasoning it just a tad!
Another great recipe that my family loved!!!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections