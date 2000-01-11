Pesto Chicken Florentine

Wondering what to do with a giant bag of spinach from Costco, I came upon this fabulous recipe. One particular reviewer's note stuck with me as I embarked on this cooking project: "One should absolutely add as much spinach as one can get one's hands on." It’s so true -- I cannot imagine using the two measly cups called for in the recipe. When I saw how the spinach reduced to practically nothing, I easily added another 4 or 5 fists of spinach (I used half the huge bag!!) When starting out, I sautéed one large onion and a healthy bunch of sliced mushrooms for several minutes, then added the garlic and sliced chicken. While stirring, I added about 1/3-cup of dry sherry and let it all cook for about 8 minutes. Added all of the spinach for several minutes more. Meanwhile, I heated the Alfredo sauce (with a few TBS. milk) in a small sauceppan with the pesto (use double-to-triple pesto), and then added the sauce and the pasta to the chicken mixture. Also added a bit of salt, pepper, marjoram and fresh parsley. Because we weren't ready to sit down for dinner right away, I let it sit on the stove (warm) for about 20 minutes. Turned out great, and I topped it off with cotija cheese, which is a Mexican cheese but has a lovely, pungent flavor that is perfect for this dish. Served with sliced lemon cucumbers and tomatoes from the garden.