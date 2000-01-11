Pesto Chicken Florentine

Extremely rich combination of chicken, spinach and creamy pesto sauce. Serve with crunchy bread and romaine salad--it's the best!

Recipe by MINERFAMILY

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic, saute for 1 minute; then add chicken and cook for 7 to 8 minutes on each side. When chicken is close to being cooked through (no longer pink inside), add spinach and saute all together for 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare Alfredo sauce according to package directions. When finished, stir in 2 tablespoons pesto; set aside.

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Rinse under cold water and drain.

  • Add chicken/spinach mixture to pasta, then stir in pesto/Alfredo sauce. Mix well, top with cheese and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
572 calories; protein 41.9g; carbohydrates 57.3g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 84.2mg; sodium 1707.1mg. Full Nutrition
