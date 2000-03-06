Fudgy Brownies I

This recipe is excellent and, if I could give more than five stars, I certainly would!!! First of all, because these brownies are non-dairy, my grandson can enjoy them along with the rest of the family. This recipe bakes up into moist and flavorful dark fudge brownies. I made two pans, one for work and one for my granddaughter's birthday party, and these were enjoyed by all. At the party, I literally had people wrapping them up to take home before they were all gone from the pan. My son-in-law raved about these the next day and said that they have a great "edginess" to them. I think they have a very "sophisticated" chocolate flavor to them. The only change I made was to add one cup of frozen Ghiradelli Bittersweet Chips to the batter just before baking. I do agree with some other reviewers, the bake time should be lessened because even with the addition of the bittersweet chips and the use of two jumbo eggs, I only needed to bake these for 30 minutes. (As a general rule, brownies should only be baked until they just begin to pull away from the sides of the pan. I rely on this more than stated baking times as a way to avoid over-dry brownies.) Trish, thank you for a truly wonderful recipe that will now be my standard go-to for brownies!! Excellent recipe!!