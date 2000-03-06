Fudgy Brownies I
A chewy, fudgy, brownie that is easy to make. This is great because it uses things that you may already have on hand.
These brownies turned out PERFECT! Instead of baking them in a 9x13 pan, I made them in an 8x11 so that they were just a little thicker and I followed someone else's suggestion for adding the second 1/3 cup of oil BEFORE the eggs and sugar. I also added about half a bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips (I never make brownies without them!) and Oh My Goodness! These were the best home made brownies I've ever made! I've already put the recipe in my card box. :o)Read More
The first time I made this recipe, I had pockets of baking soda in the finished product. I suggest sifting the cocoa and soda. Also, it add the second 1/3 cup of oil before you add the eggs and sugar, or they don't stir well. It also better to add the vanilla and salt in with the eggs and sugar, before the flour. Try adding 1/4 to 1/3 cup chocolate syrup.Read More
This recipe is excellent and, if I could give more than five stars, I certainly would!!! First of all, because these brownies are non-dairy, my grandson can enjoy them along with the rest of the family. This recipe bakes up into moist and flavorful dark fudge brownies. I made two pans, one for work and one for my granddaughter's birthday party, and these were enjoyed by all. At the party, I literally had people wrapping them up to take home before they were all gone from the pan. My son-in-law raved about these the next day and said that they have a great "edginess" to them. I think they have a very "sophisticated" chocolate flavor to them. The only change I made was to add one cup of frozen Ghiradelli Bittersweet Chips to the batter just before baking. I do agree with some other reviewers, the bake time should be lessened because even with the addition of the bittersweet chips and the use of two jumbo eggs, I only needed to bake these for 30 minutes. (As a general rule, brownies should only be baked until they just begin to pull away from the sides of the pan. I rely on this more than stated baking times as a way to avoid over-dry brownies.) Trish, thank you for a truly wonderful recipe that will now be my standard go-to for brownies!! Excellent recipe!!
These are really good---they aren't cakey and they aren't as fudgy as some other brownies I have made. I would say they are a good in between brownie--about an inch thick in a 9x13 pan. They are so easy to make. I added an extra 1/4 cup of cocoa (I used a blend of natural and dutch-processed cocoa); I also added a cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips and two teaspoons of espresso powder. My husband isn't big on chocolate or sweets, but he really likes these because they aren't too sweet. thanks for the easy and very tasty recipe!
To be a good sport, I tried making this recipe again and I had the same results. They were dry and cracked on top and when I tried to slice them into pretty squares after they were cool, to take to a family function, the top cracked and the brownies fell apart into big chunks as I tried to slice them. I added more cocoa this time for more chocolate flavor and I didn't cook them as long as before so they were very fudgy and chocolately this time. If you want chunks to eat by hand or toss onto some ice cream, they are absolutely delicious this way. But I never could slice them into nice squares; they just fell apart into pieces. I will make this recipe again, but not to take to work or family get togethers as I can't get them to slice into nice pretty squares even after cooling. The tops are a thin hard layer that crack when you try to slice, underneath the brownie falls into pieces as you try to cut them. But overall, very good brownie to eat.
This is the exact recipe my mom used as we grew up. I even have it posted at my blog as coming from her, because I don't know the original recipe's author, since my copy of it is hand written. So I made this for a bake sale at our yard sale, and these were hot sellers! These are rich, dense, and fudgy! I made them in an 8x8 pan, baked for 40-50 minutes, checkig it. Cut into 9 big squares.
This is my only brownie recipe! I lost my copy of the recipe a couple of days ago and instead of using a 'substitute' recipe . .I just didn't make any . .not until I found my copy. These are so wonderful! I must say that even if ten people used the same recipe, chances are there will be ten different results. Some people just have a special touch . . .
This is my idea of the ultimate brownie. I made it exactly as the recipe was written and they turned out perfect. I wouldn't even add more sweetness - they were chewy, fudgy, and moist - even when left out uncovered overnight. I think my family still prefers the Dump Bars (also on this site) because of the chocolate chips but I found those to be on the dry side. I found my little slice of brownie heaven - thanks!
I made this recipe with 4 children (aged 5,6,7 and 8) and had them do all the measuring and mixing and it turned out fabulous!! Great easy recipe and very tasty :)
I don't think I've ever made brownies from scratch before even with all the baking I do... brownie mixes are pretty darned good. This recipe wasn't as good as I was hoping. The flavor is not intensely chocolatey and even with 2 cups of sugar it doesn't seem sweet. The texture isn't as chewy as I expected although it is fudgy and not cake-like. The recipe was easy and it was nice to use just a bowl and a spoon and not get the mixer out but I don't know if I will make this again. Be sure to cool completely before serving, for some reason they don't taste very good warm.
These brownies turned out more like a cake than a brownie. I was disappointed with the results and won't be making this recipe again. The search for the perfect brownie recipe continues...
Sorry to be one of those who alters the recipe, but..... you must substitute real butter for the oil. My family likes it so much better that way. I stir the sugar and second 1/3 cup of slightly cooled melted butter into the chocolate to cool it down just a bit, then add the eggs. That may prevent any cooking of the eggs as a previous reviewer experienced. We also love this with a package of Nestle chocolate chunks added to the batter. I feel the cooking time is too long. I had much better luck baking for 30 minutes. The batter just very faintly clung to the tester and they turned out very fudgy! The edges have just a little crispiness so baking it for less time helps.
These were not good at all. They had no flavor, and my Fiance even said "are these suppose to be good for you or something, why is there no taste". That should sum it up for most of you. I used Dutch Process cocoa, I guess it could be the problem, but other than that followed the recipe to a T. I wouldnt reccommend these. Sorry.
I made this exactly like it says and everyone has enjoyed them so far. I usually bake for 32 minutes and then use a toothpick to decide when they should come out of the oven. I also add chocolate chips as well. This is a "sweet" recipe.
My family loves brownies, but we argue over fudgy or cake like brownies, this recipe pleases all! I did make 2 small changes. First I used strong coffee instead of the water and I added two squares of a giant Hersheys bar chopped very fine. The best brownies I have ever made! I have a new batch in the oven right now and I think I'll frost them with a homemade cream cheese frosting.
This brownie tasted like the box brownies. It was fantastic. I will certainly make them again.
I'm a cheater and used my mixer, and nothing terrible happened. I added an extra shake of cocoa (a scant 1/3 cup) and chocolate chips, since there were some comments on how the chocolate flavor was lacking. I thought these were AWESOME. I added pecans to half, and they're SO GOOD. IMO, they'd be better with butter, but I have that opinion about everything. I'll be making these again!!
This recipe was awful. They were very dry and had none of the chocolate flavor you would expect from a brownie. Will not be making this again.
This is NOT a fudgy brownie recipe, nor did it taste anything like a brownie. I would say at best the texture is a cross between cake like and fudgy - with it being more cake like than anything. I left out the baking soda and cooked it for less time and they still came out the way I did NOT want them too. My quest continues for a fudgy brownie recipe. :o(
These came out very very cakey. I've tried like 4 different recipes now that claim to be fudgey and not cakey! The taste is good but I don't care for the texture!
I didn't like these at all. I made them by mistake when I clicked on the wrong recipe and won't be making them again... this recipe is being deleted from my recipe box. Not at all sweet despite two cups of sugar... very bland.
I LOVED THIS RECIPE! It was awsome and it was deffinately a thubs up for the kids too. came out perfect to the T. I didn't alter this recipe at all, I made it exactly with all the original recipe and exactly with the directions given and I had no problems. Right when it was done I took it out and let it sit for 10 mins and then I threw it on the freezer for 10-15 min and it tasted even better. it was still warm!
These brownies got rave reviews from everyone who tried them! I made mine in a smaller, square pan and substituted half the sugar with brown sugar.
I did not care for this. I don't know what happened but these were the CAKIEST brownies I've ever had in my life. I had to ice them and eat like cake!
Although very easy to make, I did not love these brownies. The consistency is chewy/fudgy, as described, but they lack flavor. I added chocolate chips to the batter and they are still not chocolaty enough for my liking. All I can taste is the 2/3 cup of vegetable oil and it kind of gags me. I will not make these again.
this did not turn out good for me and i followed it to a T :(
I checked these after baking for 25 minutes because I thought 35-40 sounded like too much. They were already overcooked :( I think with a 20 minute bake time they would have been good and fudgy, but the recipe as is created a 3 star rating because they are dry and cakey. Next time I'll bake less, and I'm sure they'll come out at least 4 stars.
It's 1:38am and they are in the oven easy recipe hoping for the best.
These didn't come out like brownies at all. they were cakey but the taste wasn't even there. I would skip this recipe, don't waste your ingrediants.
I thought this was not a good brownie recipe. It should have been cooked much less and had a bad taste. I did not like these brownies at all. I even made frosting and put chocolate chips on top to improve it, but it did not help. These are not good and i would not recommend making these if you like good tasting brownies.
I followed the recipe, and I was not pleased with the results. It was not chocolate-y or fudge-y enough. It tasted more like sugar than it did chocolate.
Followed recipe exactly and it was a mess..the top cracked and they were not good. Boxed mixes are better.. I always cook from scratch, but did not care for this recipe.
the crusty top made them messy to cut but extra delicious! i baked mine about 33 minutes because they seemed to be getting over done, but under the crusty top they were still fudgy and moist
I tried this recipe since it sounded good, fudgy brownies always sound delicious. I was a little skeptical about the amount of unsweetened cocoa powder that went to this recipe but figured it can't be bad if it'll make the perfect brownie. The baked product was absolutely disgusting... You can even see from the picture how dark the middle is, there is way too much cocoa in this recipe. The large amount of sugar didn't make up for the bitterness of the cocoa, and I didn't find anything fudgy about these brownies. I baked it according to the recipe and I've made lots of brownies before, that didn't turn out this way. But then again, we can't argue about preferences on taste. If someone likes their brownies this way, give 5 stars for the recipe :D
This was my first time making brownies from scratch and its the last! i dont mean to be negative but according to my husband & everyone else who tried it, wasnt even worth the calories. Before i put it in the oven i tried a tiny bit & was in shock! because it wasnt even sweet! wheres the chocolate flavor?? so i added corn syrup, more coco & extra sugar! lol SORRY i just wasnt satisfied! oh & it crumbled apart as i was cutting it into squares!
This is a very good brownie!! Definately chewy and fudgy. I made them in a smaller pan for thicker brownies and added a cup of chocolate chips.
Sorry but we ended up throwing the batch out because nobody would eat them. I baked for only 20 minutes and they were still cake-like and not fudgy at all. I wish I would have kept reading reviews before I made them.
Won't make it again. Not enough flavour, not chewy like I was hoping. I am glad I read the other reviews and checked on doneness at 30 min; brownies were definitely cooked at 30 and my oven generally requires extra time on most recipes. If you do want to try this, check at 25 min.
I like my brownies fudgy and rich, not cakey. So I tweaked the recipe a bit: instead of the extra 1/3 cup of oil i used butter, added an egg white on top of the 2 eggs, and did not add the baking soda at all. I also was a bit more liberal with my salt. So lets say 1/2 tsp. for the salt. I also put in chocolate chips and sprinkled roasted, chopped almonds on the top. They were alright, good but i i wish they were chocolatey-er.......
boy i wish i read some of these reviews before making these. these were some of the worst brownies i have ever had. just plain yucky. very cake-like - not fudgy at all.. very dry and not a very pleasant choclate flavor. run away from this recipe!
These were not "fudgy" at all. They are dry and cake-like. Followed the recipe precisely, and baked for 35 minutes. Might be a good brownie to frost, but as is, nothing special. Sorry - won't make this one again.
The store stopped making my favorite brownies so I decided to just make my own since I had all the stuff to do it anyways. I choose this recipe because of the great reviews. The brownies turned out amazingly! I added a quarter cup butter instead of the second oil and a bit more sugar and milk chocolate chips. The product was an ooie gooie dark chocolate brownie! This recipe is great but I would have added in the description that this is more of a dark chocolate brownie.
ONE OF THE BEST BROWNIES I'VE TRIED TO MAKE!! The only things I did differently was use 1 1/2 cups sugar (just a preference), 1/4 tsp of mint flavouring, and chocolate chips on top. Mmmmmm so moist, dark fudgy appearance and just enough crispness on the edge. I baked it in a 9 x 13 glassware and only 30 minutes. The brownies didn't break apart so I was relieved. Try these brownies, you won't be disappointed!!
Warning: these are NOT fudgy brownies! They are decidedly cake-like (at least when I followed this recipe). Look elsewhere to satisfy your moist chewy fudgy cravings...(and let me know where you find it!)
I did not like these at all. Followed the recipe exactly, thought they were too oily and not much flavor. I definately will not make these again.
I followed this recipe exactly, and was not at all pleased with the results. After reading all of the positive reviews I feel like I may have done something wrong, but I can't think of what. These brownies were cakey, not fudgy, and were almost bitter tasting. I wouldn't try out this recipe again, but if I did I'd definitely substitute some of the cocoa powder with semi sweet chocolate chips, and I'd replace the second 1/3 cup oil with butter.
These were pretty tasty, I didn't have any boxed brownies in the pantry and I'm trying to start making more recipes from scratch anyway, so I made this into creamcheese brownies. I think next time I'll use brown sugar like some of the other reviewers suggested.
I made this as is. I wish i would have checked on them sooner at 34 minutes in my preheated oven they were overbaked around the edges. Once cool they crumbled when i tried taking them out of the pan. The flavor were okay but i won't be trying these again.
I'm not a great brownie lover but my girls are. When my oldest tried one of these she said, at last a proper fudgy brownie. Looks like I won't be using any other brownie recipe. Thankyou.
This recipie is great! The second time I made them I added orange extract and cappiccino chips...yum!! I baked them for 25-30 min so they would be chewey. The only thing missing is a really good fudgy frosting. I will be making these brownies alot!!!
not bad chocolate flavor, but they were very dry by the next day.
This recipe turned out more cakey than fudgy for me but definitely chocolatey. I added 1 cup chocolate chips. Next time I will reduce the flour to 1 cup, sub half the oil for melted butter, reduce the leavening to half and I bet it will be amazing.
The top is rock hard and do not taste like brownies
These were okay, I really wanted a fudgy, chewy brownie, these were more cake than brownie.
for all the people who didn't have success with these brownies: learn to follow directions!!! there is NO baking soda, it is baking POWDER and trust me, they are very different. these brownies are freaking perfect. try it again.
These are great!! I was looking for a brownie recipe with oil, so they'd be more healthy (I used canola oil). Also, I cut the sugar to 1 3/4 c. and used 1/3 c. whole wheat flour 1 c. white flour. Couldn't even tell. SO GOOD!! I also added the oil all at once, as some had suggested.
These were excellent. I made them this weekend, because I really wanted brownies but I didn't want to get out in the ice and snow to go buy baking chocolate squares and butter. So I searched for a recipe that used cocoa and oil instead...and this is now my favorite brownie recipe. They are nice and thick, fudgy but not too dense or gooey, they cut well and they're soft but not too cakey. I used 1 c. cocoa for extra chocolate, and that was perfect. Also I used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white (just personal preference-I do this with all my brownies) and added 1 c. chocolate chips. The bake time was also just a tad too long for my oven, you might want to check these at 25 minutes just in case. As written these were probably 4 or 4 1/2 stars...but the final product was 5 star, and I decided to balance out some of the older, negative reviews this recipe got.
Fudgy Brownies are a very good treat, they are chewy, not too sweet and very chocolatey. They are quite easy to make and have a nice texture to them when they come out of the oven, I reccomend this recipe to anyone because it is very tasty. As much as I enjoyed this recipe, I think it needs a little more sweetness to it. Perferably milk chocolate chips, so when you bite into the brownie you get more taste and its much sweeter. Thanks for your time, MeAtLoAfS
The brownies were more than chocolaty enough, they were chewy and I got good reviews from my family. I did add one package of chocolate chips to the recipe and the only thing I would suggest is to take them out of the oven at 30 min of baking or they will be hard as a rock. I would even suggest checking them at 25 min of baking if using a 9x13 inch pan and not adding 2 cups of chocolate chips.
CHA CHING!!! Call me crazy, but the kids were craving brownies and I just spent 4 hours trying 3 other brownie recipes on "All recipes" this was my last hope...and WOW!! The kids just gave them all to their friends! Awesome! I will now be accused of lying and saying that I cheated using a box mix...lol
These brownies were not good. They stuck to the pan, had lumps of flower in them, and did not cook evenly.
This was a great recipe! The brownies where chewy and yummy! I used 1 cup of cocoa powder and only baked them for 25 minutes to ensure their chewiness, other than that I followed the recipe exactly.
Really good recipe. Simple ingredients, and easy to make right in one bowl. It came out nice and cakey and chewy. I did make some additions..but thats just because I like it sweet. I put some dolce dileche(caramel) in the mix, as well as a handful of choco chips. I baked it for 30 minutes, and that was perfect. :) lovely recipe.
This is simple to make and has a wonderfully sweet taste that says 'this is not from a box', it is divine and the perfect evening coffee treat!
Love it. Just perfect.
Gave this a 5 because I can finally say I can bake a brownie from scratch that is delicious! Only had whole wheat flour so I reduced it to 1/2 C. Also used 1 1/2 C sugar and 1/2 C splenda (ran out of sugar but since this worked well and reduced the calories slightly, will likely do it next time as well). Definitely reduce baking time if you like them soft and chewy.
Waaay too much oil. These are dense and heavy, not gooey and fudgey.
Very good for standard brownies using ingredients most people have on hand (and more economical than a mix!) Will definitely be making these again!
wasnt as chewy as i wantes; fudgy on top, cakey on bottom, chocolatey, good but not great. my gut was telling me to use 1 egg, that wouldve made them chewy for sure. i noticed afterward that i used extra-large eggs. they made it more cakey.
Excellent. The recipe I have been looking for!
I followed this recipe almost all the way, except I took them out after 25 minutes. They were neither chewy or fudgy! They were very cake-like. I won't be making these again, sorry :(
The BEST homemade brownie recipe I have ever found. Tastes NOTHING like the box mixes. Easy, and almost always have all ingredients on hand.
very easy to make and nice and fudgy. By mistake I used an 8x8...would not recommend doing this, as the edges are perfect but the inside is underdone. I did add 1 tsp. salt and vanilla each. Very moist. Not cakey...but fudgey good!
This is a very delicious brownie - it's dark and rich. I like that it isn't overly sweet - the flavors are more complex. I added chocolate chips, and they were so yummy! Very fudgy and chocolaty.
OMG! So yummy! These are the best brownies I've ever made, including store-bought mixes, and I have tried a lot of different recipes. I made a couple of changes -- I substituted brown sugar for half of the white sugar; I substituted 1/2 cup butter for one of the 1/3 cups of oil; and I added about 1/3 cup chocolate chips. They are really the perfect combination of cakey and fudgy and are not too sweet. Perfect!!
These turned out really nice, I used parchment paper on the bottom of the pan and through some mini chocolate chips and 1/2 cup of coconut in the batter. I'll make these again, thanks.
I am an avid baker and also an avid brownie baker due to my boyfriend's obsession with chocolate and brownies. These brownies were so bad. At first I thought it was because I over baked them but it was just bad. They were way too chewy. They were not fudgy like I thought they would be.
Texture good but too sweet and not enough chocolate fudey taste I like. I won't make it again.
I used this recipe because I did not have any butter, but I found this recipe to be tasteless and more like a cake than a brownie.
I made these because they contain no dairy products. As others suggested, I increased the cocoa by a quarter cup and I replaced some of the oil with applesauce. I found them to have more of a cake-like consistency as opposed to being fudgy.
OMG these brownies are DELISH. i added a bit of powdered sugar on top, and they were amazing! not too cakey or too fudgey, there were my idea of a "perfect brownie". definately gonna make these again, and add walnuts and vanilla ice cream on top (:
Due to my wife's diabetes, I replaced the sugar with baking Splenda. The result was a dry, crumbly mess. I reduced the baking time to 25 minutes, and, even then, the brownies turned out thin and chalky. I will be looking for a different recipe in the future.
nice a fudgy, i forgot vanilla both times and it was still wonderful the second time i substitued applesauce for 1/3 cup of oil and it was not good
Quick, easy and fudgy! There was a little crust around the edge, but I LOVE that part! Will go perfectly with ice cream and hot fudge sauce for a pastor's luncheon today!
This was an eh-OK brownie. I made this just as the instructions called for, except for 2 things: I didn't read carefully and I used hot tap water (steaming hot, but not boiling as it called for), and I baked them for only 30m. Other than those 3 things, I made them just as written. Yet these are NOT fudgy. They turned out like cake. Dry, dense cake. They were not burned-dry, more like crumbly cake-dry. Hope that makes sense. Having said that, they were not BAD - just not as advertised. Also these brownies were very chocolaty, yet only mildly sweet. Again not bad, but it calls for 2 cups of sugar! That's more than enough, yet they didn't turn out sweet?! Last word: If you are looking for dense fudgy, sweet brownies this is not the recipe. But IF you are looking for a recipe that doesn't call for butter (cuz you have none), as I was - this is worth taking a chance on. Unless you are looking for FUDGY brownies :/
Just a very good, fudgy brownie. My only problem was I put them into a container while they were still a little warm, so they stuck together. :)
These were a big hit. They were perfect!
ok, but missing the deep chocolatey flavor I crave from the brownies of panera bread company. Still looking for one comparable.
This is definitely my favorite brownie recipe! I usually add the salt and sugar before the boiling water first so they will dissolve into the batter better. I never everrr use anything to measure but the 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, etc.. to make this recipe since it is so easy to add too much flour or not enough liquid. They are PERFECT with 1-3 cups of semi-sweet, dark, and white chocolate chips! (I usually just pour in partial bags) They are so rich and yummy! But do make sure to let the batter cool before adding your eggs (large eggs are best) and don't over mix the batter or it will become more cakey. Try it!
I followed the recipe step by step and these brownies are very good! I will definitely use this recipe again and again. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
waaay too sweet! I would reduce the sugar by at least a half cup next time. I added some cayenne powder which made them tingly. yum
I followed this recipe as is, only adding 1/2 cup of chocolate chips just before incorporating flour. I used 9x9 pan to make them super thick and just baked a tad longer than this recipe states.
I doubled the flour so the texture was more like a cake than a brownie. Nevertheless, the taste was still good. View pic.
These. Right here. I've been trying to find a fudgy brownie recipe and this is the one! I baked them only 30 minutes and the texture was wonderfully chewy and dense. It must be the boiling water that makes the batter all thick and puddingy. I would increase salt to 1/2 t. I added a few chocolate chips and some pecans. Can't stop eating them!
I had tried many brownie recipes and these were the best I have ever made. I took them to a potluck dinner and they were the only dessert that was completely gone when everyone was done eating! Also, everyone just raved about them, they were that good!
Tested these ahead of time for a church function. Pretty well pleased with the result, though I did make one small change first time, i.e., I substituted unsalted butter for the first 1/3 cup oil. Texture was perfect, chewy but not gooey and still moist & tender. Flavor wasn't as strong as I would like - needed more salt (probably because of the unsalted butter), and I'd prefer a more intense chocolate flavor (I'm a dark chocolate lover!). Next time I'll increase the salt to 1tsp, add some instant coffee, double the vanilla, and add bittersweet chunks or morsels on top. If that works, I'll bring it up to 5 stars!
Dunno what I did wrong, other than use Sugar in the raw but these were really cakey. I wanted v moist & fudgey. Will keep looking....
I have been looking for a brownie recipe that is NOT cake-like. Every time I make a brownie recipe they always come out cake-like. Yuk! I decided to try this recipe last Wednesday and I have already made my second batch last night. All my kids raved, and raved and wanted them packed in their lunch. One even came home last week and said "mom I shared my brownie and all the kids said this was the best brownie that had ever eaten!!!" I cannot thank you enough for this recipe. We finally found our brownie recipe that we will stick with. The best part is...they are so easy to make and I always have the ingredients on hand, so I can whip some up in no time. I truly believe that the boiling water/oil concoction is the secret to these. Do not change a thing, these are the best!
wow, these are REALLY fudgy... also very addicting, i used whole wheat flour in place of all purpose but for everything else i carefully followed instructions and they turned out great
