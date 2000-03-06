Fudgy Brownies I

A chewy, fudgy, brownie that is easy to make. This is great because it uses things that you may already have on hand.

Recipe by Trish

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the cocoa and baking soda. Add 1/3 cup vegetable oil and boiling water. Mix until well blended and thickened. Stir in the sugar, eggs, and remaining 1/3 cup oil. Finally, add the flour, vanilla and salt; mix just until all of the flour is absorbed. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 7g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 57mg. Full Nutrition
