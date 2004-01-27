Vegetarian Pasties

I was not very impressed with this recipe. I had pasties in Wisconsin when visiting my parents and they were much better (granted, they had meat in them). I found the filling to be very starchy and dry the first time I made it following the directions exactly so I made some changes the second time. I followed some of the other review's suggestions about reducing potato (I only ended up using one) and adding peas and carrots- I boiled 1/2 cup dry split peas and 1/4 cup chopped carrot in 4 cups of water for 15 minutes, then added the lentils and boiled for another 30 minutes. I also added about 3 cloves of garlic to the onion saute. The dough was excellent, but it was too wet at first and I had to knead more flour into it. The second time I added the water gradually and didn't use all of it. Next time I will probably cut up a potato, rinse it a few times to decrease the amount of starch, and then boil it instead of baking it. I might bake some cheddar into it as well. I think there is a lot of potential to this recipe but even with the flavors I tried to add the second time it was still pretty dry.

Read More