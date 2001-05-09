Baking Powder Biscuits

245 Ratings
  • 5 150
  • 4 62
  • 3 22
  • 2 5
  • 1 6

These drop biscuits with Crisco are great for people with small kitchens. So simple, but oh so good!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 biscuits
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Mix together flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Cut in shortening until mixture has only pea-sized lumps. Add milk; mix until dry mixture is absorbed. Drop dough by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 189.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022