Baking Powder Biscuits

The biscuit recipe as written was okay. I made modifications which I felt were improvements both in taste and for health, but I didn't consider the mods in the rating. Here are the modifications: 1.) substituted grapeseed oil for shortening 2.) substituted whole wheat flour for white flour 3.) added a tsp of garlic 4.) added 1/4 C of cheddar cheese. 5.) Whenever I add cheddar cheese, I slightly decrease the salt since the cheese has salt - but not everyone would agree with the need to decrease the salt in that case 6.) Instead of dropping them, I divide the dough into the number of biscuits, then roll each lump of dough into a ball. Then I flatten each ball somewhat so it's similar to a biscuit shape. This results in a more uniform shape than a drop biscuit, while eliminating the need to roll them out with a rolling pin. OBSERVATIONS:. A.) Using grapeseed oil, I find the baking sheet does not need to be oiled. B.) With the whole wheat and the extra cheese, they need the full 15 minutes to cook. C.) The best part is the leftovers, which toast nicely after being split the next day. Update 2012-01-08: Tonight I ran out of whole wheat flour so I used All Purpose flour. Since they were going to be used with butter and jam, I didn't add the garlic or cheese. However, I still used the grapeseed oil. What a difference compared to shortening! They were great! Light and crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and much more flavorful.