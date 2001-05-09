Baking Powder Biscuits
These drop biscuits with Crisco are great for people with small kitchens. So simple, but oh so good!
These drop biscuits with Crisco are great for people with small kitchens. So simple, but oh so good!
My husband is the biggest kid/picky eater out there. The first time I made these, they were a bit dry. I always used half a recipie, cuz it's just the two of us until our daughter gets older. Well, I added 1 tsp of vanilla extract. It was just the kick it needed! Heather Adam Austin, TXRead More
I used butter-flavor crisco and buttermilk instead of milk. These were surprisingly tender but a little bland. I won't make them again.Read More
My husband is the biggest kid/picky eater out there. The first time I made these, they were a bit dry. I always used half a recipie, cuz it's just the two of us until our daughter gets older. Well, I added 1 tsp of vanilla extract. It was just the kick it needed! Heather Adam Austin, TX
I couldn't think of a faster, easier way to make light and fluffy biscuits. I even substitited margarine for shortening and they were still perfect!
I used butter-flavor crisco and buttermilk instead of milk. These were surprisingly tender but a little bland. I won't make them again.
Recipe is great, however I did add some cinnimon and a little bit of sugar just to give it some added taste, as I used this for a breakfast biscuit one day. Very quick and easy
This was by far, the absolute best biscuit that I have ever had. It was light and airy. It has a wonderful delicate flavor and my half loved them as well. This is a keeper. Oh, and did I mention it was super easy?
Great biscuits that are easy to make. I'm glad to find a good biscuit recipe that does not call for buttermilk--which I never have. Also, my son can't tolerate milk so I used soy milk and they turned out great. Thanks for this recipe!
Good flavor but kinda dry. Had a nice appearance and smelled good, the kids did not care for them because they were so dry.
MMMMmmm. Biscuits just like I had as a kid. I followed the recipe exactly (except I used slightly less than 1 tablespoon of baking powder). I was very happy with how they turned out. For people who like moist biscuits, you might need to add slightly more shortening and milk because this recipe makes traditional-style baking powder biscuits which are, by nature, fairly airy and dry. I have also added 1 tablespoon of italian herbs (anything will do, basil, oregano, thyme) and mixed it in with the flour before adding the shortening. It gave these biscuits a lovely herbed taste! Will make these simple and delicious biscuits again and again. (My husband raved about them.)
i dont know what went wrong but mine taste like pretzels! i have yet to make edible biscuits from any recipe that i've tried so dont let this discourage anyone from giving it a try. they are simple and quick.
The biscuit recipe as written was okay. I made modifications which I felt were improvements both in taste and for health, but I didn't consider the mods in the rating. Here are the modifications: 1.) substituted grapeseed oil for shortening 2.) substituted whole wheat flour for white flour 3.) added a tsp of garlic 4.) added 1/4 C of cheddar cheese. 5.) Whenever I add cheddar cheese, I slightly decrease the salt since the cheese has salt - but not everyone would agree with the need to decrease the salt in that case 6.) Instead of dropping them, I divide the dough into the number of biscuits, then roll each lump of dough into a ball. Then I flatten each ball somewhat so it's similar to a biscuit shape. This results in a more uniform shape than a drop biscuit, while eliminating the need to roll them out with a rolling pin. OBSERVATIONS:. A.) Using grapeseed oil, I find the baking sheet does not need to be oiled. B.) With the whole wheat and the extra cheese, they need the full 15 minutes to cook. C.) The best part is the leftovers, which toast nicely after being split the next day. Update 2012-01-08: Tonight I ran out of whole wheat flour so I used All Purpose flour. Since they were going to be used with butter and jam, I didn't add the garlic or cheese. However, I still used the grapeseed oil. What a difference compared to shortening! They were great! Light and crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and much more flavorful.
SO-SO, good in a pinch because they're easy.
The taste is not all that great, I had a little too much baking powder in it and that ruined everything...But it is certainly easy and fast.
I hate shortening. I always use butter when a recipe calls for shortening because it bakes almost identically, and the flavour is so much richer. I have used this recipe dozens of times. It is very versatile. Simply add some cheddar for a cheese drop biscuit. You can actually roll this dough out if you roll it between 2 sheets of wax paper sprayed with cooking spray. Spread melted butter, brown sugar and cinnamon on the rolled out dough, roll it cup, cut and bake for quick, flaky cinnamon buns. Place thinly rolled dough on a cornmeal dusted baking sheet and top with pizza sauce, mozza and your favourite pizza topping for a quick, and easy pizza. It's definitely less co-operative than working with a yeast risen dough, but if you're in a pinch and creative with your modifications it's a whole lot faster and very tasty. UPDATE: New variation - Roll flat, spread with pesto sauce and top with about 1/4 cup of mozzarella and a sprinke of parmesan. Bake, slice into fingers and serve with marinara as a dip. Lovely!
These biscuits were very simple and easy to make and tasted great. I liked the "drop" shape although we did form some of them so they did not look too wild. Flaky and good with butter.
These were the easiest, best biscuits I have ever made. I needed a quick bread to go with my dinner, so I added a little garlic powder and cheese like a previous reviewer suggested and my husband LOVED them. Sprayed a little butter on top and they resembled the biscuits you get at Red Lobster!!! Yummmyyy.... thanks Anne
I used margerine instead of shortening. They turned out quite good.
I made these biscuits and from this 1 experience, I will not use a 450F. degree oven again. I had to open all the windows/doors to get smoke out. I think 425F would have been plenty. I shaped the biscuits to fairly large size, put them on parchment paper as per usual and in 1/2 the cooking time, they were burning and the smoke was horrendous. The paper burned more than the bottoms of the biscuits but just wanted to share this bit of info just to help someone else preventing them going through the same thing. Will definitely try these again though maybe without paper next time to see what happens. I'm sure they're very tasty.
These biscuits were really good. Actually, I didn't make them as biscuits. I made a recipe I learned from my Home Ec. class called Bubblecake and it called for refridgerator biscuits. But I decided to use homemade. Anyways, the Bubblecake came out really bad. But the biscuit part was delicious and I will definitely use this recipe to make actual biscuits. I am going to try adding an 1/8 tsp. of garlic powder and a handful of cheddar cheese- it will be so good! Anyways, I would definitely recommend these- they have Popeye's biscuit texture. Very delicious with butter.
I used margarine instead of shortening and put the dough in a muffin tin to bake. Yum!
I opted out of using shortening and instead went with the suggestion of using butter that was frozen and grated. The middle of the biscuits were tender. And the flavor was nice and light. These biscuits were not overly salty or strange tasting as the canned biscuits can be.
I used 1/2 cup of shortening instead of 1/4 cup and I like my biscuits to be large so the recipes only yeilded 8. It is an excellent recipe
Very good & quick! 25 minutes start to finish! Great with soup.
I make these at least 1x a month. They are great for breakfast, lunch or dinner. I no longer buy frozen biscuits. What makes these taste even better is adding softened butter to the mixture before baking.
These were exactly what I was looking for! I used butter instead of shortening, they were perfect! They go great with any dish that has a gravy. Will definitely make again, also so easy and fast to make!
really good, taste almost like grandma's
The recipe as written requires too much baking powder. You can taste the baking powder in the final product, it is repulsive. Also these biscuits are really dry. They might be useful to sop up something like stew, but definitely are not the biscuits you want to cook for breakfast. I give this recipe a two because it provides a basic framework for biscuits with few ingredients, and which you can adjust by preferences.
This is the same recipe I use for making gravy and biscuits. The only thing I do differently is use the butter flavored crisco. Very yummy! Oh, also I roll them out and cut them!
These are easy. My Girl Scout troop used these on a camping trip, but baked them "on a stick." They taste great and are super easy!
I made with about 1 cup of cheddar cheese and a couple of teaspoons of the minced garlic that you buy in a jar. They were fabulous!! I can't wait to make them again tonight! My husband said that they were better than the restaurant ones!!
Excellent drop biscuit recipe-also good with 1/2 cup of sugar for strawberry shortcake.
I really liked this recipe, and my hard to please husband just raved about these. All these years, I've been making Bisquik biscuits. These are much better. I added about 1/8 tsp. garlic powder, and a handful of mozzerella cheese. They came out moist and delicious. I am making them again today!
Very good recipe, easy and quick. Tastes great! Easy to make a lot or just a little.
Fantastic! I used salted butter to add extra flavour, grated the butter right into the flour, replaced part of the milk with plain 2% yogurt (adding liquid until the dough was quite wet), and scooped them onto the cookie sheet with a medium ice cream scoop. This yielded 16 fluffy and tasty biscuits with a perfect crunchy exteriour. My southern husband said they were perfect!
FAR too much baking soda - inedible. Will try again, with 1/2 or 1/4 the baking soda.
The best bisquits I've made in a long long time!! Certainly did not take the stated 30 min to prepare though...much quicker and easier!!
I was eager to try this recipe as I've just moved to New Zealand from Georgia and was missing the taste of country biscuits! The recipe was simple and inexpensive, and I liked that as well. My only complaint is that the biscuits were slightly greasy, but only slightly. My guests didn't know the difference, though, and gobbled them up immediately! I served them with fried chicken and garlic mashed potatoes. They tasted wonderful, just like back home. I'll definitely make them again.
Good tasty biscuits! I grated 1/4C of frozen margarine, added some grated cheddar and a couple of teaspoons of dried rosmary. They smell wonderful while they bake!
We love these. Easy and taste sooooooooo good. We sub. butter for shortening.
Great recipe for home made biscuits. Especially good if you have some gravy to put on top. Otherwise, find a way to kick these up a notch. I put in cheddar cheese, garlic powder and italian seasoning and the biscuits tasted like the ones at Red Lobster. (So good)
This is wonderful, versatile recipe! This is my variation, which has become a family favourite. Replace the shortening with grapeseed oil, add about a tbsp of garlic powder (if desired) and cut cheddar cheese into cubes and incorporate into the batter. Delicious!
I finally made the perfect biscuits with this recipe!I have tried so many variations of recipes and this is the only one that turned out. The only thing I would change is I recommend rolling out the dough and cutting it instead of using the spoonfuls.
Good basic biscuit recipe!
Thank you Anne for your easy Biscuit recipe. I had been looking for something that was fast easy to make and the taste was great! My family enjoyed the biscuit very much that I had to double the recipe. I added garlic and cheese to your recipe and the taste was great. Thank you again
Excellent base recioe. I substituted buttermilk for the milk. I also had the convenience of having self rising flour and used it instead of all the little extras added to the flour.
Great taste! Difficult to cut and spread things on though. Only useful for eating whole.
Good and really easy, and with ingredients that I always have on hand anyway. I have added things to the recipe (cheese, spices) to suit what I am cooking. I also use this recipe for biscuit topping on meat filling!
I really like this recipe because it's so simple. I prepare the dry ingredients in ziploc bags and leave them on the shelf, then when I want to make quick biscuits, I pour a bag into a bowl. Instead of shortening, I use 1/4 cup of margarine and kind of chop it in with a butter knife. Then I mix in the milk and that's it. I spoon the mix into a muffin pan to make it look pretty. Very basic, but a great time saver!
I had to use margerine instead of shortening. They are quick and easy but were kind of dry and flavorless.
I think this is a great recipe. It doesnt have a huge taste, it has a simple light, taste. very good. good to add jelly or butter. worth a try, easy ingrediants that everyone has.
Easy to make, but not much in taste. I added shredded cheese, and topped them with garlic and butter, and still they were dry and bland. Horrible reheated!
Just baked these .. I also used butter flavored shortening... Dunno what to say but Mmmm mmm mmmm ... the entire dozen were gone by 3 of us in 5 minutes .. within 5 minutes of coming out of the oven. I ate mine with a little butter and some bourbon apple butter. Getting demands for more already hehe
I used a little less milk- less than 3/4 c to make roll and cut biscuits. I used these to make mini pot pies. I diced up some leftover chicken, added some gravy, peas and carrots, put it in a ramekin and topped it with an uncooked biscuit. 450 degrees for 10 minutes. These biscuits were just what I was looking for, thanks!
If you're looking for flaky, moist biscuits, this is not going to be your go to recipe. I have been searching for a recipe that would result in biscuits like I remember from grade school (always served with beef stew). They were dry and just perfect for soaking up the stew. This recipe is it. I love them. Super simple to throw together (less than 5 minutes). I use my food processor for the entire recipe and it makes for easy cleanup. Thanks!
Yes, they were very quick and easy to make(my three year old helped me make them). BUT, my husband hated the taste! I'll try it again and instead I'll make a bread instead of individual biscuits.
I used margarine instead of shortening as recommended by another review and they were excellent! I added an extra teaspoon of margarine and they were absolutely perfect! Super simple to make too!
Excellent! That is all I can say. I dcided to try these out one day a few months ago, over my Christmas break from school. I made them,quick and easy, added a little bit of cheese, everyone enjoyed them. When I went back to school my mom said she wished I was home to make her some more. For mother's day she didn't want a gift, all she wanted was for me to make her some of these wonderful biscuits. Thanks Anne!
This is my go-to biscuit recipe. I always have the simple ingredients on hand and I jazz it up however I need to. I've done a garlic-cheddar modification that is dangerously good. And I use this recipe, with about a tablespoon of dried sage added, to top chicken pot pie (just drop the heaping spoonfuls on top of the filling and bake as the pot pie recipe directs).
This recipe was great. I am a Girl Scout leader for a troop of 2nd graders. They have been working on earning their cooking badge. I searched and searched for an easy biscuit recipe that I could use instead of pizza dough for them to make their own individual pizzas. This worked great!! The kids loved it and they tasted great!! Very easy for them to pat into pizza shape and add toppings!
I loved this easy recipe, but I only made it for 6 biscuits since it's just hubby and I. I also used cold butter instead of shortening, since I can't get shotening here in Holland. I patted the dough out and made cut biscuits instead of drop style. I found them flaky and tasty.
They tasted great ! In my own recipe, I use self-rising flour and omit the baking powder and salt..a lot easier..I also sour my milk with a tablespoon of vinegar..
They were light and flaky, and good with gravy, but did not have much taste on their own.
These were so quick, easy, and good. I wouldn't change a thing!
Not bad, but definitely needs some tweaking. The dough (pre-milk) was way too dry so I added a little butter (it wouldn't even form into the pea sized clumps without the butter) I also added a little sugar but they were sill a little bland. Next time I think I'll use half butter/ half shortening add a bit more salt and a little more sugar. The texture was nice though and they got a nice golden brown top.
I have to give these biscuits a three, b/c they really can't stand alone without eating something with it. They are perfect for a meal where you want to soak up gravy or stew and would be good with soup. By themselves they are too dry and bland. However, they are easy and were perfect for my gravy-laden meal! Thanks.
I have searched high and low for a Baking Powder Biscuit recipe for two years. I remember my mom making them when I was a kid. This one is great!! This is so much easier than the rolled biscuits. A really cool variation is to add 1 tsp of orange flavoring with milk and egg then to "dry" ingredients to this and enjoy with coffee or tea and some friends.
These are so quick and easy. I added 1/2 cup of low fat cheese, and they tasted great.
These were so simple and quick to make. The timing listed on the site here is not correct as they don't take 30 minutes to prepare. I've already made them a few times and they turn out perfectly.
Excellent. These are flakey and very easy to make. My family loved them!
Fast, easy, delicious!
I was almost done with a turkey dinner and realized we had no bread or biscuits. In a hurry I threw this together. I used margerine instead of shortening and added a bit of garlic powder and 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese. This made the BEST garlic cheddar biscuits I have ever had! Thanks for this recipe!
These were good. I added about 1 tblsp white sugar, just becasue most biscuits usually call for that) and I turned them into cheese biscuits by adding about 3/4 cup grated cheddar. They seemed a little moist, so I added an extra couple tblsp of flour, and they turned out great. I made 6 giant biscuits to go with stew. Perfect :)
We call these "pay day" biscuits at our house because as it gets closer to pay day (read: grocery shopping) we run out of other breads, but we alwayd have these ingredients on hand. I add grated cheddar cheese to min before adding the milk for a little more flavor.
Excellent and EASY! Very easy to spice up with garlic and cheese.
Super easy to make, but my family didn't care for them. Hubby thought they tasted too floury. I didn't like the shortening taste.
just like my momma's biscuits. The perfect vehicle for cinnamon sugar butter
Just made these and they are fantastic. I didn't have shortening, so I used Imperial margarine instead. Just like my mom use to make! This is a keeper! Thanks for the recipe!
I think the "3 tablespoons baking powder" should be "3 teaspoons." By the way, there is no reason to grease the baking sheet. The finished biscuits will slide right off the sheet whether it was greased or not.
Excellent biscuits. I have been making them with a vegetarian gravy sauce that I made up (yes I know I need to send it to All Recipes).
I like the way this recipe turned out. My son told me it almost taste like "Pop Eyes" biscuits which is his favorite.
I made these with cheddar cheese and a little garlic and thyme. They did not get golden brown but they were very good. Thank you!
I just made these biscuits they are really good I love hot biscuits & butter with coffee. I used sour milk in place of reg milk and veg oil for the shortening and put them in cup cake papers on my baking tray baked them @ 425 for 15 min. Thanks for the recipe. Fairyqueen
These were good. I liked these because they were so easy to make. I will make these again! My husband really liked him and asked me why I have never made these for him before! I halved this recipe and it still was good. I added a bit of sugar and put less baking powder because I was worried about having the biscuits taste like baking powder! Overall a great recipe! Thank you!
I just made these and I was wondering about the comments about them being so bland; aren't biscuits normally a little bland? No, these are REALLY bland. I love the idea that this recipe doesn't have a ton of ingredients and is quick to make but it really needs something else to give it flavor. Even using butter instead of shortening didn't help.
Add some finely shredded cheese and garlic powder and you have biscuit very close to Red Lobster's.
Definately 5 stars for ease of preparation! Mine came out rather flat but I may need fresh baking powder. Overall, tasty and fast...will use again.
These are good basic biscuits. Add some garlic salt and chedder and they are very flavorful, leave them the way they are, slather with butter and jam and you have a great breakfast. Plus, everything is on hand so you don't need to plan ahead for these.
These are quick & easy, just like how my mom makes them. We top them with butter & mashed, sweetened strawberries.
This was fast, easy, and excellent! I added some cheese and garlic powder, and I have lots of other things I'm going to try in them too. Next time I would use the spoon to gently give them a more biscuity shape, but no biggie.
I made 9 large biscuits instead of 12... Excellent texture, tender and not dry at all. Exactly what I was looking for :)
Easy to make. Not dry like some biscuits. A tad bland, so maybe add a pinch more salt. Could add spices as well.
This recipe couldn't be easier, and the biscuits are delicious!
Tasty, tender, and super quick. I used buttermilk and I shaped them with my hands instead of just dropping them. I will definitely be making these again!
I love this recipe. I use butter instead of shortening.
I thought they were only ok. i used half butter (salted), half shortening. The flavor was ok. It was a very wet dough as far as biscuit dough goes. As a result it did not produce a flaky biscuit and the appearance was not very attractive, even for a drop biscuit. Ok though for so few ingredients.
Not perfect - I'll try another recipe next time (could've been the oven though!)
They are delicious...just like grandma used to make !
I got a craving for some Peach Cobbler, but didnt want to go through all it takes to make it. I made this very easy biscuit recipe, and they came out soft and delicious. I used margarine for the shortning. Than I heated up some peaches, and put them on top of the biscuits, with alittle peach juice, and topped with vanilla ice cream. Im gonna call it "Easy Poor Mans Peach Cobbler", from now on, and its delicious.
I have used this recipe many times for biscuits and crusts. It always comes out with a fluffy crust with a crunchy outside and a soft inside. If you use this for crusts then remember to roll it out so that it is very thin otherwise it will take up most of your pan. It is fast and easy to make and fills in for last minute recipes.
this recipe is decent. they came out very airy and delicate. but it felt too soft, like cooking rice that gets too much air. thankfully there were some crispy edges that gave it some texture. not much of a taste either.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections